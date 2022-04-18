Finance
Small Business Collections: Prepaid Legal
Walter Small Business : Skip I feel like Ive hit a wall thats dripping with red ink.
I have a stack of unpaid invoices thats squeezing the life out of my bank account. I
need to take some of these people to court, but I dont have a clue about how to get it
done. These things are so expensive.
Gene Skiptracer: Sue them in small claims court.
WSB: I dont know anything about courts.
GS: Get yourself a legal plan and then sue them in small claims court.
WSB: Ive tried to get legal help. I went to see an attorney, he charged me two
hundred and twenty dollars an hour and said he would need two thousand dollars in
a trust account before he could get started. I sell business supplies, my average customer
spends six hundred to two thousand dollars a year. I cant afford an expensive attorney.
GS: Im sure youve heard the expression Why pay for the cow if you can have the milk
for free? Well a prepaid legal plan gives you the milk. Simply stated, a prepaid legal plan is a service which allows you unlimited access to an attorney for a monthly or annual fee. Its the same idea as medical coverage. When you buy into a Blue Cross or Cigna benefits package , you pay so much a month for coverage. The amount of benefit
depends on the type of plan that you buy into. One of the most basic legal plans is
the Prepaid Access Plan . This plan provides members with specified services (unlimited consultation via phone, some document examination, and a phone call on
your behalf.) at no additional cost, plus other services, such as legal representation, at
a discounted legal fee. Other plans include Group Legal where members pay low fees,
or special plan fees, as needed, and the Comprehensive Plan which is usually paid by
employers, or through payroll deductions. Comprehensive Plans usually cover 80% to
90% percent of legal costs in any given action. A prepaid legal plan can be a valuable
asset to a small business that does not have a legal budget.
WSB: So I can pay a monthly fee and get access to an attorney?
GS: Thats right, eight hours a day, five days a week.
WSB: But laws differ from state to state. If I call a national hotline how will they know
what laws apply in my state?
GS: They wouldnt if one law firm had to cover all fifty states. But the companies that offer legal services usually refer their members to local attorneys. Ill tell you something amazing that I read on the American Prepaid Legal Institute (API) website. This is a direct quote Sixty five to eighty five percent of all problems brought to lawyers through
plans can be resolved through advice and a small amount of follow-up..
WSB: Well you sold me. Do you have an address for the API website?
GS: You b-e-t-c-h-a! Go to [http://www.aplsi.org/legal_plans/index.htm]
Finance
Understanding and Saving on Alberta Car Insurance
Finding car insurance can be a difficult and stressful process, especially for those who don’t have much experience when it comes to average rates and coverage. Luckily, the knowledgeable team at InsurEye knows exactly how to find the best auto insurance in Alberta, and for the best price! With a solid team of professionals on your side, there is no need to worry about finding cheap auto insurance that fits your needs.
The Many Ways to Save on Auto Insurance in Alberta
There are many factors that affect car insurance rates in Alberta, from the condition of your vehicle to where you drive and park, or even your educational and driving history! The following are just a few of the ways that you may be able to save on your auto insurance rates.
By starting with an online comparison, you will be able to check average auto insurance rates in Alberta. If you’ve been with the same insurer for a long time, it may be difficult to beat their rates (especially if you haven’t had any recent claims), but it’s always worth looking. If you don’t have a good driving record, keep in mind that this will only affect you for approximately three years. At that time, previously incurred tickets will be removed from your history, and your premiums may be reduced.
If you haven’t done so already, you can complete a driving course in an attempt to reduce your insurance premiums with some insurance companies. If the car you’re currently driving isn’t worth very much, consider only getting the minimal coverage required by law, without collision damage. This will likely mean that you’ll have liability insurance, and will still be protected if you damage someone’s vehicle, but the damages on your own vehicle will not be covered.
If you’re a more experienced driver, you may be able to save by increasing your car insurance deductibles, and thus incurring higher payments for damages in case of an accident.
Something as simple as where you park your vehicle can also affect your insurance rates. By parking in a safe location, like a private or secure garage, you will likely receive lower premiums. If you need multiple kinds of insurance coverage (like auto, home, and life insurance), many companies will give you the option to bundle them together for a discounted rate.
Graduates of certain Canadian universities may be eligible for a discounted rate from some insurance providers. Some insurance providers will offer a discount to members of certain professional organizations, such as Certified Management Accountants of Canada, or The Air Canada Pilots Association.
As a senior citizen, you will also be able to save, since most companies offer discounts to seniors.
To discover more ways to save, contact InsurEye today. By filling out our online insurance quote form, you can connect with an experienced insurance professional who will help you find the perfect plan.
Understanding Auto Insurance in Alberta
When choosing auto insurance, it’s important to understand the kinds of insurance available to you. This will ensure that you choose a plan that works best for you, and that you don’t end up paying for things you don’t need.
Although auto insurance is required by law in Alberta, the government only regulates the minimal amount of third-party liability insurance on your automobile, which is $200,000. In contrast, we recommend having at least $1,000,000 to $2,000,000 in liability coverage, to protect yourself and your finances, should an accident happen.
Alberta uses an “at-fault” insurance approach for bodily injury and vehicle damage liability. In contrast, the province uses a “no-fault” approach to accident benefits coverage, meaning that each insurer pays the claim of its policyholder. Car insurance rates in Alberta are at an average of $110 per month, which are not the highest in Canada. Still, it is important that you understand what is offered, in order to properly search for the best price.
The Types of Automobile Insurance Offered
Starting with basic coverage, all drivers within the province of Alberta need personal liability and property damage (PLPD) insurance, which is also referred to as third-party liability insurance. This is legally mandatory in order to drive within the province, as it covers damages caused by your vehicle to another person or their property.
Although the minimum is currently $200,000, it is wise to seek a higher coverage amount, as stated above. Alberta also requires drivers to have accident benefits coverage, as this covers the passengers of a vehicle, in the event of injury or death. Regardless of who may be at fault, this kind of insurance will cover medical and rehabilitation costs, funeral expenses, death benefits, and income replacement, depending on the situation. Accident benefits will also give you uninsured motorist coverage, in the event that you are involved in an accident with an uninsured driver.
Although third-party liability and accident benefits insurance are the minimum requirements necessary to drive in Alberta, there are other types of coverage that may interest you. Collision coverage, for example, will cover any repairs to your vehicle that have been caused by an accident with another vehicle or an object. Best of all, the repair or replacement of your vehicle is covered, regardless of whether or not you are at fault for the damages.
Comprehensive insurance goes a step further, by covering damages to your vehicle that were not the result of an accident or collision of any kind. This insurance protects your vehicle from threats including fire, theft, vandalism, and environmental or weather-related damages. This is the greatest degree of coverage available through an auto insurance policy.
If you don’t need such extensive insurance coverage, specified perils insurance offers a happy medium. Specified perils insurance offers more protection than collision insurance, but is not quite as extensive as comprehensive insurance. This type of insurance covers damages caused by the perils that you specifically name within your policy, which are not the result of a collision. This way, you can choose what you’re insured for, and whatever perils are not named specifically will not be covered.
Trust the Team of Experts at InsurEye
Auto insurance does not have to be a scary or difficult process. At InsurEye, we are passionate about helping our clients find the best possible insurance prices, for policies that suit their specific needs. Whether this is your first time shopping for insurance, or you’ve done it multiple times in the past, it is our hope that we can find you a better price, without sacrificing coverage. See how much you can save on auto insurance in Alberta with the help of InsurEye!
Finance
Pre-Menstrual Syndrome and Chinese Herbs – Yellow Dock Root
As we mentioned in previous article, premenstrual syndrome effects over 70% to 90% of women before menopause in US and less for women in Southeast Asia because of their diet. It is defined as faulty function of ovaries related to women menstrual cycle, it effects the women’s physical and emotional state and sometimes interference with daily activities as resulting of hormone fluctuation. The syndrome happens in one or two weeks before menstruation and then declining when the period starts. It is said the symptoms can be so severe that between 10-15% of women have to take time off work, costing businesses millions of dollars a year. In this article, we will discuss How Chinese herbs – yellow dock root effects women with PMS.
I. Definition
Yellow dock is a perennial flowering herb, native to Europe. It has been used in traditional Chinese medicine in whole body toxins elimination and increasing liver over all functions.
II. How Chinese herbs – yellow dock root effects women with PMS.
1. Vitamins
Yellow dock roots contains vitamin A and C which are antioxidants and not only necessary for immune function in protecting our body against any foreign virus invasion but also fighting against any infection and inflammation of the reproductive organs for some women with PMS.
2.Pre menstrual pain and cramps
It not only helps to increase the digestive system in vitamins and minerals absorption, but also stimulates the production of bile of liver in breaking down of fatty acids, resulting in balancing the of prostaglandins hormone and lessening the risk of premenstrual pain and cramps
3. Kidney function
Since yellow dock root helps to remove toxins through kidney function in urinary secretion, it helps to reduce the risk of water retention and weight gain.
4. Laxative
Beside helping to reduce bowel inflammation and irritation, it also act as laxative in moving stool in the large intestine resulting in decreasing the risk of constipation.
5. Phosphorus
It also contains the vital mineral phosphorus which is not only essential in aiding the production of energy but also binds to hemoglobins in red blood cells thereby increasing oxygen delivery to the tissues of the body resulting in lessening the risk of fatigue and tiredness.
Finance
Why Do We Need an Insurance for Our Vehicle?
Driving a vehicle is not a luxury rather it is a big responsibility. Even many people consider driving as a status symbol especially in a country like India, where people believe in showing off. With the increasing income slabs, having a vehicle is not at all a big deal now a days and people can easily afford to have bikes and cars. It not only depicts the status of a society but also increases the mobility and hence saves time. Driving is eliminating the dependency on the public transport too.
It is true that driving has made our lives comfortable but at the same time it also pushing us towards a perilous life as well. As someone rightly said that “The speedway ends at the cemetery”. On the name of show-off, people not only put their own life into danger but also hurt others as well by over-speeding their vehicles. The daily reports of accidents as well as deaths in the newspaper is now a common thing. People are losing their lives in road accidents by breaking the traffic rules and by not following the driving ethics they also put life of others in danger. Moreover, the cost of spare parts along with the high repair costs squeezes your pocket which proves that having a good Motor Insurance policy is essential these days.
Motor Insurance is mainly purchased for the vehicles running on the roads with the primary objective of providing a protection to the vehicle and the driver against any physical damage in case of accident. There are many factors for which buying a Motor Insurance is important:
Mandatory by Law: The foremost reason of buying a Motor Insurance is that it is compulsory by law. According to the Motor Vehicle Act, it is mandatory to have a Third-party insurance. The police have the right to check your vehicle’s documents like PUC, license and insurance policy, at any point of time. If you are unable to provide documents, you will be in trouble. So, it is advisable to buy a motor insurance before you hit the road.
Loss and Damage to the vehicle: We all know that the people have no driving sense at all and the kind of traffic management we have in our country, there is hardly a day you without banging of vehicles cause damages. The main reason for having motor insurance is that it covers the expenses incurred due to any loss or damage to your vehicle. Hence it is always good to be on a safer side and have a motor insurance before riding your bike or car on roads.
Reduces your liability: Third Party Liability (TPL) motor insurance is mandatory in India, which protects you from the legal implications of an accident caused by you. TPL means that if you cause damage caused to another person and his/her property in an accident, the insurance will pay for their treatment and save you from the legal bearings.
Hospitalization: Not every vehicle owner is lucky enough to get just few cuts and bruises in an accident. Some accidents put you in a difficult situation and you need to be hospitalized. In that situation, your motor insurance company will pay your hospital bills, instead of shelling out the high hospital and treatment costs from your own pocket.
Compensates your family after your demise: Some accidents are so terrible that it results to a car owner’s death, which is the most unfortunate outcome of a road accident. Once the bread-earning policy holder has passed away, it becomes difficult for his/her family to fulfil their daily needs. Therefore, a motor insurance policy helps the family to bear expenses after any unfortunate event.
Small Business Collections: Prepaid Legal
Understanding and Saving on Alberta Car Insurance
Chicago Bulls playoff schedule — with times and TV — announced for 1st-round series vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Pre-Menstrual Syndrome and Chinese Herbs – Yellow Dock Root
University City sued over tax dollars spent on Prop F
Bitcoin Remains at Risk, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
Why Do We Need an Insurance for Our Vehicle?
What Is Insurance?
Column: Chicago Bulls prove they can hang with the Milwaukee Bucks, but a chance to steal home court slips away
DeMar DeRozan vows to bounce back from poor showing in Chicago Bulls’ Game 1 playoff loss: ‘No way in hell I shoot 6 for 25 again’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail