Snappy Sound Bites Will Turn a Tv Appearance Into a Huge Success
Anyone wanting to be a guest on Oprah or Good Morning America must learn to master the fine art of generating sound bites for television. Television thrives on sound bites – those brief, quotable remarks that will be repeated again and again on television news and talk shows. Sound bites are the pearls that flow out of our mouths into the ears of TV producers and onto the airways.
If you want to be quoted, you must convert the message points in your book into sound bites. To do this remember that analogies, bold action words, emotions and personal examples, attacks and absolutes make good quotes and sound bites. The highly personal, classic sound bite has action, emotion, and attacks – all of these elements will work to make reporters swoon.
My experience as a publicist and book marketing consultant has taught me to shy away from humor which can be a tricky business. What seems funny to colleagues, friends, or family at 5:30 p.m. may not seem so funny the next morning when you read your comments in USA Today. Sarcasm and teasing types of humor usually don’t work well in the media because you lose control of context and, in the case of print media, you lose the ability to communicate with your voice and facial expressions. The humor that is most effective is self-deprecating humor.
What about YOU? Are you skilled enough in producing sound bites to earn an interview on local or national TV? If you’ve not had media training, believe me it’s too late once you get the call. You may have to get in a car or on a plane within an hour’s notice. It’s too late to get the training then. That’s why you need to be prepared before you get the call. When my clients agree to media coaching, my first choice for them is TJ Walker, CEO of Media Training Worldwide.
TJ Walker is one of the leading authorities on media training in the world. With more than 20 years of media training experience, Walker has trained thousands of CEOs, authors, and experts, including leading government officials in the United States, European Prime Ministers, and African diplomats.
Here’s TJ Walker’s Sound Bite Checklist:
1. Create sound bites that are 10, 15 and 30 seconds.
2. Work an example into the sound bite.
3. Clichés make good quotes and sound bites. Reporters can’t write clichés, but they love quoting other people using clichés.
4. Humor makes good quotes and sound bites but the problem with using humor in front of the media is that someone somewhere is likely to be offended, resulting in a permanent public record of your remarks. So, quip if you must, at your own expense and your own risk.
5. One great way to get your message quoted by reporters is to state your ideas in the form of a rhetorical question.
6. Opposition quotes make good quotes and sound bites. Opposition quotes remain a favorite of reporters, but use them only if and when they are appropriate to your message.
7. The first letters from the following: Analogies, Bold action, Emotions, Attacks, Clichés, Humor, Pop culture, Rhetorical questions, and Opposition quotes spell out A BEACH PRO. The higher number of A BEACH PRO elements you use, the greater your chances are of being quoted. If you have not used any A BEACH PRO elements, you will not be quoted.
8. Absolutes are absolutely quote worthy. If I say “We will be the next champions” that has a better chance of landing in the story than “We are hoping to win.” Saying “Our company is the top performer in this field” would be another example.
9. Recycle your quotes. If one worked well with another media interview in the past, use it again.
10. Populate your quotes with pop culture references.
11. Put analogies in your answers, use bold, action-oriented words, let your emotions flow freely, and attack your way to the headlines.
Memorize that checklist but understand that a sound bite is only one aspect of a successful television appearance. You also must be concerned about your total message, the knowledge you display, and the self-confidence you demonstrate.
As a book publicist I’ll prepare questions for our clients ahead of time and include those in our press kits emailed to the stations. Often times the television host will read those questions right in order. Other times they refer to our questions and include some of them. That’ll help you because you’ll know what to expect and you can respond with the “sound bites” you’ve already developed.
The bottom line: Prepare some clever answers and snappy sound bites ahead of time, rehearse them every day and you’ll sound like a pro turning your TV appearance into a huge success.
The Importance Of Social Media In Affiliate Marketing
Unless you’re made of money there’s only so much you can do with PPC advertising alone. Eventually then affiliate marketing comes down to being able to promote your website and your brand and to reach a wider audience. This means leveraging the mailing list, blog and social media accounts that you have set up and using them to attract more new visitors and to build trust and authority. What you need to recognize here is that you are the ‘middle man’ in any business the ‘middle man’ is effectively unnecessary. The buyer doesn’t really need you and the seller doesn’t really need you, so you need to make yourself indispensable to each. In this case, that means helping the product creator to sell a far greater number of products than they otherwise could. And for the buyer, it means providing great quality content and information and helping to find the best deals and products out there. Every business is ultimately predicated around providing value of one kind of another. This is how the internet marketer provides their value. At the same time, it’s also how you succeed as an internet marketer and how you build momentum and a following.
In this chapter, we will see this link very clearly while looking at the three main types of marketing available to you to promote your brand.
How to Succeed on Social Media
One of your number one tools as an affiliate marketer is social media. This gives you a direct line of communication while at the same time letting you leverage the power of real world social networks. Compared with e-mail marketing, social media has the drawback of meaning you have to go through a third party – that being Facebook, Twitter or Google. But while this can be a problem, the positive side is that people can share your content with their friends and this gives it the potential to go viral. At the same time, social media is generally more multi media and makes it easier for you to share different types of content. But unfortunately, 90% of businesses and marketers go about their social media marketing in entirely the wrong way. The problem here is that they will spend their time posting to social media but all they’ll post about is how good their business is and it will sound very much like ‘corporate speak’. If this is the type of status you are publishing to your Twitter or Facebook account, then unfortunately you are entirely missing the fundamental objective of social media marketing. This type of content would be fine of course, if you already had an audience and your objective was simply to market to them. What’s actually happening here though, is that you’re posting content to nobody and you’re not giving anyone who might stumble upon it any reason that they should consider signing up. The question to always ask yourself when creating content for the web is: would you follow it? If you saw a social media account like this, then would you subscribe? If the answer is no, then you really need to reconsider how you might be providing your value.
How to Do Social Media Right
The key is all in the way that you look at your social media and the way you consider it within the broader context of your marketing. Specifically, it’s important that you start to think of your social media profiles not only as an opportunity to promote yourself but actually as a product in its own right. What does that mean? It means that the social media accounts should provide value to the point where people want to sign up to them and would be disappointed if they were gone. Of course you need to do this while also remaining on-point with your marketing and that means you need to focus on whatever niche or industry you’ve chosen. If that’s fitness, then it’s no good for your Facebook account to be all about business. But it’s also no good for your account to be all about how good the product you’re selling is. Instead, you should aim to fill it with inspiring images of people working out and getting into great shape, with interesting industry news about genuinely fascinating new products and with helpful tips and advice. If you’re selling life insurance, then you may find that it’s a little harder to see how you can maintain an interesting and entertaining social media account. In that case though, you simply need to think a little more out of the box. In particular, this could mean that you share pictures of families enjoying life together, or tips for family activities. Maybe you could run a social media account about ‘tips for the modern parent’, or maybe you could give it a humorous angle ‘dispatches from the frontline of parenthood’. Either way, you’ve now created almost a new brand, a new mission statement and a new form of value for that social media account itself and you’ve given people good reason to follow you.
This is how you then build your following and you would find that if you consistently put out good quality in this vein, it would eventually give you a huge audience to market to. Notice here that what’s really important is the value that you are providing.
Why Social Media Marketing Automation Is Necessary for Your Business
Social Media Automation is an important aspect of your digital marketing strategy. Admit it, your time is never enough to do everything that you need to do in order to grow your business. As many experienced entrepreneurs will say, you should focus on the 20% tasks that will generate 80% results.
In marketing, there are a lot of bases to cover. Aside from making sure that your branding is always on point, you should also focus on the quality of communication that you send out for your customers to see. On top of it, you also have to maintain consistency and the correct frequency so you can start creating momentum in your marketing activities.
With all these considerations, social media automation is the perfect support that you should start using in your business. This is especially true for start-ups, small to medium businesses, and solo entrepreneurs. By automating your social media, you will be able to enjoy the following benefits:
1. Save a lot of time. Instead of spending hours researching interesting contents, and fresh articles, then scheduling them on your social media account, in just a few minutes you can now do all those. Imaging setting up you social media automation for less than 15 minutes and you are already set for the week, or for a month even! With your saved time, you can work on more important aspects of your business that need your attention.
2. Save a lot of money. The good thing about automation is you still have control but at the same time, it works even without your presence. So instead of hiring more people to do this repetitive jobs, you can just do it yourself and pay a fraction of the salary you are supposed to pay.
3. Increase brand interaction the easy way. Digital marketing professionals agree that an active social media account tend to deliver higher results. Also, consumers are most likely to buy into a business with an active page. This means that they are very serious about what they are offering and they are in touch with their customers.
These benefits are yours to reap. Remember that you don’t need complicated tools in order to achieve your goal. With a basic social media automation tool, you will surely achieve the KPI that you are trying to reach. There are many available online tools, you just have to pick the one that fits your needs and your goals.
Fake Accounts in Facebook – How to Counter It
Facebook is the most popular social networking site in the world and is responsible for bringing almost a communication revolution to the World Wide Web.
Facebook use in current time is really very huge and has reached a level where the user base is roughly estimated to cover around 37 % of the total world population. Along with this huge user base the fake user base also has risen to an unexpected level of 27% of the total Facebook users. That means if you get 10 friendship requests a day then out of that 10 only 7 or 8 are real people and rest 2 or 3 fake.
Just like the virtual world, internet world is also becoming full of frauds. Starting from phishing scams to hacking, today’s World Wide Web is said to be only 65% original. This in turn means that rest 35% is fraud. Same is the case with popular social networking and micro-blogging sites like Facebook, Digg, LinkedIn, MySpace, Twitter etc. Some does it for fun and some for business.
Here are some of the reasons why Facebook is becoming a Fake-book:
1. Fun-book: The most common menace among youth is to set up fake accounts and fool his friends and colleagues on Social grounds. This fun habit of fooling others has given rise to fake account holders, sometime even in the name a real person who never used Facebook in his life.
2. Business book: Facebook danger is very brutal when we talk about the dangers to business. Nothing worse can hamper the business than a fake prospect. And with the rise of these fake accounts in Facebook every business requires to be smart while converting a Facebook lead to a prospect. Most of the fake business accounts are used by some companies themselves to promote their products. Because people find it more convenient to believe in a product or a service when an individual refers or endorses it. If you take a look at any of the Freelancing sites like Elance, GAF or Guru, you can easily find out some good numbers of projects posted to create bulk Facebook accounts. They are indeed about fake accounts.
3. Niche book: You name any niche and you find it within Facebook. either in the form of groups or fan-pages. And to grow the visibility of a group or a fan-page, the use of fake accounts is the best source.
With the growth of these fake accounts the risk of losing grounds in Facebook is becoming very high for everyone. So, it is an immense need that you know about the cautions to be taken. I am mentioning a few of these cautions here that I have found useful:
1. Look for the Address: Most of the fake users in Facebook do not have a proper address in their info page. So, look for that info page to clarify your doubts.
2. The profile picture: To amaze all of us, most of the fake accounts have pictures in their profiles. And they are merely collected from dating sites and other image sources. So, relate the image to the address or the age provided by the user. Believe me, it will tell you a lot.
3. Friends: If you see an account where the user’s address is somewhere in Chula Vista, US or London, UK and doesn’t have any friend from that region then you need to be cautious. This is just uncommon that a person doesn’t have any friend from his own place.
Keeping these 6 points in your mind while accepting any friend request in Facebook, will definitely save you from the Fake-book danger.
