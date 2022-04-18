News
Spring turkey season starts in Missouri today
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Monday is the first day of Missouri’s spring turkey season.
The season ends on May 8. Hunters are allowed to start their day one half hour before sunrise and finish up at 1 p.m.
Those participating in the spring turkey season are limited to two male turkeys or turkeys with a visible beard during the season.
Below are the Missouri Department of Conservation’s limitations:
- You may take only one turkey during the first week
- If you do not take one during the first week, then you may take two turkeys during the second and third week.
- You may not take two turkeys on the same day.
Citygarden lands on Travel Awaits’ list of special sculpture gardens in midwest
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ Citygarden Sculpture Park landed on Travel Awaits’ list of Special Sculpture Garden Experiences in the Midwest.
The Citygarden spans two blocks of Downtown St. Louis. Visitors follow the paved paths past 24 sculptures, six rain gardens, a children’s spray plaza, and a 180-foot pool with a six-foot waterfall. The park first opened in 2009.
Citygarden is one of seven parks on the list. Below is the full list.
- Porter Sculpture Park – Montrose, South Dakota
- Minneapolis Sculpture Garden – Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Art Garden at Wichita Art Museum – Wichita, Kansas
- Enchanted Highway – Regent, North Dakota
- Pappajohn Sculpture Garden – Des Moines, Iowa
- Honoring-The-Clans Sculpture Garden and Cultural Plaza – Winnebago, Nebraska
- Citygarden – St. Louis, Missouri
Wefald remembered as leader who made Kansas State ‘relevant’
By JOHN HANNA
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Jon Wefald is being remembered as “a human dynamo,” a Kansas State University president for more than two decades who increased its enrollment, improved academic programs and boosted research funding — while finally finding a coach who could win football games.
Wefald, also a former Minnesota State university system chancellor and Minnesota state agriculture commissioner, died Saturday at age 84, Kansas State said. Wefald suffered a heart attack at his home on Bay Lake in Minnesota, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Minneapolis, The Manhattan, Kansas, Mercury reported.
Wefald was president of Kansas State University from 1986 until the end of the 2008-09 school year. The university said that during Wefald’s tenure, enrollment grew to 23,000 students from 16,000, the campus added 2.2 million square feet of new building space and annual research funding increased to $134 million from $18 million.
“He was just a human dynamo,” said former U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, a Kansas State graduate and friend of Wefald’s who worked with him to secure a national biosecurity lab on the university’s main campus in Manhattan in northeast Kansas. “Jon just came down and turned everything around in an amazing, short period of time — athletically and academically.”
During Wefald’s tenure, the university built and opened its Biosecurity Research Institute and, just months before he retired in 2009, landed the federal government’s National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility.
“President Wefald moved our school from very good to great, but most importantly, he made us relevant,” said Pat Bosco, a former Kansas State vice president for student life.
Wefald’s best known decision might have been hiring Bill Snyder to coach a football team known for its losing seasons. Under Snyder, the Wildcats had a winning program and a team that regularly made postseason bowl games.
“Jon was a major part of the reason we came to Manhattan,” Snyder said in a statement. “He was always so very determined to assist our program and all other programs — athletic and academic — to become the very best they could be.”
Wefald served as Minnesota’s appointed agriculture commissioner in the 1970s, then as head of the Minnesota State system in 1982-86. Roberts recalled that when Wefald took over as Kansas State president, enrollment had been dropping and, athletically, it was “in danger of going to the Missouri Valley Conference.”
“He shook us by the back of the collar and said, ‘What kind university do you want?’” Roberts said.
Roberts said during an interview that Wefald make a point of recruiting not only athletes to Kansas State but the top students at high schools throughout western Kansas. He remembered that on one tour of the Kansas State campus in Manhattan in northeast Kansas, Wefald stopped to pick up bits of trash.
“I said, ‘Don’t you have people to do that?’ And he said, ‘They damn well better do a job — a better job — tomorrow,’” Roberts recalled.
___
Follow John Hanna on Twitter:
JKSSB Fresh Recruitment for over 4000 new Vacancies, Advertisement No 3 & 4 of 2022
JKSSB Fresh Recruitment for over 4000 new Vacancies, Advertisement No 3 & 4 of 2022
JKSSB has received over 4000 vacancies in various government departments of Jammu and Kashmir in District, Division, and UT Cadre. JKGAD has referred various posts for recruitment to the JKSSB department, JKSSB is a Recruiting body in Jammu and Kashmir for the Non-Gazetted Posts, in addition to this JKGAD has referred 2000+ fresh vacancies to the JKPSC body for recruitment.
|Recruiting Agency
|JKSSB(Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board)
|Total No of Posts
|4000 +
|Cadre
|District
Division
UT
|Recruiting Head body
|Finance Department(JK UT)
|JKSSB site
The said posts will be advertised and filled on priority basis by the JKSSB department under Fast Trach Recruitment Process via Advertisement No 3, 4, & 5 of 2022, The posts will be advertised in the coming days. Furthermore, JK Administration has made many more fresh changes in the Job policies, District cadre posts will be reserved for the home domicile district candidates only, while as other changes will be shared accordingly with the Advertisement Notifications.
JK Department wise Break down of Posts – PHASE 1
- Department of Finance
- Total Post Number = 122
- Department of General Management
Total Post Number = 44
- Department of Forestry, Environment and Environment
Total Post Number = 92
- Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj
Total Post Number = 1395
- Department of Production and Farmer Welfare
Total Post Number = 38
- Department of Horticulture, Gardens and Parks
Total Post Number = 08
- Department of Cooperation
Total Post Number = 29
- Department of Animal Husbandry and Sheep
Total Post Number = 137
- Department of Culture
Total Post Number = 20
- Department of Mines
Total Post Number = 16
- Department of Higher Education
Total Post Number = 73
- Department of Information
Total Post Number = 02
- Department of Tourism
Total Post Number = 23
- ARI Department & Training
Total Post Number = 03
- Department Jal shakti Department
Total Post Number = 24
- Department of Health and Medical Education
Total Post Number = 812
- Department of Public Aviation
Total Post Number = 08
- Department of Public Works (R&B).
Total Post Number = 1045
- Department of Industry & Department of Trade
Total Post Number = 42
The post JKSSB Fresh Recruitment for over 4000 new Vacancies, Advertisement No 3 & 4 of 2022 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
