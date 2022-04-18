News
‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E7: A Stand-Out Guest Star Helps Jean-Luc Confront the Monsters in His Head
This season of Star Trek: Picard has shown its ensemble cast a lot of love, giving each series regular some time in the spotlight. This week, however, we spend some quality time with the title character, digging deep into a defining moment of childhood trauma with the help of a fantastic guest star.
Most of Picard’s story in “Monsters” takes place within his mind, in a pair of parallel coma dreams. In one, Picard is being taunted by a Starfleet analyst as part of a mandatory psych evaluation. The analyst, portrayed by James Callis of Battlestar Galactica fame, has a biting wit and no patience for Picard’s emotional obfuscation. In an effort to pierce Picard’s emotional defenses, the analyst challenges Picard to improvise a simple children’s story, and Picard begins spinning a yarn about a benevolent queen and her young son being threatened by a monster who resides in their home. The other dream is the story he’s spinning itself, in which the characters are represented by a young Jean-Luc (Dylan Von Halle) and his mother (Madeline Wise). (While not named at any point this season, TNG establishes her first name as Yvette.) The fairy tale unfolds in fits and starts as the analyst prods Picard to finish it, but it’s also interrupted by the arrival of Tallinn, who has psychically projected herself into Picard’s mind in an effort to wake him from his catatonic state.
The scenes between Picard and the analyst are among the best of the series so far, such that I almost wish that this episode (or at least, this subplot) had been a two-man play. Patrick Stewart and James Callis play off of each other beautifully. Callis’ character picks apart Picard such that he cannot sustain his practiced calm, and finds himself shaken and struggling for words. We’re seeing flashes of the fragile child who he used to be, not just in the fairy tale world, but in Stewart’s performance. The analyst, being born of Picard’s own psyche, knows his weaknesses and cuts through his repression, but his real edge is the form Picard’s subconscious has given him: that of his late father. (His name also goes unmentioned here, but it is Maurice.) Picard doesn’t recognize him until late in their confrontation, and I believe that this isn’t only a convenience of dream logic. Until the end of this story, Jean-Luc Picard hasn’t really seen either of his parents as human beings.
In the fairy-tale dream, Picard and Yvette are pursued through the catacombs of the family chateau by ghoulish creatures. Young Jean-Luc is left alone as his mother is dragged away by some unseen force, and he refuses to move out of fear that she won’t be able to find him again. When Tallinn arrives, she helps him face the darkness, which seems to stir up some courage in the older Picard in the parallel therapy dream. Eventually, the dreams combine, and Picard and Dream-Maurice unlock the true story that he’s been repressing for decades. While Jean-Luc’s memories of his parents’ fraught marriage are real, they have been absent some essential context: Yvette suffered from a mental illness which, though not named, is described very much like bipolar disorder. One day, Yvette rushed off in a panic to the dangerous catacombs beneath Chateau Picard, with a twelve-year-old Jean-Luc in tow. When Jean-Luc’s foot became caught in a broken floorboard, Yvette left him behind. Maurice found him three hours later, then confronted an unstable Yvette, which Jean-Luc has long remembered as an aggressive act rather than a protective one.
I’m pleased that the implication from this season’s premiere that Maurice was an abusive husband turned out to be more than it seemed. That Picard was actually the child of an unwell mother is no less cliché, but it does at least create some complicated new feelings for Picard who, having venerated one parent and vilified the other all his life, now has to see them both as real people. His mother loved him dearly, but her unwillingness to accept treatment for her mental illness is as responsible for his scarred childhood as was his father’s course, stubborn heart. The story doesn’t totally exonerate Maurice, either, as coping with an unstable spouse doesn’t excuse his cruel and dismissive attitude towards Jean-Luc and his Starfleet dreams. All it means is that Jean-Luc no longer needs to blame himself for failing to protect his mother from his father. It’s a relief to learn that Maurice isn’t a monster, he’s just kind of an asshole. For Jean-Luc, who has feared becoming his father his whole life, that could make a big difference to how he sees himself and the risks of becoming someone’s partner.
Meanwhile, the romance subplot between Chris Rios (Santiago Cabrera) and Dr. Teresa Ramirez (Sol Rodriguez) marches forward thanks to some refreshing, if potentially timeline-shattering honesty. Hoping to make up for his prior deception, Rios offers full transparency and even beams Teresa and her son Ricardo aboard La Sirena as a gesture of trust, though probably as much as a demonstration of how cool he is. This storyline continues to charm thanks to the chemistry between Rodriguez and Cabrera, but gets cringey just about any time Ricardo is involved. This is not a specific knock against the young actor who plays him; almost no story about grown-ups is improved by the presence of an excitable child, especially when we’re clearly meant to see him as just the cutest thing. We also see a bit of Seven and Raffi’s investigation into the missing Agnes Jurati, though only enough to catch them up with the audience. Love is definitely in the air, as their scenes together represent the only time all season that we’ve seen the couple acting at ease with each other.
Waking from his coma, Jean-Luc tries to make sense of why Q would set him on this path to begin with. He extrapolates that, since Q clearly wants him to know himself better, that perhaps he should be trying to know Q better. Usually, when Q comes around, Picard is preoccupied with trying to make him go away; he’s never really tried to learn what makes him tick. Now, he may have to reach out to him in order to put an end to the threat to the timeline. I’m generally of the opinion that Q is better off being mysterious and unpredictable, and that Q’s fascination with Picard or humanity has never required explanation. I have my doubts that any backstory for Q could be satisfying after 35 years of mystery, but given that this is likely John de Lancie’s final run with the character I’m game for a more intimate story as his swan song.
We’ll have to wait a bit for that, however, as Picard and Guinan’s (Ito Aghayere) attempt to summon Q using an ancient El Aurian wine decanter inexplicably fails. (Guinan’s call receiving no response is pretty ominous. It seems pretty clear that Q is on death’s door, but might the entire Continuum be ailing? Star Trek: Discovery sets the Federation’s last known contact with the Q somewhere in the 26th century, and this could be the beginning of their demise.) Instead, Guinan’s bar receives a visit from the FBI, who place her and Picard under arrest under suspicion of being space aliens. While I enjoy the dramatic entrance of the lead agent (Jay Karnes), who seems at first as if he might be another Q who’s come to mess with them, this is a plot complication I am not terribly excited about. Didn’t we just rescue a crew member from government custody two weeks ago? As has become standard for Picard, the stinger setting up the next chapter keeps this one from really sticking the landing, but otherwise, this one’s a winner.
Kevin Fiala rallies Wild into playoffs
It wasn’t the way the Wild would have drawn it up, but they’ll take it.
What appeared early to be a runaway victory over a second-division club playing out the string became a fight dogfight that the Wild were fortunate to send into overtime. That one point officially clinched Minnesota’s 2022 postseason berth, but the Wild needed another to stay within spitting distance of St. Louis for home ice in the first round of the playoffs.
Kevin Fiala tied the game 4-4 when Jordie Benn’s one-timer hit him at the crease and deflected past Sharks goaltender James Reimer with 11 minutes remaining in regulation, then scored the overtime winner on a wrist shot from between the circles as the Wild rallied for a 5-4 victory and two important points in front of 19,029 at Xcel Energy Center.
The sellout was the Wild’s 700th in franchise history.
After taking a 2-0 lead on San Jose in the game’s first 7 minutes, 29 seconds, the Wild started getting careless with the puck, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury struggled to find it. But as the Wild have done so often this season, they rallied late.
Dimitry Kulikov, Jared Spurgeon, and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, who trail the Blues by a point in their race for home ice with a game in hand.
Matt Nieto scored twice for San Jose, one of four Sharks players with two points. Former Wild star Brent Burns had two assists, and Rudolfs Balcers and Noah Gregor each had a goal and assists.
The Wild took a quick 2-0 lead on two shots from beyond the right circle, the first Kulikov’s one-time slap shot off a short feed from Fiala that split traffic and slipped past Kahkonen, screened by center Connor Dewar and his own defenseman Nicolas Meloche, at 6:04 of the first period.
Just more than a minute later, Spurgeon one-timed a pass from Marcus Foligno while standing on the blue line. That found the far corner of the net over Reimer’s stick for a 2-0 lead at 7:29.
The Sharks, however, came right back on a goal from Balcers, who wristed a shot on goal from high between the circles and found the 5 hole of Fleury, who looked late on his save attempt. That made it 2-1 at 9:38.
San Jose tied it 2-2 early in the second period after a turnover on a no-look, backward pass from the Wild to the blue line. That set up a breakaway for Nieto, who flew in via the right circle and fired it past Fleury into the far corner at 1:19.
Boldy wristed a juicy rebound into the high near corner from between the circle for a 3-2 Wild lead at 6:37 of the second period, but the Sharks tied it again when Burns threw a shot on net from the point and Gregor one-time the rebound into an open net at 11:11.
Nieto scored shorthanded to give the Sharks a 4-3 lead in the third period, and Fiala tied it 4-4 with his deflection goal with 11 minutes left.
Quartz Drops Paywall, As Publications Struggle With Strategy
The digital-native business publication Quartz announced today that it is dropping the paywall that it introduced in 2019.
In an email this morning to subscribers, Quartz explained: “We exist to help business leaders and their companies use power wisely, act with compassion, create products that truly matter, and do what they can to fix a broken planet and economic order. Those goals are clearly better-fulfilled by making Quartz’s journalism as accessible as possible.”
The email indicated that Quartz will continue to offer newsletters and other services for paid members. “We’ve learned a lot and we learned that the most effective, durable and successful path to membership for us is first becoming a free email reader, getting to know Quartz that way,” CEO Zach Seward said in an Observer interview.
Quartz launched in 2012 as part of The Atlantic Media Company. In 2018, it was sold to the publicly traded Japanese media company Uzabase. Based on Uzabase’s filing, Quartz lost—on an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization basis—$18.6 million in 2019 and $11.2 million in the first half of 2020. In 2020, Quartz cofounder Seward and editor-in-chief Katherine Bell bought the company and took it private.
Quartz has long sought to differentiate itself from older business publications (such as FORTUNE and Forbes) by boasting that its audience is heavily mobile. Its 2020 media kit says that 74% of readers access Quartz content on a phone. The media kit also says Quartz has 16.3 million unique visitors (presumably per month), although that data appears to be from 2019. Most news sites have seen their traffic drop since Donald Trump left office.
Many digital-native publications have struggled with whether to put all or much of their content behind a paywall. Paywalls create revenue and provide detailed information about a publication’s audience, which is useful for targeting advertising. On the other hand, as Quartz’s note to subscribers indicates, paywalls also restrict the number of readers a publication can reach.
“A paywall is a double-edged sword,” Seward said. “It’s not a philosophical choice, but our view is we’ll benefit more from the increased exposure now.”
Kyrie Irving is embracing the dark side of his rivalry with Celtics fans: ‘It’s the same energy I’m giving back to them’
BOSTON — Kyrie Irving made it clear: He’s going to “embrace the dark side.” He’s going to give Celtics fans the same energy they give him.
On yet another night at the TD Garden laden with boos and expletives directed at Irving, the former Celtic who left the green and white for Brooklyn’s black and gray three offseasons ago, the Nets’ All-Star guard gave Boston fans the middle finger on multiple occasions — including a behind-the-head double-finger — and cursed out a fan during halftime of the Nets’ Game 1 loss to the Celtics on Sunday.
“It’s nothing new when I come into this building what it’s gonna be like, but it’s the same energy they had for me, and imma have the same energy for them,” Irving said after hanging 39 points in the losing effort. “And it’s not every fan. I don’t want to attack every Boston fan, but when people start yelling ‘p—-,’ and ‘b—-,’ and ‘f— you,’ and all this other stuff, there’s only but so much you can take as a competitor, and we’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble and take a humble approach.”
“Nah, f— that. It’s the playoffs. This is what it is. I know what to expect in here, and it’s the same energy I’m giving back to them. It is what it is.”
During last year’s playoff run, Irving stepped on the face of the Celtics’ half court logo — Lucky the Leprechaun — after the Nets won Game 4. A fan responded by throwing a water bottle at Irving on his way to the locker room. The fan was arrested and later released on $500 bail.
“All is fair in competitions,” Irving said of a possible run-in with Celtics fans on Friday ahead of Game 1. “When emotions are running high, anything can happen and I think I just want to go in there with a poise and a composure and not pay attention to any of the extra noise. I can speak on so many different things but I choose not to.”
Irving refused to categorize Celtics’ fans actions as hostility on Sunday, but it appeared their negative energy fueled his game. Despite the entire TD Garden crowd booing him during pregame introductions and every time he touched the ball in Game 1, Irving shot 12-of-20 from the field and scored 18 points in the fourth quarter alone.
“I don’t think he worries about (the hostility),” Kevin Durant said of Irving. “I think he just plays his game and does what’s required out there tonight.”
Irving has gotten the same treatment from Celtics fans every game he’s played in Boston since leaving town for the Nets in the summer of 2019 and said he doesn’t worry much about the negative energy because of his history growing up and playing basketball in New Jersey and New York City.
“I’m not really focused on it. It’s fun, you know what I’m saying? But where I’m from (West Orange, N.J.), I’ve dealt with so much (that) coming in here, you relish it as a competitor,” Irving said. “But this isn’t my first time in TD Garden, so what you guys saw and what you guys think is entertainment, or the fans think is entertainment, all is fair in competition. So if somebody’s gonna call me out of my name, imma look at them straight in the eye and see if they’re really about it. Most of the time they’re not.”
Irving is going to continue to get this treatment for the remainder of the Nets’ first-round playoff series, where they will need to win at least one game in Boston if they are going to make it to the second round. How will Irving deal with the boos when they intensify in Games 2, 5 and 7 in this series?
“Embrace it,” Irving said. “It’s the dark side. Embrace it.”
