Tape Reading Technique Secrets for Trading Stocks 101 – A Wall Street Insiders View!
Most people who get into trading stocks have found that tape reading is difficult to do and it is very stressful. As a former Wall Street insider there is a secret that most retail traders don’t know.
Don’t trade any stock that has an average volume over one million shares a day!
That is it! That is the big secret most Wall Street insiders use to their advantage. Most retail traders like to trade the stocks that are on the most active lists because they are easy to buy and sell and they have tight spreads. But there is a big problem with most stocks that trade on heavy volume and they are:
- Institutional order from every direction
- Spread traders/hedgers
- Too much information
Institutional Order from Every Direction
Once there are too many institutions involved in trading a stock then that constantly changes the direction of the price. Institutions buy and sell stock for many reasons that don’t have anything to do with the stocks fundamentals. Some examples of reasons institutions buy and sell shares are:
- Investors buying or selling shares in their fund
- Yearly window dressing
- Sector rotations
When you mix all of these large orders together then that creates choppy conditions and that makes reading the tape difficult. The direction of the tape changes back and forth to quickly to feel any behaviors out. Another problem institutions create comes from placing their large orders with order desks. Most order desks “work the order” and that means getting the best price possible. That affects the trader because every time the stock looks like it will go in one direction the order desk steps in and stops that move.
Spread Traders and Hedgers
Spread traders and hedgers are trading to protect another position. The direction typically does not affect them so their decisions are based on spread relationships. One example would be Home Depot Stock verse Lowe’s. If home Depot were up 3 % on the day and Lowes were up only 1% then spread trader might sell Home Depot shares short while buying Lows shares. These types of traders are capitalizing on the spread difference of 2% because they know both these companies stock prices move together and will eventually come back.
Too Much Information
Finally, it is just too much information. As a tape reader you need to be able to remember certain price points and the way the quotes behaved around those prices. For example, if every time a stock gets to the low of the day and a lot of sell orders come in but a ECN just sits there and absorbs all of the selling. In this case you would buy that support unless that ECN moved out of the way and the price broke that low. A good tape reader learns to remember certain price levels and how the order book reacts at those levels. If you are trading a stock that has a lot of volume orders come and go too quickly to remember and read that data.
The Consumer Purchase Decision Making Process
There is more to making a purchase than just making the purchase itself. All consumers, whether in a store or online, go through several decision steps when making any kind of purchase, whether large or small. This chart outlines the state of mind of the consumer from unawareness of the offering all the way down to when consumers become strong advocates for the offering (word of mouth). It also shows how marketing and advertising can significantly influence the decision making process, and what media are appropriate for each stage.
UNK/UNKs: Awareness advertising to those “Unkown/Unknowns who do not yet know they have a need.
Need Awareness: Awareness/case making advertising to place advertiser “top of mind”, mind share building.
Need Assessment: Benefits oriented advertising to shift need solution toward advertisers offering
Data Collection: Benefits oriented, educational advertising, informational and comparison print collateral such as brochures, flyers, direct mail.
Data Evaluation: Information and comparison print brochures, spec sheets, flyers direct mail.
Decision to Purchase: Sales or price point oriented advertising, direct mail, point-of-purchase, incentive materials and ads.
Actual Purchase: Point of sale materials, posters, Add-on offers, up selling incentives help here.
Buyers Remorse: Awareness advertising again, customer service, follow up, direct mail
Tryers: Direct Mail, awareness advertising, “word of mouth”. Educational supportive ads that remind value proposition.
To Sell Is Human by Daniel H Pink – 6 Pitch Improvements That Complement Selling’s New ABCs
Daniel H. Pink’s new book is “To Sell Is Human-The Surprising Truth About Moving Others.” Pink is the bestselling author of “Drive,” and “A Whole New Mind.”
Pink says that today, we’re all in sales regardless of our career or role. Parents cajole children and lawyers sell juries on a verdict as examples.
The old ABCs of selling (“Always be closing”) are reinvented as Attunement, Buoyancy, and Clarity. They show you how to be, but you also need to know what to do. Honing your pitch, learning how to improvise (which ultimately is listening), and serve, complement the new ABCs of selling and help you move others. Following are highlights of the power of the pitch.
Researchers spent five years in Hollywood, entrenched in the entertainment business; which thrives on pitching. Writers pitch movie executives, agents pitch producers, etc. Results showed that successful pitches depended on the catcher as much as the pitcher.
The catcher (i.e. the executive) used physical and behavioral cues to quickly assess the pitcher’s (i.e. the writer’s) creativity. Passion, wit, and quirkiness rated positively. Slickness, trying too hard, and multiple idea offerings rated negatively.
Catchers quickly deemed negative presentations “uncreative;” and covertly dismissed any remaining meeting time. Positive pitchers attracted success by viewing the catchers as collaborators, welcoming their ideas to perfect the project. Once the catcher felt like a creative collaborator, the odds of rejection decreased.
Lesson: The purpose of a pitch isn’t necessarily to move others to immediately adopt your idea. Instead, offer something compelling enough to begin a conversation, include the other person’s perspective and eventually arrive at a consensus. Today, the pitch is often the first word but seldom the last.
Pink declares the classic elevator speech-encountering the big boss in an elevator and being able to explain your product or service in mere seconds; is outdated for two reasons.
First, organizations are generally more democratic than previously and many CEOs, even in large companies sit amongst everyone else or in open floor plans, promoting easy contact and collaboration.
Second, although today’s CEOs are more accessible via e-mail, texts, and tweets, etc., they confront information overload daily. These challenges require broadening our repertoire of pitches in an age of limited attention.
Pink describes six promising successors to the elevator pitch:
1. The One-Word Pitch. “Digital natives” (anyone under age 30) rarely remember life without the Internet. Attention spans are shrinking, nearly disappearing. Brevity is key. Define the one characteristic you most want associated with your brand and then own it. That’s one-word equity. MasterCard is associated with the word “priceless;” and President Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign embodied a one-word strategy- “Forward.”
2. The Question Pitch. In 1980 Ronald Regan ran against then, President Jimmy Carter. Campaigning, he asked “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” Questions are powerful and can outperform statements; yet they’re underused when trying to move others. They prompt people to deduce their own reasons for agreeing or disagreeing. When people produce their own reasons for believing something, their endorsement is stronger and they’re apt to act on it. Note: if underlying arguments to a question are weak, then don’t use the question pitch. If President Carter had asked the same question Regan asked, it would not have benefited his re-election campaign.
3. The Rhyme Pitch. Lawyer, Johnny Cochran, used the rhyme ” If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” in his closing arguments during O.J. Simpson’s 1995 trial. “Woes unite foes,” and “Woes unite enemies,” both say the same thing yet research shows people find rhymes more accurate. Rhymes boost processing fluency-the ease with which our minds make sense of stimuli. Summarizing your main point with a rhyme gives prospects a way to talk about your proposal while deliberating; and helps your message penetrate their minds when comparing you to your competitors.
4. The Subject-Line Pitch. Every email sent begs someone’s attention and is an invitation to engage. An email’s subject line previews and promises the message content. Research shows people open emails for reasons of utility or curiosity. They’re apt to open emails that directly affect their work or spark a moderate level of uncertainty (i.e. curiosity) about its contents. Today’s information overload favors usefulness in emails. A third principle is specificity. “4 Tips to improve your golf swing this afternoon,” trumps “Improve your golf swing” in an email’s subject line.
5. The Twitter Pitch. Twitter operates on micro-messages of 140 characters or less. Effective tweets engage recipients and encourage advancing conversations by responding, clicking a link or sharing the tweet with others. Research confirms only a small number of tweets accomplish these goals. Poorest-performing tweets fall in three categories: Complaints-“My plane is late. Again;” Me Now-“I’m at the coffee shop;” and Presence Maintenance-“Good Morning, everyone!” High-ranking tweets provide fresh, new information and links, presented with clarity. Self-promoting tweets (the ultimate sales pitch) rank high provided useful information is part of the promotion.
6. The Pixar Pitch. Pixar Animation Studios is one of the most successful studios in movie history. Their success is rooted in a deep structure of storytelling involving six sequential sentences: Once upon a time, ____________. Every day, ___________. One day, ________________. Because of that, ___________. Because of that, ____________. Until finally_____________. The six-sentence format is appealing and supple; allowing pitchers to capitalize on the well-documented persuasive power of stories, but within a concise, disciplined format.
Author Daniel H. Pink recommends the rhyme dictionary, RhymeZone to expedite your rhyming pitches. Visit: http://www.rhymezone.com/
5 Tips To Consider Before You Buy Traffic
Before you buy website traffic, make sure you consider a few important factors. Most people think that buying traffic for a site or blog is a shortcut to getting a lot of targeted traffic. That’s why this approach is getting quite popular in the here and now.
Today, you can purchase traffic in more ways than one like PPC ads from Google, Bing, and Facebook. These providers offer traffic based on age, country, and category of visitors. Let’s take a look at a few tips that you may want to consider.
1. Check for Feasible
First of all, make sure you know well that buying traffic is an ideal approach to get targeted traffic for your site. If you can’t get targeted traffic, there will be no use of investing in this strategy. For example, if you deal with B2C products, you might not want to purchase traffic for a B2B business. So, what you need to do is find out the feasibility and benchmark of purchasing traffic.
2. Targeted vs Untargeted Traffic
Based on your demographics and requirements, you can choose from a lot of traffic packages. Targeted traffic refers to visitors that may be interested in your products or services.
Untargeted traffic, on the other hand, refers to visitors who are not interested in your business on the whole. In other words, chances are that they won’t be your customers.
Make sure you buy only targeted traffic on the basis of demographics. If your market is in Texas, don’t buy traffic from China.
3. Types of AD Formats
Make sure you understand the ad format you are going to get. It may include images, texts, pop-ups, fixed ads or rotating ads, for instance. Most companies prefer pop-under or pop-up ads on their sites where the URL is given.
This is just like PPC or Google AdWords but is more affordable because of competitive PPC or PPV pricing model.
4. Min or Max Restrictions
Most providers won’t guarantee traffic. Even if you get a guarantee from a provider, chances are that the traffic won’t be targeted. Most plans start from 1,000 visits and go up to 100,000 visits during a given period.
For instance, you can purchase 1,000 visits for just $5, and the visits may be delivered in 24 hours. However, there is no guarantee that visitors will be unique or real humans. Make sure you know the min and max restrictions before you place your order.
5. Sales and Conversions
There is no guarantee that the traffic will offer good conversion rates. If you end up buying from a fraudulent provider, you will get fraudulent clicks or fake visitors. So, you won’t get any sales. Just keep in mind that the bought traffic won’t convert into sales.
Long story short, make sure you consider all these tips before you go ahead and buy website traffic to make your website popular and generate leads. Doing a thorough investigation of the provider is the key to making the right decision.
