The Best Dandruff Shampoos for Men in 2022

Do you suffer from dandruff that’s making you miserable? Relax, dandruff in men is not all that uncommon—and there are plenty of cutting-edge solutions available.

Lots of excellent anti-dandruff shampoos have become available in recent years, and it’s now easier than ever to find the best dandruff shampoo for you.

Of course, not all scalps are created equally, so what works for one man may not work for the next. Remember, dandruff is one of the most common issues affecting men and there are plenty of causes. But once you pinpoint the culprit of your dandruff, you can start to effectively manage those pesky flakes. Lucky for you, we’ve done an extensive amount of research to put together this guide and make your search for the best anti-dandruff shampoo hassle-free.

Keep reading to learn about 17 of the best dandruff shampoos for men. All of the below products are designed to not only clear your scalp of those dreaded flakes, but will also add shine and volume to your hair.

1. Blu Atlas | Shampoo

Courtesy of Blu Atlas

If you’re looking for an all-natural anti-dandruff shampoo, then look no further than Blu Atlas’ highly-rated hair cleanser. This product is free of parabens and sulfates, which can damage both your hair and the environment. Instead, its formula contains jojoba—a miracle natural oil that contains vitamins A, D, and E to completely nourish each strand of hair. This Blu Atlas product also contains aloe juice, which further moisturizes the hair and can even prevent hair loss with sustained use.

A lot of anti-dandruff shampoos on the market contain numerous harsh chemicals that can irritate the scalp over time, so it’s remarkable to find such an effective natural product at a reasonable price. Due to its natural ingredients, you can use the Blu Atlas shampoo every day. The innovative brand is currently offering a 100% money-back guarantee on all of its men’s grooming and skincare products, so you have no reason not to try their cutting-edge, dandruff-killing shampoo.

2. New York Biology | Tea Tree Shampoo

Courtesy of New York Biology

This tea tree shampoo by New York Biology not only effectively treats dandruff, but it also adds volume to thinning hair. In fact, this product is also marketed as a DHT blocker, which means that with proper use you might experience a reduction in hair loss.

The soothing formulation is free of alcohol, parabens, and sulfates, and contains natural ingredients like tea tree oil and peppermint oil, whose antimicrobial effects help to completely clean the scalp, while reducing and preventing that itchy sensation. This anti-dandruff shampoo also contains argan oil, which is a natural hydrator that locks moisture into the hair while helping to thicken it over time. The product also smells delicious and is safe to use every day; you can even use it on colored hair. We also love that this shampoo is cruelty-free.

3. Every Man Jack | 2-in1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner

Courtesy of EVERY MAN JACK

This 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner by Every Man Jack contains both natural menthol and peppermint oil, which together have been proven to dramatically relieve scalp dryness and irritation. It also helps that both of these oils smell amazing!

This anti-dandruff product also contains glycerin, which is a super-moisturizer that helps to keep your hair hydrated over the long term. This product’s unique formulation adds moisture back into the scalp and hair follicles, helping to prevent any irritation from recurring.

You can use this product twice per week with confidence. This Every Man Jack product is free of parabens, phthalates, aluminum, and dyes, and is considered vegan-friendly.

4. Neutrogena | T/SAL Therapeutic Scalp Shampoo

Courtesy of Neutrogena

This dermatologist recommended scalp shampoo contains 3% salicylic acid, a powerful active ingredient that helps to relieve flaking and itching. It’s especially effective for men with significant scalp buildup. And not only will it help men suffering from dandruff, but it can also help to control psoriasis.

This therapeutic shampoo is fragrance-free, alcohol-free, and color-free. Plus, it does not contain any preservatives. Neutrogena is a world-renowned and trusted brand, so you know you’re in safe hands with this product!

Use this shampoo twice a week and leave on the scalp for several minutes before rinsing.

5. Nizoral | Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Courtesy of Amazon

Nizoral is a clinically tested anti-dandruff shampoo that contains the active ingredient ketoconazole, which helps to kill the fungus that causes dandruff. It will start working from your very first use to control the itching and flaking associated with dandruff.

Despite this shampoo being a highly potent solution, it is gentle on the scalp and is fragrance-free. It has also been found to be an effective hair loss treatment and is specifically recommended by dermatologists for androgenetic alopecia, also known as genetic pattern baldness.

Use this product every three to four days for the first two to four weeks, and then reduce to once every week once the dandruff has resolved, so as to stop it from returning. Nizoral is only recommended for those over the age of 12 and is suitable for all hair types. Notably, Nizoral shampoo contains 24% sodium lauryl sulfate, which may cause local skin reactions. Therefore, this product is not recommended for men with sensitive skin.

6. Redken Brews | Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Courtesy of Redken

This gentle anti-dandruff shampoo by Redken contains pyrithione zinc, which helps combat dandruff and can be used to treat scalp psoriasis. It also helps stop the growth of yeast—one of the primary causes of dandruff. The unique formula will also reduce flakiness and soothe an itchy scalp.

Redken is a brand renowned for professionalism, and many top hairdressers use Redken products in their salons—so you know you’re in safe hands when using this shampoo. Redken Brews’ anti-dandruff shampoo is suitable for all hair types and should be used at least twice a week. It is recommended to leave the product on the scalp for several minutes before rinsing off.

7. American Crew | Anti-Dandruff & Sebum Control Shampoo

Courtesy of American Crew

This uniquely formulated shampoo can help solve both dry and oily scalp issues in just a few washes. You may be thinking how is that possible, as the two are completely different problems. But this shampoo contains the three unique ingredients of zinc pyrithione, rosemary, and sage leaf extract.

Combined, this trio can help treat a variety of scalp-related issues. For one, zinc pyrithione soothes itchy and flaky scalp, while rosemary helps regulate sebum production. On the other hand, sage leaf extract effectively cleanses the scalp.

This American Crew anti-dandruff shampoo also contains tea tree oil and peppermint oil to refresh the scalp and hair, while combining to make a delicious scent. The product is further designed to strengthen and repair hair thanks to the addition of silicones. You can use this shampoo daily, and it should be left on the scalp for about two minutes before washing off.

8. Dove MEN+CARE | Anti Dandruff Fortifying Shampooo

Courtesy of Dove

This highly-rated Dove anti-dandruff shampoo contains both AD zinc and caffeine, which work together to eliminate dandruff and improve the hair’s condition over time. More commonly known as zinc pyrithione, AD zinc is a common ingredient in anti-dandruff products as it helps to stop yeast growth and thereby prevent one of the key causes of dandruff. The caffeine in this product helps stimulate hair growth while preventing hair loss.

Dove is an easily recognizable beauty brand and is trusted by consumers all over the world. You’re more than likely to see this popular anti-dandruff product at your local supermarket or drugstore. This anti-dandruff shampoo for men is safe to use daily, and a little goes a long way. As with the other shampoos on this list, we advise letting the product penetrate the scalp for at least two minutes before rinsing off.

9. Pete & Pedro | Control Anti-Itch Dandruff Shampoo

Courtesy of Pete & Pedro

The Pete & Pedro control shampoo does exactly what it says on the bottle: it effectively controls dandruff and has an anti-itch formula. That’s thanks to the two key active ingredients of 1.8% coal tar and 1.5% menthol. Coal tar is a traditional anti-dandruff treatment and has been used for centuries in men’s shampoos, while menthol cools the scalp and reduces any itchy sensation you might be experiencing. This shampoo also contains both tea tree oil and peppermint oil to rid the scalp of dandruff while producing a tantalizing scent.

Incredibly, the product achieves all of the above while being completely free of parabens and silicone. Use this shampoo as needed, ideally up to two times per week until you have your dandruff under control. After that you can reduce usage to once every week or two.

10. Head & Shoulders | Classic Clean Daily Shampoo

Courtesy of Head & Shoulders

The classic anti-dandruff shampoo has been around for over 60 years, having been developed in 1961. The formula helps fight all scalp conditions from dry to oily to itchy, and is effective in getting rid of dandruff and keeping it away. It has deep cleansing action thanks to the inclusion 1% pyrithione zinc, with antioxidant benefits to help nourish the hair and scalp over time.

The Head & Shoulders formula is dermatologically tested and skips unwanted nasty ingredients like phosphates and paraffins. It’s also pH balanced, meaning it’s safe to use every day. It should come as no surprise that this mainstay product remains one of the best-selling anti-dandruff shampoos in the world.

11. Selsun Blue | Men’s Care Antidandruff Shampoo

Courtesy of Amazon

Selsun Blue’s antidandruff shampoo is the number one pharmacist recommended anti-dandruff shampoo according to the Pharmacy Times. The medicated formula contains menthol and 1% selenium sulfide to cool and soothe the scalp while easing irritation and itchiness.

The product has a scent that’s both refreshing and smells amazing. It’s also incredibly easy to use thanks to its quick lather formula—taking your hair to the next level in just five minutes. This product is not suitable for everyday use; instead, use it twice a week for best results. Wave goodbye to your flaky scalp with this readily available over-the-counter anti-dandruff shampoo.

12. Recipe for Men | Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Courtesy of Amazon

Manufactured in Sweden, Recipe for Men’s anti-dandruff shampoo contains peppermint oil and piroctone olamine. You’re probably already familiar with peppermint oil as an ingredient that stops itchiness and soothes the scalp. On the other hand, the antifungal piroctone olamine is included to assist in removing yeast buildup on the scalp. The catchy tag line for this shampoo is “chill and kill,” as the peppermint oil chills your scalp while the piroctone olamine kills dandruff.

You can use this shampoo on a daily basis, up until your flakes disappear. After that reduce your use to once weekly to keep buildup at bay.

13. Suave Men | Classic Clean Anti Dandruff 2-in-1 Shampoo

Courtesy of Suave

This Suave Men anti-dandruff 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner promises 100% flake-free hair with continued use. While that’s a bold statement, it’s backed up by thousands of five-star customer reviews. Not only does this 2-in-1 product contain pyrithione zinc to treat dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis, but the pH-balanced formula expertly cleanses the scalp with each strand of hair.

Thanks to the built-in conditioner there’s no need to buy extra products for your in-shower hair care routine. Men of all hair types can use this product; it’s even safe to use on color-treated hair. Use Suave’s anti-dandruff 2-in-1 shampoo twice per week for best results.

14. Brickell Men’s Products | Relieving Dandruff Shampoo

Courtesy of Brickell

Thanks to a powerful concoction of natural ingredients like Ziziphus joazeiro extract, Brickell’s highly-acclaimed Relieving Dandruff Shampoo is one of the most potent anti-dandruff cleansers on the market today. Ziziphus joazeiro is a botanical extract with antibacterial and antifungal properties that’s found in the bark of the Juazeiro tree, which is native to South America. The extract is used in that part of the world as a dandruff remedy.

The product’s gentle formulation calms irritated and itchy scalp, thanks to the inclusion of both jojoba and aloe vera. Jojoba is a common ingredient in many shampoos because it helps dissolve scalp buildup, which can lead to dandruff if left unattended. On the other hand, aloe vera locks in moisture and provides much-needed nourishment to each hair strand.

Apart from these natural ingredients, this shampoo also contains tea tree oil and peppermint oil for a pleasant smell in addition to relieving irritation and itchiness. Use this Brickell product 3-4 times per week and watch your dandruff slowly become a relic of the past.

15. Art of Sport | Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner

Courtesy of Art of Sport

This Art of Sport’s multi-purpose anti-dandruff product is both a shampoo and conditioner that’s free of sulfates and parabens. The primary ingredient is pyrithione zinc, but it also contains a number of natural botanicals like tea tree oil, witch hazel oil, aloe vera, and coconut oil. The formula is designed to reduce flakes, relieve scalp dryness and irritation, and keep your hair feeling clean and nourished.

Apart from being jam-packed with natural botanicals, the formulation is cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. Its gentle formula means that it’s ideal for sensitive skin. Choose from two captivating scents: cool eucalyptus and energizing citrus—you cannot go wrong with either. Most people should use this 2-in-1 product twice a week, but if your dandruff is particularly out of control, you can use it daily for up to two weeks.

16. Jason | Dandruff Relief Treatment Shampoo

Courtesy of Jason

Jason’s Dandruff Relief Treatment Shampoo aids in rebalancing the condition of your scalp, thus helping to prevent the recurrence of dandruff. It contains MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), which is an effective dandruff-control treatment with both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. MSM attacks scalp inflammation, which is a leading cause of dandruff, making this product a must-try for men who require a soothing effect from their anti-dandruff shampoo.

This treatment shampoo also contains essential oils of rosemary, olive, and jojoba—all of which work to soothe and moisturize your scalp and improve your hair’s condition. It can also aid those with problems associated with scalp dermatitis and mild psoriasis. But beware, the formula also contains colloidal sulfur as an active ingredient.

While it effectively combats dandruff, colloidal sulfur does leave behind a strong medicated smell when you apply it. Thankfully, the scent completely disappears once your hair is dry. Free of parabens and phthalates, this product is designed to be used up to three times per week.

17. Sphagnum Botanicals | PsoriAid Shampoo

Courtesy of Amazon

This all-natural scalp psoriasis shampoo is also an effective dandruff treatment thanks to its unique combination of ingredients like peat mud and argan oil. Harvested in Northern Europe, the formula’s peat mud contains fulvic and humic acids, which have been proven to relieve symptoms associated with psoriasis and eczema. Used for centuries for cosmetic and medicinal purposes, argan oil helps to keep your hair shiny and soft.

Use this product daily or every other day to reduce scalp irritation. The shampoo foams well and gives off an earthy scent due to the peat mud ingredient. The manufacturer does not recommend the product to be used on colored hair due to its high concentration of natural ingredients, which can fade hair color over time.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does dandruff happen?

Dandruff starts in the scalp. It takes hold when the top layer of skin on the scalp sheds more quickly than normal. When this happens, the scalp gets clogged up with sebum (a natural oil found in your skin), leading to the white flakes associated with dandruff.

People with oily skin are more prone to dandruff, since their skin naturally produces more sebum than other skin types.

Why do men suffer from dandruff more than women?

As much as you may not want this to be true, men do indeed suffer from dandruff much more frequently than their female counterparts. That’s why men are so prevalent in anti-dandruff shampoo advertisements. Testosterone plays an important role in the production of sebum, and as we already know, too high of sebum content on the scalp can lead to flakes. Also, the oil glands on men’s scalps are typically much bigger than those of women.

Is dandruff contagious?

This one’s an urban legend: dandruff is not contagious! You cannot pass dandruff to another person. It’s also wrongly assumed by many that bad hygiene and dandruff come hand-in-hand. This couldn’t be further from the truth, since you could wash your hair every day and still suffer from dandruff.

In fact, if you’re prone to dandruff, dermatologists advise to reduce the number of times you wash your hair—twice per week is ideal in many cases.

What ingredients should I avoid in my anti-dandruff shampoo?

Sulfates: these cause that lovely lather when you shampoo. However, sulfates may strip the natural oils from your hair and that is no good for men who suffer from scalp dryness—which is one of the primary causes of dandruff. You should also stay away from sulfates if you suffer from other skin conditions like psoriasis or eczema.

Parabens: these act as a preservative in your shampoo, causing its shelf-life to increase and preventing bacteria from forming within. But the downside is that parabens may further exacerbate scalp irritation, and may even cause hair loss. Parabens have also been connected to environmental harm, as it has been found that even low levels can kill coral.

Phthalates: in some cases, phthalates can cause irritation when coming in direct contact with the skin, so they should be avoided by men who suffer from dandruff, eczema, or psoriasis.

Synthetic fragrances: anybody who suffers from irritated or sensitive skin knows to stay away from highly fragranced beauty products. And because dandruff is essentially scalp irritation, dandruff-sufferers should especially be careful when applying highly fragranced shampoos to the scalp. Watch out for the following ingredients on your shampoo bottle: amyl cinnamal, benzyl salicylate, citronellol, hexyl cinnamal, and limonene. These are all common examples of a fragrance ingredient. It’s best to turn to natural oils as a fragrance in your anti-dandruff shampoo; some good natural oils include peppermint oil and rosemary oil.

Alcohols: some alcohols found in anti-dandruff shampoos may strip the hair of natural oils and dry out the scalp. However, it’s important to remember that there are “good” alcohols too—cetyl alcohol and stearyl alcohol hydrate and smooth the hair. These would be the exceptions to the rule against alcohols in dandruff shampoos for men.

What is a sulfate-free shampoo?

As we gradually become more health and environmentally conscious, we want to know exactly what ingredients are included the products we purchase. As a result, more and more shampoo brands have become sulfate-free to meet this demand.

Sulfate-free shampoos help to maintain the natural oils on your hair and scalp. With continued use, they will leave your hair more nourished and shinier. Sulfate-free products are also recommended for men with skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, and work to reduce scalp irritation. You can see why it’s beneficial for an anti-dandruff shampoo to be sulfate-free.

Some of the best sulfate-free anti-dandruff shampoos for men include our top-rated Blu Atlas Shampoo, Art of Sport’s Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, and Sphagnum Botanicals’ PsoriAid Shampoo.

What is the best way to use an anti-dandruff shampoo?

Remember, a little product goes a long way. As a general rule, simply apply a pea-sized amount of anti-dandruff shampoo for best results. If you have longer hair, of course you should apply up to a quarter-sized amount.

Once you’ve determined the optimal amount, wet your hair and gently massage the shampoo into your scalp, allowing it to penetrate for between 2-5 minutes before rinsing out. Each anti-dandruff shampoo is different, so be sure to read the label. There is no need to apply an anti-dandruff shampoo to the ends of your hair; you can use a regular shampoo for that purpose if you wish.

If you’re going to use an anti-dandruff conditioner, apply it from the middle of the hair down to the strands. A conditioner is designed to moisturize the hair, so it’s great for men with dry hair. Leave the conditioner in your hair for at least two minutes before rinsing it out. Coldwater is best as it helps to add shine to your hair.

Once out of the shower, it’s best to allow your hair to dry naturally as heat from a hairdryer may irritate the scalp further. It’s important to note that some anti-dandruff shampoos can be used daily while others should only be used once or twice a week.

How often should I shampoo if I have dandruff?

Ideally, you should shampoo your hair each day with a fragrance-free shampoo, and twice a week swap your regular shampoo out for an anti-dandruff shampoo. Shampooing your hair daily will remove excess oil from the scalp, which as we know can cause dandruff. Once you have your dandruff under control you should reduce your hair-washing to just twice a week.

Some anti-dandruff shampoos are safe to use daily; these include Blu Atlas Shampoo, New York Biology Tea Tree Shampoo, Recipe for Men Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, and Dove Men + Care Anti-Dandruff Shampoo.

Can I use hair styling products if I have dandruff?

Although you don’t need to completely cut out styling products like gels, waxes, and hair sprays from your daily routine, you should certainly think about cutting back on the number of times you use these products daily. If you have dandruff, it is best to use such styling products just once a day, preferably in the morning. We recommend staying away from highly fragranced styling products, and those that contain alcohol—as this can exacerbate your dandruff issue.

What’s the best water temperature when shampooing for dandruff-sufferers?

Many dermatologists and medical experts advise that 100 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) is the ideal water temperature for those with dandruff. This is slightly higher than your body temperature. You can turn your water to slightly colder than this if doing so makes you more comfortable; however, you should not turn your water any hotter than 100 degrees as doing so will irritate and dry out your scalp. An easy rule of thumb is not too hot, not too cold.

Can I use regular shampoo after my anti-dandruff shampoo?

Some dandruff sufferers will use a regular shampoo most of the week and then switch to their go-to anti-dandruff product once per week. However, this is generally only recommended for cases of mild dandruff. If you suffer from moderate to severe dandruff, you should only wash your hair twice per week with a medicated anti-dandruff shampoo.

Pro tip: you can also use table salt as a natural exfoliant on the scalp to remove stubborn flakes.

What if anti-dandruff shampoo does not cure my dandruff?

If you’ve been using your anti-dandruff shampoo for a couple of weeks and see no results at all, you can either switch to a stronger, medicated anti-dandruff shampoo or visit a dermatologist who can check if another skin condition is causing the flakes. Commonly, eczema or psoriasis of the scalp can be mistaken for dandruff and require different treatments. Following a professional diagnosis, your dermatologist will advise on the best course of action.

Best dandruff shampoo for men: concluding thoughts

We hope that our list of 17 of the very best anti-dandruff shampoos for men will help you keep your dandruff issue at bay. As you can see, there’s an effective anti-dandruff shampoo for every man, with each product containing powerful ingredients to fight dandruff in different ways. We’re especially excited by the new generation of eco-friendly products, notably our number one rated Blu Atlas Shampoo. After all, what goes onto our skin is just as important as what goes into our mouths.