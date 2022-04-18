News
The Best Tinted Moisturizers for a Natural, Fresh-Faced Glow
While there’s a time and a place for a full-coverage foundation as well as the sheerest of concealers, it’s also important to have a middle ground, especially now that the weather is heating up. As temperatures start to rise, you’re going to want to switch up your makeup routine and reach for more lightweight products, because no one wants to have a thick layer of foundation melting off their face by 12 pm. Tinted moisturizers are the perfect solution, as they give a more natural, weightless glow, and are particularly appreciated by those of us that find foundation a bit too cakey and heavy.
Tinted moisturizers are ideal for those days when you still want some coverage, but can’t be bothered to slap on a full face of makeup. Personally, I typically always reach for a tinted moisturizer over a foundation, especially since I have sensitive, reactive skin that doesn’t do too well under layers of product. Aside from covering up blemishes, tinted moisturizers also hydrate, so you can achieve a natural, healthy glow, all while subtly covering up any imperfections.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
There are also plenty of different tinted moisturizer formulas out there, whether you’re looking for a sheer, barely-there dash of color or if you prefer a higher coverage option. And since tinted moisturizers combine the best of skincare and makeup, you can find one that is tailored to your specific skin concerns.
Spring and summer are all about that fresh, natural, no-makeup makeup look, so even if you’re a diehard foundation lover, consider swapping out your usual formula for a lighter, fresher product this time of year. Below, see the best tinted moisturizers to try now.
News
Dave Hyde: Miami Heat (and fans) up their game in playoffs opener, frustrating Trae Young
It started as a small chant Sunday, somewhere in the the upper deck, causing fans in the lower bowl to turn to neighbors in the baffling sound mixer of a big arena to ask, “What’re they saying?”
It picked up clarity as it moved down to the lower bowl, then to the court where the Atlanta star who had trouble with his cross-over Sunday now was called out for his comb-over.
“Trae is … balding!” the sing-song chant came in the second quarter of the Miami Heat’s 115-91 win in Game One of their playoff series.
Forget the previous five watered-down months of NBA basketball. Sunday was the real thing, the kind of day no one needs to be told to come to play.
Even this Heat crowd brought their playoff game. Balding chants on the opposing star? Inflammatory tactics with a smidge of creativity?
You got the feeling Young didn’t enjoy being so well known this night. he Heat’s defense switched constantly on him, all five Heat players guarding him on a first-half possession. His eight points was his lowest output in 143 Atlanta game dating to the start of last season.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spent some possessions whirling his arm and kicking his leg in a frantic marionette-gone-mad call to his well-scripted defense.
“You have to have an edge,’ he said.
There is a little Bill Belichick to Spoelstra, this idea of scheming against the best player and making others beat you. Swarm Young. Make him pass. Make him work for anything.
“Nothing Trae hasn’t seen before,’ Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said.
Young shot 1 of 12, the worst day of his career. He had six turnovers, once having his pocket picked by Kyle Lowry, resulting in an easy layup. He claimed to have his face scraped by Tyler Herro in a foul.
He got into a little dust-up with Jimmy Butler when they collided, then exchanged words, resulting in double technical fouls and Young pointing Butler’s way.
“Back to the drawing board,’ Young said afterward, a professional nonchalance to his voice, the kind the loser always employs in these potentially long series.
Young will respond. The best always do. The only question becomes if his response gets Atlanta to six games in this series?
In many ways, this was the easiest game to predict this series. The Heat was off for a week as the No. 1 seed. Atlanta had to win two play-in games to reach this game
“We played less than 48 hours ago, this is a one o’clock game, and we won three games in like five days to get here,’ Young said. “Talking to the guys, you definitely feel that.”
An explanation, not an excuse.
“Give them credit,’ he said of the Heat.
The Heat took credit, just as they took everything Sunday. There was Jimmy Butler slamming an alley-oop pass home and turning to Gabe Vincent to yell with an expletive, “That’s a great pass.”
There was Duncan Robinson making his seventh of a franchise-record eight 3-point shots, raising his arms like a referee and saying afterward, “I felt I couldn’t miss.”
This is who the Heat are, the deep and deeply intense team they’ve built. You saw nothing Sunday that you haven’t seen many times over a season.
This one just mattered more, because it’s the time everything matters. The NBA regular season is such a discounted idea, players skipping games, teams managing any injury, that you don’t really know who most teams are before this point.
You know the Heat. Atlanta? Who are they? They got some fortune and went to the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago. Now they’re an eighth seed without their best big man in Clint Capela.
“We’ve got to come out and play harder,” veteran Danilo Gallinari said. “It’s the playoffs. [Atlanta’s schedule] is not really an excuse. They were ready to play. we have no excuse for how we came out like we did.”
Young? He sounded like a veteran, saying, “It’s one game. If one game decided a series we would have won [the Eastern finals] and been in the NBA Finals last year.”
He’ll respond. Atlanta will, too. But if this Heat team plays like Sunday, a series that looked short will grow shorter still.
()
News
Exhibitions by Arab Artists in NYC on the Present and Future of Middle Eastern Life
Can truth be anything other than sinuous? These three Arab artists draw from traditions of the Maghreb, and more recent turbulent history in Lebanon, to demonstrate that one can aspire to freedom and individuation through imagination, refracted representations, and the reinvention of iconographies—sometimes radically, such as in Hend Samir’s paintings; sometimes more gracefully and laboriously, with Lalla Essaydi’s chorus of women; and at times, in the delight of effervescent irreverence in Walid Raad’s symbolic mirror.
In SoHo, Harkawik gallery presents Hend Samir’s “Hide and Seek,” a cohesive body of work comprising six large-format paintings, completed between 2020-2022. In this first New York show, Samir’s paintings swiftly alternate between dreamscapes and hellscapes in motifs blending figurative and abstract elements. Cool-tones vignette-like scenes convey movement in dimmed spaces; they evoke mysterious passageways.
Flickering by the Lotus Pond (2020-2022) elaborately shatters an artificial intimate-public divide. In this painting, we see boys and girls playing while others gaze towards a woman receiving oral sex. They follow a free lesson in how to please a woman and this isn’t anodyne. Samir, who now lives in the Netherlands, is from Egypt, a country where 92 percent of married women between the ages of 15 and 49 have undergone atrocious acts of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). Samir’s bold step to include and celebrate these elements lends a voice to denounce repressed sexuality, urgently call for emancipation via the body, and embrace life’s sensuality.
At the forefront of the painting, the couple has sex, and children are beating drums. At the back, we see a lonesome woman pumping water, performing domestic chores. This contrast suggests a dichotomy between what is and what could have been, but also the self-erasure that goes with conforming to patriarchal expectations.
Figures, predominantly youthful, inhabit her paintings; their silhouettes often blur and disappear in the background, such as in The Abrupt Plunge (2022) and A Disruptive Impulse (2022). It feels at times as if they break into view from the background, in the manner of someone gasping for air at the surface of the sea after a long apnea dive, asserting a right to exist. Their shapes create visceral, distorted perspectives.
“It makes me constantly frustrated, because it was always men painting female models who are just standing still, not really doing anything,” she said in conversation with essayist and art critic Jonathan Griffin, referring to the traditional art historical representation of the female figure in Egypt over the last one hundred years.
Samir speaks of “geological forms” and “narrative climax” and in Flickering by the Lotus Pond or the ambitious Hide and Seek (2021) we sense that these apparitions emerge from Promethean-like clay—potent and primordial. In such speculative caves, Samir, who has won a Dutch Royal Award for Modern Painting in 2021 and was on show at Frieze London (2021), conveys in her frescoes the human side of playfulness and flesh.
Lalla Essaydi’s “A New Gaze,” on show at Edwynn Houk gallery, also ambitions to break away from externally-imposed constraints. In her body of work, Essaydi (b.1956) seeks to subvert 19th-century Orientalist visual tropes in 14 chromogenic prints. The prints pay homage to portraiture, except for one still life, in soft, desaturated sepia hues, and more graphic composition playing on traditional Islamic tile patterns, such as in Harem #14B (2009), and colorful interiors, in Harem Revisited #59 (2013) and Harem Revisited #33 (2012).
These tableaux place women at the center of our present gaze, overlaying the weight of an intrusive past. The women wear robes matching their surroundings—as if they are props or accessories to enhance a scene. In Les Femmes du Maroc: Fumée d’Ambre Gris (2008), the protagonist looks like a priestess or new Circe inspired by John William Waterhouse’s brush. Converging Territories #30 (2004) shows different generations of women and girls and their differentiated relationship with the display of their physical attributes. The eldest is veiled and fully clothed, while the youngest shows her head and face to the camera. It’s unclear whether Essaydi tells us that a younger generation of women will enjoy more personal freedom, or, in the less optimist view, that the girl’s destiny is for her public person to ultimately disappear behind heavy clothing.
In style, the prints remind of Léon François Comerre’s L’odalisque à l’éventail and William-Adolphe Bouguereau’s Girl with a Pomegranate (1875) which stereotyped the exoticism of so-called Oriental women through distinctive costumes, hair, and scenography. But because her silhouettes are meant to visually blend in the respective scenes of “A New Gaze,” Essaydi underscores the notion of reification and disposability. In a group, standing, veiled and unveiled, dancing, and reclining, our contemplation is not neutral—it’s a contested terrain.
Essaydi also adds her own spin to the tradition of pan-Arab lettrism, prevalent in modern Arab art, for instance in the work of Algerian-artist Rachid Koraïchi. This movement, called Hurufiyya, blends Islamic heritage with aestheticism and symbolism. In “A New Gaze,” Arabic calligraphy derived from henna paste embellishes the women’s white robes and skin. To some extent, it works as a trompe-l’oeil and an homage to the traditional tattoos of the Amazigh people in Essaydi’s native Morocco and across North Africa. Yet the markings mostly confirm the bodies of the women as canvasses, blank paper, until stamped and appropriated.
Orientalist art, once decried as a legacy of colonial enterprises in North Africa perpetuating othering, has recently regained popularity in Gulf countries. Qatar has announced this year that it will build the world’s largest museum of Orientalist Art, designed by architect Jacques Herzog of Herzog & de Meuron.
In her archetypical world of feminine drapes and veils and relying on the motif of the harem, Essaydi reinterprets rather than disrupts the Orientalist genre. Visually, the interrelated prints are stunning. The story they tell conveys the difficulty to transcend accepted gender roles and representation of domesticity.
“I wish to present myself through multiple lenses—as artist, as Moroccan, as traditionalist, as Liberal, as Muslim. In short, I invite the viewer to resist stereotypes,” Essaydi writes. The artist who has lived in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and France, has exhibited in the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and the San Diego Museum of Art. Her works have been acquired by institutions such as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Art Institute of Chicago, and the Brooklyn Museum of Art.
The title of Walid Raad’s new show, “We have never been so populated” at Paula Cooper Gallery elevates an “I” to a “we” and refers to the army of ghosts that continuously prompts the Lebanese-born American artist to engage with the interwoven narratives of the Lebanese civil war (1975-1990).
Under the “Atlas Group”—a fictional archive project created by Walid Raad—the artist tests our gullibility. Did a Christian militia really rear birds as weapons, to disrupt the ecosystem of its enemies, which we see in the show’s eponymous collages? Did a Lebanese Army retired officer truly code-name famous political leaders—François Mitterrand, Margaret Thatcher, Muammar Gaddafi, and others—by matching them to botanical species? And what about the three waterfalls, which we see on single-channel videos, that allegedly continuously changed names according to the different patrons du jour during the civil war? For a less versed audience, I wished that accompanying texts in the show mentioned the Atlas Group more explicitly. Uninformed disorientation can be seriously misleading if people take it at face value.
Walid Raad (b.1967), who has recently completed a series of exhibitions at various European institutions in 2021-2022, plays on the illusion of first appearances and our uncanny, human interest for the peculiar, such as gold and silver objects depicting arthropods, found in a private collection in Jordan. In doing so, he engages with a more fundamental question, which is to challenge one-sided truth, objectivity, and epistemology in matters of war and life.
Raad reinstates a prismatic blurriness; like watercolor, his imaginary brushes bleed into shapes. Imperfect narration serves as a significant medium to incarnate history and to contribute to intergenerational memory. Legacies are fundamentally multilayered. Fantastical details hark back to the epic genre—their function isn’t scientific, forensic veracity since “the chronicler is a story-teller,” writes Walter Benjamin, in Illuminations (2019). “Its place,” he adds, “is taken by interpretation, which is not concerned with an accurate concatenation of definite events, but with the way these are embedded in the great inscrutable course of history.”
News
Drew Smyly keeps the Colorado Rockies off balance in another scoreless start to help the Chicago Cubs salvage a series split
Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly’s curveball always has been one of his best weapons.
The altitude-affected Coors Field wasn’t going to change Smyly’s strategy Sunday against the Colorado Rockies. His blueprint for success worked well for most of his start in another stellar outing as he threw 4⅔ scoreless innings in the Cubs’ 6-4 win. The victory gave the Cubs a four-game series split to cap a .500 road trip.
Smyly deftly handled his toughest spot, which set the tone of the rest of his outing. A double, wild pitch and walk put runners on the corners two batters into the first inning.
He quickly escaped without the Rockies scoring thanks to a four-pitch strikeout of C.J. Cron and an inning-ending double play off the bat of catcher Elías Díaz. It began a stretch that saw Smyly retire 12 of 13 hitters.
“After that I feel like I got ahead of most hitters, and I was just mixing in the cutter with the curveball and then throw some fastballs in there in between,” Smyly said. “I was able to do a good job of keeping them off balance.
“My first six, seven pitches today I was missing high and away and then I kind of had to adjust my sights and figure out that arm slot, the release point.”
Smyly got five whiffs and five called strikes with his curveball, while his cutter was effective in limiting hard contact.
The only other trouble Smyly encountered came in the fifth on a soft dribbler to his right he couldn’t get a clean handle on. It again put runners on the corners, and manager David Ross turned to right-hander Scott Effross with the Cubs up 5-0. Effross got Connor Joe to ground out to end the inning.
Through two starts, Smyly has not allowed a run and has struck out five in 9⅔ innings while limiting hitters to seven hits and two walks.
The late-inning bullpen combination of right-handers Rowan Wick, Mychal Givens and David Robertson came through to lock down the win. Robertson needed only eight pitches to retire the Rockies in the ninth and earn his third save.
Offensively the Cubs continued to punish the ball, tallying 13 hits, including six for extra bases. Nico Hoerner’s two-double day gave him his first multihit game of the season. Nick Madrigal finished 3 for 4, while Patrick Wisdom’s series turnaround featured another double and two walks.
“If one guy is having an off day there’s another guy to pick them up, and that’s what makes our lineup so special,” Madrigal said. “I don’t think we could have asked for a better start. Even the games we got down in, we’ve scrapped together a couple of runs and been right in every single game. We’re really happy with where we’re at right now.”
()
The Best Tinted Moisturizers for a Natural, Fresh-Faced Glow
Dave Hyde: Miami Heat (and fans) up their game in playoffs opener, frustrating Trae Young
BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) – Online Trading System
Exhibitions by Arab Artists in NYC on the Present and Future of Middle Eastern Life
Drew Smyly keeps the Colorado Rockies off balance in another scoreless start to help the Chicago Cubs salvage a series split
Elon Musk Says He Wants to Buy All of Twitter for $41 Billion. Now What Happens?
Critical Factors for Trading in the Shares Market
Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady impressed by Magic’s young core
Instagram’s Owner Meta Is Accused of Profiting From its Eating Disorder Content
Internet Book Review About Google & Human Knowledge
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail