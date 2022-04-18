Finance
The Consumer Purchase Decision Making Process
There is more to making a purchase than just making the purchase itself. All consumers, whether in a store or online, go through several decision steps when making any kind of purchase, whether large or small. This chart outlines the state of mind of the consumer from unawareness of the offering all the way down to when consumers become strong advocates for the offering (word of mouth). It also shows how marketing and advertising can significantly influence the decision making process, and what media are appropriate for each stage.
UNK/UNKs: Awareness advertising to those “Unkown/Unknowns who do not yet know they have a need.
Need Awareness: Awareness/case making advertising to place advertiser “top of mind”, mind share building.
Need Assessment: Benefits oriented advertising to shift need solution toward advertisers offering
Data Collection: Benefits oriented, educational advertising, informational and comparison print collateral such as brochures, flyers, direct mail.
Data Evaluation: Information and comparison print brochures, spec sheets, flyers direct mail.
Decision to Purchase: Sales or price point oriented advertising, direct mail, point-of-purchase, incentive materials and ads.
Actual Purchase: Point of sale materials, posters, Add-on offers, up selling incentives help here.
Buyers Remorse: Awareness advertising again, customer service, follow up, direct mail
Tryers: Direct Mail, awareness advertising, “word of mouth”. Educational supportive ads that remind value proposition.
To Sell Is Human by Daniel H Pink – 6 Pitch Improvements That Complement Selling’s New ABCs
Daniel H. Pink’s new book is “To Sell Is Human-The Surprising Truth About Moving Others.” Pink is the bestselling author of “Drive,” and “A Whole New Mind.”
Pink says that today, we’re all in sales regardless of our career or role. Parents cajole children and lawyers sell juries on a verdict as examples.
The old ABCs of selling (“Always be closing”) are reinvented as Attunement, Buoyancy, and Clarity. They show you how to be, but you also need to know what to do. Honing your pitch, learning how to improvise (which ultimately is listening), and serve, complement the new ABCs of selling and help you move others. Following are highlights of the power of the pitch.
Researchers spent five years in Hollywood, entrenched in the entertainment business; which thrives on pitching. Writers pitch movie executives, agents pitch producers, etc. Results showed that successful pitches depended on the catcher as much as the pitcher.
The catcher (i.e. the executive) used physical and behavioral cues to quickly assess the pitcher’s (i.e. the writer’s) creativity. Passion, wit, and quirkiness rated positively. Slickness, trying too hard, and multiple idea offerings rated negatively.
Catchers quickly deemed negative presentations “uncreative;” and covertly dismissed any remaining meeting time. Positive pitchers attracted success by viewing the catchers as collaborators, welcoming their ideas to perfect the project. Once the catcher felt like a creative collaborator, the odds of rejection decreased.
Lesson: The purpose of a pitch isn’t necessarily to move others to immediately adopt your idea. Instead, offer something compelling enough to begin a conversation, include the other person’s perspective and eventually arrive at a consensus. Today, the pitch is often the first word but seldom the last.
Pink declares the classic elevator speech-encountering the big boss in an elevator and being able to explain your product or service in mere seconds; is outdated for two reasons.
First, organizations are generally more democratic than previously and many CEOs, even in large companies sit amongst everyone else or in open floor plans, promoting easy contact and collaboration.
Second, although today’s CEOs are more accessible via e-mail, texts, and tweets, etc., they confront information overload daily. These challenges require broadening our repertoire of pitches in an age of limited attention.
Pink describes six promising successors to the elevator pitch:
1. The One-Word Pitch. “Digital natives” (anyone under age 30) rarely remember life without the Internet. Attention spans are shrinking, nearly disappearing. Brevity is key. Define the one characteristic you most want associated with your brand and then own it. That’s one-word equity. MasterCard is associated with the word “priceless;” and President Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign embodied a one-word strategy- “Forward.”
2. The Question Pitch. In 1980 Ronald Regan ran against then, President Jimmy Carter. Campaigning, he asked “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” Questions are powerful and can outperform statements; yet they’re underused when trying to move others. They prompt people to deduce their own reasons for agreeing or disagreeing. When people produce their own reasons for believing something, their endorsement is stronger and they’re apt to act on it. Note: if underlying arguments to a question are weak, then don’t use the question pitch. If President Carter had asked the same question Regan asked, it would not have benefited his re-election campaign.
3. The Rhyme Pitch. Lawyer, Johnny Cochran, used the rhyme ” If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” in his closing arguments during O.J. Simpson’s 1995 trial. “Woes unite foes,” and “Woes unite enemies,” both say the same thing yet research shows people find rhymes more accurate. Rhymes boost processing fluency-the ease with which our minds make sense of stimuli. Summarizing your main point with a rhyme gives prospects a way to talk about your proposal while deliberating; and helps your message penetrate their minds when comparing you to your competitors.
4. The Subject-Line Pitch. Every email sent begs someone’s attention and is an invitation to engage. An email’s subject line previews and promises the message content. Research shows people open emails for reasons of utility or curiosity. They’re apt to open emails that directly affect their work or spark a moderate level of uncertainty (i.e. curiosity) about its contents. Today’s information overload favors usefulness in emails. A third principle is specificity. “4 Tips to improve your golf swing this afternoon,” trumps “Improve your golf swing” in an email’s subject line.
5. The Twitter Pitch. Twitter operates on micro-messages of 140 characters or less. Effective tweets engage recipients and encourage advancing conversations by responding, clicking a link or sharing the tweet with others. Research confirms only a small number of tweets accomplish these goals. Poorest-performing tweets fall in three categories: Complaints-“My plane is late. Again;” Me Now-“I’m at the coffee shop;” and Presence Maintenance-“Good Morning, everyone!” High-ranking tweets provide fresh, new information and links, presented with clarity. Self-promoting tweets (the ultimate sales pitch) rank high provided useful information is part of the promotion.
6. The Pixar Pitch. Pixar Animation Studios is one of the most successful studios in movie history. Their success is rooted in a deep structure of storytelling involving six sequential sentences: Once upon a time, ____________. Every day, ___________. One day, ________________. Because of that, ___________. Because of that, ____________. Until finally_____________. The six-sentence format is appealing and supple; allowing pitchers to capitalize on the well-documented persuasive power of stories, but within a concise, disciplined format.
Author Daniel H. Pink recommends the rhyme dictionary, RhymeZone to expedite your rhyming pitches. Visit: http://www.rhymezone.com/
5 Tips To Consider Before You Buy Traffic
Before you buy website traffic, make sure you consider a few important factors. Most people think that buying traffic for a site or blog is a shortcut to getting a lot of targeted traffic. That’s why this approach is getting quite popular in the here and now.
Today, you can purchase traffic in more ways than one like PPC ads from Google, Bing, and Facebook. These providers offer traffic based on age, country, and category of visitors. Let’s take a look at a few tips that you may want to consider.
1. Check for Feasible
First of all, make sure you know well that buying traffic is an ideal approach to get targeted traffic for your site. If you can’t get targeted traffic, there will be no use of investing in this strategy. For example, if you deal with B2C products, you might not want to purchase traffic for a B2B business. So, what you need to do is find out the feasibility and benchmark of purchasing traffic.
2. Targeted vs Untargeted Traffic
Based on your demographics and requirements, you can choose from a lot of traffic packages. Targeted traffic refers to visitors that may be interested in your products or services.
Untargeted traffic, on the other hand, refers to visitors who are not interested in your business on the whole. In other words, chances are that they won’t be your customers.
Make sure you buy only targeted traffic on the basis of demographics. If your market is in Texas, don’t buy traffic from China.
3. Types of AD Formats
Make sure you understand the ad format you are going to get. It may include images, texts, pop-ups, fixed ads or rotating ads, for instance. Most companies prefer pop-under or pop-up ads on their sites where the URL is given.
This is just like PPC or Google AdWords but is more affordable because of competitive PPC or PPV pricing model.
4. Min or Max Restrictions
Most providers won’t guarantee traffic. Even if you get a guarantee from a provider, chances are that the traffic won’t be targeted. Most plans start from 1,000 visits and go up to 100,000 visits during a given period.
For instance, you can purchase 1,000 visits for just $5, and the visits may be delivered in 24 hours. However, there is no guarantee that visitors will be unique or real humans. Make sure you know the min and max restrictions before you place your order.
5. Sales and Conversions
There is no guarantee that the traffic will offer good conversion rates. If you end up buying from a fraudulent provider, you will get fraudulent clicks or fake visitors. So, you won’t get any sales. Just keep in mind that the bought traffic won’t convert into sales.
Long story short, make sure you consider all these tips before you go ahead and buy website traffic to make your website popular and generate leads. Doing a thorough investigation of the provider is the key to making the right decision.
6 Unexpected Ways To Invest In Your Business
Many people are choosing to start their own businesses and there are more ways than ever to thrive – even during challenging times.
However, even once a new business has been established, it is important to continually invest in it. This does not simply mean financial investment, but investing in the quality of the service, the wellbeing of staff, and the simplicity of the processes.
The six tips below will help you to invest in your business in more than just the immediate financial form. With the approach below, the investments you make in your business can help ensure that it is not only financially successful, but also a positive and sustainable place of work.
TIP 1: Have An Online Presence
An online presence – even a very simple one that only contains up to date contact details, for example – is more important than ever. Being present and visible to potential clients and customers is a strong investment you can make in your business.
An online presence isn’t only important now. It is likely to become ever-more important in the future. Start small and manageable – don’t feel like it has to be overcomplicated – and hire a professional if needed.
TIP 2: Train Your Personnel
A key investment in your business is to ensure that your staff are trained, skilled, and safe in the workplace. There may be specific training to undertake that is the most relevant to their role or your industry. Choose this carefully and then build the training into your routine and systems when recruiting.
Even if you only have a small staff – or a team of just you! – it is still highly beneficial to ensure that everyone has the necessary skills they need. This can be a large financial investment or more budget-friendly.
Identify which are important skills in your workplace and then select training for staff that would best support these. A trained staff member could be a large initial investment, but over time they would help you to save time and win more work.
Key training might include first aid, accounting, SEO, social media marketing, and more.
TIP 3: Create A Positive Work Culture
One of the best investments an entrepreneur can make in their business is to foster a positive workplace culture. If their business is a positive, supportive place to work then their staff retention will be higher and the quality of applicants they attract and retain will also be stronger over time.
It is also important to note that positive workplaces that feel supportive and collaborative are also a crucial part of employees’ overall wellbeing. Good jobs and workplaces rate consistently highly in importance on surveys about quality of life and happiness.
You can help create a positive workplace culture by encouraging respect, kindness, and collaboration at work – and also by rewarding and appreciating team members. A competitive or highly pressurised environment is usually counterproductive.
You can also specifically aim to support your employees’ mental health, and combat the rising number of mental health issues exacerbated by stressful workplace conditions.
TIP 4: Offer Perks
Offering perks and rewards to customers and staff alike can be a great way to invest in your business overall. It inspires customer (and staff) loyalty, can lead to more sales, and adds a bit of positivity and excitement!
Consider what are popular products or services and consider how you could make them even more successful by adding a loyalty element, for example.
TIP 5: Review & Audit Regularly
A great investment you can make in your business is to review and audit regularly. Identify small issues early on before they have the opportunity to become a major problem. You will help to avoid serious disruption this way, and always feel more in control.
You can hire a professional auditor to offer an objective perspective on your whole business, undertake your own regular reviews in-house, or perhaps best of all – use a combination of the two.
Reviews and audits are an investment because they continually improve your business processes and can also help you to spot and avoid costly mistakes.
TIP 6: Get Certified
Does your industry have certification or accreditation that is highly recognisable or respected?
Consider whether this could be helpful training and a ‘stamp of approval’ for your business. Certification can be a great way to immediately communicate your quality to the customer, as well as keeping you up to date on the best industry practices.
To Sell Is Human by Daniel H Pink – 6 Pitch Improvements That Complement Selling's New ABCs
5 Tips To Consider Before You Buy Traffic
