Finance
The Importance of Having Insurance on Your Car If You Want to Save Money
We cannot deny the fact that wherever you live, the need for a car insurance is a must. Driving without any car insurance can be more costly in the long run than having it.
It is really a hassle when you pass by a busy road that has a routine check on all vehicles. You will be required to stop so that they can conduct whatever it is that they need to ask or do. If you do not have your drivers license with you then you will be fined and your drivers record will be tainted already. This situation may worsen if by any chance you do not have any insurance on your car.
This situation will affect the ability to get affordable car insurance. You might even get your car impounded and you will be required to pay to get it out. If you count all the accompanying costs involved in these scenarios, you will definitely realize that it is cheaper to have car insurance.
Another scenario is when someone is driving and admiring a beautiful house or puppy. You get so consumed with your admiration that you accidentally hit a car or committed a traffic violation. These situations will only tell us that accidents are bound to happen.
Can we now fully realize the importance of a car insurance? Given these scenarios, one will not have to think twice in getting insurance. Keep in mind that price should never be an issue since there is affordable insurance.
It is just a matter of being patient in looking for the right resources. A car insurance will provide convenience in taking care of all the expenses involved in such scenarios and if your own car gets damaged you will not have to pay for the repairs out of your own pocket.
If we assess the situation carefully, it is safe to assume that having the most affordable auto insurance that the state requires is still more advantageous than having none. This will save you from all the hassles involved in cases where money is required.
All you need to do is to get online and do a quick search to find the best cover for your car at the best price without overpaying for your auto insurance.
Should You File an Auto Claim After Any Accident?
Auto accidents unfortunately can occur anytime and anywhere. Obviously, this is reason why it is important to have the right kind of protective car insurance. But sometimes, filing an auto claim is not the best thing to do.
Here’s an example.
A woman drove through an intersection at prime time. Suddenly, she saw a car approaching. It barely made a scratch to her automobile. Nonetheless, it made the otherwise perfect exterior less than perfect.
Naturally, she wanted compensation. The other driver wanted to discuss how he could pay out of the pocket and avoid an auto insurance claim. Being that it involved minor damage, she agreed to this mode of compensation, assuring the at-fault driver she would not notify her insurance company.
The other driver knew that the deductible alone was about the same as the total repair costs to the car he had scratched. He also was aware that by filing an auto claim, his rates would likely go up. Negotiating with the other driver to pay for damages without the involvement of the insurance companies would guarantee his premium would not be affected by the mishap.
Most would agree that this was a smart move.
In the majority of cases like the one above, it is far better to ship out payment to fix damages than report the incident to the insurance company.
Here is the inside story of what happens when the insurance company gets involved.
Insurance companies utilize complex calculations to figure what rate you should pay for your auto insurance.
Of the many involved aspects, multiple claim filings can make your premiums increase. In fact, even filing a claim the wrong way may cause your rates to go up or cancelled – not to mention if you’ve accumulated violations on your driving record!
Of note as well is the fact that even a simple conversation about an accident even if you do not end up filing a claim may cause your rates to go up. Many insurance obligate their employees to report a potential claim.
So, if you are involved in an episode like the one in the beginning of this article, you might want to consider follow the order of things there and just pay up front without involving the insurance company.
Of course, there is always the risk that the other driver may discover further damages or even resulting injuries later on. Without a timely claim submission, there’s a good chance you will not be covered for any resulting lawsuits.
Bottom line: if you are sure this is a minor matter, it may be in your best interest to go at it alone. If you have any doubt about it, the experts advise you to call your insurance company!
An experienced independent agency will be able to explain the matter in more detail.
Breast Reconstruction & Health Insurance Options
Thousands of women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year and often,the cancer cannot be eliminated by a lumpectomy. Breast cancer or trauma to the bust can damage your self image and self-confidence. If you have had breast cancer or other accidents that have altered the shape of your breasts, a plastic surgeon can help rebuild your bust and help you regain a sense of symmetry and proportion to your body.
Recent technological advanced in reconstruction procedures provide many options for women facing mastectomy.The reconstruction process can involve the use of saline or silicone implants as a prosthesis, or even the body’s own tissues from the abdomen. Before your surgery, be sure to discuss the reconstruction technique with your surgeon and determine which option suits you best.
Understanding the cost of the procedure is very important, because costs can vary based on the experience of the plastic surgeon as well as the geographic location of the surgery. The costs include the fees paid for the surgeon, hospital costs, anesthesia, prescriptions, any special clothing or dressings need, medical tests or x-rays.
Even though the fees for surgery can be expensive, you should always choose a reputable plastic surgeon who has had considerable experience in the field or breast procedures and fulfilled adequate training requirements. Ask to see his track record of success in plastic surgery.
If you are recovering from cancer and need reconstructive surgery, much of the fees should be covered by your provider. Many surgeons offer financing plans to help alleviate some of the costs. Consult your plastic surgeon and your health provider to determine if your procedure is covered by your plan.
The Women’s Health and Cancer Rights Act of 1998 was established to provide coverage to women whose health plans are not required by state law to cover the costs of breast reconstruction. Women who have questions about financial coverage of reconstruction procedures should call their health provider, the Department of Labor, or their State Insurance Commissioner’s office.
The 1998 Federal Breast Reconstruction Law states that all health insurance companies must cover reconstruction of the breast during a mastectomy and surgery and reconstruction of the other breast to produce a symmetrical appearance, breast prostheses and treatment of complications from mastectomy, such as chronic swelling. In addition, many states have their own unique laws which explain what is covered during a mastectomy.
Before the surgery, it is very important that you determine whether insurance will cover your surgery fees. You certainly do not want to be surprised by any unanticipated costs. If you have health insurance, the carrier should pay for your procedure. If you do not have insurance, you should talk to your surgeon and the hospital about negotiating a discount rate. Many are also able to qualify for health insurance under state Medicaid program or other health-coverage programs for low- and moderate-income individuals.
Many women opt for reconstruction surgery after other procedures, not having to do with a mastectomy. However, you should investigate whether all of the fees are covered by health insurance. If not, you may have to pay out of pocket. Make sure you talk to your health insurance company as well as your doctor to understand what fees are covered, and understand the risks of having the surgery.
Over 55 Life Insurance
Getting older is a problem that we have yet to solve. With each passing year things start to change until it reaches a point when we are simply known as old. There is no magical number for being old, some people start to slow down earlier than others. For the most part, how you take care of your body in your younger years will usually dictate how your body transforms when you age. This plays a big role in certain businesses such as insurance because you are literally graded on your age and health level. Regardless of how good of shape you may be in, when you reach 55 you are viewed differently by insurance companies. This means that getting over 55 life insurance becomes that much harder.
When you reach the age of 55 and don’t have an insurance plan, things begin to get a lot harder for you. For instance when you were younger, if you decided to get life insurance most companies would be begging to sign you up. The younger that you are the longer that you will live in most cases. Why give someone over 55 life insurance when you can give it to a healthy 25 year old? Insurance companies have to make these decisions every single day and unfortunately a lot of people are left without coverage unless they secured it when they were younger.
It is much easier to get insurance when you are younger as opposed to older. This means that over 55 life insurance becomes much harder to obtain with each passing year. If you were a smoker or still smoke to this day, it becomes even harder to get life insurance. Most companies will stay away from you if you fit that criteria. Even drinking has been looked down upon because we all know of the damage that it can cause over the years to the liver.
If you are thinking about getting over 55 life insurance there are a few things that you need to consider. First thing is you will need to make an honest evaluation of your health. A lot of older people “let themselves go” as they age and usually get a little bit heavier. You may want to consider regular exercise and a healthy diet to help counter the effects of aging. These are a couple simple steps that can increase your chances of getting over 55 life insurance.
There is no way that you can guarantee coverage, even if you were younger. Some medical conditions are simply out of our control and regardless of age or health it will get you denied. You can make a case for and against that denial of over 55 life insurance is discriminatory, but you have to realise that insurance companies are a business, therefore they are interested in making a profit. If you consider it from that perspective it becomes much easier to relate to their decision regarding giving out coverage to older people.
