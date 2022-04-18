Finance
The Steps to Apply For an FHA Loan
FHA, which is the acronym for the Federal Housing Administration, is a federal government agency that provides insurance for private mortgage loans, whether for new homes or older homes. Established in 1934 by Congress, FHA loans eventually became a part of HUD or the Department of Housing and Urban Development in 1965. For people wanting to apply for an FHA loan, this entity’s goal is to help secure money needed through standard lenders by providing methods of reducing risk.
People that want to take advantage of FHA loans when buying a home can make the process easier and less stressful by having a better understanding of what the process involves. The steps to apply for an FHA loan are actually simple. Today, homebuyers can choose to work with a brick and mortar lender or for added ease, a company that provides an online application process.
As long as all of the required documents are available, the lender should be able to provide an answer to the borrower quickly. To apply for an FHA loan, the borrower would sit down with a loan officer at which time the application and documentation would be reviewed. Based on the information provided, the loan would be approved or denied. One of the best things a borrower could do is to work with a highly qualified lender, especially if there are challenges such as having less than perfect credit or a low down payment.
Regarding the steps to apply for an FHA loan, the borrower should come prepared with specific documentation to include contact information for his or her employer, proof of gross salary for the past two years, bank account statements for the past six months, and W2s, as well as income tax forms for the past two years. With this information, the lender would then go through a process of verifying the information.
Now, to apply for an FHA loan as a veteran, the borrower would need to provide additional documentation such as DD Form 214, which is the person’s official discharge paper from any of the Armed Forces.
At the end of the application process, you have not completely secured the FHA loan. However, you will be pre-approved for a certain amount. This is the amount that you could spend on a home. However, keep in mind that this pre-approval number is not always set in stone, but can be used as a guideline when shopping for homes. Having this pre-approval can assist you once you have found a home that you would like to purchase and make an offer on. Sellers are typically much more comfortable working with an individual that has already been pre-approved to purchase a home by a lender. Once you have made an offer on the home, an appraisal will be issued on the home and barring any unforeseen circumstances, your FHA loan will be approved.
The key to moving through the application process quickly is being prepared when you meet with the lender and working with an FHA-approved lender.
Tax The Rich So The Government Can Help The Poor Pay Attention
The other day, I talked with a left-leaning Bernie Sanders supporter who disliked Clinton and therefore did not vote this time around in the 2016 Presidential Election. He told me we should tax the rich to pay for college for every American, to pay for health care of every American and to give a minimum check to every person who did not have a job. I smiled and said; oh really and he said; “Yah!”
So, I asked him how much did he think all that would cost. He said; “a lot, but if we tax the rich we could pay for it all.” Actually, I explained to him that there were many billionaires but if we took “all of their money” it wouldn’t even run our government for 6-months and then they wouldn’t be rich anymore, they’d be as poor as a family living in the projects, so they wouldn’t have anything to tax next year to pay. I suggested that maybe we should tax the rich so the government could help the poor pay more attention. Without thinking about it, he just said “Yah!”
You see, he didn’t care what the tax was for, he just wanted to soak the rich. I asked him if he realized that rich people were a small minority in America, and that we’d be attacking minorities if we taxed them more than everyone else. He said; “Who cares, tax the rich!” Okay, so I asked him if he cared about rich people and he said; “Hell No!” I laughed and I said that was a good thing that he didn’t care about them? He asked me why, and I told him because with talk like that I bet they don’t care about you either. He just stopped talking for a moment to consider that point.
Then he said to me; “The rich have everything.” And, I asked him if he’d like to be rich too, and he said; “Of course” and then I asked him if it would be okay if I hired the government to come and take all his money, his house and belongings. He said, “no” because he felt that wouldn’t be right. I told him; tough luck, because next time someone like Bernie Sanders or Hillary Clinton runs for office I will vote for them to come take your money and then give it to me. He was starting to see my point, but angry he’d lost the debate. Actually, he lost more than that, he’d already lost his moral high ground. Think on this.
Snappy Sound Bites Will Turn a Tv Appearance Into a Huge Success
Anyone wanting to be a guest on Oprah or Good Morning America must learn to master the fine art of generating sound bites for television. Television thrives on sound bites – those brief, quotable remarks that will be repeated again and again on television news and talk shows. Sound bites are the pearls that flow out of our mouths into the ears of TV producers and onto the airways.
If you want to be quoted, you must convert the message points in your book into sound bites. To do this remember that analogies, bold action words, emotions and personal examples, attacks and absolutes make good quotes and sound bites. The highly personal, classic sound bite has action, emotion, and attacks – all of these elements will work to make reporters swoon.
My experience as a publicist and book marketing consultant has taught me to shy away from humor which can be a tricky business. What seems funny to colleagues, friends, or family at 5:30 p.m. may not seem so funny the next morning when you read your comments in USA Today. Sarcasm and teasing types of humor usually don’t work well in the media because you lose control of context and, in the case of print media, you lose the ability to communicate with your voice and facial expressions. The humor that is most effective is self-deprecating humor.
What about YOU? Are you skilled enough in producing sound bites to earn an interview on local or national TV? If you’ve not had media training, believe me it’s too late once you get the call. You may have to get in a car or on a plane within an hour’s notice. It’s too late to get the training then. That’s why you need to be prepared before you get the call. When my clients agree to media coaching, my first choice for them is TJ Walker, CEO of Media Training Worldwide.
TJ Walker is one of the leading authorities on media training in the world. With more than 20 years of media training experience, Walker has trained thousands of CEOs, authors, and experts, including leading government officials in the United States, European Prime Ministers, and African diplomats.
Here’s TJ Walker’s Sound Bite Checklist:
1. Create sound bites that are 10, 15 and 30 seconds.
2. Work an example into the sound bite.
3. Clichés make good quotes and sound bites. Reporters can’t write clichés, but they love quoting other people using clichés.
4. Humor makes good quotes and sound bites but the problem with using humor in front of the media is that someone somewhere is likely to be offended, resulting in a permanent public record of your remarks. So, quip if you must, at your own expense and your own risk.
5. One great way to get your message quoted by reporters is to state your ideas in the form of a rhetorical question.
6. Opposition quotes make good quotes and sound bites. Opposition quotes remain a favorite of reporters, but use them only if and when they are appropriate to your message.
7. The first letters from the following: Analogies, Bold action, Emotions, Attacks, Clichés, Humor, Pop culture, Rhetorical questions, and Opposition quotes spell out A BEACH PRO. The higher number of A BEACH PRO elements you use, the greater your chances are of being quoted. If you have not used any A BEACH PRO elements, you will not be quoted.
8. Absolutes are absolutely quote worthy. If I say “We will be the next champions” that has a better chance of landing in the story than “We are hoping to win.” Saying “Our company is the top performer in this field” would be another example.
9. Recycle your quotes. If one worked well with another media interview in the past, use it again.
10. Populate your quotes with pop culture references.
11. Put analogies in your answers, use bold, action-oriented words, let your emotions flow freely, and attack your way to the headlines.
Memorize that checklist but understand that a sound bite is only one aspect of a successful television appearance. You also must be concerned about your total message, the knowledge you display, and the self-confidence you demonstrate.
As a book publicist I’ll prepare questions for our clients ahead of time and include those in our press kits emailed to the stations. Often times the television host will read those questions right in order. Other times they refer to our questions and include some of them. That’ll help you because you’ll know what to expect and you can respond with the “sound bites” you’ve already developed.
The bottom line: Prepare some clever answers and snappy sound bites ahead of time, rehearse them every day and you’ll sound like a pro turning your TV appearance into a huge success.
The Importance Of Social Media In Affiliate Marketing
Unless you’re made of money there’s only so much you can do with PPC advertising alone. Eventually then affiliate marketing comes down to being able to promote your website and your brand and to reach a wider audience. This means leveraging the mailing list, blog and social media accounts that you have set up and using them to attract more new visitors and to build trust and authority. What you need to recognize here is that you are the ‘middle man’ in any business the ‘middle man’ is effectively unnecessary. The buyer doesn’t really need you and the seller doesn’t really need you, so you need to make yourself indispensable to each. In this case, that means helping the product creator to sell a far greater number of products than they otherwise could. And for the buyer, it means providing great quality content and information and helping to find the best deals and products out there. Every business is ultimately predicated around providing value of one kind of another. This is how the internet marketer provides their value. At the same time, it’s also how you succeed as an internet marketer and how you build momentum and a following.
In this chapter, we will see this link very clearly while looking at the three main types of marketing available to you to promote your brand.
How to Succeed on Social Media
One of your number one tools as an affiliate marketer is social media. This gives you a direct line of communication while at the same time letting you leverage the power of real world social networks. Compared with e-mail marketing, social media has the drawback of meaning you have to go through a third party – that being Facebook, Twitter or Google. But while this can be a problem, the positive side is that people can share your content with their friends and this gives it the potential to go viral. At the same time, social media is generally more multi media and makes it easier for you to share different types of content. But unfortunately, 90% of businesses and marketers go about their social media marketing in entirely the wrong way. The problem here is that they will spend their time posting to social media but all they’ll post about is how good their business is and it will sound very much like ‘corporate speak’. If this is the type of status you are publishing to your Twitter or Facebook account, then unfortunately you are entirely missing the fundamental objective of social media marketing. This type of content would be fine of course, if you already had an audience and your objective was simply to market to them. What’s actually happening here though, is that you’re posting content to nobody and you’re not giving anyone who might stumble upon it any reason that they should consider signing up. The question to always ask yourself when creating content for the web is: would you follow it? If you saw a social media account like this, then would you subscribe? If the answer is no, then you really need to reconsider how you might be providing your value.
How to Do Social Media Right
The key is all in the way that you look at your social media and the way you consider it within the broader context of your marketing. Specifically, it’s important that you start to think of your social media profiles not only as an opportunity to promote yourself but actually as a product in its own right. What does that mean? It means that the social media accounts should provide value to the point where people want to sign up to them and would be disappointed if they were gone. Of course you need to do this while also remaining on-point with your marketing and that means you need to focus on whatever niche or industry you’ve chosen. If that’s fitness, then it’s no good for your Facebook account to be all about business. But it’s also no good for your account to be all about how good the product you’re selling is. Instead, you should aim to fill it with inspiring images of people working out and getting into great shape, with interesting industry news about genuinely fascinating new products and with helpful tips and advice. If you’re selling life insurance, then you may find that it’s a little harder to see how you can maintain an interesting and entertaining social media account. In that case though, you simply need to think a little more out of the box. In particular, this could mean that you share pictures of families enjoying life together, or tips for family activities. Maybe you could run a social media account about ‘tips for the modern parent’, or maybe you could give it a humorous angle ‘dispatches from the frontline of parenthood’. Either way, you’ve now created almost a new brand, a new mission statement and a new form of value for that social media account itself and you’ve given people good reason to follow you.
This is how you then build your following and you would find that if you consistently put out good quality in this vein, it would eventually give you a huge audience to market to. Notice here that what’s really important is the value that you are providing.
