The Way to Financial Freedom and Independence
Everyone wants to be financially free and independent. But such does not just happen. There are things you need to do intentionally. Maybe you may say it is too late to start on such. But it is never too late to start on something that leads to freedom.
This article is about the steps to that financial freedom and independence. It shall cover; putting in place a savings plan, dealing with debt, and using your savings to invest. Let us now look at the steps:
1. Put in place a savings plan.
Financial saving is about putting some funds aside for future needs. It is the starting point for those who do not have a good financial background to their financial freedom and independence.
This is paying yourself first. It is unfair to oneself to start paying everyone else after getting a salary or earning money except oneself. How do you do that? You start by paying rent, tithes, paying debts, utilities and other things until your monthly earnings are depleted. So, saving at least 10% on every income you get is a great starting point. This is affordable for everyone since it is proportionate to your income. There can be no excuse.
What are you waiting for? Start right away. Open a savings account by joining a savings and credit cooperative or use a bank. Avoid withdrawing those funds until a certain given period.
2. Deal with debt
We all want to use debt at a given period. However, there is good and bad debt. I term bad debt as that, which does not generate income for you. Good debt is that which is used for productive purposes like starting some income generating projects.
Bad debt adds liability to you. Note that I am not using these terms as per the accounting terminology. So, an asset that is a liability is one like a car or house for personal residence. Why term these items like this since they are known as assets? They are a liability because they take cash out of your pocket.
Over indebtedness should be avoided at all costs. If possible, reduce and do away with debt. The savings plan mentioned above shall take you to financial freedom and independence when followed consistently.
3. Use your savings to invest.
Investment is better than savings. However, you need to first have some funds before you can invest. Unfortunately, that is where most of us must start from. There are several ways in which you can invest your funds. The ways may include, business, buying financial assets, investing in financial stocks, property, etc.
Investing helps you build your wealth, thus giving you your financial freedom and independence. It is a way of growing your finances.
The above three steps shall help you start on your journey to financial freedom. Just follow them. Start by setting up a savings plan and follow it consistently. Do not wait long because there will never be a favourable time. Work on your debt by following a repayment plan. Then invest your funds so you can grow your finances. Those three steps shall indeed put you on the right track to financial freedom and independence.
Children and Banking
Parents are responsible for the welfare of their children. One of the ways through which they can show this responsiveness is by them opening investment accounts for their children. This article seeks to explain reasons why it is necessary to open an investment account for any child.
Since the purpose of opening investment accounts for children is to instill in them financial discipline, it is very important for children to engage in this process. This is of great importance since children don’t need to feel as though the concept of saving is mandatory.
Opening an account for your child should not be hurriedly done. This is so because there are many factors which both the parent and child should put into consideration. Parents have to clearly assess their own financial status to decide how best to support their child in this rewarding venture.
Worth noting is that any child can have an account opened for them. It is important for parents to have a certain percentage of their income or earnings dedicated towards saving for their child’s future.
The main reasons behind opening an account for a child are many and they include the need to enable children learn the principle of “sowing and reaping” at an early age.
To enable children feel that the bank account is for their own good, parents can do the following:
- Explain to the child why it is necessary for them to have an account.
- Discuss with the child the banking requirements.
- Allow children to choose the bank of their choice based on information you give them.
- Establish from them why they have settled for that particular bank.
- Discuss with your child the banking requirements before you open an account. For example, having their photo taken, choosing a day when you will go with them to the bank,and the need for them to give part of their daily allowances towards the bank’s smallest opening balance.
- Agree with them how much they should target to save each month, and how they intend to raise their savings. Children could use part of the daily or weekly allowances to meet this goal.
- Determine the short, medium, and long-term financial goals to enhance savings.
- Allow the child to actively engage in clubs set up by banks for junior account holders.
- Discuss with your child who will run the account with focus on deposits and withdrawals.
- Establish whether the bank has several outlets for you to choose the best branch to open the account.
In closing,all parents need patience as they commit to equip children with financial life skills.
10 Benefits Of Having A Mobile App For Your Business
Custom mobile apps are growing in demand, according to mobile app design services, some 75-80% of business owners are showing interest in having a mobile app for their business. Although, they help to improve the statistics of the business partially, their need is understood by most business owners. Below are some of the essential benefits of having a mobile app:
1. Increase in ROI – A mobile app contains diverse functions and provides a comprehensive picture of the functions available in a business. This would help to attract the app user to get in touch with the employs and ordering the product or hiring the service offered in the app. An effective mobile application can bring the Return on Investment [ROI] in no time and increase the profits tremendously.
2. Scalability – The difference between regular apps and business oriented apps is the extent of scalability. While the regular apps can only handle limited resources, the business apps can handle any kind of load and the app can be improvised if there is a need to increase the speed of processing.
3. App data – A custom application made for a specific business is created in such a way that no data can be stolen and it has a strong data security system. For instance, a professional mobile app design service takes into consideration the depth of the business and how to preserve the data in private servers to avoid theft. Further, there is always back-up for the data and the business owners can be relaxed about all their app data.
4. Software integration – While regular mobile apps work with the existing software available in the market and run erroneously when new updates are required, the business apps get integrated with the business software and are devoid of errors.
5. Maintenance – Professional mobile app design services would provide their clients with a custom business app that are easy to control. It enables the app to run independent of the design services, which is a great way to avoid discontinuing the app due to the disinterest of the developer.
6. Customer relationship – The major advantage of a custom mobile business app is that it helps to improve the customer relationship in a great way. Each update on the products and services will reach the customer directly; in addition, the company can receive the feedback of the services from the customer through the app.
7. Client data retrieval – Mobile apps can help in business expansion by retrieving the data of new clients. This can be done with the help of forms and surveys in the app, which helps to collect the information.
8. Project Access – A custom app helps the business owner to have access to all the data anytime and anywhere. Moreover, it is possible to synchronize the mobile application with the desktop so that all the tasks, documents, etc. can be downloaded or exported as desired.
9. Project management – Custom business apps can provide the statistics of the project in focus and remind of the deadlines. It is possible to send reminders and updates to the employs or the app users with a simple notice.
10. Recording digital files – Mobile apps have the capability to record digital files from the phone and sent to desired locations. This feature can be accessed only by the app owners and they can send the information to any remote location to ensure the idea is developed. This feature would help in increasing the accountability and improving the services to the customers.
As you can observe, the benefits of hiring mobile app design are immense and a business owner can find visible profits in no time. However, before selecting the mobile app design services make sure they can provide with all the high-quality features mentioned above.
What Are the Pros and Cons of Community Banks Versus Regional and National Banks?
Q: Several community banks have opened in the area recently. What are the advantages and disadvantages of working with a community bank versus a regional or national bank?
The Problem – Choosing the Right Bank. Here a bank, there a bank, everywhere a bank-bank. A song, or a reality? These days it is a reality. With so many banks to choose from, it is important to understand their similarities and differences as well as their strengths and weaknesses.
The Solution – Finding a Bank That Meets Your Needs. For an individual, choosing the right bank could mean the difference between obtaining a mortgage and remaining in an apartment. For a business, choosing the right bank could mean the difference between obtaining a loan and going out of business. Finding a bank that meets your needs can be trickier than it sounds. Let’s look at the two broad categories of banks.
Community Banks. Often started by executives that defect from larger banks, community banks have been starting up throughout New Jersey. In traditional corporate fashion, many of the more successful community banks were acquired by the regional and national banks in the late 1990’s. This has left a void, thus an opportunity for new banks to flourish.
One of their key advantages for customers is direct access to senior bankers and top management. With a community bank, employees on the front line have more discretion to make decisions than a larger bank that must follow stricter policies and procedures from corporate headquarters. For example, with most large banks the decision to offer a mortgage to an individual is based primarily on the applicant’s credit score.
A community bank has the flexibility to review the application, review the credit score and meet with the borrower to gain an understanding of any unique circumstances that may influence a final decision to offer a mortgage.
Community banks can offer personalized services the larger banks have a difficult time matching. Whether it is a teller’s smiling face or a bank officer delivering documents to your business, community banks go a long way towards proving a high level of personalized service. Community banks have done a good job of retaining their staff, allowing them to provide a consistent customer experience.
Weaknesses of community banks include their limited branch network, lending capabilities and range of financial services. Unlike some of the larger banks, many of the community banks have a small number of branches. Fortunately, most offer Automated Teller Machine cards that can be utilized around the world and internet access 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A growing business may realize the local community banks simply cannot offer the $30 million loan needed to expand the operations, due to bank lending restrictions. Consumers looking for investment services and insurance services will often times be turned away at the community bank. A number of community banks have recently begun offering these services through partnerships with companies that specialize in these services.
Regional and National Banks. Some consumers like the idea that they can go into the same bank, no matter what city (or state for that matter) they are in – just like a fast food chain. Having the luxury of making a deposit at a branch near your office or a withdrawal near your home is a luxury some consumers just cannot resist. Many of the larger banks have hundred of branches in a wide spectrum of locations, from supermarkets to office buildings to stand alone locations.
Businesses that deal in cash, like restaurants and gasoline stations, may require a regional or national bank with branches close to each of their locations. Some businesses must deposit cash in their bank account two times a day to reduce the risk of theft. Larger businesses seeking capital to grow may need the lending solutions offered by regional or national banks. The regional and national banks have tremendous lending capacity locally, nationally and globally. Most regional and national banks offer a wide variety of financial services, from investments to insurance to trusts. These services may be offered by employees of the bank or through outside partners.
Conclusions. Selecting the right bank should be based in your individual needs. Customers looking for a large branch network or large loan capability may be best suited with a regional or national bank. Customers looking for personalized service, direct access to top management and more flexible loan criteria may be best suited with a community bank. Sometimes, it just comes down to supporting a local business in your community.
08/07/07
Skloff Financial Group
Question of the Month
By Aaron Skloff, AIF, CFA, MBA
