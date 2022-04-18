Top 3 Coins HODL by Top 100 ETH Whales as per WhaleStats

15.25% of the total holdings are in SHIB.

SHIB price rallied following the announcement of the Robinhood listing.

Using blockchain-based technology and public ledgers is a reward because they’re open. As a result, anybody with an internet connection may access the data and get useful information. Long considered firms with substantial market expertise and experience, large holdings are often seen as role models. We’ll look at the top 100 Ethereum whales and their respective balances.

WhaleStats’ whale activity toward Shiba Inu surged progressively when the Robinhood trading site unexpectedly but long-awaited included the currency on their platform. SHIB price rallied following the announcement of the Robinhood listing.

SHIB Surpasses FTX

There were a lot of whales purchasing the Shiba Inu token, which resulted in a rise in the utilization of the smart contract and made it the most popular among the 2,000 biggest Ethereum wallets. Whale Stats, a prominent whale-tracking website, contributed the data for this study. $1,340,978,839 is invested in the popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) token. Now, 15.25% of the total holdings are in SHIB.

FTX’s native token comes directly after that, which is not a surprise. Whales own 13.25 percent of the total holdings for the FTT token, worth $1,199,069,000. With a share of 4.16 percent and a market capitalization of $356,593,448, BEST now takes the third position. There are several prizes and perks available to the rapidly expanding Bitpanda user community via the usage of the BEST, which stands for the Bitpanda Ecosystem Token. Users who accumulate more BEST points, which can be redeemed for incentives, are part of Bitpanda’s rewards program.