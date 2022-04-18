On April 14, LFG contributed another 123 BTC.

Let us look at the top 3 potential cryptocurrencies to buy in April 2022.

Fantom (FTM)

In the wake of its recent setbacks, Fantom looks to be stabilizing. Despite the Layer 1 token’s uncertainty, investors may keep an eye on two key price levels to see whether a bullish or negative breakout is imminent. Smart contract platform Fantom provides DeFi services to developers using a proprietary consensus algorithm developed by Fantom. Moreover, Fantom’s creators claim to have decreased transaction time on their smart-contract platform to under two seconds by using their coin FTM.

According to CMC, the Fantom price today is $1.08 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $341,251,818 USD.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is another cryptocurrency that has the potential to rise this month, according to some experts. Decentralized, secure, and scalable, it is a cryptocurrency that can potentially overcome the “blockchain trilemma,” which many other cryptos have struggled with in the past. DeFi and Dapps services and enhancements are the primary focus of this up-and-coming challenger to Ethereum. Few competing cryptos have tried to establish a completely new consensus process.

According to CMC, the Solana price today is $96.77 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,563,124,842 USD.

Terra (LUNA)

Since Terra’s recent aggressive purchase of Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency’s value has undoubtedly been boosted. Over $1.7 billion in Bitcoin has been acquired to support Terra’s algorithmic UST stablecoin via The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG). On April 13, LFG added another 2,500 BTC to its reserves, valuing them at around $100.4 million at the transaction time. On April 14, LFG contributed another 123 BTC. The total amount of Bitcoin that Terra has now is 42,530 BTC (or around $1.72 billion at this writing), which is only 700 BTC less than Tesla’s total corporate holdings.

According to CMC, the Terra price today is $78.66 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,630,462,728 USD.