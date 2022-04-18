Connect with us

Blockchain

Top 3 Potential Cryptocurrencies to Buy in April 2022

Published

1 min ago

on

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
  • On April 14, LFG contributed another 123 BTC.
  • Fantom provides DeFi services to developers using a proprietary consensus algorithm.

Let us look at the top 3 potential cryptocurrencies to buy in April 2022.

Fantom (FTM)

In the wake of its recent setbacks, Fantom looks to be stabilizing. Despite the Layer 1 token’s uncertainty, investors may keep an eye on two key price levels to see whether a bullish or negative breakout is imminent. Smart contract platform Fantom provides DeFi services to developers using a proprietary consensus algorithm developed by Fantom. Moreover, Fantom’s creators claim to have decreased transaction time on their smart-contract platform to under two seconds by using their coin FTM.

According to CMC, the Fantom price today is $1.08 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $341,251,818 USD.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is another cryptocurrency that has the potential to rise this month, according to some experts. Decentralized, secure, and scalable, it is a cryptocurrency that can potentially overcome the “blockchain trilemma,” which many other cryptos have struggled with in the past. DeFi and Dapps services and enhancements are the primary focus of this up-and-coming challenger to Ethereum. Few competing cryptos have tried to establish a completely new consensus process.

According to CMC, the Solana price today is $96.77 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,563,124,842 USD.

Terra (LUNA)

Since Terra’s recent aggressive purchase of Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency’s value has undoubtedly been boosted. Over $1.7 billion in Bitcoin has been acquired to support Terra’s algorithmic UST stablecoin via The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG). On April 13, LFG added another 2,500 BTC to its reserves, valuing them at around $100.4 million at the transaction time. On April 14, LFG contributed another 123 BTC. The total amount of Bitcoin that Terra has now is 42,530 BTC (or around $1.72 billion at this writing), which is only 700 BTC less than Tesla’s total corporate holdings.

According to CMC, the Terra price today is $78.66 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,630,462,728 USD.

Blockchain

Moonbirds Tops the NFT Trending List With Over 21,500 ETH Trading Volume

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

NFT News
  • Polygon’s sales volume jumped 106.68 percent compared to the previous week.
  • Last week, wax blockchain NFT sales fell by 39.92 percent to $2.2 million.

This week’s NFT sales were up 3.35 percent over the previous week’s, which was a little improvement. This previous week, $658.4 million in sales were generated by 15 separate blockchain networks. It was only a week ago, on April 10th, when sales volume had plummeted by 13% from the week before.

Ethereum has sold $562.9 million worth of tokens in the previous seven days, up 3.74 percent from the week before. Polygon’s sales volume jumped 106.68 percent compared to the previous week, bringing in $7.3 million in revenues, the highest rise among the 15 blockchains. This week, BSC-based NFT sales rose by 58.89 percent, while Arbitrum-based NFT sales rose by 30.74 percent. Last week, wax blockchain NFT sales fell by 39.92 percent to $2.2 million.

$231.9M in Sales Volume

Moonbirds was this week’s top-selling NFT collection, with $231.9 million in sales volume for the NFT collection. The Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) collection accounted for the second-largest sales volume at $26.8 million.

Within seven days after MAYC, sales of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) had racked up $22.8 million. Azuki, Cryptopunks, Clonex, Imposter Genesis, MOAR, Beanz, and Doodles are some of the other significant compilations that made it into the top 10 NFT collections by weekly sales volume.

According to statistics, this week’s largest NFT sale was Cryptopunk 7756, which sold for 1,050 ether or $3.2 million at the time of settlement. In addition, Azuki 9759 and Bored Ape Yacht Club 8537 sold for $604,854 and $579,214, respectively. ust three NFTs in the past seven days made up 0.672 percent of the $658.4 million in NFT sales volume. Ape punk (APE$), angry doge (ANFD), and ancient zombie shards (ZOMB) are the most valuable fractional NFT projects by market value presently.4

Blockchain

Top 3 Coins HODL by Top 100 ETH Whales as per WhaleStats

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

Altcoin News
  • 15.25% of the total holdings are in SHIB.
  • SHIB price rallied following the announcement of the Robinhood listing.

Using blockchain-based technology and public ledgers is a reward because they’re open. As a result, anybody with an internet connection may access the data and get useful information. Long considered firms with substantial market expertise and experience, large holdings are often seen as role models. We’ll look at the top 100 Ethereum whales and their respective balances. 

WhaleStats’ whale activity toward Shiba Inu surged progressively when the Robinhood trading site unexpectedly but long-awaited included the currency on their platform. SHIB price rallied following the announcement of the Robinhood listing.

SHIB Surpasses FTX

There were a lot of whales purchasing the Shiba Inu token, which resulted in a rise in the utilization of the smart contract and made it the most popular among the 2,000 biggest Ethereum wallets. Whale Stats, a prominent whale-tracking website, contributed the data for this study. $1,340,978,839 is invested in the popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) token. Now, 15.25% of the total holdings are in SHIB.

FTX’s native token comes directly after that, which is not a surprise. Whales own 13.25 percent of the total holdings for the FTT token, worth $1,199,069,000. With a share of 4.16 percent and a market capitalization of $356,593,448, BEST now takes the third position. There are several prizes and perks available to the rapidly expanding Bitpanda user community via the usage of the BEST, which stands for the Bitpanda Ecosystem Token. Users who accumulate more BEST points, which can be redeemed for incentives, are part of Bitpanda’s rewards program.

Blockchain

$1.2 Billion Worth Bitcoin (BTC) Exits Coinbase to Cold Wallets This Weekend

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

Bitcoin News
  • BTC looks to be undergoing an impulsive five-wave collapse.
  • The outflow might imply a big rise in institutional investment and acceptance.

There has been an outflow of more than $1 billion worth of bitcoin from one of the world’s most reputable crypto exchanges. In the face of a falling cryptocurrency market, the $1.2 billion that left Coinbase might imply a big rise in institutional investment and acceptance.

Bears Domination Continues

Despite the decreasing supply, a “capitulation event” might still occur, causing the price of bitcoin to plummet like in prior market cycles. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below a critical support level as the cryptocurrency sell-off deepened. Losses in recent weeks are part of a trend that suggests the token is headed lower.

12 Billion Worth Bitcoin BTC Exits Coinbase to Cold Wallets
BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

During the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen more than 3%, dropping below $39,000 and a one-month low. Concerns about increasing inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening are putting pressure on the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. As a result, according to experts, it’s expected to drop considerably lower, probably below $35,000, despite some reprieve from selling in the immediate term.

BTC looks to be undergoing an impulsive five-wave collapse, according to crypto expert @SmartContracter. However, after a “good recovery” this week, the analyst predicts the token will hit $44,000 before falling to new lows.

According to the expert, the token’s recent losses will prompt a fresh round of purchasers, momentarily raising its price. But BTC’s technical indications indicated that the cryptocurrency was headed for more declines. According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $38,916.33 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,095,989,274 USD. Bitcoin has been down 3.67% in the last 24 hours.

