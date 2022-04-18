News
University City sued over tax dollars spent on Prop F
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – University City pumped a lot of money into the effort to pass Proposition F in order to generate money for the firefighters’ pension.
That measure was voted down convincingly at the polls, but the city has another problem on its hands. Taxpayer watchdog Tom Sullivan, a University City resident, is now suing the city. Sullivan’s suit says the city violated state law by spending money to convince voters to pass it.
The city hired a marketing firm to produce campaign material promoting the benefits of Prop F. City Manager Gregory Rose says the city spent $41,000 with the firm.
Sullivan contends they violated a state law that says political subdivisions can’t spend tax dollars to promote ballot issues and other measures.
Even though the material University City paid for only gives the benefits of Prop F, the city manager nonetheless contends the city did not breaking the law and its campaign was for information purposes only for residents.
Sullivan hopes to prove otherwise in court.
Column: Chicago Bulls prove they can hang with the Milwaukee Bucks, but a chance to steal home court slips away
A sense of dread accompanied the Chicago Bulls up Interstate 94 for their first postseason game in five years.
No one was giving them a shot in their first-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Even the most optimistic Bulls fans were just hoping to see a few good games before heading into the offseason and turning their attention to the baseball season.
Changing the narrative in Game 1 against the Bucks was seemingly imperative if the Bulls wanted to make this a competitive series. But when Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a 3-pointer a minute and a half into the game to give the Bucks a quick 9-0 lead, it seemed like the game was decided before the first State Farm commercial
There was no need for any spoiler alerts. We’d all seen this movie before.
But a funny thing happened on the way to a blowout at the Fiserv Forum.
The Bulls bounced back from a 16-point deficit to make it a game, only to watch the Bucks hold on for a 93-86 win.
Nikola Vučević’s 24 points and 17 rebounds weren’t enough as the Bucks breathed a sigh of relief in a wild game. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 27 points and 16 rebounds, dominating like he did in last year’s postseason.
“It’s tough,” Zach LaVine said. “After that first little run they had in the first quarter, we fought back and we let them know that we were here. I think it’s going to be a good matchup.”
LaVine and DeMar DeRozan both shot poorly, scoring 18 points apiece on combined 12-for-44 shooting. Vučević was 9 of 27, and he and LaVine were a combined 4 of 20 on 3s. That the Bulls were able to overcome that — and a 47-37 disadvantage on the boards — and still have a chance should boost their confidence heading into Game 2.
“It wasn’t just me,” DeRozan said of his off night. “All of us. We’ve just got to get that feel. Every shot I took felt good. I guarantee it — me, Zach and Vooch aren’t going to miss that many shots again. We’ve just got to keep (doing) what we did defensively and try to take that (shooting) to another level.”
Bulls Nation was well-represented in Game 1, with enough road-tripping fans on hand to loudly boo Grayson Allen when the Bucks guard entered in the first quarter and every time he popped off the bench. You can’t blame Bucks fans for treating this first-round series like an afterthought and putting their tickets on the resale market.
They’re pacing themselves for June, and with snow in the forecast for Monday, that seemed like a long, long way away.
The Deer District — that hot spot outside Fiserv Forum that Milwaukee made famous during last year’s championship run — was largely empty before tipoff. Temperatures in the 30s and an early evening starting time on Easter Sunday were likely factors, not to mention an opponent no one in town was taking seriously. Bucks fans at one point began chanting, “O-ver-ra-ted,” at the Bulls as though they were facing a college team.
The Bulls didn’t care about the extraneous noise. They knew the task at hand and that a Game 1 win would mute all the talk about a short series.
If the Bucks were going to lose a game in the series, this was supposed to be the one there for the taking. The Bucks were 1-6 in Game 1s over the last two postseasons, but Bulls coach Billy Donovan said he didn’t make it a point to “go back and talk about something that happened a year or two or three years ago in a Game 1 of a first-round playoff series and say this is a trend.”
The Bulls shrugged off their dreadful start to pull within eight at halftime, trailing 51-43, but Antetokounmpo already had 17 points and 11 rebounds and the Bulls had shot 31.7% from the field and an abysmal 17.6% from 3-point range. The series was playing out as most had envisioned.
“They really hurt us on the backboard, and when they are there and we do come down with rebounds, we’ve got to be able to run,” Donovan said. “We took a lot of rushed pull-up jump shots, quick 3s. We’ve got to try to get downhill to the basket and then spray it out.”
But the Bulls slowly chipped away in the third, and when Vučević sank a 3 with 4:39 left in the quarter, the game was tied and Bulls fans erupted in unison, making Fiserv Forum sound like United Center North. Coby White hit a 3 to give the Bulls their first lead and converted a driving layup on the next possession.
From then on it was a back-and-forth thriller to the end. The Bucks led 87-82 with 2½ minutes left when DeRozan hit a jumper and rebounded a Brook Lopez miss. A backdoor pass from Vučević to Alex Caruso led to a layup that sliced the deficit to one.
The Bulls had chances in the final minute, but Vučević missed a putback and LaVine misfired on a 3-point attempt with 30 seconds remaining. Jrue Holiday’s two free throws with 15.3 seconds left proved to be the dagger.
DeRozan agreed it was a missed opportunity to steal the opener on the road.
“They did what they were supposed to do at home,” he said. “We’ve got another opportunity to steal home court. That’s our goal now.
“We’ve got a lot we can dissect from this game … to clean up and be better at. It definitely sucks to miss an opportunity. But we’ve got one more opportunity in Milwaukee before we go back to Chicago.”
Actually the Bulls headed back to Chicago after the game to sleep in their own beds and practice at the Advocate Center on Monday and Tuesday. Donovan said the short drive home and two-day break could be to their advantage.
“The convenience of location has been good at least from the travel standpoint late in the year,” he said. “That’s one thing I thought was great in the bubble during the (2020) playoffs — no travel, just the bus from the hotel to Disney and back.
“And there is something to be said for that. If we had a day in between, we’d definitely have stayed here. But because we have two days (off), we have a chance to get home at a decent time and those guys can sleep in their own bed, practice (Monday) and Tuesday and come back up.”
The Bulls can sleep well knowing they made the Bucks work for their Game 1 win. But if they want to make this a long series, they have to do a little bit more.
DeMar DeRozan vows to bounce back from poor showing in Chicago Bulls’ Game 1 playoff loss: ‘No way in hell I shoot 6 for 25 again’
In the fourth quarter of any game, the Chicago Bulls are always comfortable with a single-digit deficit and the ball in DeMar DeRozan’s hands. That has been a tried-and-true formula throughout DeRozan’s first season in Chicago.
But DeRozan couldn’t deliver late-game heroics in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. He didn’t make a fourth-quarter basket until 2:11 remained in the game, going 1-for-7 in the quarter and taking only two free throws in the second half.
And despite the Bulls erasing a 16-point first-half deficit, a fourth quarter devoid of DeRozan’s magic allowed the Bucks to escape with a 93-86 win. DeRozan finished with 18 points on 6-of-25 shooting as neither team cracked 100 points in an ugly night of bludgeoning basketball.
“I don’t know what the hell is going on,” DeRozan said. “Every shot I took felt good. I guarantee me or Zach (LaVine) or Vooch (center Nikola Vučević) aren’t going to miss that many shots again. … Most of the shots I took were wide open. Wide open. No way in hell I shoot 6 for 25 again.”
The Bulls shot 32.3% from the field and went 7 for 37 from 3-point range, while the Bucks went 15 for 23 from the free-throw line.
The early minutes looked dire for the Bulls. Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for a 9-0 opening burst, and the Bucks quickly climbed to a 16-point lead. The Bulls knew they couldn’t counter the size of the Bucks straight up, but they also failed to capitalize on a key advantage from long range.
The Bucks sacrifice defending the 3-point line to focus nearly all of their defensive attention on the paint, where Antetokounmpo and Lopez loom large to affect every layup and post-up. This left the long-range shots wide open, but the Bulls went 3 for 17 from 3-point range in the first half, including a 10-minute stretch without hitting a shot behind the arc.
The Bulls outscored the Bucks 22-17 in the second quarter, forcing offense through free throws to chisel the deficit to 51-43 at the half. They were bolstered by a poor shooting performance by the Bucks, who went 6 for 22 from the field in the second quarter and 5 for 10 from the line in the first half.
The Bulls needed all three of their All-Stars to show out to keep level with the Bucks. Vučević fulfilled that task in the third quarter, aggressively backing down Lopez for a post-up bucket, then splashing a tying 3-pointer on the next play. Coby White knocked down a 3 to lift the Bulls into a 67-64 lead — their first of the night — with 3:11 left in the third.
“We’ve had conversations all week about just staying together,” DeRozan said. “There’s going to be parts of the game where it’s going to get hectic, they’re going to hit some shots, the crowd’s going to get into it and we’ve got to pull together. We’ve got to stay the same.
“We were prepared for it. It sucked that it happened in the first couple minutes of the game, but we were ready for it and buckled down after that.”
The Bulls stretched their short-lived lead to five, but the Bucks had a simple answer to quell the comeback — substituting Antetokounmpo back into the game. The Bucks went on a 10-2 run to retake a three-point lead to end the third, with Antetokounmpo finishing the quarter with a bulldozer drive to flatten DeRozan on the way to a layup.
The Bulls kept the game heartbreakingly close but couldn’t close a one-possession gap in the final two minutes. Vučević missed an unguarded putback with 52.7 seconds left, and LaVine missed a potential tying 3-pointer with 29.7 seconds left.
“If you can’t learn from it, it’s going to bite us in the ass,” LaVine said. “I thought we did a good job with us shooting this way and defending the way we did, keeping the game going. We had a lot of missed opportunities.”
After seven years of chasing his postseason debut, LaVine recorded a double-double (18 points and 10 rebounds) in his first playoff game. But fouls nearly nullified his closing presence after he picked up his fifth in the second minute of the fourth quarter, limiting LaVine defensively through the final stretch, and he shot 6 of 19 from the field (2 of 10 on 3-pointers).
Vučević also was 2 of 10 from 3-point range and struggled with consistency against sizable matchups in Lopez and Antetokounmpo, but the Bulls center finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds.
Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 27 points and 16 rebounds, and Lopez added 18 points.
The Bucks turned the ball over 21 times to offer the Bulls ample opportunities to even the score on the break, but the Bulls scored only five points in transition.
Coach Billy Donovan kept Alex Caruso under a slight playing-time restriction, starting him at point guard but keeping his minutes in the low 30s to help his recovery from back spasms. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu played only nine minutes in his playoff debut after assuming the role of backup point guard behind Caruso following Lonzo Ball’s season-ending injury.
Instead, Donovan utilized a wider rotation of players, including forward Derrick Jones Jr., who filled in at guard during rotations without Antetokounmpo on the court.
Patrick Williams started in his first playoff game but didn’t take a shot until the final two minutes of the first half. The second-year power forward finished with five points on 1-of-3 shooting.
The Bulls will return to Milwaukee for Game 2 on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Although they nearly pulled off a come-from-behind win in Game 1, they aren’t eager to repeat the feat.
“It’s going to be a very long series if we keep getting down and trying to dig out of a hole,” Vučević said. “We have to start games better, but we saw what we need to do to play with them.”
Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022, check details
Posts Details Below :
Posts : 28
Name of the Posts : Walk-In Interview Notice for Junior Residents
Applications are invited through walk-in interview from Non-PSC doctors who are domicile of UT of J&K for the tenure posts of Junior Resident in various specialties in Govt. Medical College, Kathua on 23-04-2022 as per schedule given below:
Reporting time for interview: 10:30 AM
For verification of documents: 10:45 AM
Timing of interview: 12:00 PM
Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022 – Terms and conditions:
Junior Residents :
List of documents required (One photocopy set along with originals) in the proper sequence as mentioned below:
- Date of Birth proof.
- MBBS Degree.
- MBBS Registration Certificate from NMC or J&K State Medical Council registration.
- Marks certificate from 1st to final year MBBS.
- MBBS Internship completion certificate.
- MBBS Attempt certificate.
- 1st, 2nd and 3rd position certificate in MBBS (overall) and Distinction (If any).
- Domicile Certificate.
Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022 – All the candidates shall be required to submit an affidavit duly attested by the judicial magistrate to the effect that he/she will not leave the residency
mid-way and will serve for the tenure period of 06 months at the time of joining if got selected.
The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of combined academic merit and performance in the interview as per the rules/order issued.
The candidates will be required to produce relevant certificates as mentioned above in original also as proof of having acquired the prescribed educational qualification on or before the cut-off date fixed for walk-in interview, failing which the candidature of such candidates shall be cancelled by the selection committee. Candidates may note that their candidature will remain provisional till the genuineness of their documents relating to educational qualification is verified by the Appointing Authority. No representation/ request for change in interview date or timing shall be entertained, whatsoever be the reason.
The candidates are advised to go through the requirements of educational qualification and certificates to satisfy themselves that they are eligible for the post. If the documents submitted by the candidates are not found substantiated or correct by the committee at any point of time, the candidature will be cancelled,
Criminal Proceedings under law shall be initiated, or any other action as may be deemed appropriate by the committee, shall be taken.
Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022: The decision of the committee in all matters relating to eligibility, acceptance or rejection of the applications, penalty for false information, mode of selection, conduct of interview and preparation of merit list & Cadre/Department allocation,
debarment for indulging in malpractices would be final and binding on the candidates and no enquiry/ correspondence will be entertained in this regard.
No TA/DA will be admissible for appearing in the interview.
Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022 – VACANCIES:
There are 28 vacancies for the post of Junior Residents in various departments of GMC Kathua.
The departments shall be allotted solely at the discretion of the undersigned and as per the requirement of the institution. Posting shall be rotated every three months in the interest of administration and smooth functioning of all the departments.
Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022 – Note:
The vacancies have been advertised as per the posts which are falling vacant or likely to fall vacant. However, the Department may withdraw/ alter number of vacancies at any point of time till the completion of selection process.
UNION TERRITORY OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR HEALTH & MEDICAL EDUCATION DEPARTMENT
OFFICE OF THE PRINCIPAL
GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE KATHUA
Email: [email protected]
The post Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022, check details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
