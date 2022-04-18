Finance
Using Long Tail Keywords to Generate Insurance Agency Leads
Have you heard the famous saying that about the tail wagging the dog? When it comes to long tail keywords, it can often be beneficial for the “long tail” to wag the dog. Long tail keywords are often a three to five (or more) word search phrase, many of which may only be searched five or ten times a month. These phrases are often very specific, but when a user types in the phrase, they can be your ideal insurance agency prospect. That’s why it is important that the search engine results page (SERP), lists your agency at the top. Let’s take a look at some examples of insurance long tail keyword phrases:
· Arizona Garage Keeper Insurance
· New York Owner Operator Insurance
· California Professional Liability Insurance
· Best Florida Business Insurance Rates
· Florida Coastal Condominium Insurance
The more keywords included in a phrase and the more specific the term, the narrower the results, and the less frequently that term is searched. And of course, the shorter the phrase, the broader the results, and the greater the competition for the phrase. An example of a broad phrase might be “Trucking Insurance” or “Auto Insurance”. When targeting long tail keywords, quantity is important. Your agency should target 100 or more long tails, along with more competitive phrases, for a comprehensive approach to your insurance agency search engine optimization efforts.
On page insurance search engine optimization (insurance SEO), includes both content and Meta data. This means the search bots from Google or Bing search the text, images, blog posts and video that appears on your page, and the Meta such as Page Description, Alt Tags and Header Tags that exists but is not seen on the page. Effective insurance search engine optimization also includes off page optimization such as news releases, social media posts, bookmarking, and videos to mention a few. Effective long tail optimization will result in improved insurance website traffic and increased insurance agency leads.
With the increasing number of mobile searches, your agency should add questions to your long tail efforts. Some examples include:
· Where do I buy Arizona Garage Keeper Insurance?
· What are the best New York Owner Operator Insurance agencies?
· What are the lowest California Professional Liability Insurance rates?
· Where do I find the best Florida Business Insurance Rates?
· Who offers the lowest Florida Coastal Condominium Insurance prices?
Though organic insurance search engine optimization and social media marketing are an important aspect of insurance agency marketing, agencies seeking to rapidly build their pipeline often find that insurance agency email marketing and targeted appointment setting calls can represent a faster path to lead generation.
Insurance agencies and brokers lacking the time, tools or skills to manage this type of initiative can consider outsourcing it to a proficient insurance marketing firm.
The Importance of Having Insurance on Your Car If You Want to Save Money
We cannot deny the fact that wherever you live, the need for a car insurance is a must. Driving without any car insurance can be more costly in the long run than having it.
It is really a hassle when you pass by a busy road that has a routine check on all vehicles. You will be required to stop so that they can conduct whatever it is that they need to ask or do. If you do not have your drivers license with you then you will be fined and your drivers record will be tainted already. This situation may worsen if by any chance you do not have any insurance on your car.
This situation will affect the ability to get affordable car insurance. You might even get your car impounded and you will be required to pay to get it out. If you count all the accompanying costs involved in these scenarios, you will definitely realize that it is cheaper to have car insurance.
Another scenario is when someone is driving and admiring a beautiful house or puppy. You get so consumed with your admiration that you accidentally hit a car or committed a traffic violation. These situations will only tell us that accidents are bound to happen.
Can we now fully realize the importance of a car insurance? Given these scenarios, one will not have to think twice in getting insurance. Keep in mind that price should never be an issue since there is affordable insurance.
It is just a matter of being patient in looking for the right resources. A car insurance will provide convenience in taking care of all the expenses involved in such scenarios and if your own car gets damaged you will not have to pay for the repairs out of your own pocket.
If we assess the situation carefully, it is safe to assume that having the most affordable auto insurance that the state requires is still more advantageous than having none. This will save you from all the hassles involved in cases where money is required.
All you need to do is to get online and do a quick search to find the best cover for your car at the best price without overpaying for your auto insurance.
Should You File an Auto Claim After Any Accident?
Auto accidents unfortunately can occur anytime and anywhere. Obviously, this is reason why it is important to have the right kind of protective car insurance. But sometimes, filing an auto claim is not the best thing to do.
Here’s an example.
A woman drove through an intersection at prime time. Suddenly, she saw a car approaching. It barely made a scratch to her automobile. Nonetheless, it made the otherwise perfect exterior less than perfect.
Naturally, she wanted compensation. The other driver wanted to discuss how he could pay out of the pocket and avoid an auto insurance claim. Being that it involved minor damage, she agreed to this mode of compensation, assuring the at-fault driver she would not notify her insurance company.
The other driver knew that the deductible alone was about the same as the total repair costs to the car he had scratched. He also was aware that by filing an auto claim, his rates would likely go up. Negotiating with the other driver to pay for damages without the involvement of the insurance companies would guarantee his premium would not be affected by the mishap.
Most would agree that this was a smart move.
In the majority of cases like the one above, it is far better to ship out payment to fix damages than report the incident to the insurance company.
Here is the inside story of what happens when the insurance company gets involved.
Insurance companies utilize complex calculations to figure what rate you should pay for your auto insurance.
Of the many involved aspects, multiple claim filings can make your premiums increase. In fact, even filing a claim the wrong way may cause your rates to go up or cancelled – not to mention if you’ve accumulated violations on your driving record!
Of note as well is the fact that even a simple conversation about an accident even if you do not end up filing a claim may cause your rates to go up. Many insurance obligate their employees to report a potential claim.
So, if you are involved in an episode like the one in the beginning of this article, you might want to consider follow the order of things there and just pay up front without involving the insurance company.
Of course, there is always the risk that the other driver may discover further damages or even resulting injuries later on. Without a timely claim submission, there’s a good chance you will not be covered for any resulting lawsuits.
Bottom line: if you are sure this is a minor matter, it may be in your best interest to go at it alone. If you have any doubt about it, the experts advise you to call your insurance company!
An experienced independent agency will be able to explain the matter in more detail.
Breast Reconstruction & Health Insurance Options
Thousands of women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year and often,the cancer cannot be eliminated by a lumpectomy. Breast cancer or trauma to the bust can damage your self image and self-confidence. If you have had breast cancer or other accidents that have altered the shape of your breasts, a plastic surgeon can help rebuild your bust and help you regain a sense of symmetry and proportion to your body.
Recent technological advanced in reconstruction procedures provide many options for women facing mastectomy.The reconstruction process can involve the use of saline or silicone implants as a prosthesis, or even the body’s own tissues from the abdomen. Before your surgery, be sure to discuss the reconstruction technique with your surgeon and determine which option suits you best.
Understanding the cost of the procedure is very important, because costs can vary based on the experience of the plastic surgeon as well as the geographic location of the surgery. The costs include the fees paid for the surgeon, hospital costs, anesthesia, prescriptions, any special clothing or dressings need, medical tests or x-rays.
Even though the fees for surgery can be expensive, you should always choose a reputable plastic surgeon who has had considerable experience in the field or breast procedures and fulfilled adequate training requirements. Ask to see his track record of success in plastic surgery.
If you are recovering from cancer and need reconstructive surgery, much of the fees should be covered by your provider. Many surgeons offer financing plans to help alleviate some of the costs. Consult your plastic surgeon and your health provider to determine if your procedure is covered by your plan.
The Women’s Health and Cancer Rights Act of 1998 was established to provide coverage to women whose health plans are not required by state law to cover the costs of breast reconstruction. Women who have questions about financial coverage of reconstruction procedures should call their health provider, the Department of Labor, or their State Insurance Commissioner’s office.
The 1998 Federal Breast Reconstruction Law states that all health insurance companies must cover reconstruction of the breast during a mastectomy and surgery and reconstruction of the other breast to produce a symmetrical appearance, breast prostheses and treatment of complications from mastectomy, such as chronic swelling. In addition, many states have their own unique laws which explain what is covered during a mastectomy.
Before the surgery, it is very important that you determine whether insurance will cover your surgery fees. You certainly do not want to be surprised by any unanticipated costs. If you have health insurance, the carrier should pay for your procedure. If you do not have insurance, you should talk to your surgeon and the hospital about negotiating a discount rate. Many are also able to qualify for health insurance under state Medicaid program or other health-coverage programs for low- and moderate-income individuals.
Many women opt for reconstruction surgery after other procedures, not having to do with a mastectomy. However, you should investigate whether all of the fees are covered by health insurance. If not, you may have to pay out of pocket. Make sure you talk to your health insurance company as well as your doctor to understand what fees are covered, and understand the risks of having the surgery.
