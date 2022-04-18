News
What Will Twitter Look Like When Elon Musk’s Takeover Fails?
Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter will likely fail. He doesn’t have the money lined up. The company’s board is wary of selling. Its stock hasn’t budged despite his premium offer. And he’s already discussing Plan B.
Anything can happen with Musk involved, but a failed deal’s aftermath could be brutal for Twitter. After growing revenue by 37% last year, the company was off to a promising start in 2022. Now it’s in chaos: Its stock is volatile, its employees are rattled, its analysts are bailing, and its leadership looks weak. It will face a long recovery if Musk backs away now.
“There’s frustration,” said a former Twitter executive Thursday. “They were having a pretty good year and now there’s all this distraction and noise in the system.”
Twitter’s most immediate issue is its stock volatility. The company’s share price shot up 27% when Musk announced he’d bought his 9.1% stake. If he walks away now, it could just as quickly plunge. Musk made clear he’d be willing to tank the stock if Twitter doesn’t play ball, via his SEC filing. “If the deal doesn’t work,” he said. “I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”
Through his investment, Musk made Twitter the world’s most prominent meme stock. The fundamentals of the company didn’t change overnight, but its valuation did — just like Gamestop and AMC. And while those companies’ share prices are now higher than before their meme stock days, their leaders have struggled to plan without knowing how they’d be valued the next day. Twitter could face similar issues.
“The CEO and CFO of Gamestop left after the whole up and down cycle,” Margins analyst Ranjan Roy said on Big Technology Podcast Thursday. “That volatility — it’s not intrinsically a good thing even though your stock is going up.”
If Twitter gets its share price under control, it would then have to figure out how to settle its employees, whose morale is sinking. Over the past two weeks, Musk has wondered aloud about building things Twitter employees were working on, he’s insulted their projects, and he’s surmised the platform could be dying because people like Justin Bieber don’t tweet enough. Musk’s push for free speech, meanwhile, thrust Twitter employees directly into the culture war. Many conservatives now see them as power-hungry censors in opposition to the free flow of ideas.
Some Twitter employees have already expressed exasperation at the Musk-driven chaos. One longtime engineer, for instance, pointed reporters to an image of a skeleton in a car checking its phone as an illustration of what it would feel like to have a normal week at Twitter. This week was supposed to be ‘focus week’ at the company. But instead of focusing on their projects, Twitter employees spent their days wondering if Musk would take them over. It’s not easy to bounce back to ‘normal’ after that.
me when there’s finally a normal week working at twitter dot com
Finally, Twitter’s leaders will likely struggle to maintain their credibility after guiding the company through this episode. Just a week ago, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and CEO Parag Agrawal welcomed Musk to the board with open arms. Though this may have been an attempt to ward off Musk’s activism, it backfired when Musk didn’t end up joining. In his SEC filing, days after the lovefest, Musk declared he has no faith in Twitter management.
Twitter employees believe their executives did what they could. But leaders must guide with a steady hand and prevent such turbulence. When they welcomed Musk—the world’s most impressive businessman—to the board only to be in the midst of a hostile takeover soon after, it was a failure.
Without a deal, Twitter will be left beaten down just as things started looking up. Perhaps this is its destiny. But it’s easy to understand why some analysts are now turning on the company. “Full Blown Elon Circus,” Stifel analyst Mark Kelley wrote Thursday. “Downgrade to sell.”
News
Man rushed to the hospital after Fairview Heights road-rage
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A Mascoutah man is in jail after a road-rage incident in the T.G.
I Friday’s parking lot.
A 54-year-old man was driving to Lotawata Creek Thursday and noticed that Danny Brackey was following him and had pulled over in the nearby T.G.I. Friday’s parking lot. He went over to talk to the man about something that happened in O’Fallon, Illinois.
Witnesses told police that there was a heated exchange between the two men. This resulted in the victim walking away from the argument. That is when Brackey allegedly drove his vehicle into the back of the victim. The man was then rushed to a St. Louis area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized, and in stable condition.
Brackey is charged with felony aggrevated battery and his bond is set at $75,000. He is currently in the St. Clair County Jail.
Police say road-rage incidnets grew over 60% in 2021. If you are the target of road-rage then stay calm and call police instead of confronting an angry driver.
News
Twins’ offense quieted yet again in loss to Red Sox
BOSTON — The final score Sunday suggests a much different game than the one Twins and Red Sox were entangled in for a majority of the day.
For the first seven and a half innings, the two teams were engaged in a pitchers’ duel, one that a clutch hit could have helped break open. Instead, the Twins’ sputtering offense couldn’t find what it was looking for and the bullpen let the game spiral out of control in the eighth inning as the Twins lost 8-1 to the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.
“We’ve had a chance to win every game,” shortstop Carlos Correa said. “That’s great, a positive side of it. Now we’ve got to put all the pieces together in order for us to get a couple more wins on this road trip.”
The Twins have lost four of their last five games. In six of their nine games this season, they’ve finished with five hits or fewer, collecting just four in Sunday’s loss.
They currently sit at 3-6 with a .182 team batting average and a .603 OPS. Both numbers are near the bottom of the majors.
“Our offense hasn’t got it going yet like it sounds, but that’s what happens when you play 162 every year,” said Correa, who finished Sunday’s game 0 for 4. “There are some ups. There are some downs. We just happened to start in a down right now, but it’s going to pick back up. When it picks back up, it’s going to be fun again.”
Perhaps watching starter Bailey Ober was one of the only fun parts of Sunday’s game for Twins fans. Ober matched zeroes with Red Sox starter Michael Wacha for the first five innings of Sunday’s game.
In the sixth, Boston struck first, scoring on a pair of sacrifice flies, which came after Miguel Sanó couldn’t handle a ball hit his way at first base to lead off the inning. Those would be the only two runs Ober gave up in his six-inning start, and both were unearned.
It was more than enough to keep his team in the game, if only they could capitalize on their offensive opportunities.
“We were in that ballgame for seven innings. We’re pretty close to making some big pitches and big hits,” Ober said. “We’re just waiting on someone to step up. We feel like one through nine, any of those guys can, and anyone in our bullpen or any one of our starters can do that, and it’s just up to us to go out there and get it done.”
The Twins’ lone run of the day came on a Trevor Larnach sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. In an inning in which the Twins collected a pair of hits and had two hitters draw walks, that was the one run they managed.
After getting shut out a day earlier, Max Kepler, who scored on Larnach’s sac fly, was the only runner to reach third all day on Sunday.
“When (we) broke (camp), I felt like our guys’ confidence was very high and guys were swinging the bat real well. Why that hasn’t carried over, it’s tough to say,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’ve had a few opportunities to blow a game open or take a multi-run lead with just a base hit, and it just feels like when we’ve had those chances, we obviously have not gotten the job done.”
And while the Twins’ offense was expected to be strength of the team — and still is — nine games in, the Twins, for whatever reason, have really yet to see it click as intended.
“There’s not one year where the offense doesn’t go cold, either at the beginning, middle or end. It just happens,” Correa said. “We’ve got to keep putting in the work. All the guys are putting in the work, myself included. We’re trying to figure it out. Once we figure it out, you’re going to see more runs on the scoreboard.”
News
JKSSB Mega Recruitment 2022 For 4000 Posts — Job Details Here
JKSSB : Referral of 4000+ vacancies for Advertisement more details below
Referral of vacancies to J&K Services Selection Board
1. Department ===== Revenue Department
Total No. of Posts====122
2. Department ===== General Administration Department
Total No. of Posts====44
3. Department ===== Forest, Ecology & Environment Department
Total No. of Posts====92
4. Department ===== Rural Development & Panchayati Raj
Total No. of Posts====1395
5. Department ===== Agriculture production & Farmers Welfare Department
Total No. of Posts====38
6. Department ===== Floriculture, Gardens and parks Department
Total No. of Posts====08
7. Department =====Cooperative Department
Total No. of Posts====29
8. Department =====Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department
Total No. of Posts====137
9. Department =====Culture Department
Total No. of Posts====20
10. Department =====Mining Department
Total No. of Posts====16
11. Department =====Higher Education Department
Total No. of Posts====73
12. Department =====Information Department
Total No. of Posts====02
13. Department =====Tourism Department
Total No. of Posts====23
14. Department =====ARI & Trainings Department
Total No. of Posts====03
15. Department =====Jar shakti Department
Total No. of Posts====24
16. Department =====Health & Medical Education Department
Total No. of Posts====812
17. Department =====Civil Aviation Department
Total No. of Posts====08
18. Department =====Public Works (R&B) Department
Total No. of Posts====1045
19. Department =====Industries &. Commerce Department
Total No. of Posts====42
