Where To Delegate Your 2022 Marketing Budget
4 Essential Business Marketing Budget Tips
I know, I know: we haven’t even reached Halloween yet, let alone the holidays. But stay with me. Because if you’re a fellow entrepreneur, now is the time to start thinking about your business goals for 2022.
Business goals start with marketing. And marketing starts with a plan. Start planning early, and you set yourself up ahead of your competition, so you’re ready to hit the ground running in 2022.
Having the right marketing plan can make or break your business (I know – I’ve seen it both ways). Here are my top 4 recommendations for delegating your marketing funds in 2022.
4 Business Marketing Budget Tips for 2022
#1: Set Your Budget
First things first: do you have a marketing budget? If not, then set one (pronto!). It’s pretty tough to create a successful business if you have no money to spend on that business.
Set a budget that you think will afford you enough money to grow your business. And don’t worry. Your marketing budget can be on the small side – it all depends on where you are at with your business, and how quickly and how far you want to escalate.
#2: Improve Yourself
It doesn’t matter where you are in your business. There’s always something more that you can be learning. So first plan to invest some of your 2022 marketing budget in your own education and expertise. Update your professional growth and expand your knowledge base, so you grow as your business does.
For example, in my own business, we deal in branding and graphic design, online marketing, custom web development, and more, and our industry is constantly changing. So I need to continually learn new skills along with updating the skills I already have. Every year, I take courses, I read books, and I make an effort to learn as much as I can, so I can share that expertise with my clients.
Think about what you can be learning in your industry, regardless of what it is. By improving on your expertise, you are also improving your business and its potential to grow.
Invest some of your budget in yourself, because the more you are an expert in your field, the more you will shine above your competitors.
#3: Attend Live Events
Another thing to consider in 2022 is attending live events that pertain to your business.
These are great not only for learning from the speakers but also for meeting new people who work in your industry.
You’ll meet great people, hand out cards, and make new connections, all while learning from experts in your field and doing critical market research.
Of course, the pandemic has changed live events a bit. Lots of events have gone online – which can be a good thing, as you can now access lots more relevant events without having to travel.
But still, try to look for relevant speaking events in your area. As long as it’s done safely, meeting people ‘in real life’ can be incredibly powerful.
So allocate some of your marketing budget and try to attend at least one event in 2022! I always have a great time at networking events and meet lots of interesting people who help me grow.
#4: Business Marketing
Lastly, we have the on-the-ground marketing itself. This is your SEO, your social media, your social media ads, your search engine ads, and your content marketing.
This is an area where so many entrepreneurs get stuck because they think they can learn to do it all themselves. Trust me: that’s unrealistic at best.
Trying to become a marketing expert will waste your time without getting any results. It takes years to become a marketing excerpt – all time that is much better spent focusing on what you do as a business.
I know those courses you see popping up in your newsfeeds are tempting. They make it look so easy! But most people don’t even finish them!
So if you’re considering an online course to learn something quickly, remember that only 10% of people who start an online course actually finish it. And those that do finish rarely come away with something of value.
Instead, use your 2022 marketing budget to hire an expert. Just make sure they actually are an expert! Outsource to a reputable source like an established online marketing company. You might also benefit from working with a consultant. Just be sure to vet them thoroughly.
Then once you’ve done your research and found a good fit, trust their experience and expertise, and let them guide you. They’ll likely need some time to understand your branding and messaging, but then let them shine (remembering that organic marketing takes time).
Here’s to your business success in 2022!
Susan
Commercial Mortgage Loans – What Rates Do Hedge Funds Charge For Commercial Mortgages?
The ongoing credit crisis has made it much more difficult for investors to qualify for an institutionally funded (bank, broker, insurance company) commercial mortgage loan. Underwriting standards have become significantly tougher and loan parameters have tightened. Very few deals are being accepted by the banks, and even fewer are actually closing.
Many good loans that should receive financing are being rejected out-of-hand. We call this situation the “funding gap.”
Recently many hedge funds and private equity companies have recognized that opportunity exists for firms that can help fill the funding gap by offering private commercial mortgages to quality borrowers who have been shut out by their banks. Over the last 18 months money managers have committed hundreds of millions of dollars to the commercial real estate finance sector. They are buying distressed mortgage paper directly from troubled lenders and they are very willing to write new loans against commercial buildings and development projects.
But before commercial real estate investors seek a loan from a hedge fund or other private lender there are some important things they should know.
Private commercial mortgage lenders are opportunistic investors; a hedge fund is in business to earn high returns for its investors in a timely and efficient manner. The loans they offer will be short term in nature (rarely more than 36 months) and will carry significantly higher interest rates and origination points than a bank or Wall Street broker would. Further, hedge funds will be very aggressive in foreclosure situations; they will take your property if you fail to perform.
Funds and private lenders that we work with are currently charging 10%-15% annual interest with 3-4 points. This means that borrowers can expect to pay a 13%-19% APR. On top of that, borrowers are responsible for the cost of any third party reports that may be required such as appraisals, environmental assessments and feasibility reports.
On the positive side, there is capital available for these private commercial mortgage loans and deals can be closed very quickly. Most funds prefer income producing, investor owned commercial buildings like apartment complexes, office buildings or self storage facilities. They will generally lend up-to 65% of a properties value and underwriting is equity based not credit driven. They will lend for both purchase and refinance, but private loans are “bridge” loans and a viable, realistic exit strategy needs to be in-place. In-other-words they will need to know exactly how they are going to be paid back.
This credit squeeze has been devastating to the commercial real estate industry and the problems are not going away. As we all wait for the situation to improve private lenders, including Wall Street hedge funds and private equity firms, have cash and are willing to lend it.
Tape Reading Technique Secrets for Trading Stocks 101 – A Wall Street Insiders View!
Most people who get into trading stocks have found that tape reading is difficult to do and it is very stressful. As a former Wall Street insider there is a secret that most retail traders don’t know.
Don’t trade any stock that has an average volume over one million shares a day!
That is it! That is the big secret most Wall Street insiders use to their advantage. Most retail traders like to trade the stocks that are on the most active lists because they are easy to buy and sell and they have tight spreads. But there is a big problem with most stocks that trade on heavy volume and they are:
- Institutional order from every direction
- Spread traders/hedgers
- Too much information
Institutional Order from Every Direction
Once there are too many institutions involved in trading a stock then that constantly changes the direction of the price. Institutions buy and sell stock for many reasons that don’t have anything to do with the stocks fundamentals. Some examples of reasons institutions buy and sell shares are:
- Investors buying or selling shares in their fund
- Yearly window dressing
- Sector rotations
When you mix all of these large orders together then that creates choppy conditions and that makes reading the tape difficult. The direction of the tape changes back and forth to quickly to feel any behaviors out. Another problem institutions create comes from placing their large orders with order desks. Most order desks “work the order” and that means getting the best price possible. That affects the trader because every time the stock looks like it will go in one direction the order desk steps in and stops that move.
Spread Traders and Hedgers
Spread traders and hedgers are trading to protect another position. The direction typically does not affect them so their decisions are based on spread relationships. One example would be Home Depot Stock verse Lowe’s. If home Depot were up 3 % on the day and Lowes were up only 1% then spread trader might sell Home Depot shares short while buying Lows shares. These types of traders are capitalizing on the spread difference of 2% because they know both these companies stock prices move together and will eventually come back.
Too Much Information
Finally, it is just too much information. As a tape reader you need to be able to remember certain price points and the way the quotes behaved around those prices. For example, if every time a stock gets to the low of the day and a lot of sell orders come in but a ECN just sits there and absorbs all of the selling. In this case you would buy that support unless that ECN moved out of the way and the price broke that low. A good tape reader learns to remember certain price levels and how the order book reacts at those levels. If you are trading a stock that has a lot of volume orders come and go too quickly to remember and read that data.
The Consumer Purchase Decision Making Process
There is more to making a purchase than just making the purchase itself. All consumers, whether in a store or online, go through several decision steps when making any kind of purchase, whether large or small. This chart outlines the state of mind of the consumer from unawareness of the offering all the way down to when consumers become strong advocates for the offering (word of mouth). It also shows how marketing and advertising can significantly influence the decision making process, and what media are appropriate for each stage.
UNK/UNKs: Awareness advertising to those “Unkown/Unknowns who do not yet know they have a need.
Need Awareness: Awareness/case making advertising to place advertiser “top of mind”, mind share building.
Need Assessment: Benefits oriented advertising to shift need solution toward advertisers offering
Data Collection: Benefits oriented, educational advertising, informational and comparison print collateral such as brochures, flyers, direct mail.
Data Evaluation: Information and comparison print brochures, spec sheets, flyers direct mail.
Decision to Purchase: Sales or price point oriented advertising, direct mail, point-of-purchase, incentive materials and ads.
Actual Purchase: Point of sale materials, posters, Add-on offers, up selling incentives help here.
Buyers Remorse: Awareness advertising again, customer service, follow up, direct mail
Tryers: Direct Mail, awareness advertising, “word of mouth”. Educational supportive ads that remind value proposition.
