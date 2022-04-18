Finance
Why Social Media Marketing Automation Is Necessary for Your Business
Social Media Automation is an important aspect of your digital marketing strategy. Admit it, your time is never enough to do everything that you need to do in order to grow your business. As many experienced entrepreneurs will say, you should focus on the 20% tasks that will generate 80% results.
In marketing, there are a lot of bases to cover. Aside from making sure that your branding is always on point, you should also focus on the quality of communication that you send out for your customers to see. On top of it, you also have to maintain consistency and the correct frequency so you can start creating momentum in your marketing activities.
With all these considerations, social media automation is the perfect support that you should start using in your business. This is especially true for start-ups, small to medium businesses, and solo entrepreneurs. By automating your social media, you will be able to enjoy the following benefits:
1. Save a lot of time. Instead of spending hours researching interesting contents, and fresh articles, then scheduling them on your social media account, in just a few minutes you can now do all those. Imaging setting up you social media automation for less than 15 minutes and you are already set for the week, or for a month even! With your saved time, you can work on more important aspects of your business that need your attention.
2. Save a lot of money. The good thing about automation is you still have control but at the same time, it works even without your presence. So instead of hiring more people to do this repetitive jobs, you can just do it yourself and pay a fraction of the salary you are supposed to pay.
3. Increase brand interaction the easy way. Digital marketing professionals agree that an active social media account tend to deliver higher results. Also, consumers are most likely to buy into a business with an active page. This means that they are very serious about what they are offering and they are in touch with their customers.
These benefits are yours to reap. Remember that you don’t need complicated tools in order to achieve your goal. With a basic social media automation tool, you will surely achieve the KPI that you are trying to reach. There are many available online tools, you just have to pick the one that fits your needs and your goals.
Finance
Fake Accounts in Facebook – How to Counter It
Facebook is the most popular social networking site in the world and is responsible for bringing almost a communication revolution to the World Wide Web.
Facebook use in current time is really very huge and has reached a level where the user base is roughly estimated to cover around 37 % of the total world population. Along with this huge user base the fake user base also has risen to an unexpected level of 27% of the total Facebook users. That means if you get 10 friendship requests a day then out of that 10 only 7 or 8 are real people and rest 2 or 3 fake.
Just like the virtual world, internet world is also becoming full of frauds. Starting from phishing scams to hacking, today’s World Wide Web is said to be only 65% original. This in turn means that rest 35% is fraud. Same is the case with popular social networking and micro-blogging sites like Facebook, Digg, LinkedIn, MySpace, Twitter etc. Some does it for fun and some for business.
Here are some of the reasons why Facebook is becoming a Fake-book:
1. Fun-book: The most common menace among youth is to set up fake accounts and fool his friends and colleagues on Social grounds. This fun habit of fooling others has given rise to fake account holders, sometime even in the name a real person who never used Facebook in his life.
2. Business book: Facebook danger is very brutal when we talk about the dangers to business. Nothing worse can hamper the business than a fake prospect. And with the rise of these fake accounts in Facebook every business requires to be smart while converting a Facebook lead to a prospect. Most of the fake business accounts are used by some companies themselves to promote their products. Because people find it more convenient to believe in a product or a service when an individual refers or endorses it. If you take a look at any of the Freelancing sites like Elance, GAF or Guru, you can easily find out some good numbers of projects posted to create bulk Facebook accounts. They are indeed about fake accounts.
3. Niche book: You name any niche and you find it within Facebook. either in the form of groups or fan-pages. And to grow the visibility of a group or a fan-page, the use of fake accounts is the best source.
With the growth of these fake accounts the risk of losing grounds in Facebook is becoming very high for everyone. So, it is an immense need that you know about the cautions to be taken. I am mentioning a few of these cautions here that I have found useful:
1. Look for the Address: Most of the fake users in Facebook do not have a proper address in their info page. So, look for that info page to clarify your doubts.
2. The profile picture: To amaze all of us, most of the fake accounts have pictures in their profiles. And they are merely collected from dating sites and other image sources. So, relate the image to the address or the age provided by the user. Believe me, it will tell you a lot.
3. Friends: If you see an account where the user’s address is somewhere in Chula Vista, US or London, UK and doesn’t have any friend from that region then you need to be cautious. This is just uncommon that a person doesn’t have any friend from his own place.
Keeping these 6 points in your mind while accepting any friend request in Facebook, will definitely save you from the Fake-book danger.
Finance
A Synopsis of PPC Services
PPC or CPC (Pay per click or Cost per click accordingly) are Internet advertising models that are used to divert traffic from search engines or other platforms to various ad-integrated websites. In such commercials, advertisers pay the publishers (usually a website owner) on a per click basis. It can be defined as the amount spent to get an ad clicked.
While creating a PPC ad, advertisers bid on keyword phrases to target potential customers on search engines. Various websites usually charge a fixed amount per click instead of using a bidding structure. PPC display ads, also known as banner ads, are publicized on websites or search engines with relevant content.
How a PPC incorporated website is different from a general one?
Unlike a general portal, which strives to get a high volume of traffic, PPC incorporates an affiliate model, which places procurement opportunities in places where a user browses. This is done by offering monetary incentives (in the form of a revenue ratio) to the affiliated partner websites. It is a pay-for-action model. Its variations include pay-per-click, banner exchange and profit sharing models.
Service offerings
Entrepreneurs get the following services by incorporating a PPC model into their business:
• Define campaign plan
• Advanced keyword search and selection
• Creative development, including attention to detail, interest, desire, call to action
• Categorize landing pages
• Monitor campaign conversion rates
• Ad submission
• Manage bids and track ROI (return on investment)
• Monthly analysis
• Campaign assessment
• Campaign optimization
Why enterprises need a service provider?
Entrepreneurs partner with a PPC service provider as they monitor the performance of ads and evaluate the results, management processes, deliverables and more. The method aims at increasing campaign efficiency by growing the rate of conversions and lowering the cost per click. Service vendors undertake a day-to-day campaign management activity.
Service vendors provide an advanced keyword research and implement strategies to establish a list of keyword phrases that are relevant to the advertiser’s product or service. It is the first step in the pay-per-click keyword submission process. Once the right keyword phrases are decided, the users are targeted and directed to a website. These users are highly qualified and likely to be motivated to buy a product or request information about a service on that website.
When enterprises opt for pay per click advertising, the ads appear on the top or on the right side in the sponsored listings areas of the search engines. Every major search engines have a search engine marketing program which generates more traffic through these advertisements. Their strategy is common; the highest bidder gets the top position for a particular keyword. This results in drawing more traffic to a particular website.
Finance
Online Appointment – Scheduling System – Cloud-Based Versus Traditional
Small businesses must make important decisions for their operations to succeed. Rent their office space or buy it? Purchase new or used office furniture? Hire a receptionist or use an automated telephone answering system?
Another decision small businesses may have to make is whether to implement cloud-based or traditional appointment-scheduling system. With many differences between the two technologies, it’s important for small business owners to analyze their specific needs and conduct ample research into what software packages would work best for them.
AN OVERVIEW OF APPOINTMENT-SCHEDULING SYSTEMS
Appointment scheduling systems are software programs that allow small business owners and organizations-along with their staffers-to more easily book and manage their scheduled appointments. Without scheduling software, most proprietors rely on the more traditional manner of scheduling their appointments: A paper appointment book, pen and receptionist or staff member taking the appointments by phone or e-mail. Some may also utilize basic computer software, such as a database, to keep track of their scheduled appointments. Besides taking appointments, some businesses and organizations also inform their customers, clients, students and patients of their scheduled appointments with some form of reminder, such as a telephone call, e-mail or mailed card. In most instances, this process is inefficient and takes significant staff time to properly manager.
Additionally, a business’s office hours usually dictate when an individual can schedule an appointment. Considering the number of individuals who conduct their personal tasks online, the above appointment process is inflexible and does not allow a person to schedule his or her appointments when it’s most convenient, such as during after-hours.
With proper appointment-scheduling software, these essential-yet oftentimes time-consuming-tasks are managed automatically and with little user effort. However, like many software platforms, there can be many differences between providers. Case in point: Cloud-based appointment scheduling software offers features not found in traditional appointment-setting software packages.
GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS
Before we discuss the differences between the two, let’s first describe the general characteristics of each one. Cloud-based programs are a type of Software as a Service (SaaS) whereby users access the software online as a service on demand. As with most SaaS programs, online scheduling services are typically housed online on a secure server. Additionally, many do not require program installation or downloads. All it requires is an Internet connection to access the software.
The more traditional appointment-scheduling software programs are just that: The for-sales packages available at stores and online that require installation on each computer where staff will access it. Think of a word processing or accounting program for your home computer that you purchase and install. They can also be software purchased and downloaded online, but with no direct access to online databases, functionality and services. It’s basically the packaged software purchased through the Internet instead of a retail outlet.
DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE TWO
Although both varieties of appointment software may offer similar scheduling capabilities, it’s important to note the differences found in each. It could have a dramatic impact not only on your business operations, but on your expectations of the product.
• Accessibility. This is probably the most important difference between the two. An online appointment scheduling system gives you the ability to access your account anywhere, at any time. All you need is an Internet connection. Traditional software you install on an individual computer is typically restricted to that device. Although you may have a program that allows you to access it from outside the office, it creates additional steps and is not an efficient way of managing your appointments.
• Self-Scheduling. More and more businesses and organizations are allowing their customers, clients, patients and students to schedule their appointments online at their own convenience. In fact, those that don’t offer this service may be missing the boat, as some individuals simply will not choose a service provider that doesn’t permit online transactions. Many cloud-based companies offer this feature, which is a natural fit for a SaaS program. Persons simply schedule their appointments in the same manner as other online services, such as purchasing travel or managing a bank account. It’s efficient, it’s easy, and individuals can schedule their appointments outside of normal business hours. Traditional scheduling software may offer this, but most likely would be an expensive alternative to Web-based technology, given the extensive programming and set-up procedures necessary to permit this functionality on existing computer networks and systems.
• Cost. With budget restraints a significant factor in most business decisions, cost of a new online appointment scheduling system is another consideration. Prices vary widely, from free to tens of thousands of dollars (for custom programming). Typically, Web-based software is the more affordable choice and provides the most “bang for your buck.” Additionally, some SaaS scheduling providers offer month-to-month service contracts without requiring a long-term commitment. This can oftentimes be the best option, especially for businesses and organizations with limited budgets or changing future needs.
In the world of online appointment scheduling systems, it usually comes down to two options: Web-based or non-Web-based. Make sure your business or organization examines its specific needs before deciding.
