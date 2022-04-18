News
Yankees spoil Nestor Cortes’ stellar start, which includes immaculate inning, in loss to Orioles
BALTIMORE — Nestor Cortes can’t do everything. The Yankees most reliable starter dominated the Orioles for five innings, but the Bombers could not manage to scrounge up a run. Baltimore rallied against the Yankees bullpen in the eighth for a 5-0 win.
And the Yankees (5-5) left Camden Yards, a park they basically owned for years, having dropped their first series of the season in embarrassing fashion.
The so-called Bombers were shut out on Sunday and lost 2-1 on Friday. They managed just six runs all weekend. It was the first series the Yankees have lost in Camden Yards since September 2020. The Orioles have three wins total so far this season, two this weekend over the Bombers.
Despite having lefty Lucas Luetge ready, Aaron Boone let Jonathan Loaisiga, who was superb last season, face lefty hitter Rougned Odor. The former Yankee singled in two runs on a groundball up the middle. Boone then went to Luetge, who gave up a two-run double to Kelvin Gutierrez. Jorge Mateo singled in Gutierrez.
Meanwhile the Yankees’ bats managed just four hits off Orioles lefty starter Bruce Zimmerman. That was all they could muster as they were shut down for four innings by the Orioles bullpen.
And that spoiled what had been a tremendous day for Cortes.
Cortes threw five scoreless inning, scattering three hits, walking one and striking out every batter in the Orioles lineup at least once. The 12 strikeouts were the most by a Yankee pitcher in a game in five innings or fewer. He got 15 swings and misses, 10 coming on the cutter he leaned heavily on Sunday.
Cortes needed just nine pitches to strike out the side in the fourth inning. He got Anthony Santander to bite on a 91 mile per hour sinker. He got a called third strike against Ryan McKenna with a 92 mph sinker and Robinson Chirinos swung and missed on a 91 mph fastball.
It was a dominating performance, but it did not end up getting him much as the offense continued to struggle.
NPS: Want pension of Rs 22,000 after retirement, will have to invest every month, check complete details here
NPS: Want pension of Rs 22,000 after retirement, will have to invest every month, check complete details here
Contribution is made to the National Pension Scheme before retirement. At the time of retirement i.e. on attaining the age of 60 years, some part of the accumulated fund can be withdrawn in a lump sum. From the remaining amount, you can get income in the form of pension.
If you also want that after retirement you do not face any problem of money, then you should invest in National Pension Scheme. It is not only a safe investment but it also gives good returns.
This is the reason that now most of the people belonging to government and private sector want to invest in Pension Scheme (NPS), so that there is no money problem after retirement.
This scheme was started in the year 2004 and earlier only government employees could invest in it but in 2009 it was opened to all. Contribution is made in NPS till the time of retirement. At the time of retirement i.e. on attaining the age of 60 years, some part of the accumulated fund can be withdrawn in a lump sum. From the remaining amount, you can get income in the form of pension.
Tax benefits are also available on investment in NPS. If you are employed, you can be entitled to a tax deduction of Rs 50,000 per annum by investing in NPS under section 80CCD (1B). This is different from the deduction of Rs 1,50,000 lakh available under 80C.
Who can invest
Any person in the age group of 18 to 65 years can start investing in NPS. Investment in NPS is managed by a pension fund manager appointed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). PFRDA is the regulator of the National Pension Scheme. You can choose any one of the total 7 Pension Fund Managers.
One can invest in pension funds till the age of 60 years. After this you have to take an annuity plan. One can buy an annuity plan from any of the six annuity providers. Only annuity providers will give you pension every month.
Investment of Rs 5,000
A 30-year-old person who invests only Rs 5,000 in NPS every month, can get Rs 22,279 as pension every month after retirement. Apart from this, he will also get a lump sum amount of Rs 45 lakh. 5,000 every month till he attains the age of 60 years. An annual interest rate of 10 per cent and an annuity rate of 6 per cent has been assumed for this estimate.
The Best Shirt Dresses You Should Buy Right Now
Anyone who cares about building a capsule wardrobe filled with dependable classics (and really, who doesn’t?) knows the importance of having a dress (or two…or three…) that’s an instant outfit all by itself, without agonizing over coordinating separates or additional accoutrements.
Take the shirt dress, which is one of those frocks that’s comfortable yet polished, and is an ensemble all on its own. A shirt dress is an effortlessly chic, easygoing and elegant closet staple, so it’s not surprising they’ve endured the many fickle fashion cycles over the years. Shirt dresses have remained popular for decades, with different interpretations and iterations of the menswear-inspired silhouette that reflect the popular trends of the times, whether that be the ladylike pleated looks of the 1950s or the slinky Halston designs of the 1970s.
Shirt dresses are so versatile; you can dress them up or tone them down, and they’re just as appropriate for a day at the office as they are for a night out on the town or even a beach vacation; it’s all about the particular shirt dress you choose and how you accessorize and style it. They’re fitting for all seasons, but a breezy, flowing shirt dress does seem to have extra appeal as the weather starts to warm up, given how easily you can simply pair them with a stylish ankle boot, simple sandals or lug-sole loafers.
Today’s shirt dresses come in a variety of fabrics, colors and silhouettes, whether you’re looking for a retro-inspired belted number, a casual, billowing borrowed-from-the-boys style or a bohemian floral frock. Below, see the best shirt dresses to add to your wardrobe right now, that you’re sure to wear for years to come.
Investigators looking for people with information about a 2021 homicide
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police want your help to find two people of interest in connection with a murder. Investigators say these two people may have information that could help solve the murder of Demetrise Thomas.
Officers responding to a shooting call found Thomas’ body on September 20th. He had been shot.
Call Crimestoppers if you have information about the crime. Their number is 1-866-371-8477. You can remain anonymous.
