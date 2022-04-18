Yankees spoil Nestor Cortes’ stellar start, which includes immaculate inning, in loss to Orioles

BALTIMORE — Nestor Cortes can’t do everything. The Yankees most reliable starter dominated the Orioles for five innings, but the Bombers could not manage to scrounge up a run. Baltimore rallied against the Yankees bullpen in the eighth for a 5-0 win.

And the Yankees (5-5) left Camden Yards, a park they basically owned for years, having dropped their first series of the season in embarrassing fashion.

The so-called Bombers were shut out on Sunday and lost 2-1 on Friday. They managed just six runs all weekend. It was the first series the Yankees have lost in Camden Yards since September 2020. The Orioles have three wins total so far this season, two this weekend over the Bombers.

Despite having lefty Lucas Luetge ready, Aaron Boone let Jonathan Loaisiga, who was superb last season, face lefty hitter Rougned Odor. The former Yankee singled in two runs on a groundball up the middle. Boone then went to Luetge, who gave up a two-run double to Kelvin Gutierrez. Jorge Mateo singled in Gutierrez.

Meanwhile the Yankees’ bats managed just four hits off Orioles lefty starter Bruce Zimmerman. That was all they could muster as they were shut down for four innings by the Orioles bullpen.

And that spoiled what had been a tremendous day for Cortes.

Cortes threw five scoreless inning, scattering three hits, walking one and striking out every batter in the Orioles lineup at least once. The 12 strikeouts were the most by a Yankee pitcher in a game in five innings or fewer. He got 15 swings and misses, 10 coming on the cutter he leaned heavily on Sunday.

Cortes needed just nine pitches to strike out the side in the fourth inning. He got Anthony Santander to bite on a 91 mile per hour sinker. He got a called third strike against Ryan McKenna with a 92 mph sinker and Robinson Chirinos swung and missed on a 91 mph fastball.

It was a dominating performance, but it did not end up getting him much as the offense continued to struggle.

