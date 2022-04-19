Connect with us

News

$1.8B back to IL taxpayers: Gov. Pritzker signs 2023 state budget

Published

45 seconds ago

on

$1.8B back to IL taxpayers: Gov. Pritzker signs 2023 state budget
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker signed the recently passed 2023 state budget into law, which includes direct checks to Illinois families.

Pritzker signed the budget at a 10 a.m. event Tuesday at Chicago State University where he also discussed many of the perceived benefits to Illinoisans at a time he is running for reelection.

The budget comes from a freeze on the motor-fuel tax, a year-long hiatus on grocery sales taxes, a per-household property tax reimbursement of up to $300 and an increased tax credit to the low-income working families.

The law will:

  • Suspend the state tax on groceries for one year, starting July 1.
  • The gas tax will be frozen until January.
  • Property tax rebates will be doubled.
  • Taxes on school supplies will be frozen during peak times this fall.
  • Direct checks will be sent to some families equaling $50 for an individual and $100 per child.
  • The earned income tax credit would be permanently expanded.

Illinois residents making less than $200,000 per year or $400,000 per year for couples filing jointly qualify for the direct checks. Each taxpayer will receive $50, plus $100 for each dependent child, capped at three.

The budget also includes more than $200 million for new public safety initiatives answering Republican criticism that Democrats were not doing enough to address rising crime.

It also puts $1 billion into a state “rainy day” fund. It goes into effect on July 1, the start of the state’s fiscal year.

Watch the entire budget-signing event in our video above.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Former NFL player Travis Rudolph gets to train at LA Fitness before facing murder trial

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 19, 2022

By

Former NFL player Travis Rudolph gets to train at LA Fitness before facing murder trial
google news

A former football star who is accused opening fire on four people, killing one and wounding another, and who faces charges of murder and attempted murder, can stay at his Lake Park home — and train at a park and an LA Fitness.

Travis Rudolph faces the possibility of life in prison after being accused of firing his assault rifle at a group of men and murdering 21-year-old Sebastien Jean-Jacques last year.

Rudolph has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree murder. He was released from jail this month after being granted a $160,000 bond by the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office. As part of his release, Rudolph will be allowed to train at an LA Fitness and Dyer Park in West Palm Beach from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., as long as his house arrest officer approves Rudolph’s schedule in advance.

Ken Malnik, a Fort Lauderdale criminal attorney who served on the defense team in the high-profile murder trial of Miami Subs founder Gus Boulis, said he thought it was “unusual” the state agreed to release Rudolph prior to the trial.

“Usually in these types of cases, the state will really contest and try to keep somebody locked up,” said Malnik, who is not involved in Rudolph’s case. “It’s a little unusual why the state would agree to a bond.”

Rudolph, 26, was previously held without bond after being arrested on April 7, 2021.

Rudolph, who attended Cardinal Newman High in West Palm Beach and Florida State University and briefly played in the NFL, will remain on in-house arrest through the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office until the trial, which won’t begin until September at the earliest.

Rudolph shares the Lake Park home with his mother and his brother.

Rudolph’s attorney, Marc Shiner, filed a motion for pretrial release, but before it went to a judge, the state attorney’s office agreed to an order granting Rudolph’s bond.

The shooting last April stemmed from an altercation Rudolph and his girlfriend, Dominique Jones, had earlier in the day, leading Jones to text her brother to come help out and “shoot his s— up,” according to court documents.

The brother, Jean-Jacques and two other men drove to Rudolph’s home to confront him over the incident. After they arrived, fighting broke out between the four men, Rudolph and Rudolph’s brother, Darryl, in front of Rudolph’s home. As the men retreated to their car, Rudolph allegedly fired 39 rounds at the vehicle, killing Jean-Jacques.

Rudolph’s attorneys say he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors say it’s murder.

Judge Jeffrey Dana Gillen dismissed Rudolph’s “stand your ground” claim in March, allowing the case to move forward.

In order to deny pretrial release, prosecutors have to clear a high hurdle in demonstrating the defendant’s guilt — a standard higher than “beyond a reasonable doubt,” Malnik said. He said the state allowing bond could stem from a variety of potential factors, such as the defense not wanting to show much of its case or not being prepared for a pretrial hearing.

In arguing for Rudolph’s release, Shiner said Rudolph has no prior arrests or criminal history and that his mother and brother, who also live in his house, have never been arrested.

Marc Freeman, a spokesman for the State Attorney’s Office, said they don’t comment on pending cases.

A court order did not indicate whether Rudolph would have to wear a monitoring device.

Prior to the arrest, Rudolph was most recently with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, but was released by the team following his arrest. Rudolph signed with the organization in December 2019, but never played a game with the team since the CFL season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wide receiver played just seven games in the NFL with the New York Giants after going undrafted in 2017. He signed with the Miami Dolphins as part of their training squad in 2018, but tore his ACL in his first practice, ending his stint with the team.

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

The generations influencing Illinois family farms

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 19, 2022

By

Belleville nurse pleads guilty to reckless conduct after patient's death
google news

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are many generations of grandpas on today’s farms. And we begin with Jim Reed of Deland telling about his.

“Well, I have a heritage that my parents and my grandparents were all very active in different boards and organizations as a way that they could give back to the community, and try to improve both the community and the industry,” Reed said.

“We’re the fifth generation farming in this area,” Rick Dean said. “This was my grandpa’s farm.”

Dean has been at the top of two commodity organizations in Illinois, and no wonder why.

“My Mom was a little girl during the Depression and she made sure we understood the hard work and conservative lifestyle of her parents that enable us to farm today,” Dean said.

“I guess it’s in my blood. Its all I’ve ever done, what my Dad done, my grandparents done,” Mike Stacey said. “That’s what I’m doing, I enjoy it. We don’t always do it for the profit but we enjoy doing it.”

“Our family settled this area around Buffalo Hart in the late 1820’s. In the next 7 or 8 years I think it will be 200 years,” John Hawkins said. “We’ve added on little sections throughout the years and it’s a nice operation, a good family farm.”

“My father always asked me what are you going to do when you grow up, and then he said, you’re going to farm. and you did what your parents told you,” Jim Cravens said.

“And that I would add that we’ve got to give a lot of credit to our grandparents,” Hawkins said. “They knew where to settle. You couldn’t find better farmland here in central Illinois.”

“I love farming, I hope I instill that into my son,” Steve Meyer said. “Both our great great grandparents both farmed. We take those values that have been passed down to us and keep them going and that’s what I’m trying to instill in my son and hopefully he will instill in his son.”

That’s our harvest heritage report on grandparents. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3, your local news leader.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunite with ‘Friends Forever’ merch

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 19, 2022

By

Shop Our Place Spring Sale for deals on the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, more
google news

Now on
Page Six

  • Megan Thee Stallion goes all out for Coachella and more star snaps

    Megan Thee Stallion goes all out for Coachella and more star snaps

  • Jessica Simpson wants husband Eric Johnson to model her men’s clothing line

  • Coachella’s ‘chaotic’ Revolve Festival called ‘Fyre Festival 2.0’

See All

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.