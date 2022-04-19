Finance
11 Essential Phone Numbers For Your Cell Phone
You, and everyone else, have probably had that moment where you say to yourself, “Oh no, I wish I had that number!” But fear not, that moment will never happen again if you take a few minutes and put these 11 numbers into your cell phone. The convenience you’ll have afterward will be priceless.
1. Credit Card Hotline – Just line up all your credit cards and turn them over. Enter each local or 800 phone number. Having this number can prove to be a huge money saver if your credit card goes missing. You can simply call your creditor the moment you realize your credit card is gone and forgo the enormous hassle of trying to fix your credit after someone racks up illegal charges.
2. In Case of Emergency (ICE) – This number should always be in your phone and it could be a matter of life and death. Make a separate entry for a loved one: a spouse, parent or very close friend. In the case of an incapacitating accident or sudden illness, first responders or bystanders can use this number to quickly let someone close to you know exactly what has happened.
3. Car Insurance Claims Hotline – This, after 911, should be the second number you call after a car accident. Even in a minor accident, it can be a dangerous hassle to search through the car for your insurance card. And in a serious accident, the card could simply be destroyed. Take a moment, find your card and enter your providers hotline into your cell phone.
4. Health Insurance Provider – This is another phone number that is essential in case tragedy strikes and you find yourself headed to the emergency room for medical care. A quick call will let you know see if your medical bills are covered by your health insurance provider. Have someone make a quick call to your provider to make sure you’re approved for full coverage. It’s certainly more productive and a lot cheaper to address this before the visit.
5. Free 411 From Anywhere – So there are a few free 411 always nice especially if you get lost or are far from home and need to find a local business. If you don’t have an Internet-ready cell phone, free 411 is a great tool. There are several free 411 numbers, but the big two are 1-800-FREE-411 – the oldest player — and 1-800-GOOG-411, Google’s own 411 service. They won’t have live operators, but it beats paying your phone company to find you a sub sandwich.
6. Local Locksmith – This one is obvious. Unless you really like the outdoors, there is nothing worse than being locked out of your home or your car. Save yourself the hassle of trying to find a reputable locksmith with reasonable prices when you are locked out and stressed out. Do some quick homework and find yourself a decent locksmith that has a 24 hour emergency call service and put it in your cell phone.
7. Local Towing Service or AAA – This one too should be obvious. If your car breaks down in an inconvenient location this number will make your life a lot easier. The company with the largest geographic service area is always your best bet. Find a local towing service in the phone book and put it in your cell phone. If you have AAA, put that in your cell phone.
8. A Friendly Colleague’s Direct Line – You can use your work buddy a messenger to pass an important piece of information on to your manager or someone else at the office when you are on the road. Or you can call them if you accidentally left an important phone number or piece of information behind at the office. Tell this person that you would be happy to return the favor anytime.
9. Work and Home Numbers – You should always have an entry for Home and Work in your mobile phone. Each entry should point to your direct corresponding number at each location. These entries are not there to help you call your home or your work. But if you lose your phone, someone with a little honesty and compassion will need a number to call to get it back to you.
10. Your Doctor – This will help you if you happen to get sick far from home. If it’s not an emergency it’s always nice to be able to run the information past a familiar doctor physician or one of their nurses.
11. Local Non-Emergency Police Line – Obviously this one won’t help when you’re traveling, but it could be invaluable in case a breakdown on the highway or to report a suspicious person wandering around. You don’t want to call 911 if a strange car is idling outside, but it could be a good idea to let the local police know about it. The simple sight of a patrol car could keep a neighbor from being robbed.
Though it’s not a cell number, a lot of people also keep a cell phone directory bookmarked on their computer.
Finance
Major Medical Plans – The Most Coverage Available
Major medical plans provide health insurance for most every type of medical expense whether that expense is incurred in the hospital or in the doctor’s office. There are two types of major medical insurance plans. One type of plan is called comprehensive major medical. The other type of coverage is called supplemental major medical coverage. Each type of coverage is designed to pay medical benefits after a specified deductible is met. That is, the covered individual will be responsible for a small portion of the medical expense before the major medical plan kicks in to cover the rest. Even with the deductibles, major medical plans are probably the best most complete coverage you can choose.
Comprehensive plans pay benefits for medical expenses after a threshold deductible is met. An insured meets his deductible by paying the cost incurred for some of his care. Within the classification of comprehensive plans, there are two types of deductible plans. A plan of one type is called a first dollar coverage plan because it begins paying benefits immediately. In that way, the insured’s deductible is actually zero! Another type of comprehensive plan does require the insured to pay a specified amount out of pocket before benefits will be paid to the health care provider. The plan will likely have a lifetime cap for benefits. For example, it may pay up to $2,000,000.00.
Supplemental plans acts as a back-up plan of insurance. For example, perhaps the insured’s policy pays benefits up to a certain dollar limit. If the benefits exceed that limit, then the supplemental plan steps in and covers any remainder. Keep in mind, however, that there is typically a deductible that must be met before the supplemental plan will begin paying. This second deductible is commonly referred to in the insurance industry as a corridor deductible. Like the comprehensive plan, the supplemental plan will also likely have a lifetime cap for benefits.
These coverages offer a wide range of medical benefits. While coverage varies slightly from one policy to the other policy, most offer a lot of coverage. The types of expenses covered include hospital room and board, a hospital’s surgical costs, the cost of diagnostic tests, the cost of a physician’s surgical services, nursing services, anesthesia services, the cost of an ambulance, x-rays, blood and oxygen, to name a few.
Finance
Medicare And Medicare Supplement Insurance See Burgeoning Enrollment
As more and more citizens approach retirement age, it’s not surprising that we see growing awareness of the need for fitness, health care and nutrition among seniors. That need is actually recognized around the country with the National Senior Health & Fitness Day. Already in its 18th year, activities are held on the last Wednesday of May in recognition of Older Americans Month and National Physical Fitness and Sports Month.
It’s the country’s biggest event that specifically promotes health activities for seniors. This year, it’s expected that more than 100,000 seniors will join in the sponsored health and wellness activities around the nation on May 25.
With the leading edge of the baby boomers becoming eligible for Medicare and Medicare Supplement Insurance this year, you’ll see some major health insurance companies sponsoring events to promote physical fitness, good nutrition and preventive care.
Medicare Benefits Increase In 2011
This is also the first year that Medicare, along with other health insurance plans purchased after health care reform, offers preventive care services with no out-of-pocket costs. In alignment with improving health among seniors, encouraging regular preventive care can help seniors maintain their independence longer to enjoy active, vibrant lifestyles.
We know from examples like Betty White and Dick Van Dyke that people continue to work quite successfully into their late eighties, but maintaining good health is the key. While Medicare now covers preventive care at 100 percent, it still has gaps in coverage for people with failing health.
The deductibles for Part A benefits for hospital coverage and Part B benefits on doctor services are increased yearly and coverage is still less than 100 percent after those deductibles are met. Medicare Supplemental Insurance, which is commonly called Medigap Insurance, as well as Medicare Advantage Plans help to lessen the burden left by Medicare’s spotty benefits in different ways.
Medicare Supplemental Insurance Can Make Medicare Coverage Complete
There is quite a selection of different ways to improve Medicare’s coverage so there is no single “best” Medigap Insurance for all seniors. Medicare Advantage Plans are governed by Medicare, but still have variations in their rules and restrictions on non-urgent and non-emergency care options. With greater structure, Medicare Supplement Plans have less diversity. These plans are divided into 10 benefit packages that are labeled Plan A through Plan N.
As you probably noticed, some Plans (like E, H, etc.) are not available. The latest additions, Plans M and N, just became available last year. Perhaps the reason why there are different versions of Medicare Supplement Insurance is that different people have a variety of health-related needs.
For people who have conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes that can require regular monitoring by a doctor, certain Medigap Plans make up the difference after Medicare pays it’s 80 percent of doctor fees at the pre-determined rate. If you need to see a doctor who actually charges higher fees than Medicare will cover, there are also Medigap Plans that take care of the excess charges.
Realistically, National Senior Health & Fitness Day is just the start of what should be a major push to educate us all on how to meet our health-related needs as we age. Maintaining health and independence demands a comprehensive approach that includes the right exercise plan, complete health insurance options and nutrition that’s sustaining.
Finance
10 Insurance Agency Online Marketing Ideas For Agents & Brokers
Starting an internet marketing campaign or even improving an existing one can be a challenging task. Where should insurance agencies begin, and what should they focus on? Here are 10 great online ideas to help your agency improve your online marketing initiatives.
1. Blog and Vlog
Blogging is a fantastic way to showcase your expertise and attract visitors to your website. General topics usually get lost in the shuffle. Consider writing about very specific topics that are relevant to your clients and prospects. If you’re a trucking insurance agency, for example, this means topics on CSA updates, DOT regulations, fuel economics, fleet management, fuel theft, cargo theft, etc. Use videos to make your blogs more compelling and sticky. And make sure your blogs (and website) are mobile friendly!
2. Improve Your Google Ranking/Insurance Agency SEO
Google ranking is one of the holy grails of internet marketing. Being on the first page is where it is at. When evaluating your online marketing initiatives, keep in mind how they can positively impact your search engine rankings. Track your SEO progress and review your website analytics to determine where your traffic originates.
3. Create a Webinar Series
Not enough agencies take advantage of online webinars. Monthly or even quarterly webinars do a lot to elevate you from an insurance sales group to an advisor and consultant. Webinars can be recorded and offered as high value on demand digital collateral after the webinar. And webinars provide a high value reason to contact clients and prospects in ongoing email drip campaigns.
4. Use Explainer Videos
Explainer videos, also referred to as value proposition or whiteboard videos, can be very useful for online marketing because they are typically short, sticky, entertaining and reusable on multiple mediums. They can be posted on your insurance agency website, your branded YouTube channel, Vlogs, and in an email marketing campaign. You can give your best sales pitch to every prospect. Create videos for each major silo in your company (commercial lines, personal lines, benefits, manufacturing, trucking, etc.), and distribute it widely using social media.
5. Maximize Social Media
Social media is often an untapped resource for most agencies. At a minimum, every agency should have a professional and branded presence on all major social media platforms including LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google+. Beyond this they should have a “respectable” number of followers. Social media advertising can be effective for agencies, but this is a more complex initiative and should be either staffed internally or outsourced to an expert.
6. Create a Google+ Agency Page
Even though most people do not use Google+, Google will reward you with a better page ranking if you create one, and post regularly. It only takes a few minutes and will be worth the effort to improve your insurance agency search engine optimization initiative.
7. Leverage Client Testimonials or Case Study Vignettes
Happy clients will always sell your business better than you can. Profile your loyal customers, and ask them a few questions about what they love about your company. Even better, create a video and post it to your website. You can also create anonymous case study vignettes, short case studies of client success stories using type of business and general location, but not their names.
8. Use LinkedIn To its Full Potential (and get your employees to help)
If your agency is a commercial lines or benefits agency, LinkedIn is the place to be. You should invest time in LinkedIn to ensure a professional company page, ongoing posts, and to create a policy to help your employees help your agency marketing efforts on LinkedIn. Join groups and create your own to extend your reach.
9. Press Releases – News Releases
Press Releases, often referred to as News Releases in the rapidly changing world of PR, offers agencies a great online opportunity to extend their brand recognition, and improve their insurance agency search engine optimization. There are both free services and paid services that are available to agencies. Needless to say, all News Releases should start as a post on your insurance agency website, then move to a News Release service, then pushed out via social media.
10. Use Online/Email Newsletters
E-newsletters provide agencies an opportunity for high quality, direct communication with clients and prospects. There are many cloud based solutions that provide attractive, mobile compliant, newsletter templates. Or you can outsource this initiative to a proficient insurance marketing agency. A great email marketing newsletter campaign can have a large impact on your online marketing efforts.
If your agency lacks the internal resources to accomplish your online initiatives, consider outsourcing them to a proficient insurance agency marketing firm.
11 Essential Phone Numbers For Your Cell Phone
Fans claim Thor is ‘gay as hell’ after ‘Love and Thunder’ trailer reveal
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Cornerbacks
Bob Raissman: Does Aaron Judge’s uncertain future with the Yankees drive ratings? YES
Major Medical Plans – The Most Coverage Available
Why Crypto Casinos Are Your Best Choice For Online Gambling
Medicare And Medicare Supplement Insurance See Burgeoning Enrollment
Jet Set: Time for an Upgrade
10 Insurance Agency Online Marketing Ideas For Agents & Brokers
4 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks — and what they can do to win Game 2
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes