Finance
3 Budget-Friendly Birthday Party Tips For Kids
You don’t have to break the bank to give your little one the best birthday party ever. There are plenty of things you can do to save your hard-earned money but still have a memorable celebration. The key is to plan ahead, know where to buy supplies and to think outside the box – and your child will appreciate his birthday party even more!
Follow these budget-friendly birthday party tips for kids:
Plan the right date and time
If your little one’s big day falls near a buddy’s birthday, you can consider having a joint celebration. This way, you get to split the costs and responsibilities with the other parents. The more guests, the merrier! Just make sure each child has his own birthday cake and gifts!
But what time should the party start? According to experts, the best time to hold a kid’s party is from 2 to 5 pm. The after lunch and before dinner time slot is when guests don’t expect a full meal. You get to save on food!
Get your supplies early
Do your shopping early – there are many on sale supplies all year round. This way, you’ll be able to hunt for the best deals. It will also prevent you from running to the store at the last minute to purchase overpriced items you forgot to buy.
Shopping online can save you a trip, and possibly money, as you won’t have to go around a store and keep buying “cute” party supplies you don’t actually need. Be sure to set a budget and stick to a list of things you only need.
Opt for a different type of entertainment
If you don’t have the budget to hire a clown, magician, a princess or a pirate for entertainment, then don’t. Kids are easily entertained; you just have to be creative in your ways. If you have a theme, you can use your own or borrow from friends some books, movies or even games related to your theme. Do a story time, watch a movie or play games, depending on your child’s age range.
You can also opt to do a personalized craft activity, which can replace pricey goody bags and will have kids busy for a good while!
Kids won’t remember how much you spent for their party, what matters is that you took the time and effort to celebrate his big day. Just follow these budget-friendly party tips for kids!
Finance
What Makes TimesPro’s PGDBM XL Program the Best in Its Class?
The banking sector in India is poised for robust growth as technological advancements and policy reforms continue to provide the impetus to growth. A well-developed BFSI sector is a must for economic progress, and that is why the banking sector today is holding a strong emphasis on strengthening the overall customer experience by providing better and personalized services for their clients. The ingress of technology and expansion of banking services have resulted in a surge in demand for banking professionals with requisite skills and qualifications. As a result, relevant education in Banking and Finance management from a reputed institution has become crucial for those aspiring to make a robust career in the BFSI domain.
Generally, graduate and diploma programs in Banking and Finance management are aimed to produce smartly trained banking professionals who are enabled to meet the demands of the industry. Banking management programs help prepare students to face industry challenges by equipping them with relevant knowledge and skills. Such programs are devised to provide students with a better understanding of the financial markets, economic concepts/theories, financial management, banking operations, and customer relationship management. Banking programs pursued by graduates aspiring to embark a career in the BFSI industry allow them to gain extensive industry knowledge with technical skills and abilities that are required to take up jobs in the banking and finance sector. In that sense, TimesPro, a professional education institute of international repute, has garnered a lot of preference and trust from banking aspirants from all over the nation owing to its strong track record of successfully generating industry-ready professionals and enabling them to secure lucrative career opportunities.
TimesPro – A Name to Reckon With in the World of Banking Education
TimesPro, the education wing of the highly reputed Times Group, has been addressing the employability gap in the BFSI industry by providing quality banking education to aspiring candidates. Students at TimesPro are well-trained to enable them to gain a deep insight into the technicalities of the BFSI industry and augment their knowledge in the field. At TimesPro, students are provided with a robust foundation of industry-specific skills and abilities to propel their career further into the field. TimesPro’s PG Diploma in Banking and Financial Services Management (PGDBM XL) Program is deliberately designed and delivered by industry experts to provide to the learners a comprehensive understanding of the banking sector, along with a broader view of the industry changes and developments.
All-round Skills Development for Immense Professional Growth
The PGDBM program from TimesPro aims at advancing the existing skills of the students and developing their knowledge potential for the finance and banking industry. Candidates are provided the right platform to fine-tune their skills required in the practice and develop their proficiency in application of financial knowledge in real-life situations, which is a prerequisite to advance their career in the BFSI industry. At TimesPro, we believe that an in-depth detailing of financial and banking topics aids the students in developing the needed skills and knowledge. Besides, good communication and interpersonal skills can benefit the students in establishing a steady position in the sector. With the right set of skills and abilities, lucrative opportunities are ahead for the students in both domestic and international banking sectors. TimesPro’s PGDBM XL program is based on a cutting-edge curriculum that combines theory with case studies to benefit the students by infusing in them the vital market knowledge and financial wisdom. Moreover, the program helps students to develop cognitive, interpersonal, and critical skills, thus laying a strong foundation for pursuing their career in the banking field.
PGDBM XL Program – The Roadmap to Lucrative Job Opportunities
The PGDBM XL Program at TimesPro has been well sketched out with practical learning, projects, and workshop galore, all of which serve to provide the students with the much-needed exposure to the industry trends and practices. The best part of the program is the placement support and training which helps to ensure that the students get placements as per their capabilities and expertise. Students are given the necessary guidance and training to meet the company requirements and face the interviews with confidence. The placement cell at TimesPro, recognized as the Best Banking Courses Institute in India, offers the students practical training and skills development opportunities along with theoretical learning. The eminent faculty at TimesPro ensures that the students are infused with all the essentials to achieve hierarchical success in their career. Indeed TimesPro’s PGDBM is a road-map to accomplish a fruitful career post placement.
TimesPro’s PGDBM XL program focuses on high quality learning and development through a consolidated framework of academics and experiential applications that helps prepare students thoroughly for progressive opportunities within the banking sector. The course predominantly aims at preparing students cognitively, technically and academically for actualizing their inert potential for the industry. The institute aims at leveraging various approaches and methodologies to offer a blended learning experience to the students so as to enable them to gain a deepened insight into the professional, practical, and corporate world of banking.
Finance
Wit and Wisdom on Money, Wall Street and Success – Part #5
The key to successful investing just like life itself it to have a thorough understanding of RISK and REWARD. The Amateurs
think this means UP is Good and DOWN is BAD. People have very strange ideas about Success and Money. Focus your attention on Understanding RISK and it will all become clear.
Here are a few more of my favorite quotes on Wisdom, Money and Risk. Enjoy!
1) Why not invest your assets in the companies you really like? As Mae West said, “Too much of a good thing can be wonderful”
-Warren Buffett
2) Wall Street people learn nothing and forget everything.
-Benjamin Graham
3) Most of the time common stocks are subject to irrational and excessive price fluctuations in both directions as the consequence of the ingrained tendency of most people to speculate or gamble… to give way to hope, fear and greed.
-Benjamin Graham
4) “Investment and speculation are said to be two different things, and the prudent man is advised to engage in one and avoid the other. This is something like explaining to to the troubled adolescent that Love and Passion are two different things. He perceives that they are different, but they don’t
seem quite different enough to clear up his problems.”
-Fred Schwed, Jr., Where are The Customers’ Yachts
5) “If you don’t know who you are the stock market is an expensive place to find out.”
-George Goodman
6) “A loss never bothers me after I take it. I forget it overnight. But being wrong, not taking the loss,
that is what does damage to the pocketbook and to the soul.”
-Jesse Livermore
7) “The stock doesn’t know you own it.”
-Adam Smith, The Money Game
8) “I’d give $1000 to be a millionaire.” – Lewis Timberlake
9) “No I’m in real trouble. First, my laundry called and said they lost my shirt and then my broker said the same thing.”
-Leopold Fechtner
10) Money is a good servant but a bad master.
-Sir Francis Bacon
11) “Failure is Success if we learn from it.”
– Malcolm S. Forbes
12) “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”
-Winston Churchill
13) “There are two questions you must answer to achieve wealth. What is the worst thing that ever happened to you in the markets? OK. Now what did you learn from it? You’ll find most people will talk endlessly about the first topic. However, the silence on the second question will make you think you’ve lost your hearing!”
-Harald Anderson Analyst at eOptionsTrader.com
Finance
HP Officejet 4650 Printer – Get the Information Before You Purchase
The HP 4650 Officejet printer is a great across the board printer that will spare you time, since it can print, output, fax and duplicate all from a solitary machine. I can recollect the fax machine and sweep machines were separate units and kid did they take up a ton of room.
You would now be able to do every one of these undertakings and duplicate numerous pages consequently, and not just that it’s likewise conceivable you may not have the HP 4650 printer in an indistinguishable room from your work area or workstation. On the off chance that you buy the remote model, once introduced it can be put anyplace inside the home office without the should be associated with links.
Starting now and into the foreseeable future, there is no need isolate printers for every one of your work areas or workstations in light of the fact that with the HP OfficeJet 4650 remote printer you can interface various PCs and PCs to your printer.
No more requirement for the messiness of links around your work region, a remote printer wipes out this issue. Everybody in the home would now be able to print, fax or output from the one printer.
The ink cartridge
Finally, somebody has thought of the immense thought of having a similar number for both ink cartridges. You now simply need to recollect one number and afterwards request either the shading cartridge or the dark ink cartridge.
This presently takes away the issue of attempting to recollect two unique numbers. One of the principle things I generally do with my across the board is to ensure that I have reinforcement cartridges for when I’m running low on ink. There is nothing more regrettable than coming up short on ink and after that waiting for substitutions.
The HP 4650 is a phenomenal economical across the board printer
Spare cash presently by having an across the board printer that will do all your printing for you. It’s difficult to be without this machine due to its modest cost. It can be kept on vitality mode and will startup when it is sent a print order.
There is no compelling reason to keep the HP Officejet 4650 exchanged on consistently. This printer can save money on vitality by exchanging it on vitality mode. The printer would then be able to be kept on vitality mode until the point that it is required and will wake itself up when it is sent a print order.
The great focuses
· The cost since this printer is a cheap across the board printer.
· It’s quick speed and great print quality.
· It can spare time in a bustling office since it can multitask i.e. print, output, duplicate and fax from the one printer.
· Awful focuses
· The HP 4650 needs programmed two-sided printing.
· It doesn’t have a memory card opening.
· The paper feed plate stands out from the front a bit.
Who might profit by having this HP 4650 printer?
· Individuals who are maintaining a private venture from their home.
· Somebody who needs to print from in excess of one work area or workstation.
· Somebody who is searching for a vitality sparing printer.
· I trust that the great purposes of the HP 4650 printer far exceed the terrible focuses.
This printer with its cost-sparing capacity and modest cost and be an awesome advantage for anybody maintaining an independent company or somebody who needs a decent across the board Officejet printer.
