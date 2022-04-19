News
30 Strange & Surprising Indian Facts Every Indian Will Be Proud To Know
India is not only a country but it is also known as a sub-continent due to its vastness and diverse culture. No doubt India is on the bucket list of several travelers from all around the world. You can’t get enough of this place no matter how much you learn about it. There are innumerable facts about India that are yet to be revealed.
Here we bring to you 30 Strange and Surprising Indian facts that you may not know about:
1. The earliest diamond in the world
According to sources, on the bank of rivers Godavari and Krishna among huge alluvial deposits of the stone, the first-ever diamond was mined in India. India has also been home to some of the world’s biggest diamonds in the world.
2. The wettest inhabited place on Earth
While you are visiting India, make sure you bring an umbrella with you as the monsoon season lasts for six months. Mawsynram village in India holds the title of Guinness world record for the wettest place on Earth, with about 11,873 milliliters of rain annually.
3. India introduced the first shampoo to the world
Among many facts about India, this one comes as the biggest surprise. In India, dried Indian gooseberry was mixed with other herbs to prepare a hair wash, a recipe that is still used in the country. The first shampoo was used by the Indian local people. Did you know? The word ‘shampoo’ originated from the Hindi word, champo.
4. India has the highest cricket ground
Among the facts of India, another shocking fact is that the Chail Cricket Ground in Himachal Pradesh is the highest cricket ground in the world. It sits at an altitude of 2,444 meters and is part of the famous 19th century, Chail Military School.
5. The first-ever rocket was launched from India
The first-ever rocket was launched from the Thumba Launching Station in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India. The rocket was so small and light that it was transported on a bicycle to the Launching Station.
6. India sets up a voting poll booth for one
This is one of the strangest facts about India. In the Gir Forest India sets up a voting booth for only one person during elections. Since 2004, Mr. Mahant Bharatdas Darshandas has been voting in the polling booth specially made for him every year.
7. It was the first country to produce sugar
India has been the first to discover the use of sugarcane and has been producing sugar since ancient times. People in the Indian subcontinent were the first to use its properties in food and medicine.
8. It has a floating post office
With the largest number of post offices in the world, India has a floating post office on a boat in Kashmir. The post office is on the famous and picturesque Dal Lake, and the floating post office attracts many tourists from all around the world.
9. It has a village named after an E-commerce company
A village in Uttar Pradesh in Shiv Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, has been renamed ‘Snapdeal.com Nagar’ after the e-commerce company, snapdeal.com. The e-commerce company installed 15 hand-pumps in the village to help the villagers who had to walk for miles to fetch water. The Snapdeal logo can be seen everywhere in the village.
10. India took part in the discovery of water on the moon
Using a Moon Mineralogy Mapper, The Indian Space Research Organisation’s lunar probe, Chandrayaan-1 detected water on the moon. For the first time ever, water was discovered on the moon. It is one of the lesser-known India Facts.
11. Cows are considered sacred in India
In India, even on crowded streets, cows can roam around freely wherever they please without fear. They are even protected by their own set of rules in the Constitution, which makes killing a cow a crime.
12. India has over 2 million Hindu temples and over 300,000 mosques
India is known for its stunning architecture. India has innumerable Hindu temples, the holy city of Varanasi alone has over 23,000 temples. The mosques across the country range from small village buildings to famous ones, like the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad or the Jama Masjid in New Delhi as about 15% population in India are Muslims.
13. India has the highest rail bridge in the world
The jaw-dropping beautiful Chenab bridge spanning the Chenab river in Jammu is at a height of 1,178 feet above the water making it the highest rail bridge in the world.
14. Rajasthan has a Temple of Rats
One of the most surprising Indian facts, there is a temple in Rajasthan dedicated to rats, though rats might not be the first species that comes to your mind to worship. One of the country’s unique attractions, the place is visited by many pilgrims every year.
15. World’s highest motorable road
Most of you must have heard of Ladakh, the Ladakh road is the highest motorable road in the world, at over 19,300 feet. So, get ready for some adventure if you plan to visit the place.
16. Home of a mysterious skeleton lake
At about 16,470 feet, in the Himalayas, you can find human skeletons in the glacial lake Roopkund and in the surrounding areas. It is said that the skeletons are of the people from the 9th century who lost their lives during a deadly hail storm. Spooky enough!
17. The popular game “Snakes and Ladders” originated in India
This board game now sold across the world (sometimes adapted to “shoots and ladders”), traces its roots back to India. It was first created to give lessons to young children so that they understand and remember the teachings of morals and lessons about karma.
18. Most Indians eat with their hands using fingers
It’s customary in India to eat food with your hands using fingers, including meats, rice, and vegetables. Some people say it’s a requirement to eat the dish with your hands to truly enjoy authentic Indian curry.
19. India has a village with no locks and doors, the safest on Earth
With no criminal act recorded for almost 400 years, the village of Shani Shingnapur is famous for not having a door or lock on a single house. This has created a neighborly trust among the residents, which is stronger than a deadbolt or heavy gate.
20. India has the world’s largest sundial
The largest sundial in the world, 27 meters (90 feet) tall is situated in the city of Jaipur, India. It has stunning architecture and is made of polished stones. It is listed as one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Thousands of visitors come to witness the shadow every year, which moves at about six centimeters per minute.
21. The Beautiful Lonar Lake in Maharashtra was formed by a Meteor
Created by a plummeting meteor about 52,000 years ago, this lake which is a 4-hour drive from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India is a major attraction for travel enthusiasts.
22. Mysterious Anti-Gravity Hills In Ladakh, India
If you place your car on neutral gear right on the spot marked by white paint following the instructions mentioned your car will begin to move uphill on its own leaving you in awe.
23. The ‘Officer’s Village of India’
Madhopatti, a small village in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh has a record of producing the most number of IAS officers, about 47 officers from around 75 households. Besides that, many have made a mark in organizations like Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, ISRO, and World Bank.
24. The Hills that Defy Gravity – Tulsi Shyam
Besides the magnetic hills in Ladakh, the anti-gravity phenomenon has also been observed at a road stretch near Tulsi Shyam in Amreli district, Gujarat.
25. India has the Largest Number of Vegetarians in the World
Even western food chains in India like KFC provide a separate vegetarian menu in their restaurants. Among the Indian population, 15% and 30% follow a vegetarian diet. The majority of the population are vegetarians.
26. The Second Largest English-speaking Nation
First is the US, and India comes second with around 10% of its population being fluent in English. It is estimated that in the next decade this statistic is expected to quadruple.
27. India – World’s Largest Milk Producer
One of the amazing facts of India is that it produces the largest amount of milk in the world, reaching over 155.5 million tonnes in 2015. India has been known as the largest milk-producing country in the world.
28. Indian National Kabaddi Team Has Made their Own Record
India’s very own game of Kabaddi has made its mark in the country and beyond. The Indian national Kabaddi team made sure to bring all the 5 World Cup trophies home. The Kabaddi team o0f women have also remained undefeated in all the Kabaddi World Cups.
29. The Kumbh Mela Gathering in India That is Visible from Space
The spiritual event known by the name Kumbh Mela in Northern India is held once in 12 years. This religious gathering was so vast in 2011 that it was visible in space through a satellite as it attracted over 70 million people.
30. First Hospital Train in the world
The Jeevan Rekha Express a.k.a The Lifeline Express is the world’s first hospital train that takes its services to remote villages, their services ranging from cancer treatment to surgeries. Among the unknown Indian facts, this one secures a place on the list.
The 30 Best Korean Dramas You Must Watch On Netflix
Korean dramas are an abundant source of happiness and relief for not only Koreans but also for all the people around the world.
Korean dramas are considered to be watched by only teenage girls but that is not the case. These dramas are viewed by people of all races, gender, nationality, and color. From ‘Parasite’ winning an Oscar for best movie and ‘Squid Game’ becoming the highest watched television series, Korean media are taking the world by a storm.
Here is the list of 30 Best Kdramas that are available on Netflix,
1. Business Proposal
Ha-ri goes on a blind date with a guy under the disguise of her friend. Things take a turn when that guy makes a proposal to her and is also her CEO. The drama will tickle your bone but also touch your heart.
Release Year: 2022
Genre: Comedy
IMDb rating: 8.6/10
Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong
2. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
This dark romance involves an antisocial children’s book author and an employee in the psychiatry hospital. The story revolves around their healing of traumas and how intertwined they are with the past. The drama tackles a lot of mental health issues and was widely appreciated.
Release Year: 2020
Genre: Drama
IMDb rating: 8.8/10
Cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji
3. My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Based on a webtoon, the story follows the life of a college girl Mi-rae. She is bullied for her looks which makes her undergo plastic surgery. Now, she is stuck in a love triangle because of her beautiful looks. This drama perfectly shows the irony of beauty and how it changes a person’s life completely.
Release Year: 2018
Genre: Romance, Comedy
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
Cast: Cha Eun-woo, Lim Soo-hyang
4. Nevertheless
A one-night stand with a stranger at a bar alters Yu na-bi’s life completely. She gets stuck between the romance of a handsome stranger and a trusted friend. Yu na-bi’s decision is the story of the drama.
Release Year: 2021
Genre: Romance
IMDb rating: 7.3/10
Cast: Song Kang, Han So-hee
5. Crash Landing on You
A South Korean heiress lands at the border of North Korea due to a parachute mishap. A kind but stoic soldier rescues her and hides her from other officers. Love starts blooming between them but they are faced with the truth of their harsh reality. The pair of this drama recently got married in real life.
Release Year: 2019
Genre: Drama, Romance
IMDb rating: 8.8/10
Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
6. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
A young CEO who is narcissistic enjoys his life until his secretary gives him a notice of termination. He realizes that he is dependent on her both personally and professionally. Lee Young-joon does everything he can to make her stay by his side. Will she stay with him all her life is the question the drama revolves around.
Release Year: 2018
Genre: Comedy
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Cast: Park Seo-jun, Park Min-young
7. The King: Eternal Monarch
Lee Gon, an emperor tries to keep the people of his kingdom safe by closing the door to a parallel world where his love interest resides as a detective. They cross paths and slowly fall in love. The distance between the two worlds and villains tries to break them apart. This historical fantasy is touted to be one of the best Korean drama of recent times.
Release Year: 2020
Genre: Fantasy, Romance
IMDb rating: 8.4/10
Cast: Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun
8. Strong Girl Bong-soon
A girl named Bong-soon who is born with immense strength uses her power for good all her life and soon joins a young CEO as a bodyguard. They fall in love soon but the happiness is shattered by a serial killer who kills the girls of Bong-soon’s neighborhood. Bong-soon’s power has to save both her love and neighborhood.
Release Year: 2017
Genre: Comedy, Thriller
IMDb rating: 8.3/10
Cast: Park Bo-young, Park Hyung-Sik
9. Vincenzo
Vincenzo is a Korean-Italian lawyer who strives to bring justice but not in a typical manner that lawyers do. He fights a corporate criminal for his wrongdoings and risks losing everything and everyone he cared about. This series is a cool k-drama with a hint of action, romance, and comedy.
Release Year: 2021
Genre: Action
IMDb rating: 8.6/10
Cast: Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been
10. My Secret Romance
Jin Wook and Yoo Mi are strangers who spend a night together in a resort. After 3 years, they have reunited again at the same workplace. They are still attracted to each other but certain circumstances come in their way of uniting.
Release Year: 2017
Genre: Romance, Comedy
IMDb rating: 7.2/10
Cast: Sung Hoon, Song Ji-eun
11. Legend of the Blue Sea
To watch a typical kdrama romance, you must see this drama. A curious mermaid comes out to the land to find a con-man who is also the reincarnated version of her old lover. They begin to fall for each other but the reality of her being complicated things between them. This series encompasses history, fantasy, comedy, and romance. It is a whirlwind of emotions throughout the series. You can also watch this series on Drama cool.
Release Year: 2016
Genre: Fantasy
IMDb rating: 8.3/10
Cast: Lee Min-ho, Gianna Jun
12. Descendants of the Sun
A dedicated soldier falls in love with a kind doctor upon meeting her in a hospital. Their values and beliefs drive them away from each other but soon bring them together on a war field. They navigate their life and love together and become inseparable. Descendants of the Sun is one of the best Korean dramas of all time. It was vastly loved by people all around the world. The pair in the series got married in real life and later divorced due to personal reasons.
Release Year: 2016
Genre: Action, Romance
IMDb rating: 8.4/10
Cast: Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo
13. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Two athletic personalities meet up after a long time. One is a swimmer while the other is a weightlifter. Soon, their friendship turns into love but they have to figure out their career before they can begin their love life. This is a cool drama with light emotions and characters.
Release Year: 2016
Genre: Sports, Comedy
IMDb rating: 8.5/10
Cast: Lee Sung-kyung, Nam Joo-hyuk
14. Inheritors
A private elite school has a lot of kids who have friendships and rivalries between them. A poor girl enters the school and is bullied by Young-do who likes her secretly and Kim Tan who loves her. These high schoolers try to put their rivalries aside for the sake of friendship after a few incidents. This series was a huge hit and was celebrated by k-drama fans all over the world.
Release Year: 2013
Genre: Romance, Drama
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
Cast: Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-hye
15. Sky Castle
A neighbourhood of elite socialists in South Korea is ready to sacrifice anything and anyone for their reputation including their children. This drama focuses on the unrealistic pressure parents put on their children to get high marks. This drama was a huge hit and became viral after some of the members of BTS raved about it in their interviews. This was touted to be the best of Korean drama in recent times.
Release Year: 2018
Genre: Satire, Drama
IMDb rating: 8.7/10
Cast: Yum Jung-ah, Lee Tae-ran
16. Boys Over Flowers
This drama spread like a wildfire when it was released and is continued to be loved by so many people. The drama focuses on four elite boys who call themselves ‘F4’ who take a special interest in a girl who is new to the school. The leader of the group Jun-pyo falls in love and is ready to sacrifice his wealth for her but she likes another guy in the group.
Release Year: 2009
Genre: Romance, Drama
IMDb rating: 8.0/10
Cast: Lee Min-ho, Ku Hye-sun
17. When the Camellia Blooms
A single mother runs a bar in a small town where she is pursued by both a police officer who loves her and a serial killer who wants to kill her. The show holds various feelings in it and is entertaining for the viewers. This show breaks the taboo of a divorced woman falling in love and marrying again which was appreciated by the netizens.
Release Year: 2019
Genre: Thriller, Romance
IMDb rating: 8.0/10
Cast: Kong Hyo-jin, Kang Ha-neul
18. W- Two Worlds Apart
A young guy and girl fall in love and want to spend their life with each other but the only problem is, they live in two different worlds. One is a reality while the other is a webtoon universe. Their love is tested constantly by distance and people. Their plight is the plot of the drama.
Release Year: 2016
Genre: Fantasy
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Cast: Lee Jong-suk, Han Hyo-joo
19. All Of Us Are Dead
A zombie apocalypse strikes a high school where students and teachers start attacking and killing each other. The remaining people have to get out of there to save their lives but have to be very careful as the zombies are everywhere. This recent series took Netflix by storm as it soon became a big hit. Many viewers have found this to be close to ‘Train to Busan’, a Korean zombie movie.
Release Year: 2022
Genre: Thriller
IMDb rating: 7.6/10
Cast: Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young
20. You Are Beautiful
A popular boy band is looking for a new member but the selected guy undergoes surgery and until then his twin sister disguises herself as him and live with the band. Complications arise when the lead singer finds out the truth and they slowly fall in love. Personally, this is the best k-drama of all time. It gives you all the emotions at once.
Release Year: 2009
Genre: Comedy, Drama
IMDb rating: 7.8/10
Cast: Jang Keun-suk, Park Shin-hye
21. My Love From The Star
A popular self-centered actress moves to an apartment near a supernatural being who has lived on Earth for 400 years and is set to leave in a few months. Though they have contrasting personalities, situations make them head over heels for one another. The show was a huge hit all over the world.
Release Year: 2013
Genre: Romance, Fantasy
IMDb rating: 8.3/10
Cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Gianna Jun
22. Uncontrollably Fond
A famous actor and his ex-lover, a documentary producer reunite after their harsh break-up years ago. They begin to rekindle their romance when they are faced with an ultimatum. Will the couple survive it is the plot of the drama? This show has a sad ending which has broken the hearts of many.
Release Year: 2016
Genre: Romance
IMDb rating: 7.9/10
Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy
23. Pinocchio
A guy who has hidden his past for the last 13 years falls for an aspiring journalist. She uncovers his past which he is scared to open up about. They face obstacles and uncertainties together. This series was liked by the avid k-drama fans.
Release Year: 2014
Genre: Drama, Comedy
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Cast: Lee Jong-suk, Park Shin-hye
24. Cinderella and the Four Knights
A girl who is abused by her step-mother finds the opportunity of her life when a grandfather hires her to rectify the bad behaviour of his 3 young grandsons. The show is full of comedy and romance which will keep the viewers entertained and satisfied. This is a romance kdrama filled with twists and turns.
Release Year: 2016
Genre: Comedy
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
Cast: Jung Il-woo, Ahn Jae-Hyeon
25. Love Alarm
An app that tells if a person is in love with you within a 10-mile radius reaches the hands of certain students in a high school. This app forms and breaks relationships among the students. This show was so loved by the fans that it came back for a second season.
Release Year: 2021
Genre: Fantasy
IMDb rating: 6.9/10
Cast: Kim So-hyun, Jung Ga-ram
26. Secret Garden
A poor stuntwoman and young CEO cross paths often and by a mysterious curse are made to swap souls for a certain time. This curse makes them inevitably close and soon they figure out their tragic pasts and try to move past them. This show is both funny and extremely painful so have a tissue close by!
Release Year: 2010
Genre: Fantasy, Comedy
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Cast: Hyun Bin, Ha Ji-won
27. My Girlfriend is a Gumiho
An upcoming action star releases a gumiho(a fox with nine tails) by mistake from a painting it was trapped in. The gumiho is in the form of a girl who likes her rescuer. He slowly begins to like her and attempts to make her human but it is possible at the cost of his life.
Release Year: 2010
Genre: Fantasy
IMDb rating: 7.8/10
Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Shin Min-ah
28. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
A goblin who is cursed to live until he meets his bride searches for her all his life. He comes to meet her, a high school girl who also likes him. They come across a grim reaper who slowly begins to become close to them. This show is a massive success and is still talked about. Goblin is the best Korean drama of all time. The tracks for the drama are extremely popular as well.
Release Year: 2016
Genre: Fantasy, Re-incarnation
IMDb rating: 8.7/10
Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun
29. Hotel Del Luna
A hotel for dead souls is managed by a woman with dark secrets. It gets revealed by an elite hotelier who is appointed to manage the hotel. This show is known for its dark humour and storyline. Being a fantasy drama, it never shows the impossible situation but deals with real issues of unprocessed trauma and grief. This show is led by famous k-pop singer IU who was commended for her acting.
Release Year: 2019
Genre: Fantasy
IMDb rating: 8.3/10
Cast: Lee Ji-eun, Yeo Jin-goo
30. Squid Game
Many cash-strapped people are lured into a game in the hopes of winning more than 45 billion won. The only thing that they are not aware of is that if they lose the game, they not only lose their money but also their life. This show garnered attention all over the world as soon as it was released. It became the highest-viewed series on Netflix. Season 2 of the show is being discussed.
Release Year: 2021
Genre: Thriller
IMDb rating: 8.0/10
Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo
All these shows mentioned above are available on Netflix and are streamed by billions of people. These are some of the best of Korean dramas that have been made. Be one among them and check out these amazing shows.
Inflation hitting fast-food menus in strange ways across St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — People are noticing the impact of runaway inflation in strange ways at their favorite ‘drive-throughs’ and pizza joints.
With inflation hitting another 40-year high in recent days, restaurants are getting creative to keep up with things like soaring food and labor costs. Customers say they’re charging you more, but giving you less or charging more — depending upon when you eat.
Signs are up at a St. Louis drive-through letting customers know food costs more than the menu price during overnight hours.
Food prices are restaurants are still climbing after jumping nearly 6.5% in 2021, according to federal government statistics, and from cheese sticks to chicken wings, portions may be shrinking.
Jalisha Lane noticed she wasn’t getting the 10 chicken wings in the pizza-wing combo from her “go-to” pizza place, anymore.
“It’s definitely 8 (wings now),” she said. “I’m like, um, that’s like a dollar apiece. I’ll just stick with my pizza and call it a day.”
“What happened to my two nuggets?” laughed customer, Lamont Campbell. “You’re not getting that back, The prices are a little higher. We try to deal with that (but) you’re getting less food for what you usually would get.”
“That’s not gouging,” said Dr. Max Gillman, an economics professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. “Generally, prices rise more quickly than wage rates. So, what happens? Workers have to find a different job to get a higher wage rate. This is what’s creating the job shortage.”
“I definitely don’t want to not pay the workers. It’s kind of hard to penalize us, too, because we’re just hungry,” Lane laughed.
It’s the reality of our inflationary times, the worst since the Vietnam war, he said. The federal government has been running deficits since the September 11, 2001, attacks, to fund wars, fight recession, and now recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With so much money entering into circulation with such high spending for more than a decade and now during COVID, the inflation rate is very unlikely to stop accelerating in the immediate future,” Gillman said.
The Fed benchmark “Interest Rate on Reserve Balances” is now at .4% after a .25% hike in March. It really needs to surpass the inflation rate, which was 8.5% in March, for a lasting correction, according to Gillman.
That’s a lot of ground to make up and trying to do so too quickly could cause economic collapse beyond the drive-through.
Gillman expected these inflationary times of paying more for less to continue for at least 5 years.
J&K Govt Refers 220 Vacancies To JKPSC For JKAS ,JKPS & J&K Accounts Services
Fresh 220 J&K Administrative Services,Police Service (Gazetted), J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service Posts Reffered to JKPSC
Referring of vacancies to the J&K Public Service Commission for direct recruitment through the Combined Competitive Examination – 2022
Referring of vacancies to the 38K Public Service Commission for direct recruitment through the Combined Competitive Examination – 2022
In terms of the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2018, the Combined Competitive Examination has to be conducted by the J&K Public Service Commission for direct recruitment to the following services:-
