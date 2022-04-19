30 Strange & Surprising Indian Facts Every Indian Will Be Proud To Know

Korean dramas are an abundant source of happiness and relief for not only Koreans but also for all the people around the world.

Korean dramas are considered to be watched by only teenage girls but that is not the case. These dramas are viewed by people of all races, gender, nationality, and color. From ‘Parasite’ winning an Oscar for best movie and ‘Squid Game’ becoming the highest watched television series, Korean media are taking the world by a storm.

Here is the list of 30 Best Kdramas that are available on Netflix,

1. Business Proposal

Ha-ri goes on a blind date with a guy under the disguise of her friend. Things take a turn when that guy makes a proposal to her and is also her CEO. The drama will tickle your bone but also touch your heart.

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Comedy

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong

2. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

This dark romance involves an antisocial children’s book author and an employee in the psychiatry hospital. The story revolves around their healing of traumas and how intertwined they are with the past. The drama tackles a lot of mental health issues and was widely appreciated.

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Drama

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji

3. My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Based on a webtoon, the story follows the life of a college girl Mi-rae. She is bullied for her looks which makes her undergo plastic surgery. Now, she is stuck in a love triangle because of her beautiful looks. This drama perfectly shows the irony of beauty and how it changes a person’s life completely.

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Romance, Comedy

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Cha Eun-woo, Lim Soo-hyang

4. Nevertheless

A one-night stand with a stranger at a bar alters Yu na-bi’s life completely. She gets stuck between the romance of a handsome stranger and a trusted friend. Yu na-bi’s decision is the story of the drama.

Release Year: 2021

Genre: Romance

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Song Kang, Han So-hee

5. Crash Landing on You

A South Korean heiress lands at the border of North Korea due to a parachute mishap. A kind but stoic soldier rescues her and hides her from other officers. Love starts blooming between them but they are faced with the truth of their harsh reality. The pair of this drama recently got married in real life.

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Drama, Romance

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin

6. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

A young CEO who is narcissistic enjoys his life until his secretary gives him a notice of termination. He realizes that he is dependent on her both personally and professionally. Lee Young-joon does everything he can to make her stay by his side. Will she stay with him all her life is the question the drama revolves around.

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Comedy

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Park Seo-jun, Park Min-young

7. The King: Eternal Monarch

Lee Gon, an emperor tries to keep the people of his kingdom safe by closing the door to a parallel world where his love interest resides as a detective. They cross paths and slowly fall in love. The distance between the two worlds and villains tries to break them apart. This historical fantasy is touted to be one of the best Korean drama of recent times.

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Fantasy, Romance

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Cast: Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun

8. Strong Girl Bong-soon

A girl named Bong-soon who is born with immense strength uses her power for good all her life and soon joins a young CEO as a bodyguard. They fall in love soon but the happiness is shattered by a serial killer who kills the girls of Bong-soon’s neighborhood. Bong-soon’s power has to save both her love and neighborhood.

Release Year: 2017

Genre: Comedy, Thriller

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Park Bo-young, Park Hyung-Sik

9. Vincenzo

Vincenzo is a Korean-Italian lawyer who strives to bring justice but not in a typical manner that lawyers do. He fights a corporate criminal for his wrongdoings and risks losing everything and everyone he cared about. This series is a cool k-drama with a hint of action, romance, and comedy.

Release Year: 2021

Genre: Action

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been

10. My Secret Romance

Jin Wook and Yoo Mi are strangers who spend a night together in a resort. After 3 years, they have reunited again at the same workplace. They are still attracted to each other but certain circumstances come in their way of uniting.

Release Year: 2017

Genre: Romance, Comedy

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Sung Hoon, Song Ji-eun

11. Legend of the Blue Sea

To watch a typical kdrama romance, you must see this drama. A curious mermaid comes out to the land to find a con-man who is also the reincarnated version of her old lover. They begin to fall for each other but the reality of her being complicated things between them. This series encompasses history, fantasy, comedy, and romance. It is a whirlwind of emotions throughout the series. You can also watch this series on Drama cool.

Release Year: 2016

Genre: Fantasy

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Lee Min-ho, Gianna Jun

12. Descendants of the Sun

A dedicated soldier falls in love with a kind doctor upon meeting her in a hospital. Their values and beliefs drive them away from each other but soon bring them together on a war field. They navigate their life and love together and become inseparable. Descendants of the Sun is one of the best Korean dramas of all time. It was vastly loved by people all around the world. The pair in the series got married in real life and later divorced due to personal reasons.

Release Year: 2016

Genre: Action, Romance

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo

13. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Two athletic personalities meet up after a long time. One is a swimmer while the other is a weightlifter. Soon, their friendship turns into love but they have to figure out their career before they can begin their love life. This is a cool drama with light emotions and characters.

Release Year: 2016

Genre: Sports, Comedy

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Cast: Lee Sung-kyung, Nam Joo-hyuk

14. Inheritors

A private elite school has a lot of kids who have friendships and rivalries between them. A poor girl enters the school and is bullied by Young-do who likes her secretly and Kim Tan who loves her. These high schoolers try to put their rivalries aside for the sake of friendship after a few incidents. This series was a huge hit and was celebrated by k-drama fans all over the world.

Release Year: 2013

Genre: Romance, Drama

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-hye

15. Sky Castle

A neighbourhood of elite socialists in South Korea is ready to sacrifice anything and anyone for their reputation including their children. This drama focuses on the unrealistic pressure parents put on their children to get high marks. This drama was a huge hit and became viral after some of the members of BTS raved about it in their interviews. This was touted to be the best of Korean drama in recent times.

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Satire, Drama

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Cast: Yum Jung-ah, Lee Tae-ran

16. Boys Over Flowers

This drama spread like a wildfire when it was released and is continued to be loved by so many people. The drama focuses on four elite boys who call themselves ‘F4’ who take a special interest in a girl who is new to the school. The leader of the group Jun-pyo falls in love and is ready to sacrifice his wealth for her but she likes another guy in the group.

Release Year: 2009

Genre: Romance, Drama

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

Cast: Lee Min-ho, Ku Hye-sun

17. When the Camellia Blooms

A single mother runs a bar in a small town where she is pursued by both a police officer who loves her and a serial killer who wants to kill her. The show holds various feelings in it and is entertaining for the viewers. This show breaks the taboo of a divorced woman falling in love and marrying again which was appreciated by the netizens.

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Thriller, Romance

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

Cast: Kong Hyo-jin, Kang Ha-neul

18. W- Two Worlds Apart

A young guy and girl fall in love and want to spend their life with each other but the only problem is, they live in two different worlds. One is a reality while the other is a webtoon universe. Their love is tested constantly by distance and people. Their plight is the plot of the drama.

Release Year: 2016

Genre: Fantasy

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Lee Jong-suk, Han Hyo-joo

19. All Of Us Are Dead

A zombie apocalypse strikes a high school where students and teachers start attacking and killing each other. The remaining people have to get out of there to save their lives but have to be very careful as the zombies are everywhere. This recent series took Netflix by storm as it soon became a big hit. Many viewers have found this to be close to ‘Train to Busan’, a Korean zombie movie.

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Thriller

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Cast: Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young

20. You Are Beautiful

A popular boy band is looking for a new member but the selected guy undergoes surgery and until then his twin sister disguises herself as him and live with the band. Complications arise when the lead singer finds out the truth and they slowly fall in love. Personally, this is the best k-drama of all time. It gives you all the emotions at once.

Release Year: 2009

Genre: Comedy, Drama

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Jang Keun-suk, Park Shin-hye

21. My Love From The Star

A popular self-centered actress moves to an apartment near a supernatural being who has lived on Earth for 400 years and is set to leave in a few months. Though they have contrasting personalities, situations make them head over heels for one another. The show was a huge hit all over the world.

Release Year: 2013

Genre: Romance, Fantasy

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Gianna Jun

22. Uncontrollably Fond

A famous actor and his ex-lover, a documentary producer reunite after their harsh break-up years ago. They begin to rekindle their romance when they are faced with an ultimatum. Will the couple survive it is the plot of the drama? This show has a sad ending which has broken the hearts of many.

Release Year: 2016

Genre: Romance

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy

23. Pinocchio

A guy who has hidden his past for the last 13 years falls for an aspiring journalist. She uncovers his past which he is scared to open up about. They face obstacles and uncertainties together. This series was liked by the avid k-drama fans.

Release Year: 2014

Genre: Drama, Comedy

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Lee Jong-suk, Park Shin-hye

24. Cinderella and the Four Knights

A girl who is abused by her step-mother finds the opportunity of her life when a grandfather hires her to rectify the bad behaviour of his 3 young grandsons. The show is full of comedy and romance which will keep the viewers entertained and satisfied. This is a romance kdrama filled with twists and turns.

Release Year: 2016

Genre: Comedy

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Jung Il-woo, Ahn Jae-Hyeon

25. Love Alarm

An app that tells if a person is in love with you within a 10-mile radius reaches the hands of certain students in a high school. This app forms and breaks relationships among the students. This show was so loved by the fans that it came back for a second season.

Release Year: 2021

Genre: Fantasy

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Cast: Kim So-hyun, Jung Ga-ram

26. Secret Garden

A poor stuntwoman and young CEO cross paths often and by a mysterious curse are made to swap souls for a certain time. This curse makes them inevitably close and soon they figure out their tragic pasts and try to move past them. This show is both funny and extremely painful so have a tissue close by!

Release Year: 2010

Genre: Fantasy, Comedy

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Hyun Bin, Ha Ji-won

27. My Girlfriend is a Gumiho

An upcoming action star releases a gumiho(a fox with nine tails) by mistake from a painting it was trapped in. The gumiho is in the form of a girl who likes her rescuer. He slowly begins to like her and attempts to make her human but it is possible at the cost of his life.

Release Year: 2010

Genre: Fantasy

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Shin Min-ah

28. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

A goblin who is cursed to live until he meets his bride searches for her all his life. He comes to meet her, a high school girl who also likes him. They come across a grim reaper who slowly begins to become close to them. This show is a massive success and is still talked about. Goblin is the best Korean drama of all time. The tracks for the drama are extremely popular as well.

Release Year: 2016

Genre: Fantasy, Re-incarnation

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun

29. Hotel Del Luna

A hotel for dead souls is managed by a woman with dark secrets. It gets revealed by an elite hotelier who is appointed to manage the hotel. This show is known for its dark humour and storyline. Being a fantasy drama, it never shows the impossible situation but deals with real issues of unprocessed trauma and grief. This show is led by famous k-pop singer IU who was commended for her acting.

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Fantasy

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Lee Ji-eun, Yeo Jin-goo

30. Squid Game

Many cash-strapped people are lured into a game in the hopes of winning more than 45 billion won. The only thing that they are not aware of is that if they lose the game, they not only lose their money but also their life. This show garnered attention all over the world as soon as it was released. It became the highest-viewed series on Netflix. Season 2 of the show is being discussed.

Release Year: 2021

Genre: Thriller

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo

All these shows mentioned above are available on Netflix and are streamed by billions of people. These are some of the best of Korean dramas that have been made. Be one among them and check out these amazing shows.

