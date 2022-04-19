News
Aadhaar holders alert! Somewhere no one has taken SIM on your Aadhaar, find out in such minutes, know how
Aadhaar holders alert! Somewhere no one has taken SIM on your Aadhaar, find out in such minutes, know how
It is quite easy to find out how many mobile SIMs are linked to your Aadhaar. You can find it on your smartphone in minutes. The government has created a portal to find out how many SIMs are active on your Aadhaar number.
New Delhi. Aadhaar has become an important document. Its use is increasing day by day. This is the reason why the incidents of fraud related to Aadhaar are also increasing. Therefore, do not share your Aadhaar related information with any unknown person.
Now only Aadhar is used to get a mobile SIM card. Incidents of an unknown person fraudulently taking mobile SIM on another person’s Aadhar card are also increasing. Criminals use SIM cards taken on the basis of others to commit financial and other crimes. That is why today it is necessary that we keep checking that whether on our basis, no one has fraudulently got a mobile SIM issue.
It is quite easy to find out how many mobile SIMs are linked with your Aadhaar. You can find it on your smartphone in minutes. The government has created a portal to find out how many SIMs are active on your Aadhaar number. It has been named Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP). Through this portal, users can check all the phone numbers linked to their Aadhaar number.
On this portal, you can not only get information about your Aadhaar linked, but if any mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar number without your knowledge, then you can also complain about it. Not only this, you can unlink your old and those numbers with Aadhaar, which you are no longer using.
- First of all go to
- Enter your mobile number in the specified field here.
- After this click on ‘Request OTP’ button.
- Enter the OTP received on your mobile number in the designated place
- All the numbers related to your Aadhaar number will be visible on the website.
- Here you can report and block numbers that aren’t in use or are no longer needed.
Orioles minor league report: Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Bradish dealing in Triple-A; Jordan Westburg off to hot start
A series victory over the New York Yankees represents an early highlight for the Orioles at the major league level, but there have already been several across the minors.
Recent draftees and international signees are beginning to blend at both A-ball affiliates. The Orioles’ future infield might be on display each night at Double-A Bowie. At Triple-A Norfolk, a lineup full of on-the-cusp batters is having success while the organization’s top two active pitching prospects dominate.
That last group will begin making an impact in the majors in the near future, but for now, they’ll have to settle for being featured in The Baltimore Sun’s weekly minor league reports. This edition looks back at, in the case of Norfolk players, the first two weeks of the minor league campaign, but each week going forward, we will break down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut.
1. Triple-A Norfolk right-hander Grayson Rodriguez
Baseball’s top pitching prospect was drafted in the first round in 2018 but didn’t make his first Grapefruit League appearance until this spring, pairing a dazzling first inning with a cumbersome second. Rodriguez has stuck to the outcome of the former in his first two Triple-A starts.
Over nine innings, Rodriguez, 22, has allowed two runs on four hits, striking out 15 batters against one walk. The dominant start has fans clamoring for a debut, but including his time last year with Double-A Bowie, Rodriguez has made 20 starts in the upper minors and has yet to pitch past the fifth inning. Last year, the Orioles were safeguarding their prized arm coming out of the coronavirus shutdown. This season, they’re still building him up, with Rodriguez yet to reach 70 pitches in an outing. They’ll likely want him to get at least a score beyond that and pitch into the seventh inning or so before considering an outing at Camden Yards.
2. Triple-A Norfolk right-hander Kyle Bradish
After two impressive spring outings against lineups of Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies regulars, Bradish briefly stayed behind in Sarasota to get further built up. It hasn’t seemed to take him long to catch up to Rodriguez. Named the International League Pitcher of the Week on Monday, Bradish pitched nine innings of one-run ball in his two starts last week against New York’s Triple-A affiliate.
The best-regarded of the four pitching prospects the Orioles received from the Los Angeles Angels in December 2019 in the trade for starter Dylan Bundy, the 25-year-old already spent most of last season at Triple-A. Like Rodriguez, he’s topped out at 67 pitches thus far, but once Bradish gets stretched out, it shouldn’t be long until he’s in the majors, especially if he keeps pitching like this.
3. Double-A Bowie infielder Jordan Westburg
Westburg is part of an exciting infield with Bowie, sharing the dirt with fellow top prospects Gunnar Henderson and Joey Ortiz, the latter of whom had a handful of defensive highlights during the week. Bowie skipper Kyle Moore has managed to get all three some time at shortstop, but Westburg is the only one thus far to get work at both second and third.
He also made an impact with his bat. Four of Westburg’s nine hits have left the yard, with his all-fields approach on display for a home run through falling snow Sunday. He’s also drawn six walks against eight strikeouts, posting an OPS of 1.021.
4. Triple-A Norfolk outfielder Kyle Stowers
Stowers gets the headline, but this is really an opportunity to shout out many of the Tides’ hitters. Despite missing several games after an opening day hit-by-pitch to his hand, Stowers, Baltimore’s No. 7 prospect, returned and raked, ending this week with a slash line of .381/.519/.905. Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra, both products of the Mychal Givens trade with Colorado, have an OPS of .890 and .820, respectively, with Nevin, one of the Orioles’ final cuts this spring, tying a Norfolk record with eight RBIs on Friday. Between them in OPS ranks are Jahmai Jones and Rylan Bannon, infielders who came to Baltimore in trades with the two Los Angeles franchises. Only Nevin and Jones have appeared in the majors, but all could at some point.
Yusniel Diaz is also worthy of recognition here, carrying his hot spring into the season, though he’s since been shelved with a right hamstring strain, yet another lower-body injury for the former top prospect.
5. Double-A Bowie outfielder Hudson Haskin
Haskin actually hasn’t played since exiting Wednesday’s Baysox game after getting hit by a pitch, but what he did before that was impressive enough to warrant recognition here.
In Bowie’s first game of the year, the 2020 second-round pick recorded three doubles, then two days later, he added two bases to each of those for a three-homer game. Known more for his speed, Haskin hit only five home runs in 83 games last year for Low-A Delmarva and High-A Aberdeen.
He was originally going to return as part of Sunday’s lineup before being scratched amid the frigid temperatures, so the hope is he’ll return sometime this week.
The top prospect not featured so far
Catcher Adley Rutschman, the Orioles’ — and in the eyes of several publications, baseball’s — top prospect, might already be in the majors if not for the right tricep strain he suffered on the cusp of major league camp. Instead, he remains at the Orioles’ complex in Sarasota, Florida, working toward joining an affiliate in hopes of reaching the majors in the near future.
In an interview Friday with MASN play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Brown, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Rutschman could return to game action “very soon,” adding that the Orioles want him to participate in “normal, everyday play” before joining an affiliate. Then, it becomes a matter of getting his timing back.
“I think once we see that, we’re gonna know that [he’s] back to the player we had at the beginning of spring training, when he has poised to impact the roster,” Elias said. “I think that’s all going to happen very quickly.
“On a week-to-week basis, we’re going to keep an eye on how it’s going with him, and the sooner he gets back into his timing, I think the sooner he’s going to make the team. He’s doing very well in coming back from the injury, and he was looking better than ever prior to the injury. It was just really as bad of timing as you could have.”
International acquisition of the week
With the Orioles’ increased focus on Latin America in recent years and the players who came to them as a result of that beginning to matriculate into their full-season affiliates, this year’s roundups will highlight minor leaguers who are byproducts of the organization’s increased international investment.
Delmarva outfielder Isaac Bellony, 20, is with a full-season affiliate for the first time after signing with Baltimore for $220,000 in 2018 after then-executive vice president Dan Duquette said the organization would increase its international presence.
Among the nearly 40 Orioles minor leaguers who have at least 20 plate appearances so far, Bellony ranks third in OPS (1.062). The switch-hitter’s numbers would be even better without his performance as a right-hander, a side he also struggled with last year in the Florida Complex League. Against lefties, he’s 0-for-6 with five strikeouts, but hitting left-handed, Bellony is 10-for-22 (.455) and slugging .818.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
After posting a .690 OPS with Delmarva last year, infielder Darell Hernaiz is back with the Shorebirds, and the 20-year-old is off to a great start. Baltimore’s fifth-round pick in 2019, Hernaiz is hitting .375/.412/.625, having homered twice already after doing so six times in 94 games last year. He’s also dropped his strikeout rate by almost 6% in the early going.
The graduations that are sure to come in front of him paired with this strong start mean Hernaiz might not be eligible for this category much longer.
Time to give some shine to …
After going unselected in 2020′s shortened draft, right-hander Brandon Young posted a 3.52 ERA between Delmarva and Aberdeen, ranking sixth in the organization in strikeouts and fourth in strikeout rate (minimum 60 innings).
He’s continuing that success with Bowie, where in two starts he allowed a run in each across 9 1/3 total innings. He’s struck out nine batters thus far and limited right-handed hitters to a .191 average and no extra-base hits.
With Rodriguez, Bradish, Mike Baumann and DL Hall all capable of shedding their prospect status this season, Young could pair with left-hander Drew Rom to shepherd the next wave of Orioles pitching prospects.
Today, 9:40 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Mike Preston: The NFL draft is prime time for the Ravens to beef up and get back to their roots | COMMENTARY
Nearly two months ago, one of the so-called experts predicted the Ravens top draft pick in 2022 would be a wide receiver, which drew laughter from those who are closer to the team.
Oh no, here they go again.
As usual, other national pundits made similar prognostications in the following weeks, but those suggestions have since died out, and with good reason.
The Lamar Jackson mania has started to fade, and the Ravens have gotten back to common sense building their team from inside out, instead of outside in.
In other words, if they really want to build up this team and take the next step, they’ll find some interior linemen on both sides of the ball instead of selecting another receiver with the No. 14 overall pick.
In fact, if the Ravens really want to make a big splash, trade down to get more picks in the second, third or fourth rounds, where there is a heavy concentration of talent.
Because of the extra year granted to college athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is more depth, talent and experience in those rounds than in recent drafts. That’s where the Ravens should stack their roster with interior linemen, especially guards, centers and pass rushers on the inside and off the edge.
The Ravens might end up selecting a receiver or two later in the draft, but it won’t be based on need. Right now, they have enough quality guys on the roster to form a competitive group, even after they released Miles Boykin on Monday. The Ravens aren’t the Los Angeles Rams of a year ago, but they don’t have to be.
They have speed in Marquise Brown and Devin Duvernay. They have versatility in Rashod Bateman, who can play inside or outside and make big plays at either position. They have a possession type in James Proche II and one of the game’s top tight ends in Mark Andrews.
A year ago, the Ravens went from having the worst passing offense to No. 13. They would be better if they had a more proven coordinator in putting a passing game together than Greg Roman, but that’s another reason why they shouldn’t be concerned with taking a receiver with their top pick.
The Ravens have a run-first mentality. They’ve drafted six receivers in the last three years, including Brown and Bateman, who were both taken in the first round, and the Ravens have won one playoff game in that time.
Yes, just one.
Plus, if you’ve spoken with general managers or agents from around the league, there is a consensus that a receiver might not even be taken with any of the top 10 picks, which is quite a contrast from a year ago when Cincinnati picked LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase at No. 5, Miami selected Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle at No. 6 and Philadelphia took the Crimson Tide’s DeVonta Smith with the No. 10 selection.
So, will adding a receiver with the No. 14 selection make that much of a difference in this offense? No. Plus, the Ravens have a history of poor selections with receivers in the draft, and right now the star status of both Bateman and Brown are questionable.
But here are two facts. Last year, the Ravens allowed 57 sacks and produced only 34. Jackson didn’t have time to throw, and if he continues to get tossed around like last season, he won’t last long in the NFL. There are already indications that he might be slowing down.
A history of the draft will reveal that a team can find a quality offensive lineman in almost every round. And if by chance the Ravens move back to later in the first round, they could still end up with another Ray Lewis, Ed Reed or Todd Heap if they are fortunate.
The 2022 draft is a good opportunity for the Ravens to stockpile talent. We’ve seen enough of the pretty boy stuff since 2018, when the Ravens chose Jackson, Andrews and fellow tight end Hayden Hurst.
They’ve added these so-called elite cornerbacks and overpaid, old safeties like Eric Weddle and Earl Thomas. But it’s time the Ravens got back to their roots and play old-school, blue-collar football.
It’s time to stack up the beef and build up the foundation of this team.
()
PM Kisan: Big news! This big facility closed under PM Kisan Yojana, all the beneficiaries will be affected, check quickly
PM Kisan: Big news! This big facility closed under PM Kisan Yojana, all the beneficiaries will be affected, check quickly
PM Kisan 11th Installment : You will get the next installment i.e. 11th installment money (11th Installment Money) to the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Yojana only when you complete the e-KYC. The last date for getting e-KYC done by the government has been extended.
PM Kisan Scheme: If you are a beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojana, then definitely read this news. Under the PM Kisan Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana), now the farmers are waiting for the 11th installment. Till now 10 installments of this scheme have reached the farmers’ account. But let us tell you that according to the information given on PM Kisan Portal, a major facility (PM Kisan Latest Update) has been closed under this scheme. Let us know about it in detail.
Change in farmer’s plan
It is worth noting that under the PM Kisan Yojana 2021, the government had made a change. Now it has been made mandatory for the beneficiaries of Kisan Yojana to get KYC done. However, earlier the facility of e-KYC was being provided on the portal which has now been discontinued. According to the information given on the website, now the beneficiary farmers will have to go to their nearest CSC center and get the biometric based KYC done.
This facility will not be available on Kisan Portal
After the removal of this facility from the portal, you will not be able to do KYC sitting at home. Earlier, farmers could do Aadhaar based KYC sitting at home from PM Kisan Portal. In this, an OTP used to come on your registered mobile number, after which you could easily do e-KYC. But now it has been temporarily closed.
