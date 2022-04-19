Adjustments to Florida thrill ride made it unsafe before teen’s deadly fall: report

A plan to install a land bridge over Interstate 94 in St. Paul came under fire recently from some state Senate Republicans, sending waves of concern through supporters of the ambitious project.

But the part of the “Reconnect Rondo” project under attack — some $6 million in funds to merely begin the designing process — is likely safe.

The funds, a combination of state and federal dollars, are already inked in state law, the result of a bipartisan agreement last year to approve a state budget. The appropriation was approved by the House and Senate and signed by Gov. Tim Walz.

To undo it — as was proposed by a prominent Republican senator — would require passing a new law. And that would require not only passage by the Republican-controlled Senate, but also by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party-controlled House, as well as Gov. Tim Walz, also a Democrat. And that would be highly unlikely, since the idea of exploring the project has had strong support among Democrats for several years as a potential way to suture the gash made in St. Paul’s predominantly Black Rondo neighborhood made decades ago when I-94 was trenched through the middle of it.

Nonetheless, the drama — taking place during an election year — drew attention. Here’s what happened:

PROHIBITION ADVANCES

Earlier this month, Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, who chairs the Senate transportation committee, proposed an amendment to an $85 million transportation funding bill. The amendment would prohibit any state spending on the project.

Newman said at the time that he didn’t think the project is actually related to transportation.

The move drew sharp rebukes from Democrats, who accused Newman of reneging on last year’s deal. Newman responded that he wasn’t part of negotiating that deal.

Newman, who was first elected to the Legislature in 2003, is not running for re-election in November. He declined several requests for further comment.

FLOOR VOTE TUESDAY

Newman’s amendment was approved along partisan lines by the GOP-controlled committee and folded into the entire bill. It will face a test Tuesday, when the entire transportation bill is scheduled to come to the Senate floor.

It’s not unprecedented for powerful committee chairs to advance pieces of legislation that they themselves then request to remove when it comes to a floor vote. A similar proposal to Newman’s was made in the transportation committee of DFL-controlled House, but it failed.

PASSION FOR THE PROJECT

The Reconnect Rondo project is estimated to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and would be years away — and have to surmount numerous future political battles.

The vision is to build a lid over I-94 measuring 3,000 linear feet between Lexington Parkway and Dale Street. A sizable chunk of the interstate would become a tunnel, and above it, some 12 to 21 acres of developable land would host 500 new housing units and additional commerce and parkland. In short, the Rondo neighborhood — bisected for decades by I-94 — would be reconnected.

The money at the center of the current dust-up would fund the earliest stages of planning and design. But it’s a big deal to supporters like Marvin Anderson.

The first and only time Anderson ever saw his father cry was in the 1960s, when his family received final word that 12 apartments he had built and invested in with a group of fellow railroad workers would be torn down to make room for the deep trench that would become Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

Unsettled by the destruction of his childhood neighborhood, Anderson, a former state law librarian, has spent the better part of 60 years attempting to keep the memory of the city’s historically-Black Rondo community alive.

“As far as we’re concerned, when he discovers that it was a legitimate, valid agreement between the House and the Republicans, he’s not going to introduce a bill that violates the promise that was made at the end of last session,” Anderson said of Newman last week. “I’m just confident that when he does his research he’s going to hear the decision that was made. He’s a gentleman. I’ve met him.”