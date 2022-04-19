Blockchain
Ahead Of Kentucky Derby, Game Of Silks Secures $2 Million In Funding To Bring The Thoroughbred Horse Racing Industry To The Metaverse
Boca Raton, Florida, 19th April, 2022,
Game of Silks (Silks), the first derivative play-to-earn metaverse that mirrors the real world of thoroughbred horse racing, today announced that it has raised $2 million in funding and plans to secure substantial additional funding in the following months through the public sales of their NFTs. By utilizing innovative Web3 technology, real-world data, and a play-to-earn approach, Silks aims to bring thoroughbred racehorse ownership to the masses.
Silks will leverage a blockchain-enabled metaverse and a derivative model to digitally replicate and tokenize the top real-world one-year-old thoroughbred racehorses registered in the U.S. which will then be sold as NFTs called Silks Horses. These unique Silks Horse NFTs will then track the bloodlines, training progress, and racing performance of their real-world counterparts and reward owners with valuable tokens as they win races and breed offspring. Furthermore, users of the Silks platform will have the ability to own, trade, and interact with a variety of in-game NFTs that emulate the thoroughbred horse racing industry including Silks Avatars, Land, and Stables, in addition to the aforementioned Silks Horses.
Pivotal to the project has been the strategic support and financial backing of Tropical Racing, Inc., a multi-faceted thoroughbred horse breeding and racing company led by CEO, Troy Levy, who is also a Co-founder of Game of Silks. “The transaction announced today with Game of Silks represents a unique opportunity for Tropical Racing and our shareholders,” says Levy. “We’re optimistic that this partnership has the potential to accelerate Tropical’s growth, while also introducing the thoroughbred horse racing industry to the next generation of sporting enthusiasts.
Tropical Racing runs a 200-acre horse farm that breeds, races, pinhooks, and syndicates thoroughbred racehorses. Game of Silks CEO and Co-Founder, Dan Nissanoff, believes that combining these real-world dynamics with Web3 technology will form the mixed-reality entertainment that differentiates the venture from other NFT projects. “I am excited to have a strategic investor like Tropical Racing as an early investor in our round,” says Nissanoff. “They bring deep industry expertise and a valuable network critical to the execution of a derivative metaverse project like ours.”
Having the public thoroughbred racing company as its lead strategic investor not only brings legitimacy to the venture, it will serve as a catalyst to bring more fans and an exhilarating experience to the sport of horse racing.
So far, Silks has built the foundation of its metaverse and is set to release its first NFT offering, the Silks Genesis Avatar Collection, on April 27th. Silks Avatars are critical components of the project as each will represent a user’s unique identity and the ownership of their in-game assets within the Silks metaverse. Prior to the sale, users can obtain early access to the Silks Genesis Avatar Mint through the Silks website, silks.io, or gain whitelist access through the Silks Discord.
About Game of Silks, Inc.
Game of Silks (Silks) is the first derivative play-to-earn metaverse that mirrors the real world of thoroughbred horse racing. The Silks metaverse will be powered by a play-to-earn economy where participants can own, trade, and interact with a variety of in-game NFTs, earn rewards through skilled gameplay, and experience the thrill of thoroughbred horse ownership.
Game of Silks was launched in June 2021 by Co-founders, Dan Nissanoff and Troy Levy. To read the Silks whitepaper and learn more, visit silks.io or join the Silks Discord.
About Tropical Racing, Inc.
Tropical Racing, Inc. is a multifaceted thoroughbred horse breeding and racing company that operates its business primarily through the breeding, racing, pinhooking, and syndicating of young thoroughbreds. Tropical Racing’s vision and extensive entrepreneurial ability to help shape the future of thoroughbred racing was the impetus for the strategic partnership and investment in Game of Silks.
Blockchain
Why Crypto Casinos Are Your Best Choice For Online Gambling
The crypto industry has great value for users and industries often cast aside by traditional financial institutions. Online gaming is one of the best sectors to bridge the power of blockchain technology with players looking to benefit from a more secure, fairer, and transparent system.
Online casinos supported by cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others, have opened the door for these platforms to provide their users with greater anonymity than their legacy counterparts. A crypto casino can operate without demanding your financial information.
Users are empowered as they control their own data, which is free from single points of failure and potential bad actors and can send funds with faster transaction settlement, 24/7 days of the week, with more security than with a traditional bank account. The same applies to any withdrawal.
Unlike conventional platforms, players don’t need to wait for days to cash out their profits. They can simply select their preferred cryptocurrency and wait a few minutes until the transaction is completed, with a much lower fee than if the user were to send the money via a bank.
In that sense, crypto casinos give you, the player, more anonymity, more power over your financial information, and more transaction and playing speed. In addition, crypto casino games are fairer than conventional platforms as they leverage an algorithm called Provably Fair.
Designed to provide crypto casinos games with more randomization by using the power of blockchain technology. This removes the risk of a third party manipulating a game to their advantage, and players can personally verify the game.
Games You Can Access With Crypto Casinos
The novelty of the technology that supports crypto casinos has no impact on the games they can offer to their users. In fact, as mentioned, games benefit from more transparency and from a greater selection.
Btcasino, a popular casino reviweing site, notes that crypto casinos provide access to Slots, table games, live games to participate with other players, and more. On this platform, you’ll find popular games like Poker, Roulette, and other
Earning Bonuses With Crypto Casinos
One of the best features of crypto casinos is their capacity to provide users with incentives and bonuses for new players, for referring new users, for playing, or for depositing certain amounts with a particular cryptocurrency. This gives you an extra opportunity to increase your funds without taking any risks.
Btcasino stands out from other platforms because it offers players a variety of exclusive bonuses, such as its Trust Dice Bonus which provides users with up to 3 BTC in deposit bonuses with $25 and 10 free spins. Other bonuses included a 150% deposit of 1 Bitcoin plus 100 free spins for one of their games, and a 100% bonus for big players with deposits of up to 5 BTC.
Users can leverage this and many other extra rewards which seem unfeasible on traditional platforms. The bonuses are a great advantage for the players as they have a bigger chance of multiplying their rewards and getting an edge.
These benefits and the one listed above make crypto casinos the perfect choice for the online player. These platforms are more resilient to third-party intervention and offer bigger opportunities to new and veteran players.
Blockchain
Terra’s UST Became the Third Largest Stablecoin Surpassing BUSD
Early yesterday, the entire US market was so busy and excited looking at the massive surge of the TerraUSD (UST). As a remarkable turnover, Terra’s UST surpassed the Binance USD (BUSD) and became the 3rd largest stablecoin by market value. Surprisingly, the surge is over $17.5 billion with a rise of 15% in its market capitalization.
As TerraUSD (UST) is the fastest growing stablecoin at present, the achievement gives another key milestone for the entire Terra ecosystem. More so, the first two place holders are Tether (USDT) the leading stablecoin with $82B market cap. Following, the USD Coin (USDC) with $49 billion as its market cap.
Terra’s UST flips BUSD
Further, Terra’s UST has started to pump its market price since mid of November 2021. And thereby gradually increasing its market cap by 525% since then. Thus, with a smart performance UST became the crypto’s third-largest stablecoin, overtaking BUSD with a slight difference on April 18.
Interestingly, Binance USD (BUSD) is standing at a market value of $17.4 billion at the time of writing. and there it missed its place in a very slight difference. Moreover, Binance’s stablecoin (BUSD) is holding a daily trading volume of $2.26 billion over the last 24 hours.
Besides, the UST is the United States dollar-pegged stablecoin which was introduced by the Terra’s community in September 2020. Since then, within 2 years the UST stablecoin is performing massive records achieving remarkable key milestones to its ecosystem. In addition, the user has to burn a reserve asset, the Terra (LUNA) to mint the same amount of UST.
And now, the UST stablecoin is the trending talk of the town thereby proudly positioning as the third largest stablecoin in the market. More so, the continuous bullish moment for Terra’s stablecoins will raise the market value for the entire Terra ecosystem.
According to CoinMarketCap, the current market value of TerraUSD is $1.00 USD with a surge of over 0.03% in the last 24 hours. However, with drastic fluctuations in the price graph, the UST stablecoin ranks third by its market value.
Blockchain
Everything You Need to Know About Play-to-Earn on Algorand in 2022
The gaming industry is diverse and ever-increasing, and recent developments prove that this also applies to blockchain-powered gaming. As the latest estimates suggest, the number of crypto wallets related to gaming witnessed an astounding increase from 29,563 at the start of 2021 to a whopping 754,000 in the third quarter of 2021. With this impressive growth rate, it is no surprise that savvy crypto investors have started to focus on the next big thing in the crypto market: play to earn gaming.
Axie Infinity, for example, touched an astonishing market cap of $7.8 billion, which some experts believe led to a frenzy for P2E games. Other P2E games, such as The Sandbox, saw an upsurge in activity, reaching millions of users globally. So far, most of these popular P2E titles are based on the gold standard of smart contracts, Ethereum.
However, similarly to the DeFi space, users and investors alike have started to voice their concerns about Ethereum’s limitations, namely scalability and high transaction fees. To tackle these issues, P2E game developers turned their attention to Ethereum alternatives that can truly support the growth of this nascent industry.
Boasting a multi-billion dollar market capitalization, Algorand ($ALGO) is undoubtedly among the most prominent Ethereum challengers in 2022. Since its launch in 2019, the ecosystem has seen plenty of migrations from both existing and new projects – including various P2E developers. Thus, without further ado, let’s take a look at everything Algorand has to offer to the P2E industry right now.
Why choose Algorand over Ethereum?
Algorand fans often describe the blockchain as one of the world’s most decentralized, scalable, and secure DLT infrastructures. It has a vast ecosystem of projects, including cutting-edge NFT marketplaces, some of the leading crypto tools and resources available in the market, and projects that are trending in the DeFi economy.
Technologically, Algorand comes with all the Layer-1 features and capabilities that crypto enthusiasts know since Ethereum – including its smart contracts, Algorand Virtual Machine (AVM), atomic transfers, and rekeying features. Among its most stand-out features is the AVM.
What AVM brings to smart contracts is that it interprets TEAL (Transaction Execution Approval Language) programs, consisting of a set of opcodes, to implement the logic of Smart Contracts and Smart Signatures. In a nutshell, it makes the process more scalable, fast and secure, less risky, low-cost, and fast. And with a block time of fewer than five seconds and a transaction fee of less than $0.0013, Algorand is currently among the most efficient Layer 1 solutions on the market.
The atomic transfer features of Algorand help make complex transfers smooth and high-speed. Complemented by a nominal transaction fee, these transfers are significantly low-cost for execution. These atomic transfers are compatible with all Algorand assets and multi-party transfers, which is a substantial advantage for P2E developers and players
Finally, the rekeying feature of Algorand helps solve operational bottlenecks by entrusting users with the option to change their private spending key without changing their public address. Apart from efficiency, rekeying also brings flexibility without losing continuity in the process.
Algorand and P2E
The Algorand ecosystem is growing, and it’s growing fast. According to official numbers, there are now more than 500 organizations worldwide leveraging the blockchain. When it comes to play-to-earn, the Algo Gaming Guild could verify north of 40 projects that are currently building on Algorand. This includes trading card games like Algo Clash, racing games including Drone Racing League, and real-time strategy games such as zCircuit and Cosmic Champs.
While speaking of the utility benefits of Algorand as a platform for P2E Games, Sayan Mukherjee, the Head of Business Development of Zone, an Algorand-based P2E game, says his development team chose Algorand because of two primary reasons.
First, there are speed, scalability, and low transaction costs. “The Algorand blockchain is really fast with immediate transaction finality. It enables us to give a near web2 experience to gamers globally with respect to speed,” Mukherjee says.
Secondly, Mukherjee says, Algorand is carbon negative. “Zone has a massive NFT ecosystem with the AFK Elephants (afkelephants.com), which also act as P2E rewards. Building the GameFi ecosystem on Algorand solves global ESG concerns while the users have a top-notch user experience. It gives the popular gaming term “gg” a new meaning altogether – green gaming!”
Earn vs. Play
Even though the P2E industry is growing every single day, experts have already spotted a bottleneck that could curb the popularity of the space. While gamers usually appreciate economic rewards for their playing time, many have pointed out that contemporary P2E titles are more “earn” than “play.” In other words, they just aren’t fun to play.
Unsurprisingly, the Algorand community has developed high hopes for one of its most promising upcoming P2E titles, Cosmic Champs. The project, which was already named as one of this year’s top NFT games by CoinMarketCap, and praised by the media as Algorand’s “most technically advanced game design,” is on a mission to become a contender for the top P2E release across all blockchains in 2022.
Developed by the gaming studio Mad Shapes, Cosmic Champs, a universe of real-time battle arenas, is the first three-dimensional real-time P2E game to land on Algorand. The studio has significant experience developing 3D mobile games and has been involved in the creation of various successful titles prior to its venture into P2E.
Additionally, unlike most P2E projects, Cosmic Champs is frictionless and immensely user-friendly – players aren’t even required to have a wallet or prior crypto-knowledge. As Matt Blanchard, a co-founder of Cosmic Champs says, “our game will be free to download and free to play. It’s important that the P2E economy has a level playing field that welcomes everybody, anywhere in the world. That’s the key to mass adoption.”
Of course, despite its focus on gameplay, Cosmic Champs still offers considerable economic incentives to its player base. In fact, as a result of better gameplay mechanics, the team expects player loyalty and thus user rewards to be quite competitive, potentially surpassing the earning potential of most of its peers. To reinforce this notion, the developers have added a native token to the game’s NFT rewards, which is scheduled to launch on April 21, 2022.
According to Blanchard, the utility of the $COSG token and a future DAO will not only make users feel actively involved in the governance of the game, but it will also help to further grow the Cosmic Champs game into an entire gaming metaverse. Among $COSG’s use cases are staking rewards, purchases on an NFT marketplace, minting new NFTs, and benefits for the gameplay.
Additionally, Cosmic Champs also allows for fractional NFTs that help maintain high-quality character aesthetics, necessary for the game to succeed in the long run, while helping to mint a significant number of NFTs that set the ground for a thriving user base.
Cosmic Champs is about to take #GameFi on Algorand to a whole new level
💥 High quality, 3D graphics
💥 P2E with their $COSG token
💥NFT Marketplace
💥Modelling for multi-games in Multiverse
💥Built to transition into a community DAO
Read more in their Medium article👇 https://t.co/EC5i8sZI7K
— DA̷REN.Algo (@Bmorecmore) April 4, 2022
Overall, the game is inclusive, engaging, and exciting for casual and novice participants and hardcore gamers. It is a highly democratic arena that allows anyone to play without having the Cosmic Champs NFTs. In the future, by utilizing and expanding on successful DeFi concepts like staking and earning, the project could grow exponentially – and this, of course, also foreshadows a bright future for the whole Algorand ecosystem.
