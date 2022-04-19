Finance
An Investor’s Guide to Investment Property Tax Deductions
Maintaining investment properties may reduce the investor’s income taxes when certain expenses related to the investments are deducted from his income. Expenses relating to the maintenance of rental property are generally deducted from the investor’s gross income. When allowed as tax deductions, the amounts claimed will lower the total taxable income and reduce the investor’s tax bill. The Australian Tax Office allows only specific expenses as investment property tax deductions. These require proper recording and maintenance of records to substantiate expenses.
Investment Property Tax Deductions
Depreciation: Home appliances and furniture used in the premises of rental property undergo ordinary wear and tear over a period of time. The gradual deterioration reduces the value of these items which is quantified as depreciation. Depreciation does not involve an actual cash expense but it has the effect of freeing up some cash when deducted from the investor’s income.
Borrowing expenses: These refer to the costs related to borrowing money used to purchase property. Deductible expenses from borrowing include mortgage insurance, title search fees, registration of mortgage, stamp duty on mortgage and loan establishment fees.
Commissions and management fees: These costs pertain to fees paid to agents responsible for renting out property. It is often expressed as a percentage of the rental fee.
Insurance: These include insurance on building, contents, public liability and landlord insurance which insure the investor against default rent. Mortgage insurance is deductible but not all at once and is usually amortized over the loan term as part of borrowing expenses.
Gardening and yard work: Expenses related to the maintenance of rental property are deductible and include dump fees, mower expense, tree lopping, replacement garden tools, fertilizers, sprays and replacement plants/.
Interest expense: The interest payments made on a loan used to purchase, build, improve or repair property for income purposes is deductible.
Repairs: These may be deducted only when the investor can show that the expenses were incurred for restoring property to its former condition without changing its essential character. Examples are costs for repainting, cleaning and other restorative works.
Telephone and travel expenses: These expenses are deductible from income when used for the collection of rent, repairs, inspections and preparing the property for new tenants.
Other expenses which may be claimed as investment property tax deductions include lease expenses, cleaning, electricity and gas expenses, land tax, legal and management fees, office supplies, pest control, and council, water and sewerage rates.
Finance
Bundling Medical Insurance Codes – Stop Loosing Money To "Bundled" Medical Insurance Claims
What exactly is “bundling” anyway? It is when an insurance carrier combines two or more CPT codes, substituting one overarching code, often ignoring modifiers along the way. This practice can cut down on your receivables. When codes are bundled, the codes are grouped together and the insurance carrier will only allow the fee schedule allowance for the one code that they feel is appropriate.
There are ways to get around bundling. First you need to make sure you are billing the claim properly on the initial submission. For example, if you are billing for an E&M code for a patient who comes in with high blood pressure but the patient is also complaining of knee pain and you end up doing an aspiration of the knee joint, then you need to make sure you use the correct modifiers to indicate what you are doing. You want to bill the E&M code, say it is a 99213, with a 25 modifier to indicate that it is a separate and distinct service provided during the same visit. Then you would bill for the aspiration of the knee joint with the appropriate code using a 59 modifier to indicate a distinct procedural service.
It is quite necessary to know the proper use of all the different modifiers to get full reimbursement for your services. Also as important is the ability to read an EOB (explanation of benefits statement) correctly. EOBs can be fairly complicated and it is important to understand what the insurance company did with the claim.
When the claim is processed and you receive the EOB you need to make sure the insurance company allowed both codes separately. After all, you did an office visit to manage to high blood pressure and you did the aspiration which was completely separate from the office visit.
If the insurance carrier bundles your codes you should file an appeal. In many cases the insurance carrier will reprocess the claim and unbundled the codes if you go through the appeal process.
The appeal does not have to be complicated. It can be a form letter that you design where you just need to fill in the blanks. A lot of carriers bundle the claims on initial processing because the majority of offices will not appeal the claim. Just think how much money they save!
You may think that it’s not worth the time to appeal but you may be surprised if you knew how much money you actually lost over time. If you have a system in place to file the appeals that is a fairly simple process it won’t take much time and you can increase your receivables. In my opinion, it is worth the effort.
Copyright 2007 – Michele Redmond
Finance
SEO – Search Engine Optimization Basics
SEO or search engine optimization is the process of optimizing page content to attract more search engine traffic. This traffic is referred to as organic or algorithmic search results, and is 100% unpaid traffic. Other alternatives would include search engine marketing, where an advertiser pays for traffic on a pay per click basis.
Many argue that it is too competitive nowadays to out-rank your competitors in the search engines. This is partly true, if you are targeting a highly competitive niche or keyword. The solution would be to learn how to optimize your page content for search engine visibility, based on less competitive keywords.
Simply find a profitable niche, and begin searching for less competitive keywords in your market. For example if your main keyword is “auto insurance”, you could use Google’s Keyword Suggestion Tool to drill down deeper and expand your keyword list. You may alternatively use the long-tail keyword “cheapest auto insurance quotes online.”
Once you have at least 10 keywords or phrases, begin to analyze traffic stats and trends using Google AdWords Keyword Tool. This will give you an idea of the popularity of those specific keywords or phrases. Now you can use these keywords when creating or optimizing your page content.
Pay close attention to keyword density. This refers to the number or percentage of times a given keyword appears in your site content, and is usually ranked from highest to lowest. There are free keyword density analyzer tools online. Having keyword-rich content is a sure way to rank well in the searches, and could land you on the first page of the search results.
Finance
Getting Free Insurance Quotes
Getting free insurance quotes can save you a lot of time and a lot of money. Finding the best insurance policy whether it is for your home, your health, your car, long term care, disability, cancer, annuity, burial, renters and life is still the best and the fastest way to save hundreds of dollars every year. With a free online quote you are able to compare rates of the leading insurance companies. You will be able to choose the best policy that gives you the best coverage and also save you a lot of money. No one wants to be spending a fortune on insurance when they can get a better deal for a cheaper price somewhere else.
So where can you get free quotes? Now days the internet makes it easier to compare rates in a couple of seconds or minutes. All you have to do is to fill out some information and in minutes, different quotes appear right there in front of your screen. There is no more need to be calling around on the phone, asking for the best policies and waiting on hold for five minutes or more while some one is checking out the policy and coverage details and if you do not like what they are offering you have to call other companies over and over again until you find what you want or what is closest to what you really want. Come on, just make it easy on yourself and save yourself some time and frustration.
Now is the time for you to get the best coverage for affordable prices whether it is for home, health, auto or any type of insurance. Get your free instant insurance quotes today and start protecting the people and things you love for a cheaper price.
