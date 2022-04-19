News
ASK IRA: Should Heat’s Pat Riley be a finalist for Executive of the Year?
Q: Everyone is really sleeping on the Heat, even on these awards. But let them, for more motivation to the championship. — Brian.
A: Actually, with the exception of Bam Adebayo not being a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, the Heat came out of the finalists process as well as expected, with Tyler Herro one of the three remaining in contention for Sixth Man of the Year and Erik Spoelstra for Coach of the Year. The Heat did not have a candidate for Most Valuable Player or Rookie of the Year, and it would be a difficult argument for anyone for Most Improved Player other than Herro, with more worthy contenders elsewhere. The question is if there were three finalists named for Executive of the Year (which is voted upon by executives and not the media), would Pat Riley be in that group, considering the additions of Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin, and the development of emerging undrafted prospects such as Max Strus and Gabe Vincent? The Heat front office assuredly deserves notice for its work, as well.
Q: Ira, Erik Spoelstra should have sat Tyler Herro in the fourth quarter in favor of either Caleb Martin or Victor Oladipo. We had a big lead, Tyler was not in a playoff state of mind, he was reckless turning the ball over, and terrible on defense. A message should be sent to the team this is playoff time. Never mind what he has done during the regular season. — Barry, Deerfield Beach.
A: Which assuredly is not the Erik Spoelstra way. When is the last time, even after the worst of performances, that Erik has shown up or publicly criticized a player? It’s not what he does. What he does is devote a video session Monday to cleaning up the mistakes. It is among the reasons he has such respect from his players. Now, some of his veterans might publicly call out teammates, including Jimmy Butler’s interesting comments when asked after Game 1 about Duncan Robinson (which Jimmy opted to instead praise Max Strus). But Erik Spoelstra has his own way of making things right.
Q: Can you explain to the Heat fans how do the playing minutes get distributed most efficiently in a nine-man rotation? You would think logically with five starters that there would be five backups for each. — Christopher, Vancouver.
A: Because in a salary-cap league, where you can carry only so many stars, you want to maximize that star potential. So the thought is to always have at least one of your starters, and actually one of your stars, on the court at all times. And that is Erik Spoelstra’s approach, whether it is Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry or Bam Adebayo. The thought is to cycle back to one of those three, rather than play a 10th man. So, basically, instead of also including Caleb Martin in his Game 1 rotation, Spoelstra went back to Butler. Caleb is good; Jimmy is better.
Detailed Weather Forecast For Next 5 Days In Jammu And Kashmir
Detailed Weather Forecast For Next 5 Days In Jammu And Kashmir
Rain/thundershowers are expected at most places in Kashmir region and many places in Jammu region during the next 5 days.
19 April:
Rain/thundershowers are very likely at many places in Kashmir region, especially in parts of north and south Kashmir. Jammu region to stay generally dry, except for a few parts of Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and Ramban districts.
Hailstorm & Gusty winds are possible.
20 April:
Starting in the afternoon, rain/thundershowers are very likely at many places in Jammu and Kashmir.
Higher chances of Hailstorm & Gusty winds at some places on this day.
21 April:
Rain/thundershowers are possible at many places of Jammu and Kashmir.
Chances of strong intensity showers at some places, along with hailstorm and gusty winds.
22 April:
Rain/thundershowers are possible at some places of Jammu and Kashmir.
Possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds, especially towards afternoon, at a few places.
23 April:
Rain/thundershowers are possible at a few places.
Overall no major activity on this day.
Day temperatures will drop by 2 – 14 degrees Celsius in the coming days, especially around Thursday.
The post Detailed Weather Forecast For Next 5 Days In Jammu And Kashmir appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Doyle McManus: The cost of China’s harsh ‘zero COVID’ policy? Human suffering and economic damage.
The stories from Shanghai, a city of 25 million entering its fourth week of COVID-19 lockdown, have been harrowing.
Millions have been confined to their homes, their movements monitored by pandemic police in white hazmat suits. Almost 300,000 people who’ve tested positive or had contact with someone positive have been forcibly moved to spartan quarantine centers.
Videos on social media have shown people fighting over food or screaming for help from their apartment windows: “Save us! We don’t have enough to eat!”
Police took children who tested positive and sequestered them, away from their parents, in state-run hospitals — a policy reversed only after an outcry from distraught mothers.
For over two years, China’s response to the pandemic has been the draconian approach known as “zero COVID.” It succeeded in stopping the virus’s spread in 2020, when no vaccines existed and exposure was more often fatal.
Now, though, most infections stem from the relatively mild omicron variant, and an enviable 88% of people in China are fully vaccinated. Shanghai has reported more than 220,000 COVID-19 cases since March 1 but has officially acknowledged no deaths from the surge.
Still, the government’s response has been total lockdown.
The result has been the needless disruption of millions of lives and a blow to the world’s second-largest economy, with effects that will ripple across the world.
The damage is impossible to estimate with any accuracy, but big enough that Premier Li Keqiang warned publicly last week that the economy faces “unexpected challenges and mounting downward pressures.”
In Greater Shanghai, China’s economic capital, workers cannot reach their jobs. Construction projects have halted. Assembly lines for Tesla, Volkswagen, Apple and other major brands have suspended operations.
Supply chains are in chaos. Truck and train traffic have plunged. And according to unofficial reports, hundreds of container ships are stuck unloaded in the region’s ports.
The problems aren’t confined to Shanghai. Japan’s Nomura Bank reported last week that 45 Chinese cities, with almost 400 million inhabitants total, were in some form of lockdown.
The government in Beijing hasn’t changed its official target of 5.5% growth for 2022, but economists say that number looks unattainable now.
Until recently, many Americans thought of China as a juggernaut that would soon overtake the United States to become the largest economy in the world — a meaningless landmark, but one that comes with bragging rights.
Two years ago, the Japan Center for Economic Research predicted that the crossover point would come in 2029. Last month the think tank revised its projection to 2033, four years later.
In the face of all that adverse data, you might expect China’s leaders to soften the zero COVID policy for the sake of economic growth. That’s what has happened, at least tacitly, in the United States, where the Biden administration has relaxed its COVID-19 recommendations in view of the diminished threat of fatalities.
Not in China.
“Prevention and control work cannot be relaxed,” President Xi Jinping said last week. “Persistence is victory.”
The problem is political: Zero COVID has been one of Xi’s signature policies, and he doesn’t appear interested in diluting it — especially as he approaches a Communist Party Congress this fall that is expected to award him a third five-year term.
“We often think of China’s political system as adaptive and decentralized, but under Xi’s strongman politics it’s neither of those things,” Susan Shirk, a China expert at the University of California, San Diego, told me. “Xi sometimes make mistakes, but nobody dares to tell him. Instead, there’s a bandwagon effect; party subordinates often overshoot, because they want to stand out as the most loyal.”
In a democratic country, a leader would worry about bad economic news in the middle of a reelection campaign.
Xi doesn’t have that problem; there’s no sign of a challenge to him from the party ranks.
Besides, this year’s economic slowdown, which began even before the lockdown in Shanghai, is probably only a short-term problem.
But Xi still faces a long-term economic challenge. His larger goal is to move China into the ranks of advanced high-income countries.
Since Deng Xiaoping’s economic reforms in the 1970s, China has grown prosperous thanks largely to low-wage export manufacturing and a seemingly inexhaustible supply of workers.
But one of Xi’s core promises is that a modernizing economy will deliver higher wages. Meanwhile, China’s population — and its workforce — are projected to shrink, a product of its old “one-child” policy.
“They need to develop a new growth model,” Aaron L. Friedberg, a China scholar at Princeton University, told me. “Xi’s answer has been to try to leap ahead in technology and increase workers’ productivity as they lose their low-wage advantage.”
But he faces a potential political contradiction.
“They’re betting that they can be just as innovative as we are while keeping the flow of information under control inside the country,” said Friedberg, author of “Getting China Wrong,” a new book on U.S.-China policy. “It’s not clear that it’s going to work.”
Meanwhile, he said, Xi is employing another time-honored device to bolster domestic support for his regime, even in the face of an economic downturn: unbridled nationalism.
“The regime has deliberately ratcheted up the sense of antagonism between China and the West,” Friedberg said. “And it’s actually been quite successful at that.”
When China accuses the United States of being at fault for Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine, he said, Americans and the Biden administration aren’t its main audience.
“I don’t think it’s aimed at us,” he said. “It’s aimed at the domestic audience and at the developing world — showing that China is emerging as the leader of the global south, willing to stand up to the West.”
Russia’s war in Ukraine will end someday. When that happens, China — with its economic challenges and its ambitions of international leadership — will reassume its status as the most important global rival to the United States.
Loan : Good News! Google Pay and Phone Pe is giving loan of 5 lakhs without guarantee, know – easy process
Loan : Good News! Google Pay and Phone Pe is giving loan of 5 lakhs without guarantee, know – easy process
There is good news for Google Pay and PhonePe users. Because now both these UPI apps will provide instant loan up to Rs 5 lakh to their customers.
Even without any documents.. Let us tell you that Google Pay had already started this facility. But recently the big UPI app company (PhonePe) has also started this facility for the customers. This will benefit millions of customers.
However, some conditions have been placed. Only after completing these can you apply for the loan. If your CIBIL score is above 700 then you can apply for loan on both UPI app. Let us tell you that to take a loan from PhonePe, Google Pay, you have to take a loan from the parent company of all these apps.
For example, if a customer wants to get a loan from PhonePe, he has to get the loan sanctioned from its parent company Flipkart. Along with this, the customer’s CIBIL score should be above 700. Apart from this, it is necessary for the customer to have PAN card and Aadhar card.
This is the process: If you want to take a loan through Google Pay, then first of all open the app. After this select the loan option in the money option. After this you will see different types of loan offers here.
In this, choose the option of pre-approved loan. Here you have to choose the loan amount and repayment time. After this, take a loan by clicking on the option of charge. After that select Continue Next.
After this, after filling all the details, send the OTP on the mobile. The app will verify your loan as soon as you enter the OTP in the app. Similarly, application can also be made on phone pay. After completing this process, the loan amount will be transferred to your UPI account.
The post Loan : Good News! Google Pay and Phone Pe is giving loan of 5 lakhs without guarantee, know – easy process appeared first on JK Breaking News.
