Avoid The Next Financial Storm That Will Affect Most American People Very Soon
My greatest fear along with most Americans would be if we will outlive our money during retirement or if we will have enough money to retire on at all. As long as our government lives on separate terms than the people they govern I foresee millions of Americans suffering from financial strife later on down the road. Most Americans truly think that Social Security is going to be enough to get them through their twilight years. I personally think that Social Security will not be around from most of us and if you are depending on Social Security to support you during your twilight years, you will find out that it will not be enough. Social Security was only created to subsidize your investments, retirement plans, and/or savings. It was not created to act as a retirement plan.
Since I have had the luxury of being affiliated with the banking industry for over 30 years now I have seen thousands of saving accounts of senior citizens that had less than $10,000 in them. I spoke in Northern California back in 2004 where I mentioned that the many jobs that kids and young teenagers use to occupy would no longer exist due to senior citizens not having the money to retire. I was laughed off the stage by 6000 people. Who’s laughing now!. There are no longer paperboy jobs for kids due to the senior citizens now occupying those jobs. I also stated that most of the fast food jobs along with Walgreens and CVS jobs would no longer be occupied by high school teens and they would be replaced by senior citizens, just take a look around and tell me it is not happening right in front of your eyes. People are no longer laughing. I also told people at that seminar that I foresee tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the next 10 to 20 years.
You might want to take notice of thousands of people taking up residence under freeway ramps all over the nation. They are living in tents and bathing in fast food restaurants bathrooms. This is happening in the greatest nation on earth. You can keep looking the other way but very soon you will not have any other place to look. If the government does not do something very soon, all that you know will come to an abrupt end.
Tax Savings Investments – Small Savings
Tax Planning is often considered to be an annual activity, where at the end of a financial year, you plan your taxes and make investments to avail tax saving benefits. But, this is not how it should be done; Tax Planning is an ongoing process, which covers varied aspects especially related to different Investment options, which are not only an ideal way to avail Tax benefits but are earn profits for the same. Therefore, one should look at Taxation Planning not only as a way to reduce your tax liability but also as a means that could significantly contribute to your financial growth and prosperity.
Strategic Tax Planning
The changing norms and provisions related to taxation process be it personal, corporate or any other type, has made Taxation of the most cumbersome topics of discussion. However, irrespective of the fact that you like it or not, but you can’t ignore it. There are number of tools and factors, using which you can efficiently plan and strategize your tax saving investments to earn you maximum benefits.
Best Tax Planning Tools
There are no two doubts about the fact that Public Provident Fund remains the unbeaten leader in the tax saving options. However, there has been gradual development of other tools which opens new avenues of financial benefits to the investor, diversifying the investment options along with reducing your tax liability. Some of the prominent ones are listed below:
Public Provident Fund
PPF is an all-time favorite, because of the investment undertaken in this is eligible for deduction under the 1,00,000 limit of Section 80C, as well as on maturity, you pay absolutely no tax. The amount invested in this scheme is returned without any interest.
· Minimum & Maximum Investment range
* 500 pa and 70,000 pa respectively
· Yield rate:
* 8% pa
· Liquidity
* Investor can make withdrawal in the seventh financial year
Insurance
One can avail tax rebates under Income Tax Act, by investing in life insurance saving schemes for government owned Life Insurance Corporation of India and even other private insurance companies like Bajaj Allianz, Birla Sun Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential and more.
Post Office Deposits
Post offices in India also offer you varied savings schemes and options for short term ranging from 1 to 5 year time frame. What makes these investment schemes even more appealing is their eligibility for tax benefits under Section 80C of IT Act. Some of the common post office based tax benefits tools are listed below:
· Post Office Time Deposits
· Post Office Recurring Deposits
· Post Office Monthly Income Scheme [Post office MIS]
· National Savings Certificates [NSC]
· National Savings Scheme [NSS]
· Kisan Vikas Patra – [KVP]
· Public Provident Funds [PPF]
Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS)
ELSS is a relatively new tool, which is emerged as one of the most lucrative tax saving tool recently. Although there is an element of risk involved in these, ELSS investments are popular not only because of its effectiveness in controlling tax liability but also for tax free assured returns which it offers.
Other Alternatives
Apart from the above mentioned tools, some of the other not so prominent tax saving investment options eligible to earn tax rebates under Income Tax Act, are listed below:
· Tuition Fees including admission fees or college fees paid for Full-time education of any two children of the assesse (Any Development fees or donation or payment of similar nature shall not be eligible for deduction).
· Life insurance premium payments
· Contributions to Employees Provident Fund (EPF) / GPF
· Public Provident Fund (maximum ` 70,000 in a year)
· National Saving Certificates including accrued interest. [NSC]
· Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP)
· Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)
· Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS)
· National Pension Scheme (NPS)
· Infrastructure Bonds issued by Institutions/ Banks such as IDBI, ICICI, REC, PFC etc.
· Interest accrued in respect of NSC VIII issue
· 5-Year fixed deposits with banks and Post Office
· Repayment of Housing Loan (Principal)
Therefore, managing tax and planning is not a cumber some exercise, if you know all these basic tax saving tools and their respective advantages. In fact the same can earn you significant gains if you are willing to invest little time in the same.
A Way To Payday Loans Consolidation Help
When you find yourself in over your head with too many debts, there is no need to despair. There is a way to payday loans consolidation help and rise above the situation.
What Getting A Payday Cash Loan Means?
Payday loans are easy to take. All you need to do is to fill out an online form and prove that you have a steady employment. You have instant cash transferred to your account within a matter of two to three hours.
With no strings attached, this becomes a very easy solution when you urgently need instant hard cash and you cannot wait till your next paycheck. This is well and good as long as you have the capacity to pay off the loan as it has a high interest rate due to the very nature of the payment. At the end of the month, you do not have enough cash left over from your normal monthly expenditures to fulfill your debt. You take out another loan to pay the debt, and the cycle continues till you realize that your debts have mounted.
Then comes the harassing phone calls and scary debt collection agents who do not care about if you are in a position to repay your loans.
Before you reach this stage, you need to take assistance of the payday loans consolidation help agency. You can get rid of multiple payday loan debts. You will only have one obligation and that too at a considerably lower interest rate than the cash loan.
What Debt Consolidation Agencies Can Do?
These agencies can payday loans consolidation help by first assigning a credit counselor who can analyze the situation quickly and efficiently. He will go through all the circumstances. He will make you understand the impact of getting too many loans without having enough means to pay them back. He will then help in consolidating them and the agency will pay them off.
Once all your debts are repaid, you are only indebted to this one agency. They will provide you with a much lower interest rate and give you enough time to repay this amount. You can go for either an unsecured debt consolidation or a secured debt consolidation.
In an unsecured debt consolidation, there is no collateral attached. Therefore, the interest rate is slightly higher but well below what the payday loan creditors would demand.
In a secured loan debt consolidation, you place collateral such as your house against the loan. The interest rate here comes down because there is reduced risk when you are putting your house on the line. Of course, if you do not pay your debt, you will be losing your house.
Conclusion
Taking too many loans will disrupt your future plans and you will eventually be filing for bankruptcy if you do not act quickly. Agencies that payday loans consolidation help genuinely want to assist and payoff your loans. They will support and counsel you to make the right choices and get the financial reins of your life back into your hands.
Turn Your Gold Into Cash
Gold ornaments are not only a piece of jewellery. They are a form of backup which have the power to rescue you from financially tough times. One of the quickest and easiest ways through which your ornaments can help you is if you avail a loan against them. Gold loans have become quite popular in the recent period and many leading financial institutions are offering low rates on loans. It is the best possible way to fulfill your short term and urgent money needs. If you are in dire need for money you can opt to take loans towards your ornaments with less documentation and repay as per your convenience. People who take loans, are generally in dire need for the money and do not have time or patience to calculate compounded interest that is being charged or how much they will have to pay in the end. It is a question of need and ready availability of liquid cash for the emergency.
Gold loans are good for fulfilling your urgent needs offering comparatively low interest rates as compared to other loans. The processing time for loans against gold is very less when compared to other loans. Most people have an emotional attachment to ornaments and will not sell it except in times of extreme financial distress. This is what makes loans such an attractive business for lenders. Banks and NBFCs are eager to provide loans because most of us Indians possess gold in form of jewellery and as the ornaments see a good amount of capital appreciation over years, it is considered as secured asset for providing a loan on. The benefits of taking a Gold Loan are many: Complete transparency with no hidden charges, low interest rates, flexibility in payment, no part payment charges and no extra charges for jewel security.
Gold loan is one of the most affordable credit facilities that you can use for financial emergencies. Since gold assets always appreciate in value, it helps lenders to trust you and provide you a loan on the jewelry. If you’re in urgent need of money taking a loan against gold from NBFC or bank will provide you with instant cash to meet the immediate expenses such as a quick family holiday, vehicle purchase or a medical emergency etc.
People who take gold loans, are generally in dire need for the money and do not have time or patience to calculate compounded interest that is being charged or how much they will have to pay in the end. It is a question of need and ready availability of liquid cash for the emergency. Banks and NBFCs are eager to provide gold loans because most of us Indians possess gold in form of jewellery and as the gold ornaments see a good amount of capital appreciation over years, it is considered as secured asset for providing a loan on.
Tax Savings Investments – Small Savings
A Way To Payday Loans Consolidation Help
