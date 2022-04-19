Best-case scenarios for Dolphins at positions of need in the NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins lack the type of draft assets the organization has had the past three years because of multiple trades that have left the team with just four picks in the 2022 NFL draft — with only one of those selections (No. 102) in the first three rounds.

But that shouldn’t prevent the organization from leaving the draft, and the undrafted signing period that follows, with a handful of prospects who can become contributors because teams that can properly evaluate talent don’t need early picks to improve their rosters.

Here’s a look at Miami’s top-five positions of need, and how the Dolphins could potentially address them with an ideal fit that might inspire trading up, a second-tier player that could eventually become a starter, and a fallback option available in Day 3.

NEED: Edge rusher — Emmanuel Ogbah is Miami’s second-best defender, but the Dolphins need to find someone reliable to put opposite him. Jaelan Phillips, Miami’s 2021 first-round pick, thrived when Miami scrapped their plans to make him an outside linebacker, and used the former Hurricanes standout strictly as a pass rusher last season. Behind those two there’s only linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and two developmental projects in Daeshon Hall and Darius Hodge as edge players.

Trade-up target: Purdue’s George Karlaftis

Karlaftis is an phenomenal athlete who wins with power and physicality. He’s effective at setting the edge in the run game and plays with an aggressive temperament that will allow him to serve as a 3-4 defensive end. He uses his hands well at the point of attack and has an array of countermoves that allowed him to deliver 14.5 sacks in his three seasons at Purdue.

Fallback plan: Kentucky’s Josh Paschal

Paschal’s motor runs hot, and that tenacity helps him win his fair share of battles at the line of scrimmage. He sets the edge effectively, using his length and strong hands to discard blockers. His rush skills lack polish, which explains why he only managed 13.5 sacks in the 52 games he played over five college seasons.

Make-it-work selection: Ole Miss Sam Williams

Williams has quick, violent hands, and a motor that helps him clean up on plays. He has a lot of prototypical traits, like his 4.46 time in the 40-yard dash, which indicates that he’s a better athlete than he is a football player. Character concerns that stem from a felony assault charge that was later dropped will likely get him selected a round or two lower than his talent would indicate. His struggles against the run in college mean that he might be best utilized as an outside linebacker.

NEED: Inside linebacker — Elandon Roberts’ career history indicates that he’s a two-down linebacker considering he’s struggled in pass coverage, and Jerome Baker thrived playing outside linebacker for Miami last season. If Baker remains in the same role he played the second half of last season, the Dolphins need to find an inside linebacker who has run-game instincts and pass-coverage skills.

Trade-up target: Alabama’s Christian Harris

Harris is a true three-down linebacker with loose hips, speed and athleticism needed to cover in space. His quickness and speed allow him to beat blockers, but he also has the size (6-2, 230) needed work in traffic. However, offenses seemed to target him in coverage in college and that could become an issue in the NFL.

Fallback plan: Georgia’s Channing Tindall

While Tindall was a role player for the Bulldogs’ elite defense, he flashed playmaking ability and traits that indicate he’s an athletic mover who could become a sideline-to-sideline defender. The only knock on Tindall is that he seems hesitant when dropping into zones. But he can be a core special teams player who brings value to the third phase of the game.

Make-it-work selection: Wyoming’s Chad Muma

Muma is a fast and instinctive linebacker who has a knack for stacking and shedding would-be blockers. His instincts show up when he’s asked to drop back into coverage. He’s more comfortable playing with his eyes in the backfield, which means opposing quarterbacks could eventually target him in the passing game. The best aspect of Muma’s game is that he’ll be an immediate special teams contributor.

NEED: Center — Michael Deiter started eight games at center last season, but hasn’t proven he’s an NFL starter in his three seasons. While general manager Chris Grier seems committed to seeing the former third-round pick remain a starter, competition never hurt anyone, and seeing that Deiter is entering the final season of his rookie deal it would benefit the Dolphins to be forward thinking by adding a young, developmental center unless the plan is to train Robert Jones how to snap.

Trade-up target: Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum

This Iowa stud is athletic, and incredibly quick. He’s perfect for a zone-blocking scheme that requires their center to reach landmarks. Because he’s a tad undersized at 286 pounds, some teams might shy away from making him a first-round pick, and that would provide Miami a great opportunity to select a All-Pro caliber player late in the first round, or early in the second if they are motivated to trade into those rounds. It all comes down to whether Miami’s decision-makers feel Linderbaum is worth trading away a future first-round pick for.

Fallback plan: Wake Forest’s Zach Tom

Tom, who ran an official 4.94 40-time, has Day 3 value as an above-average backup who can eventually earn a starting position. He’s mobile enough to be effective on reach blocks, and has the quickness and athleticism to play in any scheme. The biggest concern is that he might have trouble anchoring against powerful nose tackles. He should be available in Day 3 unless there’s an earlier than expected run on centers.

Make-it-work selection: Arizona State’s Dohnovan West

West, a three-year starter for the Sun Devils, is at his best when he’s in open space. He has quick feet and good balance, and that helps him recover when beaten. There is some concern if he can effectively anchor against powerful nose tackles, which would explain why he’s viewed as a third-day talent.

NEED: Nose tackle — Who remembers how much the Dolphins struggled in the four games Raekwon Davis missed, and during the handful of games he played while still recovering from his early season knee injury? It’s clear that Miami needs to add a better nose tackle than John Jenkins, someone who can be developed into a rotational player, and potential starter since five defensive linemen have contracts that expire over the next two seasons.

Trade-up target: UConn’s Travis Jones

This bulky nose tackle uses his lower body to extract the power he plays with in the trenches. He has impressive quickness, and change of direction skills, which indicate that he could become more than a two-down defensive lineman. But plenty about his game needs to be cleaned up from a technical standpoint. If he’s still on the board when Miami’s 15 picks from making their selection in the third round, the Dolphins should consider trading up to get him.

Fallback plan: LSU’s Neil Farrell Jr.

Farrell has quick hands, possesses a good get off, and plays with a low center of gravity, which helps him get underneath blocks. He can uproot offensive linemen, stacking and shedding consistently. That means he has the skill set needed to wreck a team’s run game. But he’s too much of a straight line athlete to be a threat as a pass rusher, despite the 7.5 career sacks he produced in 52 college games.

Make-it-work selection: Arkansas’ John Ridgeway

Ridgeway’s heavy hands allow him to steer blockers where he wants them to go, and his ability to move well laterally allows him to be an effective upfield player. His size (6-5, 320), strength and motor will make him an intriguing prospect for most defensive line coaches because he has everything he needs to be successful with good coaching.

NEED: Cornerback — Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL, and Nik Needham is a young, developing player. But Needham has struggled at times playing nickel cornerback, which relies heavily on quickness and physicality. It would benefit the Dolphins to find a true nickel to develop, especially since Needham is playing on a one-year deal.

Trade-up target: Washington’s Kyler Gordon

His uninspiring combine performance (4.52 in the 40-yards dash) prevents him from being labeled one of the best athletes in this draft class, but he’s a fluid athlete who wasn’t overshadowed by his college teammate Trent McDuffie. He’s at his best in off-man coverage and is instinctive in zone coverage. He’s aggressive in run support, which means there could be some potential for him as a nickel cornerback if he’s still available in Day 2.

Fallback plan: Alabama’s Jalyn Armour-Davis

Injuries led to a slow start at Alabama, but when Armour-Davis got on the field he proved he as the makeup of a top cornerback in the NFL. He’s smooth in his backpedal and is aggressive in run support. It doesn’t hurt that he ran a 40-time in the 4.3s, so don’t expect him to be on the board past the third round because Nick Saban cornerbacks are usually NFL ready and teams know that.

Make-it-work selection: Sam Houston State’s Zyon McCollum

McCollum has the size (6-2, 200), physicality, speed (4.33 in the 40-yard dash) and athleticism (3.98 shuttle) that could make him a Day 2 selection. It doesn’t hurt that he produced 13 interceptions and broke up 41 passes during the 56 college games he played. But there will be concerns about the level of competition he faced. But in two years he could develop into a quality starter with the right kind of coaching.

()