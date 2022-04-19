Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 19

Published

58 seconds ago

on

Algorand Price Prediction — Will ALGO Hit $3 Soon?
  • On April 19, the bullish BTC price analysis is at $43,890.
  • BTC’s bearish market price analysis for April 10, 2022, is $42,980.
  • Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Bitcoin Perpetual Contract (BTC) price analysis on April 10, 2021, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

A Perpetual Future Contracts are a special, unending type of advanced Futures contract, that does not have a specified expiry date which means that the traders viz. buyer and seller can hold the position for as long as they wish to. Perpetual Future Contracts enable the seller to sell the asset when its price is susceptible to fall in the future and the buyer can buy the asset if it is expected to witness a price rise in the future.

Bitcoin (BTC)

As a well-known fact, Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency. It follows the ideas set out in a whitepaper by the mysterious and Pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto. The identity of the person or persons who created the technology is still a mystery. Unlike fiat currency, Bitcoin is created, distributed, traded, and stored with the use of a decentralized ledger system, known as a blockchain. 

Furthermore, Bitcoin is one of the first cryptocurrencies to use peer-to-peer (P2P) technology to facilitate instant payments. Bitcoin mining is the process by which Bitcoin is released into circulation. Mining requires solving computationally difficult puzzles to discover a new block, which is added to the blockchain.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on April 19, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

BTC/USDT Perpetual Contract Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is the chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. Moreover, the descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. 

The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. A breakout above the upper trendline generates a strong buy signal, while a break down below the lower trendline generates a strong sell signal.  

Currently, the price of BTC is $42,53.229. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $46,434, and the buy level of BTC is $43,488. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $35,836.5.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. Notably, the BTC price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BTC at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Whales Buy The Dip As BTC Drops To $39k

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 19, 2022

By

Bitcoin Whales
On-chain data shows a sharp spike in the Bitcoin exchange outflows, suggesting whales have been buying the dip to $39k.

Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Show High Value Suggesting Whale Activity

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC exchange outflows have registered a large spike recently.

The “exchange outflows” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin currently exiting wallets of all exchanges.

When the value of this indicator is high, it means investors are withdrawing a large amount of coins at the moment. Especially large values can imply whales have been buying.

Such a trend, when sustained, may be bullish for the price of the coin as investors usually transfer their crypto out of exchanges for accumulation purposes.

On the other hand, low outflow values suggest there isn’t much buying going in the market right now. This could either be neutral for the price, or if selling is going on, then it may be bearish.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Miners Receive Third Break This Year, Over 100K Blocks To Go Until The Halving

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the BTC outflows over the past year:

The indicator's value seems to have observed a large spike recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin exchange outflow has shown a big value recently as the price has fallen below the $40k mark.

This suggests that whales may have jumped at the opportunity to accumulate more coins. During the three previous instances in the last year when outflow values on a similar scale were observed, the price of BTC observed an uplift not too long after.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Bear Market Comparison Says It Is Almost Time For Bull Season

It now remains to be seen whether a similar bullish effect will be there this time as well, or if the sellers will overwhelm the buyers and drive the price further down.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $39.2k, down 5% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has shed 4% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the value of the crypto has plunged down over the past twenty-four hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

After holding above the $39k level for more than a month, Bitcoin finally dropped below the mark in the past day. This is a continuation of the decline that started late last month after BTC topped out above $47k.

Currently, it’s unclear when the price may observe some recovery. But if the outflows are anything to go by, then signs may be bullish for the crypto.

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rallies Above $40K After Recent Downfall

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 19, 2022

By

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Regains $40K Level Amid Recent Plummet
10 mins ago |