Blues seek 10th straight win tonight
ST. LOUIS – The Blues return to the Enterprise Center Tuesday night to take on the Boston Bruins as the push to the playoffs continues. They’re also trying to extend their winning streak to ten.
There is no doubt the Blues are one of the hottest teams in hockey as the playoffs get set to begin. They have won nine games in a row. The franchise record is 11 and was set back in 2019 when the Note won the Stanley Cup.
The Blues last played on Sunday in Nashville against the Predators. They set a franchise record by scoring seven goals in just one period. The record was set during the second period. St. Louis ended up winning 8-3.
The Blues have already clinched a playoff spot, but the race for home ice in the first round is far from over. They will likely play the Minnesota Wild in the opening round. The Blues are one point ahead of the Wild with six games left in the Blues’ regular season. The Wild has seven games left in their season. The two teams last met on Saturday at the Enterprise Center. The blues came out on top (6-5) in overtime.
Vladamir Tarasenko is among the Blues players on fire. He was named the NHL’s first star of the week. He scored 7 goals with 4 assists in just four games.
“I’m very happy with the team, the way they’re performing. They’re playing for each other, and right now, and they are doing a good job. It’s all about the team. We got to stick to that and keep pushing,” head coach Craig Berube said.
“We’ve been saying it all year, you know, obviously we all know that we have a really deep offensive group, so it’s not that surprising,” Blues winger Jordan Kyrou said.
The Blues are the first team to score four or more goals in 12 straight games since the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins. With his next win, Berube will pass Brian Sutter for the third-most wins as a Blues head coach with 154.
5 observations from the NBA playoffs’ opening weekend, including Kyrie Irving’s double bird and the emergence of young stars
The NBA playoffs are off to a great start with new stars emerging, old stars doing their thing and Kyrie Irving being Kyrie Irving.
Thanks to some intriguing first-round matchups and the lack of an overwhelming favorite, it could turn into one of the most interesting postseasons in years.
Here are five observations from the opening weekend of games.
1. Kyrie Irving loves being different.
Former Boston Celtic and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins once said of Irving: “If you take Kyrie Irving’s brain and put it in a bird right now, guess what that bird is going to do? It’s going to fly backwards because Kyrie right now is confused. He’s showing his lack of leadership.”
That was in 2020, when Irving was trying to persuade his fellow players not to restart the pandemic-delayed season in the Orlando bubble. Perkins wasn’t even referring to Irving’s stated belief that the earth is flat, a theory Irving later admitted was wrong. And it was before Irving’s anti-vaccination stance became widely known.
Now Irving is back in the spotlight for flipping two middle fingers at Celtics fans who harassed the Brooklyn Nets guard Sunday during Game 1 at TD Garden.
“It’s the same energy they have for me, I’m going to have the same energy for them,” Irving said.
It’s a sad truth that some fans feel it’s their right to say ignorant things when berating opposing players. Blame social media, the proliferation of sports gambling or whatever you like for the uptick in rudeness. But most players know it’s better to ignore the idiots than react as Irving did.
Now we’ll see how much the NBA fines him for the double bird. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 last week for “inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media, including the egregious use of profanity.” Are two birds more egregious than a profane remark?
2. We’re LeBron-free … and loving it.
After being force-fed a steady diet of Los Angeles Lakers games during the regular season, it’s refreshing to watch a LeBron James-free playoffs.
It’s understandable a team with as many stars as the Lakers would be scheduled for so many national TV games at the start of the season, but ESPN, ABC and TNT never seemed to audible even when it became apparent the underachieving Lakers were unlikely to make the postseason.
Now we’re getting a chance to watch younger players who seldom got national exposure showing their stuff in the playoffs. On the opening weekend, four players age 22 or under scored 30 or more points: the Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey (38 points), the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (36), the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant (32) and the Golden State Warriors’ Jordan Poole (30).
Meanwhile, the Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson hit 8 of 9 3-point attempts in an opening win over the Atlanta Hawks, and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Jonas Valančiūnas pulled down 25 rebounds in a loss to the Phoenix Suns. Of those six players, only Morant can be labeled a superstar.
James may be the best player of his era, but the NBA doesn’t need him to provide us with an entertaining product.
3. ABC/ESPN won’t get that Lakers-Nets NBA Finals it craved.
So the Disney-owned networks probably are hoping for the next best thing: a Warriors-Nets Finals. The first-round matchup between the Nets and Celtics already has the feel of a Finals, aided by Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beating spin move that beat the Nets in Game 1. It’s a moment that will be replayed for years to come and a perfect start for a highly anticipated series that could go seven games.
Why would Disney want want the Nets and Warriors? Because unlike Major League Baseball, the NBA knows how to market its superstars. Irving and Kevin Durant facing Durant’s former team — featuring Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — would be a matchup made in sports heaven.
The Heat are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference but don’t drive the ratings needle. The Suns are the league’s most dominant team, but last summer’s Suns-Milwaukee Bucks Finals didn’t do much for ratings.
4. The Play-In Tournament probably is here to stay — and that’s good news.
Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this month the league believes the idea has worked out well.
“What we’re seeing is a far greater impact essentially on the last month of the season where teams are either jockeying to get into the Play-In Tournament itself or jockeying to get out of the Play-In Tournament with a locked-in sixth seed,” he said. “We’re pleased with it. There may be a need to tweak it additionally. We’ll see how it goes this year, but I think it’s going to become a fixture in this league.”
One tweak I’d like to see is playing all four opening play-in games on one day instead of two, with the second games (the losers of the 7-8 games versus the winners of the 9-10 games) played the next day. Game 1 of every playoff series could then start on Thursday or Friday instead of waiting until Saturday and Sunday.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan wondered aloud about his poor shooting in Game 1 on Sunday, saying: “I don’t know what the hell was going on. Probably a week off.” Not to excuse DeRozan’s off night, but players get into a rhythm and don’t need a week off after the season ends.
5. A reality show in the making?
One of the more endearing moments of the weekend was the good-natured trash-talking Saturday between Tee Morant, the father of Ja, and Karl Towns, the father of Karl-Anthony Towns, during the Grizzlies-Timberwolves opener.
Ja Morant had been asked last week about Beverley’s trash-talking tendencies and replied: “We ain’t ducking no smoke. We run up the chimney. It’s simple as that. Ain’t no conversations about not letting nobody get under your skin. Somebody come towards you, can’t back down. That’s a soft person tendency. We don’t got no soft guys over here.”
Near the end of the Wolves’ win, ESPN noted the two dads had been trading jabs from nearby seats. Then they got up, walked toward each other and hugged on the sideline, almost as if on cue. Afterward, Tee Morant walked up to an ESPN camera and said: “No smoke. We ain’t ducking no smoke. Memphis, Memphis, Memphis!”
Hopefully it’s not the last we see of these two dads. The NBA needs them.
LIC New Children’s Money Back Plan: Big news! You will get Rs 19 lakh by paying just 150 rupees in this scheme, know complete scheme
LIC New Children’s Money Back Plan: Big news! You will get Rs 19 lakh by paying just 150 rupees in this scheme, know complete scheme
If you want to give a wonderful gift to your child on Children’s Day and want to keep his future safe, then start investing in LIC’s scheme New Children’s Money Back Plan today.
Today is Children’s Day. In such a situation, you can plan a different gift for your child today. At present, the interest of people in saving and investing (Money Back Plan) has increased. With the birth of a child, many parents start making plans for his future (New Children’s Money Back Plan). But let us tell you that if you save even some percentage of your earnings, then your child’s future can be changed.
LIC has brought a great scheme for you – New Children Money Back Plan. By investing in this scheme, you can make your child’s future secure. The investment made in this scheme will prove to be a great Children’s Day gift for your child.
New Children Money Back Plan
If you want to give such a gift to your child on Children’s Day which can keep his future safe, then invest in LIC’s (LIC Child Plan In Hindi 2021) scheme New Children Money Back Plan (LIC) today. start doing it. With these small savings, your child will become a millionaire in the coming time. Let us tell you that for this you will have to save only 150 rupees everyday.
What is this policy
The New Children Money Back Plan policy of Life Insurance Corporation is done for 25 years. Also, you get the maturity amount in installments. It is paid for the first time when your child turns 18. The second time it is paid when the child is 20 years old and the third time when he is 22 years old.
Amount plus bonus
Under the New Children’s Money Back Plan, the life insured gets 20-20 percent of the sum assured as money back tax. Along with this, when the child turns 25, the entire amount is returned to him. And with the remaining 40 percent of the amount, bonus is also given. By investing in this policy in this way, your child will become a millionaire as soon as he becomes an adult.
Save just Rs.150
The installment of this insurance started for the future of the child comes to Rs 55,000 annually. If you look at it according to 365 days, then in 25 years you have to deposit a total of 14 lakh rupees. At the same time, you get a total of 19 lakh rupees on maturity. But keep in mind that this rule is applicable only if the insured does not die during this period. If you do not want to withdraw the money, then you will get the full amount along with interest on the maturity of the policy.
What is the specialty of this policy
1. The age limit for taking the policy is from zero to 12 years.
2. 60 percent of the money is available in installments and 40 percent with bonus at the time of maturity.
3. Under this, the minimum insurance that can be taken is Rs 1,00,000 and the maximum limit is uncertain. ,
4. If the payment of installments is not taken, then a lump sum amount along with interest is given.
These documents are necessary to take the policy
1. Aadhar card, PAN card and address proof of parents are required for this policy.
2. Medical needs of the insured.
3. To take the policy, one has to fill a form by visiting any LIC branch or from an agent.
4. If the insured dies during this period, then 105 percent of the insurance premium is paid.
Rosemount looks to team up with Life Time to solve city’s shortage of indoor recreation space
For more than a decade, Rosemount city leaders have looked into bringing more indoor recreation space to the growing south-metro town. Gym space is at a premium, and a public indoor swimming pool is a missing amenity.
Market studies were done, plans drawn up and residents chimed in. Rosemount considered building a recreation center on its own. They looked into partnering with the YMCA, which other cities have done.
Hope Fieldhouse, a non-profit recreation center, opened in late 2020, helping to address some of the lack of indoor athletic space in Rosemount. However, the 45,000-square-foot center caters to youth, adapted and high school basketball teams. And it doesn’t have a pool.
PARTNERSHIP
City officials now believe they have found the answer: a partnership with Life Time for an approximately 107,000-square foot recreation center that the city would own and Chanhassen-based fitness chain would lease and run.
Council members took two big steps this month to make it happen. They signed off on a letter of intent with Life Time that includes them paying just over half of the estimated $48 million construction cost and the city picking up the rest. The council also OK’d a purchase agreement for the city to buy a 29-acre parcel where the center would be built over 12 acres.
The rest of the land would be sold to Nordland Partners, a local commercial developer that plans to pursue a grocery store, retail, restaurants, medical office space and a multifamily housing project, City Administrator Logan Martin said.
The partnership with Life Time, which has taken shape through discussions over the past three years, is nearly complete, Martin said. Next up will be Life Time’s board of directors signing off on a lease agreement with the city, a step that Martin expects will happen next month.
The public-private partnership makes the most sense for the city, Martin said. It would result in a larger recreation center with more amenities than what the city could build on its own. And the city wouldn’t be on the hook for ongoing building maintenance, which would be covered by Life Time.
Life Time also has know-how in running athletic clubs, Mayor Bill Droste said.
“This partnership would be a forward-thinking and nimble way to achieve multiple goals for our residents, while letting the private sector do what it does best,” he said.
If all goes according to plan, construction of the recreation center would begin next year and open in 2024.
THE PLAN
Under the plan, the city would buy the land, located at the northeast corner of County Road 42 and Akron Avenue, at a cost of $135,000 an acre, which is fair market value, Martin said. To finance the project, the city would use revenue it gets when commercial and industrial trash haulers pay to dump at the SKB Environmental landfill.
Landfill tipping fees, as they are called, along with fees charged to developers, have helped Rosemount build many of its parks over the years, Martin said.
“This has been a very important revenue source for us for many years,” he said. “And we are at a point now in the city’s growth trajectory where the city council has made the decision that we can take a sliver of these fees and allocate them toward a much-needed amenity in the form of a recreation center.”
Rosemount would issue general obligation bonds to fund the acquisition, development and construction. Life Time would sign a 30-year lease term, furnish the facility and pay rent payments equal to their portion of the agreement. It would pay all utility costs and taxes, which are estimated to be $250,000 annually.
After the initial lease, the city would begin collecting an annual revenue of approximately $600,000 from Life Time’s rent payments, Martin said.
Meanwhile, residents would receive several perks. Life Time would offer them reduced monthly rates, and four free guest passes annually for the first five years. Life Time would also create a scholarship fund for families in need.
GROWING POPULATION
As Rosemount has grown, so has the need for indoor and outdoor athletic space, city officials and youth sports groups say. The city’s population of 26,000 is nearly double that of two decades ago and is expected to swell to at least 38,000 by 2040.
So the city has been exploring options for bringing a recreation center to the community since 2011, when a partnership with the YMCA and Dakota County Technical College went as far as a feasibility study and concept plan.
Seven years later, the city hired a consultant to study the market and feasibility of the city building and running its own recreation center. While the study showed Rosemount has an increasing need for more recreation facilities, it also concluded the city would lose upwards of a half-million annually.
Rosemount took another look at a YMCA partnership in 2019. In Maplewood, the city partnered with the YMCA to help cover its community center’s operational costs. In White Bear Lake, the city chipped in to remodel its YMCA in return for membership discounts for residents. The cities like that the YMCA offers an array of programs beyond a typical gym.
In Rosemount, city officials had identified a total project budget of $21 million to support a partnership with the YMCA and planned to use landfill tipping fees as the funding source to build a 60,000-square-foot facility. However, because of the way the YMCA structures its deals, Martin said, the city could have been responsible for half of all building upkeep and maintenance and also any profit loss that may have occurred in down years. Moreover, the nonprofit also would have been exempt from paying annual property taxes.
Around that time, Life Time approached the city as a possible partner. Aaron Kohler, the company’s vice president of real estate and development, said this month they had Rosemount pegged as a potential future project, but were holding out until the city’s population got bigger. That thinking changes with a city partnership, he said.
“The win for us is that this agreement accelerates our ability to be here and make this work,” Kohler said. “Being able to come to this agreement and make this work gets us here at a time that is ahead of the curve for us, but at a time when, maybe from a community standpoint, is behind the curve because the demand and the desire to have an amenity like this is already there.”
NOT AN UNPRECEDENTED PARTNERSHIP
Life Time has about 160 locations nationwide, including ones in Apple Valley, Eagan and Lakeville. Although rare, Life Time’s partnership with Rosemount would not be unprecedented for the company, which has partnered on projects in varying degrees with the cities of Plymouth, Savage and Champlin, according to a company spokesperson.
Rosemount currently has a Snap Fitness, Anytime Fitness and a couple smaller privately run health clubs. Martin said he has not heard from any of those operators about the city’s proposed partnership with Life Time.
Dan Corley, who founded Hope Fieldhouse, said he doesn’t see Life Time as competition. Hope Fieldhouse, which has about 3,400 members, offers four full-sized basketball courts, a 3,000-square-foot fitness area and a walking track, but no pool.
“We’re a different model than Life Time,” said Corley, who serves on Hope’s board of directors. “There’s going to be some people that are going to try it out, I’m sure. I just really like the model that we built, which is all about being focused on kids and community.”
Corley, who was raised in Rosemount, said he figured more recreation space would follow Hope Fieldhouse. “And I think that any of these types of amenities are just great for the community,” he said.
