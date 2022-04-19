News
California woman pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Northern California woman pleaded guilty Monday to faking her own kidnapping and lying to the FBI about it, leaving her motive unanswered in the carefully planned hoax that set off a massive three-week search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016.
Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, offered no explanation for her elaborate hoax during the half-hour court hearing.
“I feel very sad,” she said tearfully when Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb asked her how she was feeling.
“Were you kidnapped?” he asked her later in the hearing.
“No, Your Honor,” she replied.
“Did you lie to government agents when you told them you were kidnapped?” Shubb continued.
“Yes, Your Honor,” she responded.
Papini agreed to plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors reached last week and is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.
Prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence on the low end of the sentencing range, estimated to be between eight and 14 months in custody, down from the maximum 25 years for the two charges.
She also agreed to pay restitution topping $300,000. That includes the cost of the search for her that covered several Western states, and the subsequent investigation into the “two Hispanic women” she said had kidnapped her at gunpoint.
Papini was actually staying with a former boyfriend nearly 600 miles (966 kilometers) away in Southern California’s Orange County. Three weeks later, he dropped her off along Interstate 5 nearly 150 miles (240 kilometers) from her home.
She had bindings on her body and self-inflicted injuries including a swollen nose and blurred “brand” on her right shoulder. She had other bruises and rashes on many parts of her body, ligature marks on her wrists and ankles, and burns on her left forearm.
The married mother of two kept lying about it as recently as August 2020 when in fact there was no kidnapping, she admitted in her guilty plea.
Papini has offered no rationale for why she did it.
Her attorney, William Portanova, said last week that he doubts even she knows.
He suggested “a very complicated mental health situation,” and said her long-delayed acceptance of responsibility and punishment is part of the healing process.
Papini said Monday that she has been receiving psychiatric care for anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder ever since her return — more than $30,000 worth of treatment for which she billed a state victim compensation fund and which is now part of her restitution.
Prosecutors say her faked kidnapping wasn’t impulsive, and that she planned it for more than a year without her husband knowing. The former boyfriend told investigators they didn’t have sex while she stayed with him.
Papini’s organization and planning would seem to make conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression an unlikely explanation, two mental health experts said independently.
Both cautioned that they have not examined Papini and that many factors in the case remain unknown to the public.
She may have expected that the kidnapping hoax would bring her “fame and fortune,” said Dr. Ian Lamoureux, a forensic psychiatrist and frequent expert witness who teaches at the University of Arizona College of Medicine and the Mayo Clinic.
And she did benefit financially: Aside from the victim compensation, she must repay nearly $128,000 in disability payments. Separately, a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $49,000 to help the family.
As a possibly related factor, Lamoureux has researched the false hero or “pathological hero” phenomenon that takes advantage of society’s treatment of victims as heroes. Those who fake their own victimization may be seeking recognition or popularity, and if mental illness is involved it may suggest a narcissistic or histrionic personality disorder.
Another possible explanation is that she faked her kidnapping to avoid some other adverse consequence, he said, typically something like a divorce or being fired, though Papini was a stay-at-home mom.
Lamoureux, who specializes in complicated criminal and civil cases, said manufacturing a crisis may be a way for those with fragile egos and poor coping skills to seek to prevent the bad outcome from happening.
And there are such things as compulsive liars, as well as those who do “not have a great distinction between fantasy and reality,” sometimes because of an earlier trauma, said Dr. Ziv Cohen, founder and medical director of Principium Psychiatry in New York City.
This case is unusual in that Papini had no clear motive and “this is consciously creating some kind of false traumatic situation,” said Cohen, who teaches at Weill Cornell Medical College and Columbia University. “She harmed herself — she wasn’t actually abused by anyone.”
But for some pathological liars the motivation is simply in fooling others, he said, in this case perhaps her husband and investigators.
“These patients can sometimes remain quite mysterious and they often can deny their lies right until the end,” Cohen said. “They will persist and say in the face of all evidence that their version is true.”
News
National civil rights attorney: Maplewood police handcuffing of youths was ‘reprehensible’
The handcuffing and detention of four juveniles in squad cars last week in Maplewood amounted to arrests in violation of their constitutional rights, attorneys for their families said Monday.
Maplewood police said at a press conference last week that the youths were detained, but not arrested as they investigated a report of shots fired. Police said the juveniles were detained for 40 minutes, of which 20 minutes they were handcuffed, and they released them when officers determined they were not involved.
Last Monday, a 16-year-old took two 12-year-olds and a 10-year-old to McDonald’s at Cope and White Bear avenues, near their residences, and they were walking home about 9:30 p.m., according to Twin Cities attorney Jeff Storms and their mothers. The city’s curfew is generally 10 p.m. for people under 16.
“These children … are now going to grow up with the first encounter with police (being) very negative,” national civil rights attorney Ben Crump said at a Monday press conference with the families. “It is reprehensible that they will put 10-year-olds and 12-year-olds in the back of the police cars with handcuffs, even though there was enough information … to know that these children were more than likely not the people they were looking for.”
In a Monday statement, Maplewood police said they have no additional comment on the incident, “as this is still an active investigation.”
“The department has been transparent, outlining the timeline of events, releasing the initial responding officer’s body camera footage in its entirety, and met personally with a family member,” the statement said. “Additionally all of our department policies are available online.”
FAMILIES CONTEMPLATING LAWSUIT
The attorneys and families are contemplating filing a lawsuit, said Crump, who with Storms obtained a $27 million settlement for George Floyd’s family after he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.
Maplewood police Lt. Joe Steiner said at a press conference last week that the officers involved in the case “acted very professionally during this incident and exactly how we would expect them to act.”
But Storms said if Maplewood is going to be “commending these officers’ behavior as opposed to having some level of self-imposed accountability, then we’re not going to be left with many choices to seek accountability for these children and to protect future generations of children.”
Three of the young people are Black and one is Latino.
POLICE: PROBABLE CAUSE TO HANDCUFF
Police said they received a report about 9:30 p.m. last Monday about four juveniles seen on surveillance video outside a business in the 1700 block of Cope Avenue and then three gunshots being heard. Officers found four juveniles about 200 yards from the location of the shots fired, according to police. Two ran and then returned a few minutes later to speak with officers.
The youngest children initially ran “given the prior experience of oppressive policing in that neighborhood,” Storms said Monday.
Officers questioned the juveniles and, after about 20 minutes, confirmed that shots had been fired by reviewing surveillance footage from another location, according to police. “That provided further probable cause to handcuff the juveniles on suspicion that a felony crime involving the discharge of a firearm had occurred while additional surveillance review was conducted,” police said in a statement.
“Upon reviewing the additional security footage, it was determined that the four detained were not the same as the four individuals on the video,” the statement continued. Officers took them out of handcuffs and released them to their parents.
ATTORNEY: YOUTHS DIDN’T POSE THREAT
But Storms said the clothing worn by the people seen in the business surveillance video “was entirely different” than what the detained youths were wearing, and the person they were comparing to the 10-year-old “was obviously a much larger teenager or young adult,” Storms said.
“This evidence was entirely ignored and not followed up on before these children were then placed in cuffs in the squad,” Storms said, adding that officers had already “satisfied themselves that these children were not armed with guns.”
Storms said police needed “a very specific safety concern” to handcuff them, “particularly under their own policy, which says that children under the age of 12 should not be placed in handcuffs without either knowledge that they committed a dangerous felony, which they had no knowledge of that here, or some suspicion that these children posed a threat and, as we saw, there was no threat.”
News
Ben Simmons to practice with Nets this week: report
BOSTON – All-Star forward Ben Simmons participated in pregame workouts ahead of the Nets’ Game 1 loss to the Celtics on Sunday.
Simmons, who has yet to make his debut in Brooklyn after the Feb. 10 James Harden trade because of a lower back injury, looks like he has made significant strides in his mobility, and The Athletic’s Shams Charania continues to report Simmons can make his debut between Games 4 and 6 of the first-round series.
“By the end of the week, the goal is for Ben Simmons to get in some five-on-five and actually get bumped up, get some contact,” Charania said on SiriusXM’s Pat McAfee Show on Monday. “He hasn’t done that yet. He hasn’t done that since June of 2021. Game 4 is next Monday, and I’m told that is the point where we should start looking if Ben Simmons will play or not. The goal is for him to be back between Games 4 and 6.
“I think they are very confident that he’ll be able to make a return as soon as next Monday.”
Simmons went through dribbling drills on the court alongside his fellow Australian Patty Mills. He then assisted Mills through his shooting drills and delivered an onslaught of passes, many of which suggested Simmons’ lower back pain is a thing of the past. Both Charania and ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Simmons has been “pain-free” for several weeks and that the Nets will look to begin incorporating him into practice this week.
Simmons ended his pregame workout with a dunk, just three days after demanding reporters record his dunk at the end of Friday’s practice.
Nets head coach Steve Nash has insisted Simmons is not sprinting, but said he is running and doing shooting drills.
“There’s a chance Ben comes back, there’s a chance he doesn’t come back,” head coach Steve Nash said on April 14. “So I think for us we got to focus on the group — support Ben and his journey to get back on the floor, but at the same time we don’t have time to lose focus on the group that’s playing.”
Simmons must still advance from individual workouts to five-on-five work without reinjuring his back. He received an epidural shot on March 13 to alleviate the pain associated with a herniated disk in his lower back. The Nets traditionally require a player returning from injury to complete three high-intensity workouts without a setback before clearing that player for game action. Nash said he doesn’t believe the Nets will waive the high-intensity workout requirement because Simmons not only has a back injury, but he hasn’t played a game since last June.
Either way, the Nets would welcome Simmons with open arms, even more so after the Celtics outrebounded them by 13 in Game 1. Simmons consistently ranked in the Top 20 in rebounds, assists, steals and field goal percentage as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets could also use his defensive abilities to help limit Jayson Tatum, who scored 31 points and hit the buzzer-beater to win on Sunday.
()
News
Giants-Mets series opener delayed, to be made up in double-header Tuesday
The Mets will wait another day to face off against the San Francisco Giants.
Monday’s game, the first of the three-game set, has been postponed because of rain, the team announced three hours before the previously scheduled first pitch.
The game will be made up as Tuesday in a single-admission double header, which will start at 3:10 p.m. Gates will open at 2:10 p.m.
The second game will begin about 30-40 minutes after the first ends.
Tylor Megill was slated to start Monday’s game, but the Mets have not confirmed yet whether he or another pitcher will get the other start on Tuesday. Max Scherzer is still expected to make his regular turn through the rotation in one game of the double header.
The news was slightly surprising for at least some of the players, who were already carrying on with their normal pre-game routines.
Some had already finished showering and were enjoying some down time in the clubhouse before heading out for what would have been pregame warmups.
Pete Alonso played a very spirited game of table tennis with Luis Guillorme, showing off his power arm and even pivoting his foot the same way he does when he’s at the plate.
Francisco Lindor, had his feet up at his locker, fielding questions from the occasional reporter.
Jeff McNeil, who sat casually at his locker, overheard the news about Monday’s game postponement from one of the Mets’ staff, who only briefly mentioned there wouldn’t be a game.
McNeil shot up from his seat and comically responded, “What? You can’t just say that and walk away.”
Outside, the Citi Field grounds crew replaced the coverings on the batting circle and on the mound as gray skies foretold the rain storm set to start between 7 and 8 p.m. and last through the night.
Some of the players from both teams still ventured out to the field to do some light sprints, play catch and get some work in the bullpen.
The remaining Mets players ventured back in the clubhouse after the tarp was slowly rolled out. The lingering Giants players and coaches hung around the third base line chatting while the wooden planks were secured over the tarp.
()
