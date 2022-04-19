Cheap Car Insurance For Young Drivers

Share Pin 0 Shares

Is it possible to get cheap car insurance for a young driver? Well that depends on your definition of cheap. Why is that? Because young teen drivers as a group represent the highest risk group there is for an insurance company.

Young teen drivers are the least experienced drivers on the road. There is a lot to learn about driving and no drivers training school can teach teens about all the situations that will come up in their daily travels. It is only through thousands of hours on the road that you can become a good driver ready to deal with all the challenges you encounter.

Until your teenage driver accumulates those hours and becomes more experienced their insurance rates will be higher than most other drivers.

Teens as a group also get in the most accidents and unfortunately many of those accidents happen to be fatal.

These types of accidents cost the insurance companies a lot of money.

So now that we know why young drivers cost so much let’s take a moment to see how we can lower those insurance rates.

One of the biggest factors that determines how much you pay is what kind of car you drive. If you want a “cool” teen car like a Camaro, Mustang, or Subaru SRX then you will not have cheap car insurance. These types of cars encourage reckless driving and more aggressive driving and of course the insurance companies see this and the rates are high.

Whereas if you go with a more sensible car like a Corolla, Camry, or Taurus then you can get cheaper rates. These are more family type 4 door sedans and they usually cost less to insure.

The next factor is what kind of coverages you need on your teen’s car. A late model car with liability only will save you a lot of money every month compared to a newer car that has comprehensive and collision coverages.

If you do have to have full coverage then see how much you save with the highest deductibles available.

Another potential option is changing your young drivers driving status when they go away to school and are not driving a vehicle or have no access to a vehicle. You may be able to put them as a non operator or get a discount for them being away at school.

There isn’t too much options for getting cheap car insurance for young drivers but it does not hurt to shop around among the major insurance companies. You may be surprised to find a better deal you were not expecting.