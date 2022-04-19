News
Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel
By CURT ANDERSON
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge’s decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it’s really time to end one of the most visible vestiges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce a January 2021 security directive that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.
But the ruling still gave those entities the option to keep their mask rules in place, resulting in directives that could vary from city to city.
Passengers on an United Airlines flight from Houston to New York, for instance, could ditch their masks at their departing airport and on the plane, but have to put them back on once they land at Kennedy Airport or take a subway.
A video showed some passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight cheering and applauding as they took off their masks upon hearing an announcement that they were now optional. One man could bee seen happily twirling his mask on his finger.
In a 59-page lawsuit ruling, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority in issuing the original health order on which the TSA directive was based. She also said the order was fatally flawed because the CDC didn’t follow proper rulemaking procedures.
Mizelle, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said the only remedy was to throw out the mandate for the entire country because it would be impossible to end it only for the people who objected in the lawsuit.
The White House said the mask order “is not in effect at this time” and called the court decision disappointing.
The Justice Department declined to comment on whether it would seek an emergency stay to block the judge’s order. The CDC also declined to comment.
United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines all quickly announced they were yanking the mask requirement for domestic and some international flights. So did American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways.
Sleepy passengers on a Delta flight between Atlanta and Barcelona, Spain, cheered, whistled and applauded when a flight attendant announced the news mid-flight over the ocean.
“No one’s any happier than we are,” the attendant says in a video posted by Dillon Thomas, a CBS Denver reporter, who was on the flight. She added that people who wanted to keep on their masks were encouraged to do so.
“But we’re ready to give ém up,” she added. “So thank you and happy unmasking day!”
Major airports dropped their requirements but sided with the CDC in recommending that people be voluntarily masked. They included Los Angeles International Airport, the world’s fifth-busiest by passenger volume, and Salt Lake City International Airport, which announced it would hand out masks to anyone requesting them.
New York City’s public transit system planned to keep its mask requirement in place. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said it would make masks optional for riders on its buses and trains.
As of Monday evening, the website of ride sharing company Lyft still said masks were required. In an email to customers Tuesday morning, Uber said masks were recommended but no longer required.
The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S. But the court ruling puts that decision on hold.
Since the pandemic began two years ago, many state or local governments had issued various orders requiring masks to be worn inside schools, restaurants, stores or elsewhere. The rules were largely rolled back as the deadliest, most infectious months of the pandemic eased.
But the national rule for travelers remained and was arguably the most widespread, visible and irksome measure of its kind.
The wearing of masks aboard airplanes sparked online flame throwing between those who felt they were crucial to protecting people and those who saw it as an unnecessary inconvenience or even government overkill.
Some flight attendants found themselves cursed and even attacked by passengers who refused to comply.
The lawsuit was filed in July 2021 by two plaintiffs and the Health Freedom Defense Fund, described in the judge’s order as a nonprofit group that “opposes laws and regulations that force individuals to submit to the administration of medical products, procedures and devices against their will.”
Republicans in Congress waged a running battle to kill the mandate.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was not directly involved in the case but has battled against many government coronavirus requirements, praised the ruling.
“Both airline employees and passengers deserve to have this misery end,” DeSantis tweeted.
___
Associated Press writers David Koenig in Dallas, Michael Balsamo and Will Weissert in Washington, and Karen Matthews in New York contributed to this report.
News
Best-case scenarios for Dolphins at positions of need in the NFL draft
The Miami Dolphins lack the type of draft assets the organization has had the past three years because of multiple trades that have left the team with just four picks in the 2022 NFL draft — with only one of those selections (No. 102) in the first three rounds.
But that shouldn’t prevent the organization from leaving the draft, and the undrafted signing period that follows, with a handful of prospects who can become contributors because teams that can properly evaluate talent don’t need early picks to improve their rosters.
Here’s a look at Miami’s top-five positions of need, and how the Dolphins could potentially address them with an ideal fit that might inspire trading up, a second-tier player that could eventually become a starter, and a fallback option available in Day 3.
NEED: Edge rusher — Emmanuel Ogbah is Miami’s second-best defender, but the Dolphins need to find someone reliable to put opposite him. Jaelan Phillips, Miami’s 2021 first-round pick, thrived when Miami scrapped their plans to make him an outside linebacker, and used the former Hurricanes standout strictly as a pass rusher last season. Behind those two there’s only linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and two developmental projects in Daeshon Hall and Darius Hodge as edge players.
Trade-up target: Purdue’s George Karlaftis
Karlaftis is an phenomenal athlete who wins with power and physicality. He’s effective at setting the edge in the run game and plays with an aggressive temperament that will allow him to serve as a 3-4 defensive end. He uses his hands well at the point of attack and has an array of countermoves that allowed him to deliver 14.5 sacks in his three seasons at Purdue.
Fallback plan: Kentucky’s Josh Paschal
Paschal’s motor runs hot, and that tenacity helps him win his fair share of battles at the line of scrimmage. He sets the edge effectively, using his length and strong hands to discard blockers. His rush skills lack polish, which explains why he only managed 13.5 sacks in the 52 games he played over five college seasons.
Make-it-work selection: Ole Miss Sam Williams
Williams has quick, violent hands, and a motor that helps him clean up on plays. He has a lot of prototypical traits, like his 4.46 time in the 40-yard dash, which indicates that he’s a better athlete than he is a football player. Character concerns that stem from a felony assault charge that was later dropped will likely get him selected a round or two lower than his talent would indicate. His struggles against the run in college mean that he might be best utilized as an outside linebacker.
NEED: Inside linebacker — Elandon Roberts’ career history indicates that he’s a two-down linebacker considering he’s struggled in pass coverage, and Jerome Baker thrived playing outside linebacker for Miami last season. If Baker remains in the same role he played the second half of last season, the Dolphins need to find an inside linebacker who has run-game instincts and pass-coverage skills.
Trade-up target: Alabama’s Christian Harris
Harris is a true three-down linebacker with loose hips, speed and athleticism needed to cover in space. His quickness and speed allow him to beat blockers, but he also has the size (6-2, 230) needed work in traffic. However, offenses seemed to target him in coverage in college and that could become an issue in the NFL.
Fallback plan: Georgia’s Channing Tindall
While Tindall was a role player for the Bulldogs’ elite defense, he flashed playmaking ability and traits that indicate he’s an athletic mover who could become a sideline-to-sideline defender. The only knock on Tindall is that he seems hesitant when dropping into zones. But he can be a core special teams player who brings value to the third phase of the game.
Make-it-work selection: Wyoming’s Chad Muma
Muma is a fast and instinctive linebacker who has a knack for stacking and shedding would-be blockers. His instincts show up when he’s asked to drop back into coverage. He’s more comfortable playing with his eyes in the backfield, which means opposing quarterbacks could eventually target him in the passing game. The best aspect of Muma’s game is that he’ll be an immediate special teams contributor.
NEED: Center — Michael Deiter started eight games at center last season, but hasn’t proven he’s an NFL starter in his three seasons. While general manager Chris Grier seems committed to seeing the former third-round pick remain a starter, competition never hurt anyone, and seeing that Deiter is entering the final season of his rookie deal it would benefit the Dolphins to be forward thinking by adding a young, developmental center unless the plan is to train Robert Jones how to snap.
Trade-up target: Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum
This Iowa stud is athletic, and incredibly quick. He’s perfect for a zone-blocking scheme that requires their center to reach landmarks. Because he’s a tad undersized at 286 pounds, some teams might shy away from making him a first-round pick, and that would provide Miami a great opportunity to select a All-Pro caliber player late in the first round, or early in the second if they are motivated to trade into those rounds. It all comes down to whether Miami’s decision-makers feel Linderbaum is worth trading away a future first-round pick for.
Fallback plan: Wake Forest’s Zach Tom
Tom, who ran an official 4.94 40-time, has Day 3 value as an above-average backup who can eventually earn a starting position. He’s mobile enough to be effective on reach blocks, and has the quickness and athleticism to play in any scheme. The biggest concern is that he might have trouble anchoring against powerful nose tackles. He should be available in Day 3 unless there’s an earlier than expected run on centers.
Make-it-work selection: Arizona State’s Dohnovan West
West, a three-year starter for the Sun Devils, is at his best when he’s in open space. He has quick feet and good balance, and that helps him recover when beaten. There is some concern if he can effectively anchor against powerful nose tackles, which would explain why he’s viewed as a third-day talent.
NEED: Nose tackle — Who remembers how much the Dolphins struggled in the four games Raekwon Davis missed, and during the handful of games he played while still recovering from his early season knee injury? It’s clear that Miami needs to add a better nose tackle than John Jenkins, someone who can be developed into a rotational player, and potential starter since five defensive linemen have contracts that expire over the next two seasons.
Trade-up target: UConn’s Travis Jones
This bulky nose tackle uses his lower body to extract the power he plays with in the trenches. He has impressive quickness, and change of direction skills, which indicate that he could become more than a two-down defensive lineman. But plenty about his game needs to be cleaned up from a technical standpoint. If he’s still on the board when Miami’s 15 picks from making their selection in the third round, the Dolphins should consider trading up to get him.
Fallback plan: LSU’s Neil Farrell Jr.
Farrell has quick hands, possesses a good get off, and plays with a low center of gravity, which helps him get underneath blocks. He can uproot offensive linemen, stacking and shedding consistently. That means he has the skill set needed to wreck a team’s run game. But he’s too much of a straight line athlete to be a threat as a pass rusher, despite the 7.5 career sacks he produced in 52 college games.
Make-it-work selection: Arkansas’ John Ridgeway
Ridgeway’s heavy hands allow him to steer blockers where he wants them to go, and his ability to move well laterally allows him to be an effective upfield player. His size (6-5, 320), strength and motor will make him an intriguing prospect for most defensive line coaches because he has everything he needs to be successful with good coaching.
NEED: Cornerback — Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL, and Nik Needham is a young, developing player. But Needham has struggled at times playing nickel cornerback, which relies heavily on quickness and physicality. It would benefit the Dolphins to find a true nickel to develop, especially since Needham is playing on a one-year deal.
Trade-up target: Washington’s Kyler Gordon
His uninspiring combine performance (4.52 in the 40-yards dash) prevents him from being labeled one of the best athletes in this draft class, but he’s a fluid athlete who wasn’t overshadowed by his college teammate Trent McDuffie. He’s at his best in off-man coverage and is instinctive in zone coverage. He’s aggressive in run support, which means there could be some potential for him as a nickel cornerback if he’s still available in Day 2.
Fallback plan: Alabama’s Jalyn Armour-Davis
Injuries led to a slow start at Alabama, but when Armour-Davis got on the field he proved he as the makeup of a top cornerback in the NFL. He’s smooth in his backpedal and is aggressive in run support. It doesn’t hurt that he ran a 40-time in the 4.3s, so don’t expect him to be on the board past the third round because Nick Saban cornerbacks are usually NFL ready and teams know that.
Make-it-work selection: Sam Houston State’s Zyon McCollum
McCollum has the size (6-2, 200), physicality, speed (4.33 in the 40-yard dash) and athleticism (3.98 shuttle) that could make him a Day 2 selection. It doesn’t hurt that he produced 13 interceptions and broke up 41 passes during the 56 college games he played. But there will be concerns about the level of competition he faced. But in two years he could develop into a quality starter with the right kind of coaching.
News
$1.8B back to IL taxpayers: Gov. Pritzker signs 2023 state budget
CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker signed the recently passed 2023 state budget into law, which includes direct checks to Illinois families.
Pritzker signed the budget at a 10 a.m. event Tuesday at Chicago State University where he also discussed many of the perceived benefits to Illinoisans at a time he is running for reelection.
The budget comes from a freeze on the motor-fuel tax, a year-long hiatus on grocery sales taxes, a per-household property tax reimbursement of up to $300 and an increased tax credit to the low-income working families.
The law will:
- Suspend the state tax on groceries for one year, starting July 1.
- The gas tax will be frozen until January.
- Property tax rebates will be doubled.
- Taxes on school supplies will be frozen during peak times this fall.
- Direct checks will be sent to some families equaling $50 for an individual and $100 per child.
- The earned income tax credit would be permanently expanded.
Illinois residents making less than $200,000 per year or $400,000 per year for couples filing jointly qualify for the direct checks. Each taxpayer will receive $50, plus $100 for each dependent child, capped at three.
The budget also includes more than $200 million for new public safety initiatives answering Republican criticism that Democrats were not doing enough to address rising crime.
It also puts $1 billion into a state “rainy day” fund. It goes into effect on July 1, the start of the state’s fiscal year.
Watch the entire budget-signing event in our video above.
News
Former NFL player Travis Rudolph gets to train at LA Fitness before facing murder trial
A former football star who is accused opening fire on four people, killing one and wounding another, and who faces charges of murder and attempted murder, can stay at his Lake Park home — and train at a park and an LA Fitness.
Travis Rudolph faces the possibility of life in prison after being accused of firing his assault rifle at a group of men and murdering 21-year-old Sebastien Jean-Jacques last year.
Rudolph has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree murder. He was released from jail this month after being granted a $160,000 bond by the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office. As part of his release, Rudolph will be allowed to train at an LA Fitness and Dyer Park in West Palm Beach from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., as long as his house arrest officer approves Rudolph’s schedule in advance.
Ken Malnik, a Fort Lauderdale criminal attorney who served on the defense team in the high-profile murder trial of Miami Subs founder Gus Boulis, said he thought it was “unusual” the state agreed to release Rudolph prior to the trial.
“Usually in these types of cases, the state will really contest and try to keep somebody locked up,” said Malnik, who is not involved in Rudolph’s case. “It’s a little unusual why the state would agree to a bond.”
Rudolph, 26, was previously held without bond after being arrested on April 7, 2021.
Rudolph, who attended Cardinal Newman High in West Palm Beach and Florida State University and briefly played in the NFL, will remain on in-house arrest through the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office until the trial, which won’t begin until September at the earliest.
Rudolph shares the Lake Park home with his mother and his brother.
Rudolph’s attorney, Marc Shiner, filed a motion for pretrial release, but before it went to a judge, the state attorney’s office agreed to an order granting Rudolph’s bond.
The shooting last April stemmed from an altercation Rudolph and his girlfriend, Dominique Jones, had earlier in the day, leading Jones to text her brother to come help out and “shoot his s— up,” according to court documents.
The brother, Jean-Jacques and two other men drove to Rudolph’s home to confront him over the incident. After they arrived, fighting broke out between the four men, Rudolph and Rudolph’s brother, Darryl, in front of Rudolph’s home. As the men retreated to their car, Rudolph allegedly fired 39 rounds at the vehicle, killing Jean-Jacques.
Rudolph’s attorneys say he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors say it’s murder.
Judge Jeffrey Dana Gillen dismissed Rudolph’s “stand your ground” claim in March, allowing the case to move forward.
In order to deny pretrial release, prosecutors have to clear a high hurdle in demonstrating the defendant’s guilt — a standard higher than “beyond a reasonable doubt,” Malnik said. He said the state allowing bond could stem from a variety of potential factors, such as the defense not wanting to show much of its case or not being prepared for a pretrial hearing.
In arguing for Rudolph’s release, Shiner said Rudolph has no prior arrests or criminal history and that his mother and brother, who also live in his house, have never been arrested.
Marc Freeman, a spokesman for the State Attorney’s Office, said they don’t comment on pending cases.
A court order did not indicate whether Rudolph would have to wear a monitoring device.
Prior to the arrest, Rudolph was most recently with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, but was released by the team following his arrest. Rudolph signed with the organization in December 2019, but never played a game with the team since the CFL season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The wide receiver played just seven games in the NFL with the New York Giants after going undrafted in 2017. He signed with the Miami Dolphins as part of their training squad in 2018, but tore his ACL in his first practice, ending his stint with the team.
