Finance
Cost Per Funded Loan – Building a Book of Business
There are many essential metrics that must be considered when a determination is made on how to spend valuable marketing dollars. The acceptable cost per funded loan varies depending on where an individual sits in the organizational chart and how much of a stakeholder one is in the long term growth of the company. Successful lead generation firms are aware of this and for this reason there products are designed to cater to different segments of the mortgage professional population.
A mortgage banker will seek to increase volume and can tolerate slimmer margins immediately sees the benefit of of increase overall lead volume. A cost per funded loan of $400 to $700 per funded loan is acceptable and very profitable, because the bank will draws revenue from the originated loan in more than one way.
There are a number of different ways to market a reverse mortgage. However, they fall into two basic categories: 1.) Waiting for a qualifying senior homeowner to walk through your door with and request the product from you or 2.) Market to the target demographic in a clear and informational manner and let them know the product is available.
Waiting In the Office for Warm Referrals: Lowest Cost Per Funded Loan
The easiest is to rely on warm referrals from past clients. In the reverse mortgage industry this would amount to simply waiting for someone who has previously reverse mortgage there home to go to a friend or family member and to extol the virtues of the FHA HECM or private equity loan that the recently received.
Ideally, they will have excellent comments to share regarding the company that provided the loan as well as the benefits of the loan itself. In this scenario the cost per funded loan is nearly zero and the profit margin associated with the loan is high.The downside to being dependent entirely on warm referrals of this type, particularly for growth oriented firms is easy to see.
First, senior homeowners tend to keep financial matters private and may not discuss financial matters openly. Second, for many seniors, their personal network of trusted people is shrinking as opposed to growing each year. Third reverse mortgages have been available for decades in one form or another and prior to the massive increases in home values associated with the real estate bubble, which substantially reduced the loan-to-value of many properties and increased the available equity, very few loans were done when this was the primary means of communication.
A quick visit to the FHA website or review of the year-by-year statistics reveals this to be undeniable.
Marketing Programs: Growth-Oriented Referrals
Growth oriented firms, particularly those with an exit strategy that includes being bought out by a larger firm or group of investors, will require more than just walk-in to build their businesses. Even large banks and financial institutions market heavily in the communities their agents service.
Anyone familiar with the reverse mortgage industry understands that eventual sale of the business entity or the portfolio is a key characteristic business plans. The portfolios developed by Home Equity Conversion Mortgage and Fannie Mae Homekeeper originators have value in securities marketplace that is greater than many traditional mortgage products, because the loan itself is government insured for the protection of the lender and the homeowner.
Marketing represents a business expense and as long as the revenue returned exceeds the cash outlay or credit obligation the outcome is positive. Marketing is one of the key components of any successful business and marketing significantly impact the ability of the sales force to perform.
Firms with 15 or more agent originating reverse mortgages on a daily basis need to make sure that their agents are consistently supplied with a steady stream of leads to follow-up on and will need to make projections regarding future performance of their sales force. A sales force without leads is doomed. A sales force with leads has an opportunity. And, a company that has a low cost per funded loan is more profitable.
Targeted States Affect Cost Per Funded Loan:
All states are not created equal when it comes to reverse mortgages. States, such as North Carolina, have a lot less competition, whereas, California, which has had the most reverse mortgage transactions has the most competition. The recent changes in the traditional mortgage market and pending financial crises the the Federal Reserve is working to avert have made many of the high volume states very difficult to work in, due substantial changes in appraised property values.
The challenges the brokers and lenders face are also faced by the lead generation companies they use and prices are set accordingly. A lead in North Carolina or Georgia will be cost, because the marketing firms will need to make a lower expenditure to produce the type of lead product the customer requires. The leads in California or Maryland on the other hand will require more marketing effort to produce. In California, the cost per funded loan could easily be $800 as opposed to North Carolina or Idaho where the cost per funded loan could be as low as $400.
If your firm has the ability to serve in multiple states at the same time, it is good idea to spread the marketing expenditure across the states in a manner that balance the total cost of your lead program against know factors, such as: Penetration by Market Size, New Market Opportunity, Average Available Equity for Eligible Homeowners, Lending Limits, and Legislative Requirements of the State.
The Advantages of REITs
Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is an investment vehicle that provides real estate holdings. It resembles mutual fund investments with a diversified investment array; moreover, it has some tax advantages. In asset management, REITs can provide diversification for a portfolio.
Because of the unique nature of REITs, a fund that invests in real estate holdings can provide a good way to hedge the stock and bond markets. If you remember right after the late 1990s internet tech boom, the market underwent a major correction. The stock market went down considerably and worried investors because of the stock market volatility. As capital pulled away from the market, more investors were looking for other types of investments including real estate.
Real estate subsequently surged because of low interest rates and interest in new forms of investments. As popularity in housing rose, the medium price per home surged as well. With dropping stock prices, real estate became the safe haven that concerned investors were looking for.
REITs could be a great investment option for asset management purposes. It not only provides diversity, but it provides consistent returns. In fact, REITs have provided roughly an average annualized return of 12.6% (12.6% return on average every year) in the past 30 years. A popular benchmark, the S&P 500, has returned 12.2% over the same time frame. Even with the slight advantage over the S&P, the .4% difference can provide cumulative returns over the long run.
REITs also have tax advantages. Since 90% of the profits are returned directly to the investors, double taxation is avoided. Typical corporate profits are taxed twice since the taxes are first taxed on the corporate level and then with the individual shareholder.
REITs also have the flexibility of stock funds. Under the proper portfolio management, they can provide liquidity by being able to sell their holdings without any restrictions. This allows the managers to be able to invest in other real estate that might be hot at the moment.
These trusts can even be diversified among various geographic locations and real estate types like corporate offices and homes. For only a few thousands dollar as the minimum investment, an investor can take advantage of ownership in diversified properties as a part of his/her asset management.
REITs not only provide capital investment, but they are also income for investors. The income stream is mainly from rental income. Each month, the managers provide income distributions that are generally consistent. This is a great vehicle for someone looking for high dividends found in large corporations.
As inflations rises, corporate profits become relatively lower. Stocks, therefore, are exposed to inflation risks. However, REITs can act like inflation hedges. While the cost of living rises, rental income can rise as well. So rising rental income can offset the inflation factor.
REITs provide a great way for investors to diversify their holdings. Asset management will benefit by the tax advantages, inflation hedging capabilities, geographical diversity and most importantly, portfolio diversity. For more information about REITs, consult your financial planner or contact a major mutual fund company.
Insurance For Water Damage Will Help Save Your Property
Insurance for water damage in your home is often part of your general homeowners policy. Your insurance may cover losses that are due to a pipe that burst or an appliance that leaks, but may not if you are exposed to a flood, tornado or hurricane.
For this kind of coverage you will need a separate policy. Unfortunately, many homeowners recognize this way too late. You can choose how much coverage you purchase, but do get the extra coverage.
Before you go to purchase your policy, decide how much you will actually need. Do you want to have replacement value coverage or just have current value coverage. There is a big difference. If you only buy current value, it will pay based on what your used items are worth, it won’t pay to purchase new items. There is a difference in price for the policies, but it would be worth it in the event you need to use it.
If while you were sleeping, your pipes froze and burst, your insurance will cover the water damage. However, if you left your home with the heater turned off while on vacation, your insurance will not cover these damages.
If your dishwasher overflows causing extensive water damage to your home, your insurance company will most likely cover the structure and all of it’s contents but they won’t necessarily pay to repair the dishwasher. Any leaking roof which causes problems is usually covered by homeowners insurance.
If your roof leaked because of a natural event such as hail, falling trees, or very high winds it will be covered since they are covered by insurance for water damage. Some of the claims such as sewer backups, flooding from an overflowing river or lake, and water seepage (usually seen in basements) are usually not covered by a regular homeowners insurance policy.
If you want to be covered from natural floods such as tidal surges, overflowing rivers and streams and flash floods, you will need to purchase a nationwide flood insurance policy from the federal government. Many people believe if you don’t live in a 100 year or 500 year flood plain, then this isn’t a policy for them. It is important to know that flooding can take place anywhere outside of known flood zones. Unfortunately, many people just don’t realize they should have flood insurance.
You must make sure that you are fully aware of the flood risk in your area, and the time of year when you are at the highest risk for flooding. Most insurance for water damage can take up to a couple of months or even more to go through and become fully active.
Cheap Car Insurance For Young Drivers
Is it possible to get cheap car insurance for a young driver? Well that depends on your definition of cheap. Why is that? Because young teen drivers as a group represent the highest risk group there is for an insurance company.
Young teen drivers are the least experienced drivers on the road. There is a lot to learn about driving and no drivers training school can teach teens about all the situations that will come up in their daily travels. It is only through thousands of hours on the road that you can become a good driver ready to deal with all the challenges you encounter.
Until your teenage driver accumulates those hours and becomes more experienced their insurance rates will be higher than most other drivers.
Teens as a group also get in the most accidents and unfortunately many of those accidents happen to be fatal.
These types of accidents cost the insurance companies a lot of money.
So now that we know why young drivers cost so much let’s take a moment to see how we can lower those insurance rates.
One of the biggest factors that determines how much you pay is what kind of car you drive. If you want a “cool” teen car like a Camaro, Mustang, or Subaru SRX then you will not have cheap car insurance. These types of cars encourage reckless driving and more aggressive driving and of course the insurance companies see this and the rates are high.
Whereas if you go with a more sensible car like a Corolla, Camry, or Taurus then you can get cheaper rates. These are more family type 4 door sedans and they usually cost less to insure.
The next factor is what kind of coverages you need on your teen’s car. A late model car with liability only will save you a lot of money every month compared to a newer car that has comprehensive and collision coverages.
If you do have to have full coverage then see how much you save with the highest deductibles available.
Another potential option is changing your young drivers driving status when they go away to school and are not driving a vehicle or have no access to a vehicle. You may be able to put them as a non operator or get a discount for them being away at school.
There isn’t too much options for getting cheap car insurance for young drivers but it does not hurt to shop around among the major insurance companies. You may be surprised to find a better deal you were not expecting.
