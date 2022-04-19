Finance
Differences Between Products And Services
What are some of the main differences between products and services? And when are these relevant?
Tangibility versus Intangibility
Products are tangible. You can buy pork as a tangible product. You buy it, you ship it and sell it. In the same way as you buy stamps, cigarettes and cars.
Financial service companies however, make it possible to exchange pork bellies Futures, on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). A future is (not the most simple example of) a service with which you can hedge your risk. In this last case, most of the people trading on the CME will never see or smell the pork bellies.
The ownership between products and services is different. A stock could be called a financial product that you own. You can place a stock order which might result in a transaction later on. Your bank services a depot fee for saving you a lot of work. You cannot own a service.
Where the product is much more standardized, the service is tailor-made. Companies differentiate in offering products and services, but the variations between similar products of different producers are less prominent than the variations between services.
You can count products in the same way as you can count your money (or have your bank service you this information). A service is not countable, but is “leveled;” better than the best service is not possible. There is a limit in what a service can offer.
A product is produced by a manufacturing process. A service is offered by the utility element of companies; you subscribe to a service in the same way as you subscribe to your gas and electricity supplier.
And this brings us to the essential of these differences; changing from one (product approach) to the other (service offering) is very complex, because of the last mentioned differences. Not only the process is different but the style change you need to support this change… Good Luck.
© 2006 Hans Bool
Finance
Simplify Your Property Investment: Why Oursource Your Real Estate Investing Needs
Are you operating your own rental portfolio? Are you tired of investigating your tenants and checking them out fully to make sure you are getting solid income streams?
Are you trying to find properties where numbers work? Do you think it will be wiser to work out a deal with a professional property manager to limit the liabilities your real estate business is creating?
Are you managing forward-looking assumptions regarding bad debt, delinquencies, concessions, vacancy, rent growth, etc. all impact returns and yields?
Are you embracing technology and don’t know how to start working on your online presence?
Property investing may not be rocket science but you can be bogged down with the various challenges of the day-to-day transactions.
Real estate may be a multifaceted and dynamic industry that evolves quickly and there will always be a handful of problems in such an erratic sector you have to navigate, but dealing with these challenges is not at the top of your list of priorities.
Don’t fret.
You can delegate. You can have your peace of mind.
So you can focus on the most important stuff in your real estate business and free your time working on what you love and what you’re good at, you can delegate two important roles:
- Lease Administration
- Dedicated Staffing
Yeah, this the smartest way to run your property investing business nowadays.
OUTSOURCE.
Why should you outsource your real estate investing needs?
• To simplify your property investment
You can demystify your property investing if you’ve developed a system with a dedicated team to cater to specific tasks. Let property managers do what they’re good at doing. Let the auditing team do the numbers. Let the social media staff work on your online presence. Delegate specific tasks to the right people to get the best outcome possible.
• To allow you more time to focus on what you do best
Since you already have a system and a dedicated team working in the background at the jobs that they’re good at, you now have more time to focus on what you do best. You can’t be a one-man band to do everything. You have your own special skills and talents that are needed in your property investing and it will serve you well to do that.
• To give you the freedom to have a work-life balance
You don’t necessarily have to work hard on your property investing. You only need to work smart. With a sound system in place and dedicated staff, you can also enjoy and get a life.
You deserve to have a work-life balance and you need it to thrive in your business. A sound mind, body and spirit working harmoniously together is the secret to your success. You can’t work smart and not live life. You can have it both… work and live.
Be a success story in your property investing. Work smart, delegate and outsource.
Finance
What Are Escrow Fees
Basics
The escrow company usually serves as a neutral intermediary between all the parties involved in a real estate or mortgage transaction.
These parties can include:
- lenders
- brokers
- insurance agents
- appraisers
- notaries
A mortgage loan usually involves a very large amount of paperwork. This is necessary to protect all the parties involved, including buyers, sellers, lenders, and others.
The escrow agent also handles the transfer of money between the parties. A lender will wire money into an escrow account. If it is a refinance to cash equity out the escrow agent will deduct the relevant fees owed to other parties and pay the remainder out to the borrower.
If the transaction is a real estate purchase the escrow agent will receive money from the lender, pay off any existing mortgages and closing costs, collect any buyer depsosit, and give the rest as sales proceeds to the lender.
After any transaction the relevant public records are updated to reflect the ownership of a property and the liens on it.
It is a crtitical job that requires meticulous record keeping.
How The Escrow Affects You
Escrow fees are usually around $500 – $1500 depending on the loan size. The size of the escrow fee may change depending on the amount of the loan or transaction.
Shopping Around For Escrow Services
The escrow service is usually chosen by the realtors in the event of a real estate purchase and the lender or mortgage broker in the event of a refinance.
Professionals who have done lots of deals usually get a better per deal price from an escrow company which may in turn pass on the savings to you.
You can ask how the escrow agent is selected, and find out how their rates compare.
Finance
Call Recording for Mobiles in Financial Services Companies – Laying Down the Law
Financial companies have long since had to record all phone calls from landlines, but new regulations from the Financial Services Authority (FSA) could see call recording used for mobile phone calls – and then stored for six months.
From March 2009, firms have had to record all telephone conversations and electronic communications relating to client orders and the conclusion of transactions in the equity, bond, and derivatives markets.
By law financial companies have to record email conversations and phone calls from fixed lines however, mobile phone calls were previously exempt from this regulation as the technology simply couldn’t handle it. Now, the technology is well able to record mobile calls. The FSA is currently holding a consultation before deciding to include mobile calls into the rules.
The FSA consulted on the taping rules last year, with them completing a further review of the cost-benefit analysis and discussing with the industry the scope and practicalities of the possibility of recording on mobile devices, both corporate liable and personal devices.
It is expected that recording mobile conversations will become mandatory to close a potential loophole in the FSA’s current taping framework. The FSA believe that if they were to keep the mobile phone taping exemption, those wishing to circumvent the rules have incentives to move ‘relevant conversations’ on recorded fixed lines to unrecorded mobile phones.
This undermines the taping regime’s effectiveness. Therefore, removing the exemption, it is believed, will contribute to achieving the economic benefits as follows: recorded communication increases the probability of successful enforcement; and this reduces the expected value of exploiting private information and hence reduces insider trading.
This, in principle, leads to increased market confidence and greater price efficiency.
The latest reports on this subject for the FSA found that the overwhelming majority of firms in the financial services sector did not employ mobile recording solutions. In the period since the exemption was created, most firms had done little to prepare for mobile recording, preferring to wait until the FSA requires recording from mobiles before implementing a solution.
However, several authorised firms and suppliers have indicated that the level of interest in mobile call recording is now much greater than ever before in the financial services sector. Several authorised firms have requested detailed pricing and technical proposals from suppliers and have discussed in detail how mobile recording technology might be integrated with their existing communications and recording solutions.
The supply side for mobile call recording has also evolved somewhat. In particular, the largest provider of cellular services to City financial firms and the largest provider of managed trading turrets to the financial sector have both signed deals to distribute the same company’s mobile recording solution in the UK. Although neither the cellular operator nor the provider of managed turret services has yet signed a deal within the UK financial services sector, both companies appear confident in the reliability and scalability of the underlying technology.
Why is this issue of interest to mobile managers? It is not typically their remit to concern themselves with FSA compliance issues?
It is likely that suppliers will provide workable and scalable solutions to record accurately voice, sms, mms, and email activities against a particular cellular number. The raw call files and billing data from the airtime carriers and recording technology from specialist suppliers will integrate nicely to tag a call made at a certain time, from a certain number, whilst recording its content.
However it is likely that there will be a requirement to store the data and calls for at least 6 months, possibly more. The storing in itself is not an issue, with the voice files, text transcripts and other data being stored more than likely via a 3rd party data storage solution.
The problem however escalates when you add into the mix the general complexities of managing mobile fleets. In any given 6 month period in any large organisation there will be a multitude of changes driven by people leaving the organisation, people starting with the organisation, numbers being recycled between individuals and projects.
The challenge will therefore be not relating the content recorded in a call to a specific time, and a specific number, but having the data on who held that number at that period of time. If the numbers are recycled and reused in the organisation, if the caller has since left and a new starter been issued the number, then this must also be logged. There is a requirement for a robust and approved solution for attaching the mobile number to an individual in that same time period.
This is an issue neither the call recording providers, nor airtime providers are likely to be able to help with. It is a database management issue and a mobile management issue which organisations will need to address and become comfortable with their solution. It could be solved internally utilising database tools and internal resources, or could be outsourced to a management company providing mobile management solutions.
This is not a typical wireless expense management issue, it is not telecom expense management, it comes down to process management, and ensuring the recording solution chosen, the airtime carrier, and this specific process can all work together. Getting any component piece of the solution wrong may lead to great inefficiency when locating the correct data, inaccuracies in personnel allocation, and worst case a compliance issue with this FSA legislation carrying heavy fines for individual organisations.
