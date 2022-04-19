News
Dolphins Q&A: Is Christian Wilkins next in line for multi-year extension?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.
Q: Is there any chatter about a Christian Wilkins extension? His draft class is gonna blow up the DT market — him, Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence, Quinnen Williams, Ed Oliver…would be a good idea to lock him in before the other guys start signing deals. — John Cronce on Twitter
A: There is such chatter, and around the time of the scouting combine in early March, a league source told the Sun Sentinel that a multi-year extension for Christian Wilkins is a goal before utilizing a fifth-year option by the May 2 deadline.
Such a deal could make Wilkins one of the NFL’s 10 highest-paid defensive tackles.
Wilkins may actually set the market for the other defensive tackles from the 2019 draft mentioned more so than they would him, outside of maybe the Tennessee Titans’ Jeffery Simmons, who was a Pro Bowl selection last year, a distinction Wilkins has yet to achieve.
Quinnen Williams, Ed Oliver and Dexter Lawrence have been solid but not as consistently impactful as Wilkins, although Williams, the No. 3 pick in that draft to the New York Jets, has provided the most in terms of pass rush with his 15 ½ sacks over three seasons, 13 in the past two years. With the Bills, Oliver, also taken ahead of Wilkins, has been a liability in run defense. Lawrence, with the Giants, has not quite lived up to his billing as a top run-stopper.
Wilkins is coming off a third NFL season where he tied for the league lead in tackles among defensive linemen. His 89 tackles tied Pittsburgh’s Cameron Heyward for most last season, which was the highest mark for any down lineman since 2013. Ten of those tackles for Wilkins went for a loss.
“He had a heck of a year last year,” said Dolphins general manager Chris Grier when asked about the likelihood of picking up Wilkins’ fifth-year option. “I would say most likely, but we’ll make that decision when we get to that.”
Wilkins, starting every game, also upped his pass rush in 2021 with a career-high 4 ½ sacks, adding 13 quarterback hits, four pass deflections, a forced fumble and fumble recovery — oh, and of course, a touchdown reception with an epic celebration that followed.
If Miami can’t get an extension done before the May 2 deadline for exercising the fifth-year option, it would likely use the fifth-year option, guaranteeing the former Clemson standout $10,069,000 in 2023, a figure that is based on his playing time the past three years and the average salary of the third through 20th highest-paid defensive tackles.
A multi-year deal for Wilkins, who is slated to make $2.6 million in 2022, would likely earn him an annual salary in the $10-13 million range. The fifth-year option, which is only available for first-round picks, gives the Dolphins an extra season to get a deal done, but a multi-year extension would be more cap friendly.
The Dolphins, of course, have had various other maneuvers to prioritize this offseason before coming around to Wilkins. They signed left tackle Terron Armstead, traded for receiver Tyreek Hill and added running backs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds in free agency among outside acquisitions. Miami gave cornerback Xavien Howard the extension he wanted, re-signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and placed the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki, among moves made to keep top returning players within the organization.
Wild place Marcus Foligno in COVID protocol ahead of Tuesday’s game in Montreal
With the NHL eliminating daily COVID testing a couple of months ago, it has been awhile since the Wild have been swabbed as a team.
But ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Canadiens in Montreal, the Wild needed to get tested due to cross-border travel between the U.S. and Canada — and that’s when Wild winger Marcus Foligno tested positive. He was placed in COVID protocol Monday and will be forced to miss the next few games.
While there’s a chance Foligno could be cleared by this weekend, he will miss Tuesday’s game in Montreal, plus home games Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks and Friday against the Seattle Kraken.
In response to Foligno being placed in COVID protocol, the Wild recalled winger Mitchell Chaffee from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). The 24-year-old Chaffee leads the minor-league team with 22 goals. He also has 15 assists.
After a successful collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts, Chaffee signed with the Wild as an undrafted free agent on March 24, 2020. There’s a very good chance he makes his NHL debut Tuesday.
In addition to missing Foligno, the Wild are also without Jordan Greenway (upper-body injury) and Tyson Jost (lower-body injury) up front.
Kendrick Lamar announces new album, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’
Tonight’s Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians game postponed by inclement weather and temperatures in the 30s
The Chicago White Sox will have to wait a day to get their first look at the Cleveland Guardians after Monday’s game was postponed because of poor weather.
The game was called as snow fell in the area.
The postponed game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 12 at Progressive Field. The first game will start at 12:10 p.m. and the regularly scheduled game is at 6:10 p.m.
Dallas Keuchel and Shane Bieber are scheduled to start Tuesday. Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA) — who is going for win No. 101 — was the American League Cy Young Award winner with the Houston Astros in 2015 while Bieber (0-0, 2.70) won the award in 2020.
Jimmy Lambert (Wednesday) and Dylan Cease (Thursday) are scheduled to start the final two games of the series for the Sox.
The Sox have won two of three games in each of their first three series this season (at Detroit, home against Seattle and Tampa Bay).
They lead the AL Central despite injuries in spring training to starter Lance Lynn (right knee surgery to repair torn tendon) and third baseman Yoán Moncada (right oblique strain) and in the opening series to starter Lucas Giolito (left abdominal strain) and right fielder AJ Pollock (strained right hamstring).
They began Monday as the only team in the AL Central with a winning record.
Cleveland split its season-opening four-game series at Kansas City and won two games at Cincinnati before being swept in a three-game series against San Francisco in their first series at Progressive Field since the changing their name.
Associated Press contributed to this report
