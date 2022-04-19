News
Dolphins secondary figures to be one of NFL’s best in 2022
Miami Dolphins standout cornerback Xavien Howard got his money this offseason, and that assured that the team’s strong secondary would remain intact.
With the extra $50,691,177 in a restructured five-year deal, Howard’s contract concerns were appeased, ensuring he is locked in to solidify the most important factor that allows the Dolphins defense to play aggressively.
With Howard on one side and Byron Jones as the opposite cornerback, the amount of single coverage they play is what lets Miami dial up blitzes as often as it does, including from the safety position. Even when seen giving up catches, it’s often a byproduct of the more challenging situations they’re put in, playing 1-on-1 against skilled receivers without safety help over the top.
With Howard and Jones back, along with the young safety duo of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, the Dolphins are set with their defensive back grouping. Nickel cornerback Nik Needham signed his restricted free agent tender, which also brings him back as the key third corner and fifth defensive back that sees the field more than ever in today’s NFL.
With the NFL draft beginning on April 28, the Dolphins don’t have an immediate need to find an early contributor, but they could look to add depth and find a Day 3 gem that can be developed for the future. The Dolphins head into the draft with a late third-round selection, No. 102, a compensatory pick from the San Francisco 49ers, a fourth-round selection and two in the seventh.
Howard’s 27 interceptions since entering the league as a second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2016 are most in the NFL in that span. His ability to turn opponents over and get the ball for the offense is the reason why he has three Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020, when he led the NFL with 10 interceptions.
Byron Jones doesn’t nearly create the takeaways Howard does, but his coverage on the other side is a critical X-factor when opponents are looking to avoid Howard. He disclosed on social media that he had an offseason lower leg surgery, which can help him return to form that landed him the five-year, $82.5 million deal in 2020 that surpassed Howard’s contract at the time.
Holland will look to build off a rookie campaign where he proved immensely versatile, producing 68 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and a fumble recovery. The 36th pick in the 2021 draft is a budding star in the secondary.
Much of the same can be said about Brandon Jones, who took a major step in his second NFL season. He went from starting four games as a rookie in 2020 to 13 last year. He collected 76 tackles, was a beast on the blitz with five sacks, had an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Needham has been a key cog in Miami’s defense over the past three seasons since making the Dolphins’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has had two interceptions every year, last year returning one for a touchdown for the first time in the Monday Night Football win at the New Orleans Saints.
Safety Eric Rowe returns as a solid veteran, locker room presence and former starter in the Dolphins defense that provides versatility as a converted cornerback from his time with the New England Patriots earlier in his career. Former University of Miami standout Sheldrick Redwine also provides depth at safety after he signed back on following Miami’s midseason acquisition of him last year.
Noah Igbinoghene, the first-round pick in 2020, will look to take a step in shedding the bust label he’s been hit with after barely contributing in two seasons, even being a healthy inactive in six games in 2021 and dressing but not playing in two others.
Keion Crossen is a defensive back and special teams ace that was signed in free agency. Safety Clayton Fejedelem also figures to be a key special teams contributor. Cornerbacks Elijah Campbell and Trill Williams return after being on the active roster in 2021.
The Dolphins also have Javaris Davis, D’Angelo Ross and South Florida local Quincy Wilson, who played in high school at University School and collegiately for the Florida Gators, as defensive backs on the offseason roster.
Previously addressed
Dolphins giving Tua Tagovailoa tools to succeed heading into Year 3
Dolphins’ new-look backfield should benefit from Mike McDaniel’s run game
Dolphins have improved offensive line, but are still a piece or two away up front
Dolphins returning last year’s tight ends, but use of the unit could change in new offense
Dolphins filled offseason receiver need with speed; are they done at the position?
Dolphins opted for continuity at linebacker, but could another pickup be in play?
()
News
The mask mandate ended midflight, sparking cheers, selfies and alarm
Halfway into her flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles on Monday night, Brooke Tansley heard the pilot’s voice pipe up through the public address system, apologizing for the interruption.
“You’re going to be very excited to hear this news,” she recalled him saying. The Transportation Security Administration was no longer requiring masks on planes, and passengers were free to take them off if they would like. The announcement was met with a smattering of claps and some jubilant cheers, and about a third of the people aboard immediately peeled off their masks, Tansley said.
For some travelers, Monday evening’s announcement from the TSA that it would stop enforcing a mask mandate after a federal judge in Florida struck down the requirement came as they were already on their way — in airport terminals, on the tarmac or even in the air.
Many passengers greeted the news with applause and cheers, as seen in videos on social media. One took a celebratory selfie, with most fellow passengers in wide, maskless grins. A pilot told those aboard his flight: “Congratulations.”
Not all flights appeared to have immediately done away with the mask requirement. At least one person wrote on Twitter that a flight attendant told him masks had to stay on.
For her part, Tansley felt a jolt of fear and alarm. She was with her two children, a 4-year-old and an 8-month-old, both too young to be vaccinated, the baby too young for a mask. She was on her way to a work meeting involving a colleague with a rare autoimmune disease, and her family had undergone PCR tests because they were worried about potentially infecting him.
“I was scared — all I could do was hope it’s going to be OK,” she said. “There wasn’t any other option.”
Tansley said her family had not been on a flight since Christmas 2019 out of concern about the virus. She has asthma, and said she was not sure whether she would go ahead with her work meetings, or what her family would do about their return flight home on April 25.
“It’s not that the mask mandate has changed that upset me, it’s that we boarded the plane under one set of rules, and made a decision as a family and as a work group,” said Tansley, a television producer and former Broadway performer. “The decision was made for us midflight.”
Scott Hechinger, a lawyer, was waiting for his delayed flight to New York at a crowded terminal in West Palm Beach, Florida, when the announcement came that the mandate had been lifted and passengers were free to board their flights without masks.
The terminal erupted in a loud, sustained cheer, and about half the travelers took off their masks, he said.
“For this announcement to happen literally minutes before we got in the plane made me feel very uncomfortable,” Hechinger wrote in a text message. On his flight, about 75% were unmasked, he said.
He said he worried about his wife and 6-year-old son, who were in the air on a separate flight en route to Los Angeles.
“It hit me that my wife and young son would also likely get this announcement midflight and be more exposed than usual,” he wrote. “I’m upset, uncomfortable, and frustrated.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
News
Fans claim Thor is ‘gay as hell’ after ‘Love and Thunder’ trailer reveal
News
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Cornerbacks
The South Florida Sun Sentinel continues its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with cornerbacks. Like most years, cornerback is one of the deepest positions in the 2022 draft. That’s a byproduct of playing 500-plus snaps each season in this pass-happy era of football. Someone has to defend all those passes, and that leads to a respectable influx of cornerbacks and defensive backs each draft. However, this class lacks the clear-cut studs, but might be filled with a dozen or more NFL starters.
LSU Derek Stingley Jr.
Stingley looked like a transcendent player, the next Patrick Peterson, as a freshman at LSU when he pulled down six interceptions. But injuries and inconsistent play diminished his shine the past two years because he flat out struggled. His outstanding combination of size (6-1, 195), speed, and fluid athleticism will keep him as a first-round pick. How high depends on who wants to gamble on him being an NFL elite when healthy.
Cincinnati Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
Gardner is long, fast and fluid, and has the skill set to play a variety of techniques. He has excellent ball skills (nine interceptions in three seasons), which indicates that he can become an All-Pro, and he’s a willing tackler. The biggest concern is that his aggressiveness might be used against him on the next level, especially against bigger, more physical and experienced receivers.
Washington Trent McDuffie
McDuffie is the type of cornerback who would bring inside-outside versatility to his next defense. He’s fast, instinctive and plays with a fiery temperament. He has the versatility to line up as a nickel cornebrack because of his movement skills, which might make him an in-demand talent. His lack of length (he’s 5-11) might turn some teams off.
Georgia Derion Kendrick
Kendrick is a high-ceiling prospect who has the type of competitive demeanor to play at an All-Pro level in time, and he has excellent body control. Teams must get past a few character concerns for him to become a top-50 selection.
Florida Kaiir Elam
Elam is a long, physical press corner who possesses quick hands and good balance. He challenges quarterbacks and has the potential to be an elite cornerback with good coaching. He wasn’t thrown at often last season, but still finished his three seasons with the Gators with six interceptions and 20 pass breakups. Elam is going to appeal to a team that plays plenty of bump-and-run coverage.
Best of the Rest
Some teams might view Andrew Booth Jr., Washington’s Kyler Gordon or Auburn’s Roger McCreary as the best cornerbacks in this class. And then there are the small school standouts like UTSA’s Tariq Woolen, Zyon McCollum or Fayetteville State’s Joshua Williams who could end up being among this draft’s best talent in four seasons. Each team, or coaches personal taste will dictate their cornerback board.
Class Grade: B-
Because there are 15 cornerbacks in this draft class who have the potential to become NFL starters in a year or two, this happens to be one of the 2022 draft’s deepest positions. Teams with good evaluation staffs won’t rush to select a cornerback, but expecting a run on this position on Day 2 is understandable, if not logical.
Teams in need
There isn’t an NFL team that wouldn’t benefit from adding another starting-caliber cornerback. The Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Titans, Chiefs, Raiders, Seahawks, 49ers, Rams, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Panthers, Vikings, and Commanders will likely be competing for this classes’ top-10 cornerbacks, which means many will be selected earlier than expected because of the law of supply-and-demand.
Dolphins’ focus
Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL, and Nik Needham is a young, developing player. But Needham has struggled at times playing nickel cornerback, which relies heavily on quickness and physicality. It would benefit the Dolphins to find a true nickel to develop, especially since Needham is playing on a one-year deal, and Noah Igbinoghene, the Dolphins’ 2020 first-round pick, has been a disappointment his first two seasons.
Previously addressed
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Quarterbacks
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Running backs
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Offensive linemen
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Tight ends
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Receivers
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Linebacker
()
Dolphins secondary figures to be one of NFL’s best in 2022
The mask mandate ended midflight, sparking cheers, selfies and alarm
11 Essential Phone Numbers For Your Cell Phone
Fans claim Thor is ‘gay as hell’ after ‘Love and Thunder’ trailer reveal
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Cornerbacks
Bob Raissman: Does Aaron Judge’s uncertain future with the Yankees drive ratings? YES
Major Medical Plans – The Most Coverage Available
Why Crypto Casinos Are Your Best Choice For Online Gambling
Medicare And Medicare Supplement Insurance See Burgeoning Enrollment
Jet Set: Time for an Upgrade
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes