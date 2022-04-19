News
Doyle McManus: The cost of China’s harsh ‘zero COVID’ policy? Human suffering and economic damage.
The stories from Shanghai, a city of 25 million entering its fourth week of COVID-19 lockdown, have been harrowing.
Millions have been confined to their homes, their movements monitored by pandemic police in white hazmat suits. Almost 300,000 people who’ve tested positive or had contact with someone positive have been forcibly moved to spartan quarantine centers.
Videos on social media have shown people fighting over food or screaming for help from their apartment windows: “Save us! We don’t have enough to eat!”
Police took children who tested positive and sequestered them, away from their parents, in state-run hospitals — a policy reversed only after an outcry from distraught mothers.
For over two years, China’s response to the pandemic has been the draconian approach known as “zero COVID.” It succeeded in stopping the virus’s spread in 2020, when no vaccines existed and exposure was more often fatal.
Now, though, most infections stem from the relatively mild omicron variant, and an enviable 88% of people in China are fully vaccinated. Shanghai has reported more than 220,000 COVID-19 cases since March 1 but has officially acknowledged no deaths from the surge.
Still, the government’s response has been total lockdown.
The result has been the needless disruption of millions of lives and a blow to the world’s second-largest economy, with effects that will ripple across the world.
The damage is impossible to estimate with any accuracy, but big enough that Premier Li Keqiang warned publicly last week that the economy faces “unexpected challenges and mounting downward pressures.”
In Greater Shanghai, China’s economic capital, workers cannot reach their jobs. Construction projects have halted. Assembly lines for Tesla, Volkswagen, Apple and other major brands have suspended operations.
Supply chains are in chaos. Truck and train traffic have plunged. And according to unofficial reports, hundreds of container ships are stuck unloaded in the region’s ports.
The problems aren’t confined to Shanghai. Japan’s Nomura Bank reported last week that 45 Chinese cities, with almost 400 million inhabitants total, were in some form of lockdown.
The government in Beijing hasn’t changed its official target of 5.5% growth for 2022, but economists say that number looks unattainable now.
Until recently, many Americans thought of China as a juggernaut that would soon overtake the United States to become the largest economy in the world — a meaningless landmark, but one that comes with bragging rights.
Two years ago, the Japan Center for Economic Research predicted that the crossover point would come in 2029. Last month the think tank revised its projection to 2033, four years later.
In the face of all that adverse data, you might expect China’s leaders to soften the zero COVID policy for the sake of economic growth. That’s what has happened, at least tacitly, in the United States, where the Biden administration has relaxed its COVID-19 recommendations in view of the diminished threat of fatalities.
Not in China.
“Prevention and control work cannot be relaxed,” President Xi Jinping said last week. “Persistence is victory.”
The problem is political: Zero COVID has been one of Xi’s signature policies, and he doesn’t appear interested in diluting it — especially as he approaches a Communist Party Congress this fall that is expected to award him a third five-year term.
“We often think of China’s political system as adaptive and decentralized, but under Xi’s strongman politics it’s neither of those things,” Susan Shirk, a China expert at the University of California, San Diego, told me. “Xi sometimes make mistakes, but nobody dares to tell him. Instead, there’s a bandwagon effect; party subordinates often overshoot, because they want to stand out as the most loyal.”
In a democratic country, a leader would worry about bad economic news in the middle of a reelection campaign.
Xi doesn’t have that problem; there’s no sign of a challenge to him from the party ranks.
Besides, this year’s economic slowdown, which began even before the lockdown in Shanghai, is probably only a short-term problem.
But Xi still faces a long-term economic challenge. His larger goal is to move China into the ranks of advanced high-income countries.
Since Deng Xiaoping’s economic reforms in the 1970s, China has grown prosperous thanks largely to low-wage export manufacturing and a seemingly inexhaustible supply of workers.
But one of Xi’s core promises is that a modernizing economy will deliver higher wages. Meanwhile, China’s population — and its workforce — are projected to shrink, a product of its old “one-child” policy.
“They need to develop a new growth model,” Aaron L. Friedberg, a China scholar at Princeton University, told me. “Xi’s answer has been to try to leap ahead in technology and increase workers’ productivity as they lose their low-wage advantage.”
But he faces a potential political contradiction.
“They’re betting that they can be just as innovative as we are while keeping the flow of information under control inside the country,” said Friedberg, author of “Getting China Wrong,” a new book on U.S.-China policy. “It’s not clear that it’s going to work.”
Meanwhile, he said, Xi is employing another time-honored device to bolster domestic support for his regime, even in the face of an economic downturn: unbridled nationalism.
“The regime has deliberately ratcheted up the sense of antagonism between China and the West,” Friedberg said. “And it’s actually been quite successful at that.”
When China accuses the United States of being at fault for Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine, he said, Americans and the Biden administration aren’t its main audience.
“I don’t think it’s aimed at us,” he said. “It’s aimed at the domestic audience and at the developing world — showing that China is emerging as the leader of the global south, willing to stand up to the West.”
Russia’s war in Ukraine will end someday. When that happens, China — with its economic challenges and its ambitions of international leadership — will reassume its status as the most important global rival to the United States.
Loan : Good News! Google Pay and Phone Pe is giving loan of 5 lakhs without guarantee, know – easy process
Loan : Good News! Google Pay and Phone Pe is giving loan of 5 lakhs without guarantee, know – easy process
There is good news for Google Pay and PhonePe users. Because now both these UPI apps will provide instant loan up to Rs 5 lakh to their customers.
Even without any documents.. Let us tell you that Google Pay had already started this facility. But recently the big UPI app company (PhonePe) has also started this facility for the customers. This will benefit millions of customers.
However, some conditions have been placed. Only after completing these can you apply for the loan. If your CIBIL score is above 700 then you can apply for loan on both UPI app. Let us tell you that to take a loan from PhonePe, Google Pay, you have to take a loan from the parent company of all these apps.
For example, if a customer wants to get a loan from PhonePe, he has to get the loan sanctioned from its parent company Flipkart. Along with this, the customer’s CIBIL score should be above 700. Apart from this, it is necessary for the customer to have PAN card and Aadhar card.
This is the process: If you want to take a loan through Google Pay, then first of all open the app. After this select the loan option in the money option. After this you will see different types of loan offers here.
In this, choose the option of pre-approved loan. Here you have to choose the loan amount and repayment time. After this, take a loan by clicking on the option of charge. After that select Continue Next.
After this, after filling all the details, send the OTP on the mobile. The app will verify your loan as soon as you enter the OTP in the app. Similarly, application can also be made on phone pay. After completing this process, the loan amount will be transferred to your UPI account.
The post Loan : Good News! Google Pay and Phone Pe is giving loan of 5 lakhs without guarantee, know – easy process appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Aadhaar holders alert! Somewhere no one has taken SIM on your Aadhaar, find out in such minutes, know how
Aadhaar holders alert! Somewhere no one has taken SIM on your Aadhaar, find out in such minutes, know how
It is quite easy to find out how many mobile SIMs are linked to your Aadhaar. You can find it on your smartphone in minutes. The government has created a portal to find out how many SIMs are active on your Aadhaar number.
New Delhi. Aadhaar has become an important document. Its use is increasing day by day. This is the reason why the incidents of fraud related to Aadhaar are also increasing. Therefore, do not share your Aadhaar related information with any unknown person.
Now only Aadhar is used to get a mobile SIM card. Incidents of an unknown person fraudulently taking mobile SIM on another person’s Aadhar card are also increasing. Criminals use SIM cards taken on the basis of others to commit financial and other crimes. That is why today it is necessary that we keep checking that whether on our basis, no one has fraudulently got a mobile SIM issue.
It is quite easy to find out how many mobile SIMs are linked with your Aadhaar. You can find it on your smartphone in minutes. The government has created a portal to find out how many SIMs are active on your Aadhaar number. It has been named Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP). Through this portal, users can check all the phone numbers linked to their Aadhaar number.
On this portal, you can not only get information about your Aadhaar linked, but if any mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar number without your knowledge, then you can also complain about it. Not only this, you can unlink your old and those numbers with Aadhaar, which you are no longer using.
- First of all go to
- Enter your mobile number in the specified field here.
- After this click on ‘Request OTP’ button.
- Enter the OTP received on your mobile number in the designated place
- All the numbers related to your Aadhaar number will be visible on the website.
- Here you can report and block numbers that aren’t in use or are no longer needed.
The post Aadhaar holders alert! Somewhere no one has taken SIM on your Aadhaar, find out in such minutes, know how appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Orioles minor league report: Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Bradish dealing in Triple-A; Jordan Westburg off to hot start
A series victory over the New York Yankees represents an early highlight for the Orioles at the major league level, but there have already been several across the minors.
Recent draftees and international signees are beginning to blend at both A-ball affiliates. The Orioles’ future infield might be on display each night at Double-A Bowie. At Triple-A Norfolk, a lineup full of on-the-cusp batters is having success while the organization’s top two active pitching prospects dominate.
That last group will begin making an impact in the majors in the near future, but for now, they’ll have to settle for being featured in The Baltimore Sun’s weekly minor league reports. This edition looks back at, in the case of Norfolk players, the first two weeks of the minor league campaign, but each week going forward, we will break down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut.
1. Triple-A Norfolk right-hander Grayson Rodriguez
Baseball’s top pitching prospect was drafted in the first round in 2018 but didn’t make his first Grapefruit League appearance until this spring, pairing a dazzling first inning with a cumbersome second. Rodriguez has stuck to the outcome of the former in his first two Triple-A starts.
Over nine innings, Rodriguez, 22, has allowed two runs on four hits, striking out 15 batters against one walk. The dominant start has fans clamoring for a debut, but including his time last year with Double-A Bowie, Rodriguez has made 20 starts in the upper minors and has yet to pitch past the fifth inning. Last year, the Orioles were safeguarding their prized arm coming out of the coronavirus shutdown. This season, they’re still building him up, with Rodriguez yet to reach 70 pitches in an outing. They’ll likely want him to get at least a score beyond that and pitch into the seventh inning or so before considering an outing at Camden Yards.
2. Triple-A Norfolk right-hander Kyle Bradish
After two impressive spring outings against lineups of Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies regulars, Bradish briefly stayed behind in Sarasota to get further built up. It hasn’t seemed to take him long to catch up to Rodriguez. Named the International League Pitcher of the Week on Monday, Bradish pitched nine innings of one-run ball in his two starts last week against New York’s Triple-A affiliate.
The best-regarded of the four pitching prospects the Orioles received from the Los Angeles Angels in December 2019 in the trade for starter Dylan Bundy, the 25-year-old already spent most of last season at Triple-A. Like Rodriguez, he’s topped out at 67 pitches thus far, but once Bradish gets stretched out, it shouldn’t be long until he’s in the majors, especially if he keeps pitching like this.
3. Double-A Bowie infielder Jordan Westburg
Westburg is part of an exciting infield with Bowie, sharing the dirt with fellow top prospects Gunnar Henderson and Joey Ortiz, the latter of whom had a handful of defensive highlights during the week. Bowie skipper Kyle Moore has managed to get all three some time at shortstop, but Westburg is the only one thus far to get work at both second and third.
He also made an impact with his bat. Four of Westburg’s nine hits have left the yard, with his all-fields approach on display for a home run through falling snow Sunday. He’s also drawn six walks against eight strikeouts, posting an OPS of 1.021.
4. Triple-A Norfolk outfielder Kyle Stowers
Stowers gets the headline, but this is really an opportunity to shout out many of the Tides’ hitters. Despite missing several games after an opening day hit-by-pitch to his hand, Stowers, Baltimore’s No. 7 prospect, returned and raked, ending this week with a slash line of .381/.519/.905. Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra, both products of the Mychal Givens trade with Colorado, have an OPS of .890 and .820, respectively, with Nevin, one of the Orioles’ final cuts this spring, tying a Norfolk record with eight RBIs on Friday. Between them in OPS ranks are Jahmai Jones and Rylan Bannon, infielders who came to Baltimore in trades with the two Los Angeles franchises. Only Nevin and Jones have appeared in the majors, but all could at some point.
Yusniel Diaz is also worthy of recognition here, carrying his hot spring into the season, though he’s since been shelved with a right hamstring strain, yet another lower-body injury for the former top prospect.
5. Double-A Bowie outfielder Hudson Haskin
Haskin actually hasn’t played since exiting Wednesday’s Baysox game after getting hit by a pitch, but what he did before that was impressive enough to warrant recognition here.
In Bowie’s first game of the year, the 2020 second-round pick recorded three doubles, then two days later, he added two bases to each of those for a three-homer game. Known more for his speed, Haskin hit only five home runs in 83 games last year for Low-A Delmarva and High-A Aberdeen.
He was originally going to return as part of Sunday’s lineup before being scratched amid the frigid temperatures, so the hope is he’ll return sometime this week.
The top prospect not featured so far
Catcher Adley Rutschman, the Orioles’ — and in the eyes of several publications, baseball’s — top prospect, might already be in the majors if not for the right tricep strain he suffered on the cusp of major league camp. Instead, he remains at the Orioles’ complex in Sarasota, Florida, working toward joining an affiliate in hopes of reaching the majors in the near future.
In an interview Friday with MASN play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Brown, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Rutschman could return to game action “very soon,” adding that the Orioles want him to participate in “normal, everyday play” before joining an affiliate. Then, it becomes a matter of getting his timing back.
“I think once we see that, we’re gonna know that [he’s] back to the player we had at the beginning of spring training, when he has poised to impact the roster,” Elias said. “I think that’s all going to happen very quickly.
“On a week-to-week basis, we’re going to keep an eye on how it’s going with him, and the sooner he gets back into his timing, I think the sooner he’s going to make the team. He’s doing very well in coming back from the injury, and he was looking better than ever prior to the injury. It was just really as bad of timing as you could have.”
International acquisition of the week
With the Orioles’ increased focus on Latin America in recent years and the players who came to them as a result of that beginning to matriculate into their full-season affiliates, this year’s roundups will highlight minor leaguers who are byproducts of the organization’s increased international investment.
Delmarva outfielder Isaac Bellony, 20, is with a full-season affiliate for the first time after signing with Baltimore for $220,000 in 2018 after then-executive vice president Dan Duquette said the organization would increase its international presence.
Among the nearly 40 Orioles minor leaguers who have at least 20 plate appearances so far, Bellony ranks third in OPS (1.062). The switch-hitter’s numbers would be even better without his performance as a right-hander, a side he also struggled with last year in the Florida Complex League. Against lefties, he’s 0-for-6 with five strikeouts, but hitting left-handed, Bellony is 10-for-22 (.455) and slugging .818.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
After posting a .690 OPS with Delmarva last year, infielder Darell Hernaiz is back with the Shorebirds, and the 20-year-old is off to a great start. Baltimore’s fifth-round pick in 2019, Hernaiz is hitting .375/.412/.625, having homered twice already after doing so six times in 94 games last year. He’s also dropped his strikeout rate by almost 6% in the early going.
The graduations that are sure to come in front of him paired with this strong start mean Hernaiz might not be eligible for this category much longer.
Time to give some shine to …
After going unselected in 2020′s shortened draft, right-hander Brandon Young posted a 3.52 ERA between Delmarva and Aberdeen, ranking sixth in the organization in strikeouts and fourth in strikeout rate (minimum 60 innings).
He’s continuing that success with Bowie, where in two starts he allowed a run in each across 9 1/3 total innings. He’s struck out nine batters thus far and limited right-handed hitters to a .191 average and no extra-base hits.
With Rodriguez, Bradish, Mike Baumann and DL Hall all capable of shedding their prospect status this season, Young could pair with left-hander Drew Rom to shepherd the next wave of Orioles pitching prospects.
