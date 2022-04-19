Connect with us

Drew Barrymore thought 'E.T.' was real, film mom Dee Wallace says

Shop Our Place Spring Sale for deals on the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, more
Gioia's Deli to open third location on April 25

April 19, 2022

Gioia's Deli to open third location on April 25
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A beloved staple on The Hill is expanding once again in St. Louis County.

Beginning Monday, April 25, people in and around Maryland Heights can order takeout from Gioia’s Deli in their neck of the woods. The deli is opening a walk-up window at 11855 Adie Road and offering the same menu for customers.

The pandemic resulted in an uptick in takeout orders for many restaurants in the St. Louis region. As such, Gioia’s management saw online orders skyrocket in 2020 and 2021. Gioia’s owner Alex Donley told Sauce Magazine they cut a window in the side of The Hill location to limit indoor foot traffic. Eventually, they got the idea to open a walk-up window out in the county.

Gioia’s Maryland Heights location will be open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.

Wild prospect Mitch Chaffee set to make NHL debut in Montreal

April 19, 2022

Wild prospect Mitch Chaffee set to make NHL debut in Montreal
To say Mitch Chaffee has been a pleasant surprise for the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League this season would be putting it lightly.

The 24-year-old winger currently leads the minor-league squad with 22 goals in 45 games. He also has 15 assists to establish himself a top-tier contributor.

Not bad for a kid who only had two goals last season.

That type of offensive production has put Chaffee on the precipice of his NHL debut. As a result of Wild veteran Marcus Foligno testing positive for COVID this week, coupled with some injuries up front, Chaffee was set to be in the lineup Tuesday night when the Wild take on the Canadiens at Bell Centre in Montreal.

“You kind of dream of this day,” Chaffee told reporters after morning skate Tuesday in Montreal. “Looking to go out there and make a difference.”

Originally signed by the Wild as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Massachusetts on March 24, 2020, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Chaffee has developed well in the minors.

Asked about his journey to the NHL, Chaffee credited his AHL teammates. In that sense, it probably helps that Chaffee was penciled in to play alongside Connor Dewar and opposite Brandon Duhaime in his NHL debut. They were all teammates with the Iowa Wild last season.

The fact that Chaffee is making his NHL debut in Montreal — which many considered to be the Mecca of the sport — is not lost on him. If anyone understands tradition, it’s Chaffee, who grew up in Michigan on the outskirts of Detroit.

“It’s Hockeytown so there’s a lot of tradition there,” Chaffee said. “I always idolized the Red Wings. I loved (Henrik) Zetterberg and (Pavel) Datsyuk and all those players. They were fun to watch.”

Though it’s a pretty quick flight from Detroit to Montreal, because everything happened so quickly this week, Chaffee wasn’t expecting any family members in attendance for Tuesday’s game. He is confident everyone back home will be watching on television.

As much as he was hoping to put on a show in his NHL debut, Chaffee knows the most important thing is staying within himself.

That’s what got him here. That’s what will keep him here.

“You’ve got to go out there and think of it as another hockey game,” Chaffee said. “Whether I’m in Iowa or Minnesota, if I go out there and play my game, it should all go well.”

Hi-Five's Roderick 'Pooh' Clark dead: 'I Like the Way' singer was 49

April 19, 2022

