News

Endangered silver advisory issued for missing 64-year-old man

Published

1 min ago

on

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued Tuesday morning for a missing 64-year-old man.

Police said Cartry Hubbard has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Diabetes. At about 5 a.m., he “left the facility he was staying at through an emergency exit and is not familiar with the area,” according to police.

Hubbard is described as being 5’8″, 180 pounds, bald, brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone seeing the missing person or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

News

Jada Pinkett Smith teases dramatic new ‘Red Table Talk’ after slap debacle

Published

31 mins ago

on

April 19, 2022

By

Shop Our Place Spring Sale for deals on the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, more
News

Income tax department recruitment 2022, Apply @incometaxindia.gov.in

Published

37 mins ago

on

April 19, 2022

By

Income tax department recruitment 2022, Apply @incometaxindia.gov.in
Income tax department recruitment 2022, Apply @incometaxindia.gov.in

Income tax department recruitment 2022: Income Tax Department has invited applications from eligible candidates for 24 Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff posts.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, incometaxindia.gov.in.

The last date to apply is April 18, 2022.

Vacancy Details:

Income Tax Inspector: 01 posts

Tax Assistant: 05 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 posts

Salary Details:

Multi-Tasking Staff: Pay Level I of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs.1800/- in PB-I of Rs.5200-20200/- of 6th CPC.

Eligibility Criteria:

Income Tax Inspector: The candidate must have a degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

Age limit: 18-30 years

Tax Assistant: The candidate must have a degree from a recognized university or equivalent. The candidate must have a Data Entry Speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.

Age Limit: 18-27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff: The candidate must be a Matriculation or equivalent pass from a recognized Board/ Council.

Age limit: 18-25 years

Selection of the Candidates: The applications will be scrutinized and eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on the evaluation of their best three performances in the last four years (2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021), age, and best performance in their career in respective sports events.

How to Apply: income tax department recruitment 2022?

Applications must be submitted in the format and addressed to the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel & Establishment), I SI Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata-700069 by post I by hand to reach the office of the undersigned on or before April 18, 2022 (up to 6 p.m.).

The post Income tax department recruitment 2022, Apply @incometaxindia.gov.in appeared first on JK Breaking News.

News

New monkey born at St. Louis Zoo

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 19, 2022

By

New monkey born at St. Louis Zoo
ST. LOUIS – A male monkey was born at the Saint Louis Zoo last month, but the announcement was made Tuesday.

The baby Guereza colobus monkey named Ficus was born on March 21. His siblings are Juniper, Willow, Hawthorn, and Teak. Ficus is the first monkey born at the zoo since the 35,000 square foot Primate Canopy Trails expansion opened in the summer of 2021.

The zoo said the birth of Ficus means they now have a family of nine at the zoo. It’s the largest group they’ve ever had. His mother is Cecelia, 22. The mother of seven is the dominant female in the group of five males and four females. The zoo said Cecelia is “taking great care of her newborn.” The father is 16-year-old Kima.

The zoo said colobus babies are born with all white hair and a pink face while adults are mostly black.

“The older siblings are learning necessary behaviors for becoming great mothers or fathers one day,” primate keeper at the Zoo Brooke Johnson said. “One-year-old Juniper is learning how to share her mom with her new baby brother and is incredibly curious yet very gentle with him. Big sisters Binti (8) and Willow (6) continue to be great babysitters and can be seen frequently holding their baby brother while mom Cecelia finds food or enjoys a grooming session from dad Kima or one of her sons. Ficus is already very adventurous, practicing his walking away from Mom and watching his older siblings chase and play. It won’t be long until he’s joining them!”

Click here for a video of Ficus.

