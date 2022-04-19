Blockchain
Ethereum Reaches Key Inflection Zone, $3,100 Is The Key
Ethereum started a steady recovery wave above the $2,980 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH price is now facing a strong resistance near $3,080 and $3,100.
- Ethereum started a major upside correction from the $2,880 zone.
- The price is now trading above $3,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,070 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear $3,080 and $3,100 to start a strong upward move.
Ethereum Price Recovers Losses
Ethereum extended decline below the $2,980 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. ETH even spiked below the $2,900 level, but it found a major support near $2,880.
A low was formed near $2,880 and the price started a steady increase. There was a move above the $2,980 and $3,000 resistance levels. Ether price is now trading above $3,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
A high is formed near $3,068 and the price is now consolidating gains. It is trading above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $2,880 swing low to $3,068 high. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $3,070 level.
There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,070 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The next major resistance is near the $3,080 and $3,100 levels.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $3,100 level might start a steady upward move in the near term. The next major resistance could be near the $3,150 or $3,220.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $3,100 level, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,020 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The next major support is near the $2,980 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $2,880 swing low to $3,068 high. If there is a downside break below the $2,980 support, the price could start another decline. In this scenario, there is a risk of a move towards the $2,880 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,980
Major Resistance Level – $3,100
Bitcoin Recovers Losses But Here’s Why $41.5K Could Prevent Gains
Bitcoin extended decline below the $39,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC found support near the $38,550 zone and started a strong recovery wave.
- Bitcoin extended decline below the $39,250 and $39,000 levels before it found support.
- The price is now trading above $40,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $40,220 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $41,500 resistance zone to start a major upward move.
Bitcoin Price Still Faces Hurdles
Bitcoin price followed a bearish path below the $40,000 level. BTC even traded below the $39,200 support and declined to a new weekly low.
It spiked below $39,000 and traded as low as $38,570. Recently, it started a strong recovery wave and climbed above the $40,000 resistance zone. There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $40,220 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Bitcoin is now trading above $40,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It even traded above the $41,000 level, but failed to clear the $41,500 resistance zone.
A high is formed near $41,334 and the price is now correcting gains. It is testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $38,570 swing low to $41,334 high. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $41,000 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next key resistance could be $41,350. The main resistance is still near the $41,500 zone. To start a strong upward move, the price must clear the $41,500 zone. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $42,500 resistance zone. Any more gains could set the pace for a move towards the $43,200 level.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $41,500 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $40,250 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The next major support is seen near the $39,950 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $38,570 swing low to $41,334 high. A downside break below the $39,950 support zone could push the price towards the $39,000 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $40,250, followed by $39,950.
Major Resistance Levels – $41,350, $41,500 and $42,500.
The Young Turks Embarrass Themselves Trying To Discuss Crypto Regulation
Why do these Young Turks ladies dare to speak about a subject as complex as cryptocurrencies without doing ANY research? In the following video, both Ana Kasparian and Francesca Fiorentini read a New York Times article interpreting it as fact, while giving the most inane commentary you could imagine. To make things worse, they try to be sarcastic and humorous and fail completely at that too.
Related Reading | Crypto Needs Regulation If It’s Going To Survive, Says SEC Boss
Their main thesis is that crypto lobbyists are influencing bills and legislation while at the same time trying to keep the industry irregulated. Is that what’s happening? Doesn’t that thesis contradicts itself? Let’s go through the Young Turks ladies’ points one by one to see if we can understand them better. But first, the video:
What Do The Young Turks Think They’re Saying?
To express coherent ideas while recording live is hard. So, to cut the Young Turks ladies some slack, let’s start with the text. The YouTube information box starts as follows:
“Crypto lobbies and lobbyists are gaining ground in their fight to profit from bills drafted with state legislators to keep the cryptocurrency market free of regulation, leading to an increase in profits for crypto executives and lobbyists.”
If a bill passes, that’s regulation. Isn’t that what those lobbyists are pushing? Regulation? Also, isn’t everyone in the United States looking to increase profits? It seems like the Young Turks are protesting about the lobbyists dictating what regulation looks like, but that framing wouldn’t drive the outrage clicks.
Later on, the info box says:
“Florida is the most recent state to adopt crypto-friendly legislation as the state recently signed a law that would make it much easier to trade and hold cryptocurrencies in the state in an attempt to draw investment into the industry in Florida.”
What’s the problem here, exactly? Regions all over the world are executing this geographical arbitrage play. Is it illegal? NO.
The info box closes with:
“Across the nation, crypto executives and lobbyists are helping to draft bills to benefit the fast-growing industry, then pushing lawmakers to adopt these made-to-order laws, before moving rapidly to profit from the legislative victories.”
Yeah, that’s what lobbyists do. Every industry under the sun is trying to influence regulation in its favor. Is it right? Maybe not, but it’s as common as bread. Crypto people didn’t create lobbying.
What Do Ana And Francesca Think They’re Saying?
The Young Turks’ bosses did these women dirty by putting them in this position. It seems like they ordered a hit piece about one of the most complex subjects around without providing any training whatsoever. Do The Young Turks’ bosses have training themselves? Because it seems like they’re as confused as the ladies.
The video starts with Ana stating the confusing thesis, crypto lobbyists are drafting laws to make sure that the industry remains irregulated? If they’re drafting laws, they’re looking for regulation, but ok. Then, she criticizes Joe Biden’s now-famous Executive Order by saying it’s just the commission of studies. Well, it’s a complex subject, and the Young Turks could benefit from commissioning studies themselves.
Then, Ana says that the laws are being left up to each State. Isn’t the United States a constitutional federal republic? Federal means that the States are sovereign. After that comes the terrible “Tales From The Crypt-o” title card, in which they use a tweet from an NFT owner who got hacked as some kind of proof that the crypto space is spooky and treacherous.
Then, the New York Times articulates what the Young Turks couldn’t. According to it, a law presented in Florida eliminates “a threat from a law intended to curb money laundering.” So, what they’re actually against is that the crypto industry is getting rid of AML laws? They’re not being too successful, then, because, as far as we can tell, every exchange in the US has AML procedures in place.
ETH price chart on FTX | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com
The Young Turks Think That Cryptocurrencies Are Good For Criminals
It’s Francesca’s turn, and, with the eloquence of a first-time podcaster, she says that cryptocurrencies are a new way to “do corruption,” to “steal money that is not yours,” and for “paying 17-year-olds for sex.” A ten minutes study of cryptocurrencies would’ve told the Young Turks that the blockchain is an immutable ledger. There’s not a worse medium to finance the crimes that Francesca describes.
Then, Ana insists that financial institutions need to be regulated. That’s exactly what’s being discussed, but ok. Then, she says “You should want protection. You should want to ensure that cryptocurrencies aren’t used for money laundering.” Perfect, but the people should also want banks not to be used for money laundering, and they’re not getting that either. The only way to stop money laundering is for the financial authorities to do their job and stop it. Common citizens shouldn’t suffer.
Related Reading | Dubai World Trade Centre To Become A Crypto Hub For Regulation
Near the end, Francesca qualifies the whole industry as a slow-moving con or scam. As a contrasting opinion, we might qualify the industry as the most exciting development in finance and as a job-generating juggernaut that’s saving lives worldwide. Then, Francesca predicts that, in a few years, we’re going to be inundated with documentaries about the different cases in which people lost money. She might be right about that. There’s too much money involved and the average citizen is as uninformed as the Young Turks.
Do your own research and commission your own studies so that you won’t become a victim. As in the traditional financial markets, laws aren’t going to protect you from scams. Information and due diligence will.
Featured Image: Ana and Francesca, screenshot from the video | Charts by TradingView
Ethereum Transaction Fees Near Six-Month Low Amid Declining Prices
Ethereum gas prices have been declining for a while now. It had risen to its all-time high back in 2021 when the bull market was in full bloom. It then continued to maintain on the high spike, spiking at various intervals to high points. At its highest, average ETH gas fees were as high as $69. However, with the recent downtrend and the market losing momentum, the gas fees have crumbled and the recent decline has seen its near six-month lows.
Ethereum Fees Are Down
Ethereum gas fees for the last three months showed a consistent downtrend that saw average gas fees decline as low as $5.98 in early March. This had been the lowest that gas fees had been in seven months at this point. However, a spike in gas fees in early April would quickly put an end to this sending gas fees as high as $43 once more. This would prove to be only temporary given that the sharp downtrend that followed has sent ETH gas fees to plummet towards six-month lows.
Related Reading | DeFi Stablecoin Platform Beanstalk Suffers ~$80M Hack
As of Monday, Ethereum gas fees had declined as low as $8.78 on average. It represented a 76$% drop from its April high to put it in levels recorded in early March. The drop in ETH fees has also translated to a drop in the fees of Layer 2 rollups which boast significantly lesser fees than it costs to transact on the main network.
The lowest recorded fee rate had dropped to as low as $0.03 per transaction on Sunday recorded on Metis Network. Others like Loopring and Zksync had seen transaction fees slide to as low as $0.05.
Bitcoin fees had also fallen and the average transaction fee as of early Monday sat at $1.04.
ETH On The Charts
The current downtrend seems to be prominent in not just the transaction fees but the price of the digital asset. Ethereum price had crashed below $3,000 in the early hours of Monday, and while small recoveries were made, various dips saw the digital asset touch the $2,800 price range before the opening of the markets on Monday.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Slides Below 3K, Why Bears Could Aim $2.5K
With selloffs rocking the market, indicators had turned inherently bullish for the digital asset, skewing completely in favor of the sellers. After breaking the $3,000 mark, the next major support level now lies at $2,900 although bears continue their efforts to drag it down lower.
ETH has now fallen below the 50-day moving average. This puts the short-term forecasts of the cryptocurrency right in the negative for the majority of traders, and the long-term outlook is not looking good either. The digital asset is trading at $2,909 at the time of this writing.
Featured image from Shrimpy Academy, chart from TradingView.com
