Finance
Examining The Important Parts Of Your Car Insurance Policy
Before you make a decision about an auto insurance policy, learning about all the parts most important for you is necessary. Every driver has a different set of circumstances surrounding their need for auto coverage. These circumstances and other factors can be used to put together the best policy for you.
Most areas maintain laws about your maintenance of liability insurance coverage. This part of your policy is required by law because it covers the other driver. In the past, many people suffered through major medical bills and property damages out of their own pocket when another driver did not have insurance coverage. Because of this reason, liability coverage became a law.
Liability consists of two parts. Your coverage includes bodily injury and property damage you cause in a wreck. The other driver can be compensated for lost wages, medical expenses, and for pain and suffering. The vehicle you damage in an accident that is your fault is covered by the property damage part of liability.
You may have heard the term PIP in your search for coverage. This aspect of your coverage is greatly beneficial in the event you are involved in an accident. PIP stands for personal injury protection. Some companies call this part no fault coverage. The reason for this is because you can receive medical care costs as soon as necessary even if the accident was your fault. Your losses can be great in the event you lose your vehicle in an accident.
Keep in mind there two parts of PIP coverage. You can add both parts to your policy or just one, depending on your need and the amount of premiums you can afford to pay. You might opt to choose the medical coverage or you might also think about reimbursement coverage for the care your family needs if your are severely injured.
Looking through every type of policy is the greatest way to find one most suitable for your needs. You might prefer the coverage provided by a basic policy. Other drivers might need a standard type policy. Several options for different policies are available for you to examine with an agent.
Many parts of an insurance policy are small and inexpensive. However, the savings they provide is huge. Think about the addition of roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement and about the circumstances surrounding why you would need them. Being insured allows you to have the good feeling called peace of mind.
Finance
When Insurance Coverage Is Right for Your Life-Stage
As far as insurance coverage goes, we all agree on one thing. Premiums certainly cost big dollar bills! Certainly, there’s a reason for it. We are paying for a pool of protection. Our collective contributions are there for risk exposure that each of us faces. If I suffer losses and damages and submit a legitimate claim, that pool of premium payments is what pays me. If you suffer losses and damages and submit a claim, that pool of premiums is what pays you.
Of course, every form of insurance coverage is not applicable for every stage in life. The following will give you a good guide as to when it is smart to acquire specific coverage and when it is not.
Timeline of Health, Auto, Home, Business Coverage
• Teenage Years
Though teenagers put a big grimace on auto insurance premiums, it’s absolutely essential that you cover your teen driver. Trying to skimp on teen auto coverage will only backfire if he or she is involved in an accident. Chances are it will happen. When it does, you want the full protective liability coverage!
• Twenty to Thirty
The general consensus among this age group is that ‘we are all-powerful’. Unfortunately, no human being can lay claim to that nonsense. Accidents, sickness and liability can happen to everyone. Number one tip of the day: get health insurance even if you are healthy!
• Thirty to Forty
This age group is personified by being more settled as far as assets, and family. Typically, this group has children, a home and more than one car. Balanced coverage in the form of auto insurance, homeowners or renters insurance, health coverage and life insurance is a must. It is also wise to consider an encompassing umbrella policy at this point. If you are a professional, it’s a professional liability policy is a must and if you own a business, a general liability policy is the way to go.
• Forty to Fifty
This age group usually is at the summit of profit-making, with a spike in personal assets and net worth. Auto, homeowners, health, life and umbrella coverages are things you cannot do without. It’s about time to look into adding disability insurance as well.
• Fifty to Sixty
At this stage, children begin to go out on their own. It’s important to discuss their responsibility to take care of their own insurance needs. Equally as vital is the need to evaluate your mature status and elevated needs of coverage. Contemplate nursing home insurance and a living trust fund for your heirs.
• Sixty Plus
For those who at this point have not thought about nursing home insurance, now’s prime time! It’s a good idea as well to go over all your different forms of coverage and see if you need to add anything to it.
To life! Responsible living means getting adequate insurance coverage. Once you’ve taken care of your needs, you can surely rest assured with undisputed peace of mind!
Finance
An Investor’s Guide to Investment Property Tax Deductions
Maintaining investment properties may reduce the investor’s income taxes when certain expenses related to the investments are deducted from his income. Expenses relating to the maintenance of rental property are generally deducted from the investor’s gross income. When allowed as tax deductions, the amounts claimed will lower the total taxable income and reduce the investor’s tax bill. The Australian Tax Office allows only specific expenses as investment property tax deductions. These require proper recording and maintenance of records to substantiate expenses.
Investment Property Tax Deductions
Depreciation: Home appliances and furniture used in the premises of rental property undergo ordinary wear and tear over a period of time. The gradual deterioration reduces the value of these items which is quantified as depreciation. Depreciation does not involve an actual cash expense but it has the effect of freeing up some cash when deducted from the investor’s income.
Borrowing expenses: These refer to the costs related to borrowing money used to purchase property. Deductible expenses from borrowing include mortgage insurance, title search fees, registration of mortgage, stamp duty on mortgage and loan establishment fees.
Commissions and management fees: These costs pertain to fees paid to agents responsible for renting out property. It is often expressed as a percentage of the rental fee.
Insurance: These include insurance on building, contents, public liability and landlord insurance which insure the investor against default rent. Mortgage insurance is deductible but not all at once and is usually amortized over the loan term as part of borrowing expenses.
Gardening and yard work: Expenses related to the maintenance of rental property are deductible and include dump fees, mower expense, tree lopping, replacement garden tools, fertilizers, sprays and replacement plants/.
Interest expense: The interest payments made on a loan used to purchase, build, improve or repair property for income purposes is deductible.
Repairs: These may be deducted only when the investor can show that the expenses were incurred for restoring property to its former condition without changing its essential character. Examples are costs for repainting, cleaning and other restorative works.
Telephone and travel expenses: These expenses are deductible from income when used for the collection of rent, repairs, inspections and preparing the property for new tenants.
Other expenses which may be claimed as investment property tax deductions include lease expenses, cleaning, electricity and gas expenses, land tax, legal and management fees, office supplies, pest control, and council, water and sewerage rates.
Finance
Bundling Medical Insurance Codes – Stop Loosing Money To "Bundled" Medical Insurance Claims
What exactly is “bundling” anyway? It is when an insurance carrier combines two or more CPT codes, substituting one overarching code, often ignoring modifiers along the way. This practice can cut down on your receivables. When codes are bundled, the codes are grouped together and the insurance carrier will only allow the fee schedule allowance for the one code that they feel is appropriate.
There are ways to get around bundling. First you need to make sure you are billing the claim properly on the initial submission. For example, if you are billing for an E&M code for a patient who comes in with high blood pressure but the patient is also complaining of knee pain and you end up doing an aspiration of the knee joint, then you need to make sure you use the correct modifiers to indicate what you are doing. You want to bill the E&M code, say it is a 99213, with a 25 modifier to indicate that it is a separate and distinct service provided during the same visit. Then you would bill for the aspiration of the knee joint with the appropriate code using a 59 modifier to indicate a distinct procedural service.
It is quite necessary to know the proper use of all the different modifiers to get full reimbursement for your services. Also as important is the ability to read an EOB (explanation of benefits statement) correctly. EOBs can be fairly complicated and it is important to understand what the insurance company did with the claim.
When the claim is processed and you receive the EOB you need to make sure the insurance company allowed both codes separately. After all, you did an office visit to manage to high blood pressure and you did the aspiration which was completely separate from the office visit.
If the insurance carrier bundles your codes you should file an appeal. In many cases the insurance carrier will reprocess the claim and unbundled the codes if you go through the appeal process.
The appeal does not have to be complicated. It can be a form letter that you design where you just need to fill in the blanks. A lot of carriers bundle the claims on initial processing because the majority of offices will not appeal the claim. Just think how much money they save!
You may think that it’s not worth the time to appeal but you may be surprised if you knew how much money you actually lost over time. If you have a system in place to file the appeals that is a fairly simple process it won’t take much time and you can increase your receivables. In my opinion, it is worth the effort.
Copyright 2007 – Michele Redmond
Examining The Important Parts Of Your Car Insurance Policy
Winter Park soldier challenges Simpson in GOP primary for agriculture commissioner
Dolphins Q&A: Is Christian Wilkins next in line for multi-year extension?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rallies Above $40K After Recent Downfall
Wild place Marcus Foligno in COVID protocol ahead of Tuesday’s game in Montreal
When Insurance Coverage Is Right for Your Life-Stage
Kendrick Lamar announces new album, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’
Tonight’s Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians game postponed by inclement weather and temperatures in the 30s
Jorge Polanco helps power Twins to Patriots’ Day victory over Red Sox
An Investor’s Guide to Investment Property Tax Deductions
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail