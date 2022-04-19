Finance
Financial Advisors – An Affirmation to Increase Income
If you’re in the beginning years of a financial advisor career, I’m guessing that you may want to add more revenues to your financial planning practice, which equates to more money in your bank account.
Here I’m offering an affirmation I created many years ago, when I was a financial advisor with American Express. It goes like this:
“I am now making more money than I could possibly desire through my skill and expertise as a financial advisor.”
Doesn’t sound very earth-shaking, but the results were quite impressive.
Here’s why the affirmation resulted in almost doubled financial planning fees in one year: because I repeated it hundreds of times daily, and I wrote it down at least 25 times each day.
I know that sounds like a lot, but it really isn’t. After a while I got used to it. It became second nature. It was emblazoned upon my mind and is still embedded there to this day, years after I created it.
One of the effects was that I emitted a different kind of energy, an energy that was picked up on by clients and potential clients. It was an air of making more money. And I emitted it more and more the more I repeated the affirmation to myself.
And it became locked into my mind more deeply each time I wrote it, which is why I wrote it at least 25 times each day.
Try it yourself. You can feel free to use this affirmation, or another of your own design and creation.
What matters is that it is powerful for you, and that you repeat it to yourself hundreds of times each day and that you write it at a minimum of 25 times per day. After about 2-3 weeks of focused attention and intention on your affirmation, you’ll experience a shift.
Have fun with it and much success to you!
Finance
Limited Liability Companies (LLC) in Asset Protection Planning
Limited Liability Companies are outstanding asset protection vehicles. As a business entity the company owners’ personal assets are sheltered from the liability of the business. The business assets are also protected from liability from its owners. If the business faces a lawsuit, the LLC defends the owners from the liability related to business transactions. In addition, when owners are sued personally, there are provisions in the law that protects the assets inside of an LLC from being seized to satisfy a judgment. LLC’s are remarkably beneficial when used to preserve real estate.
A limited liability company (“LLC”) is a non-corporate business, and depending on how it is structured, all owners can have limited liability protection, and all owners can contribute to management and control. In the US, an LLC provides its owners with several taxation options. A single member LLC is treated as a sole proprietorship (disregarded entity) for taxation purposes. With two or more owners, an LLC is taxed as a partnership rather than a corporation for federal income tax purposes. LLCs can be taxed as a corporation or even an S corporation. By merging limited personal liability with partnership tax classification, the LLC can provide advantages that are unavailable to corporations, partnerships or limited partnerships.
LLC Protecting Real Estate
The LLC offers asset protection which makes it the favorite for real estate investments. The LLC blends liability protection with positive partnership tax treatment. Generally, real estate ownership creates the potential for liability with tenant and guest injuries, leases, contracts, environmental laws, mortgages and other laws, nevertheless LLCs are advantageous when used to own assets that create passive income.
Taxes and LLCs
When an LLC is properly structured, it can be classified as a partnership for federal income tax purposes. It can allocate tax items including income, gains, losses, deductions, and credits to its owners in accordance with its operating agreement.
LLC’s that are taxed as a partnership or limited partnerships have no tax advantage. The chief advantage of the LLC as compared to a limited partnership is the limited liability protection afforded to all LLC owners and managers. Limited Partnerships are mandated to have one or more general partners, who are personally liable for partnership debts and obligations. However, as discussed below under Family Limited Partnerships, the general partners can be a corporation, LLC, Trust or other business entity which provides protection to senior family owners by not having to become a general partner. The LLC affords asset protection to its owners regardless of their involvement in management and control of the company’s business affairs.
LLCs are extremely flexible and can be used in estate planning. The majority of an LLC can be owned by children who are non-managing owners, while the parents manage the company. In the operating agreement, non managing owners become managers in the event of the incapacitation or death of the parents. Without transferring assets traditionally, estate taxes are eliminated and the LLCs duration can be perpetual.
Finance
Green New Deal for Zimbabwe? Funding the Transition
Zimbabwe, like the rest of the developing world, faces a looming economic and environmental meltdown propelled by a combination of a credit-fuelled financial crisis; accelerating climate change and the looming peak in the extractive industries particularly coal mining and electricity generation from fossil fuels. Policy makers are on record setting new production targets in these industries. In my previous article published in this newspaper a fortnight ago, I urged the government to stop funding new coal projects. All ideas have their moments. Some of them are pivotal. The trouble is knowing when those pivotal tipping points arrive. The rest of the world is now focusing on developing green energy avert the accelerating climate change, Zimbabwe cannot miss this opportunity – especially as the country steps into a ‘new dispensation under the newly elected government led by His Excellency E.D Mnangagwa. As much as the government is making frantic efforts to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) under the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra, there must be equal efforts to direct such investments towards developing infrastructure for a green energy. The government must start to strategically fund the infrastructure for greener, smarter and cleaner energy to reap the attendant benefits.
Evidence from other countries have shown that it is possible to subsidise the national energy grid through renewable energies of solar and wind. Germany being the most outstanding example. Locally, authorities must be commended for the piloting of ‘smart energy’ in traffic lights systems – noticeably in the city of Gweru, Harare (Airport road) where traffic lights are powered by solar energy. The efforts must now be rolled out to a larger scale. Many traffic casualities have occurred particularly in high volume traffic roads due to failure of traffic lights caused by power cuts. Government and local authorities are urged consider powering all traffic lights with solar.
It is a fact that transition to low carbon cannot be achieved fast enough to avoid dangerous climate change without massive direct government investment. It is unfortunate that the Gwanda Solar project could not see the light of day due to corruption and greedy by some few individuals at the expense of the country’s progress but that was a move in the right direction. However, all hope should not be lost due to one failed project – rather it must be taken as a learning curve. For starters, why should government sub-contract such a high priority project? In my view, the government of Zimbabwe not only has the technical capacity but also the resource capacity to run the Gwanda Solar project and many other related projects. With high levels of unemployment of university and college graduates, these are projects which the government should be employing young people to run even on a short term basis.
Funding renewable energy has been shunned for high capital demands. However, in recent years economists have argued that the cost of Solar renewable energy generation has been declining dramatically for more than a decade, and the decline is predicted to continue. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Health Organization (WHO) further point out that, the health costs of just local pollution from fossil fuels include 3-4 million annual premature deaths from outdoor air pollution, as well as extensive morbidity.
On the other hand, ending fossil fuel subsidies and properly taxing carbon emissions would actually provide a large fiscal surplus for consumers, most equitably if the tax proceeds were returned to citizens on an equal per capita basis as a ‘fee and dividend’â-âperhaps the most politically acceptable form of carbon pricing, which benefits the poor who use least energy on average.
And of course these measures would accelerate the ongoing transition from fossil energy to green energy. Combining all the savings from abolishing fossil fuel subsidies, reducing health costs of pollution, increasing energy efficiency, taxing carbon emissions, and gradually phasing out the world’s huge current investment and production expenditure on fossil fuels of around $5 trillion (globally) annually would not only generate major local health benefits in the medium term, but also provide a financial surplus more than sufficient to fund the transition. So in funding the transition to green energy, government should not only consider the immediate capital demand (quantifiable costs), but also the avoidable costs (qualitative benefits accruing) in return.
However, much of the benefit will be delayed, so much new investment is urgently needed to speed up transition and ensure that the majority of lower income consumers do not suffer initial losses, and this could be accomplished by the ‘Green New Deal’ discussed below. The additional and incalculable benefits of averting dangerous climate change represent the ultimate bonus of survival in the long run.
Expanding government expenditure when resources are under utilized in recession, or as currently, when most economies are far from full employment and suffer from extensive underemployment and low participation in the labor force, typically generates a larger increase in output than the initial expenditure the ‘Keynesian multiplier’. In the end, the extra expenditure more than pays for itself.
Direct public investment in a Green New Deal thus enables the urgent goal of a low carbon economy being achieved sooner and limits the risk of irreversible climate change, while increasing growth and employment on the way. A progressive Zimbabwe cannot miss this opportunity.
The Green New Deal will rekindle a vital sense of purpose, restoring public trust and refocusing the use of capital on public priorities and sustainability. In this way it can also help deliver a wide range of social benefits that can greatly improve quality of life in the future. The Green New Deal includes policies and novel funding mechanisms that will reduce emissions contributing to climate change and allow us to cope better with the coming energy shortages caused by peak oil. It consists of two main strands. Firstly, it entails a structural transformation of the regulation of national and international financial systems, and major changes to taxation systems. And, second, a sustained programme to invest in and deploy energy conservation and renewable energies, coupled with effective demand management. This huge transformational programme must be designed to substantially reduce the use of fossil fuels while in the process tackling the unemployment and decline in demand caused by the credit crunch.
Finance
The Ultimate Lowdown On Foreign National Mortgages
Foreign national investors see the U.S. real estate landscape filled with investment opportunities, and two factors have given this sector its indomitable strength. First of these factors is that the U.S. real estate market is making a strong recovery while the second one is related to the global market’s volatility including the effects of Greece’s debt crisis and China’s unpredictable stock market.
These factors have led different investors to take stock of the real estate market in the U.S. even with seemingly modest yields. This influx of foreign investors has amassed over the past couple of years, and it represents significant percentages of commercial transactions happened in different domestic metropolitan markets. Now this is how you, the foreign national investor, will prepare yourself to get foreign national mortgages.
Preparation
- Borrowers will present the complete borrowing structure in the beginning; this structure will tell the lender about the parities involved within the transaction.
- For tax-specific purposes, lenders will allow only foreign national buyers to hold the real estate.
- Borrowers will ensure that the lender know who all the borrowing entities are; the details should be clear.
- Lenders will need a short narrative or resume of every foreign national inclined to be a borrowing party. Lenders are always interested in knowing the occupation, background and experience of borrowers in native and international commercial realty sectors. If international assets are pledged, lenders will even require a net-worth statement of borrowers.
- Mortgage lenders demand a source of funding – its origin and existing flow – from the borrowers. Remember that lenders are always sensitive to any illegal activities, such as money laundering, attached to a borrower’s funding source. Because of this, some lenders may even demand credit checks and background reports from a borrower.
- Finally, borrowers will find a foreign national mortgage lender that has the experience in closing such transactions easily and quickly.
These steps come in the preparation phase; follow each step of this phase properly for securing a foreign national loan at the best rates. Every leading lender will always focus on closing the process of securing a foreign national mortgage with the least amount of time. Before picking a lending institute, it is advisable to have a few rounds of meeting with the team.
Once the borrowers are satisfied with the terms and conditions put by the lending party and vice versa, the deal is closed. As a borrower, it will be your right and responsibility to never ignore the fine prints of the contract.
Financial Advisors – An Affirmation to Increase Income
Limited Liability Companies (LLC) in Asset Protection Planning
Green New Deal for Zimbabwe? Funding the Transition
The Ultimate Lowdown On Foreign National Mortgages
Learning Forex Trading Online is the First Step to Financial Prosperity and Independence
Dynasty Trusts Good For Economy and Democracy
Rondo Land Bridge plan was attacked in committee. But the $6M is probably safe.
Understanding the Reliability of Scaffolding Tarps
Seiya Suzuki is named NL Player of the Week for the Chicago Cubs right fielder’s 1st full week in the majors
Hy-Vee ditches plans for stores in West St. Paul and Farmington, three other metro-area cities
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail