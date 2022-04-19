Finance
Flood Insurance Secret – Your Homeowners Insurance Probably Doesn’t Cover You!
You may be taking a huge financial risk if you haven’t checked to make sure that you have proper insurance coverage. It’s not automatic!
Flood insurance is important because most homeowners insurance policies do NOT cover flood damage. In fact, most standard homeowners, renters, dwelling, and condominium policies contain specific clauses that exclude and reject any type of flood losses. These days many lenders will require you to make certain that your property is fully protected before they will fund your loan, but existing owners should check with their insurance agents to determine whether their current policies cover them for flood damage.
Congress created the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) in 1968 to fill the coverage gap contained in most property policies. Flood policies are available in communities nationwide. These programs meet federal standards and help minimize property losses.
Many people think that they only need flood insurance if they live near the water, but those living close to the coast, a lake, river, or similar low-lying area, aren’t the only ones at risk. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) says that one of every three claims comes from outside the high-risk flood areas. An overflowing drain or rainfall that overwhelms the drainage around your house can send rising waters into your home.
Tip: It’s important to think ahead and buy before you need it. A flood policy takes effect 30 days after you buy it. Don’t wait until it’s too late.
A flood policy covers the insured home, building and its contents. The policy also pays for moving insured contents to a safe location and for expenses — such as pumps and sandbags — to protect a building.
Even though flood insurance is a federal program, you can buy flood insurance from the same local agent who handles your home or auto insurance policy.
The price of flood insurance depends on where you live and the amount of coverage needed. If you live in an area with low to moderate risk of flooding, you might be able to buy an NFIP “preferred risk policy” cheap.
Be sure to buy enough coverage. You can insure your home for as much as $250,000 and your personal property for as much as $100,000. Commercial buildings can be insured for as much as $500,000, with another $500,000 for contents.
If your home is covered for at least 80 percent of its value, you will have replacement cost coverage on the structure. In English this means the policy will pay for repairs with no deduction for depreciation. Contents coverage, on the other hand, is on an actual cash value-that is, depreciated-basis.
Finance
Secrets of Bonding 119: Lien On Me
“It’s what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” A famous quote by… ?
Let’s go over what you need to know about construction liens. They can have a big impact on construction contracts and companies.
A Mechanic’s Lien is filed when a subcontractor or supplier on a construction project fails to be paid. The lien is a form of claim filed against the project itself. For example, the unpaid mason (subcontractor) files a claim against the building owner. “My bricks and labor are in that façade. I can’t take them back now, but assert that I’m owed money!”
Liens are used on non-governmental projects. Typically, claimants are prohibited from liening a public building – which is where Payment Bonds come in. Issued by surety companies, the payment bond is a resource to protect suppliers of labor and material from non-payment.
So far that’s all pretty straight forward. On private contracts unpaid subs and suppliers can file a lien. On government jobs they make a claim on the payment bond instead.
Here are some permutations worth knowing.
Release of Lien
The lien can be released, or “bonded off,” by the filing of a (you guessed it) Release of Lien Bond. This removes the lien from the property in question, which is beneficial for the project owner, while still providing financial protection for the plaintiff (unpaid sub or supplier.) The dispute is still unresolved, but the plaintiffs security shifts from the physical project to the surety bond.
A release of lien bond is not easy to obtain. But if a payment bond was issued, that surety has motivation to prevent a payment bond claim, and issuing the lien release bond could do so.
When the lien release bond is filed, it takes some pressure off the defendant (general contractor). You can assume the unpaid mason hopes the lien will cause the owner (who is the recipient of the lien) to force the GC to respond. When the lien is bonded off, that effect disappears from the project owner – but not the surety.
Stop Notices
California, Mississippi, Arizona, Alaska and Washington use a slightly different procedure. On governmental projects a Stop Notice is filed which freezes a portion of the project funds to protect the claimant. This forces action on the part of the GC, or they can file a Release of Stop Notice bond to keep the project funds flowing while dealing with the dispute.
Understand the Difference
Mechanic’s Liens are filed against the project owner. The claim attaches to the real property and is recorded against the property title – which therefore restricts the owner’s ability to dispose of the property.
With a lien, the claimant may be paid regardless of whether the owner paid the GC. In fact, the owner may have to pay twice: First to the GC then again to the sub / vendor claimant, to clear the lien (and property title).
Stop Notices “trap” contract funds, assuming there are funds to trap.
If the claimant files a Stop Notice after the funds have been disbursed, the Stop Notice has no value.
Other basic differences:
- Unlike a lien, the stop notice does not give the debt any security.
- The stop notice is sent to the relevant parties, but it is not legally recorded such as a lien filed against the property title. The claim is inherently less official and is sometimes even ignored because of it’s less formal appearance.
- Unlike a Mechanics Lien, the Stop Notice can affect the entire project because it freezes a portion of the contract funds – which the GC may need in order to continue working.
We are not attorneys. If you need an attorney… call one. This article is for entertainment only. Gimme a break!
Finance
13 Funny Travel Insurance Stories – Lucky For Some, Less So For Others!
Cheap travel insurance has a reputation of being quite a dull area to work in. While it does have its dull routine moments, just like any other job, these are made up for by the occasional inspired funny travel insurance stories you hear. It’s hard to say how many of them are either exaggerated, hugely embellished or just plain made up, but I still found a few of these travel insurance stories made me laugh while I was researching this article, and that’s good enough for me.
Here’s 13 funny travel insurance stories. While 13 is traditionally an unlucky number, a fair few on this list will consider themselves very lucky to be covered by understanding travel insurance companies! The remaining ones who were turned down will no doubt have learned an invaluable life lesson!
- Cheeky Monkeys Cause Havoc
According to this tale (tail?), a group of cheeky monkeys conspired to ruin a couple’s romantic trip to Malaysia. Due to the heat, the couple left the window of their chalet open during the day while they went out, but regretted their decision when they returned to discover their clothes and belongings all over the surrounding resort and neighbouring rainforest. The couple’s insurance company were thankfully understanding and ensured they did not need to keep re-wearing the same clothes for the remainder of their trip!
- A LOT of Bombay Mix
You know Bombay Mix? The spicy Indian snack food. One traveller claimed to have lost £600 worth of the stuff on his way back from holiday, and tried to claim on his travel insurance. With Bombay Mix costing less than £1 per 250g bag, a conservative estimate is that the man would need to be carrying over 80 kilograms of the snack to have racked up £600 expenses! Quite hard to misplace, you’d have thought, and the travel insurance company agreed, refusing to pay the claim.
- A sting in the tail
One traveller lost his wallet down a drain, while exploring Natanya in Israel. However, rather than filing a police report and contacting his travel insurance providers, the brave individual tried to fish his wallet out of the drain – only to be stung by a poisonous scorpion which had made the area its home! The man’s treatment (and presumably his missing wallet) was covered by his travel insurance.
- Geronimo!
Winning the dubious honour of the most unlucky on the list, this family’s camping trip went awry when a parachutist from the nearby airbase missed his target and landed squarely on the family tent. The camping equipment was ruined, and to add insult to injury, they were not covered for accidental damage so had to foot the bill themselves.
- The joke’s on the burglar?
A fairly routine claim for a stolen cosmetics bag took an amusing twist when it was revealed that the victim had transferred her medical-strength haemorrhoid cream into an empty moisturiser tub earlier in the holiday. While French police remained on the lookout for a suspiciously smooth-faced thief, the woman’s travel insurance company paid up for the missing make-up, perfume and lotions.
- Wrong airport, wrong country!
A man who claimed for a holiday cancellation when he was refused entry to a flight was turned down, when it emerged his flight wasn’t from Manchester in the North West of England, but Manchester, New Hampshire in the United States.
- Some claims just aren’t worth the excess!
Here’s a tip for you – if you have an excess you need to pay on a claim of £50, make sure your stolen possessions are worth at the very least £50.01! One traveller who had his bag snatched on holiday had his claim turned down, when it was established the complete inventory of contents was: 1x bottle of water, 1 x newspaper and 1 x packet of mints. No wonder his cheap travel insurance claim was rejected.
- Criminals aren’t the only animals to ruin your trip
If you’re holidaying in the Black Forest, you may want to make sure you lock up properly when you leave the house. One family came back to their chalet to discover their home had been invaded by one hungry goat, which had proceeded to much his way through their wallets, passports and sandwiches. Their claim for new passports and wallets were rejected on the grounds of negligence in leaving the chalet wide open.
- Coconut Shy
If you’re planning on relaxing under a tree in Sri Lanka, it’s worth checking your spot carefully, as one traveller found after being concussed by a falling coconut. The injury knocked her out, which may sound unlikely until you consider that the average fresh coconut weights 2 kilograms, and their trees grow up to 30 metres high. A coconut travelling at 53 miles per hour is no joke, and it’s unsurprising that the traveller was reimbursed the £400 medical bills.
- Coconuts lost
On the other hand, others apparently cannot function without their coconuts: a couple returned from Mauritius to discover their local produce missing. Claiming for two lost coconuts may seem like a reasonable idea on paper, but with each one costing less than a pound to replace, and an initial excess on any claim made of £50, it’s no wonder the travel insurance providers turned this one down.
- A what!?
Occasionally you hear of a claim for something that’s just completely baffling, and it was as such for Direct Line, who allegedly received a claim for a “guitar made out of a pumpkin”.
- A burning desire for a drink
At the ironically labelled ‘Fire Bar’ in Greece, one reveller paid the price for ‘needing a drink’ when she remained at the bar waiting to be served despite a loud buzzer and the rapid departure of others clamouring for a pint. Unsurprisingly, the buzzer turned out to be a fire alarm – a fact which she finally appreciated when the flames engulfed the area. She escaped the scene with third degree burns and £300 of medical expenses to pay – which her travel insurance company covered.
- Someone’s fibbing!
Finally more of a fact than a funny travel insurance story, but its believed that there have been more claims for stolen £1000 Rolex Oysters watches than have been manufactured. It seems some people have been creative with their travel insurance claims…
Finance
11 Essential Phone Numbers For Your Cell Phone
You, and everyone else, have probably had that moment where you say to yourself, “Oh no, I wish I had that number!” But fear not, that moment will never happen again if you take a few minutes and put these 11 numbers into your cell phone. The convenience you’ll have afterward will be priceless.
1. Credit Card Hotline – Just line up all your credit cards and turn them over. Enter each local or 800 phone number. Having this number can prove to be a huge money saver if your credit card goes missing. You can simply call your creditor the moment you realize your credit card is gone and forgo the enormous hassle of trying to fix your credit after someone racks up illegal charges.
2. In Case of Emergency (ICE) – This number should always be in your phone and it could be a matter of life and death. Make a separate entry for a loved one: a spouse, parent or very close friend. In the case of an incapacitating accident or sudden illness, first responders or bystanders can use this number to quickly let someone close to you know exactly what has happened.
3. Car Insurance Claims Hotline – This, after 911, should be the second number you call after a car accident. Even in a minor accident, it can be a dangerous hassle to search through the car for your insurance card. And in a serious accident, the card could simply be destroyed. Take a moment, find your card and enter your providers hotline into your cell phone.
4. Health Insurance Provider – This is another phone number that is essential in case tragedy strikes and you find yourself headed to the emergency room for medical care. A quick call will let you know see if your medical bills are covered by your health insurance provider. Have someone make a quick call to your provider to make sure you’re approved for full coverage. It’s certainly more productive and a lot cheaper to address this before the visit.
5. Free 411 From Anywhere – So there are a few free 411 always nice especially if you get lost or are far from home and need to find a local business. If you don’t have an Internet-ready cell phone, free 411 is a great tool. There are several free 411 numbers, but the big two are 1-800-FREE-411 – the oldest player — and 1-800-GOOG-411, Google’s own 411 service. They won’t have live operators, but it beats paying your phone company to find you a sub sandwich.
6. Local Locksmith – This one is obvious. Unless you really like the outdoors, there is nothing worse than being locked out of your home or your car. Save yourself the hassle of trying to find a reputable locksmith with reasonable prices when you are locked out and stressed out. Do some quick homework and find yourself a decent locksmith that has a 24 hour emergency call service and put it in your cell phone.
7. Local Towing Service or AAA – This one too should be obvious. If your car breaks down in an inconvenient location this number will make your life a lot easier. The company with the largest geographic service area is always your best bet. Find a local towing service in the phone book and put it in your cell phone. If you have AAA, put that in your cell phone.
8. A Friendly Colleague’s Direct Line – You can use your work buddy a messenger to pass an important piece of information on to your manager or someone else at the office when you are on the road. Or you can call them if you accidentally left an important phone number or piece of information behind at the office. Tell this person that you would be happy to return the favor anytime.
9. Work and Home Numbers – You should always have an entry for Home and Work in your mobile phone. Each entry should point to your direct corresponding number at each location. These entries are not there to help you call your home or your work. But if you lose your phone, someone with a little honesty and compassion will need a number to call to get it back to you.
10. Your Doctor – This will help you if you happen to get sick far from home. If it’s not an emergency it’s always nice to be able to run the information past a familiar doctor physician or one of their nurses.
11. Local Non-Emergency Police Line – Obviously this one won’t help when you’re traveling, but it could be invaluable in case a breakdown on the highway or to report a suspicious person wandering around. You don’t want to call 911 if a strange car is idling outside, but it could be a good idea to let the local police know about it. The simple sight of a patrol car could keep a neighbor from being robbed.
Though it’s not a cell number, a lot of people also keep a cell phone directory bookmarked on their computer.
