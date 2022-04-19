News
Former NFL player Travis Rudolph gets to train at LA Fitness before facing murder trial
A former football star who is accused opening fire on four people, killing one and wounding another, and who faces charges of murder and attempted murder, can stay at his Lake Park home — and train at a park and an LA Fitness.
Travis Rudolph faces the possibility of life in prison after being accused of firing his assault rifle at a group of men and murdering 21-year-old Sebastien Jean-Jacques last year.
Rudolph has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree murder. He was released from jail this month after being granted a $160,000 bond by the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office. As part of his release, Rudolph will be allowed to train at an LA Fitness and Dyer Park in West Palm Beach from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., as long as his house arrest officer approves Rudolph’s schedule in advance.
Ken Malnik, a Fort Lauderdale criminal attorney who served on the defense team in the high-profile murder trial of Miami Subs founder Gus Boulis, said he thought it was “unusual” the state agreed to release Rudolph prior to the trial.
“Usually in these types of cases, the state will really contest and try to keep somebody locked up,” said Malnik, who is not involved in Rudolph’s case. “It’s a little unusual why the state would agree to a bond.”
Rudolph, 26, was previously held without bond after being arrested on April 7, 2021.
Rudolph, who attended Cardinal Newman High in West Palm Beach and Florida State University and briefly played in the NFL, will remain on in-house arrest through the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office until the trial, which won’t begin until September at the earliest.
Rudolph shares the Lake Park home with his mother and his brother.
Rudolph’s attorney, Marc Shiner, filed a motion for pretrial release, but before it went to a judge, the state attorney’s office agreed to an order granting Rudolph’s bond.
The shooting last April stemmed from an altercation Rudolph and his girlfriend, Dominique Jones, had earlier in the day, leading Jones to text her brother to come help out and “shoot his s— up,” according to court documents.
The brother, Jean-Jacques and two other men drove to Rudolph’s home to confront him over the incident. After they arrived, fighting broke out between the four men, Rudolph and Rudolph’s brother, Darryl, in front of Rudolph’s home. As the men retreated to their car, Rudolph allegedly fired 39 rounds at the vehicle, killing Jean-Jacques.
Rudolph’s attorneys say he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors say it’s murder.
Judge Jeffrey Dana Gillen dismissed Rudolph’s “stand your ground” claim in March, allowing the case to move forward.
In order to deny pretrial release, prosecutors have to clear a high hurdle in demonstrating the defendant’s guilt — a standard higher than “beyond a reasonable doubt,” Malnik said. He said the state allowing bond could stem from a variety of potential factors, such as the defense not wanting to show much of its case or not being prepared for a pretrial hearing.
In arguing for Rudolph’s release, Shiner said Rudolph has no prior arrests or criminal history and that his mother and brother, who also live in his house, have never been arrested.
Marc Freeman, a spokesman for the State Attorney’s Office, said they don’t comment on pending cases.
A court order did not indicate whether Rudolph would have to wear a monitoring device.
Prior to the arrest, Rudolph was most recently with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, but was released by the team following his arrest. Rudolph signed with the organization in December 2019, but never played a game with the team since the CFL season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The wide receiver played just seven games in the NFL with the New York Giants after going undrafted in 2017. He signed with the Miami Dolphins as part of their training squad in 2018, but tore his ACL in his first practice, ending his stint with the team.
The generations influencing Illinois family farms
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are many generations of grandpas on today’s farms. And we begin with Jim Reed of Deland telling about his.
“Well, I have a heritage that my parents and my grandparents were all very active in different boards and organizations as a way that they could give back to the community, and try to improve both the community and the industry,” Reed said.
“We’re the fifth generation farming in this area,” Rick Dean said. “This was my grandpa’s farm.”
Dean has been at the top of two commodity organizations in Illinois, and no wonder why.
“My Mom was a little girl during the Depression and she made sure we understood the hard work and conservative lifestyle of her parents that enable us to farm today,” Dean said.
“I guess it’s in my blood. Its all I’ve ever done, what my Dad done, my grandparents done,” Mike Stacey said. “That’s what I’m doing, I enjoy it. We don’t always do it for the profit but we enjoy doing it.”
“Our family settled this area around Buffalo Hart in the late 1820’s. In the next 7 or 8 years I think it will be 200 years,” John Hawkins said. “We’ve added on little sections throughout the years and it’s a nice operation, a good family farm.”
“My father always asked me what are you going to do when you grow up, and then he said, you’re going to farm. and you did what your parents told you,” Jim Cravens said.
“And that I would add that we’ve got to give a lot of credit to our grandparents,” Hawkins said. “They knew where to settle. You couldn’t find better farmland here in central Illinois.”
“I love farming, I hope I instill that into my son,” Steve Meyer said. “Both our great great grandparents both farmed. We take those values that have been passed down to us and keep them going and that’s what I’m trying to instill in my son and hopefully he will instill in his son.”
That’s our harvest heritage report on grandparents. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3, your local news leader.
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunite with ‘Friends Forever’ merch
A Trip to Champagne Is the Perfect French Getaway, No Matter the Season
You already know that Paris is always a good idea, but what about the other (equally chic!) destinations elsewhere in France? Burgundy and Bordeaux are lovely options for vino lovers, but there’s no competing with the dreamy destination of Champagne, which is situated a mere hour away from the French capital by train, or if you prefer taking a car, an easy 90-minute drive.
While you might think a trip to Champagne is purely about the bubbly, it’s also about the picturesque locale, and it happens to be one of the most relaxing spots to take a breather from the hustle and bustle of Paris—that is, as long as you know where to stay. When it comes to your accommodations, you simply can’t do better than the Royal Champagne Hotel and Spa. The Royal Champagne, which is part of Leading Hotels of the World, is perched upon a rolling hilltop, which means there are impeccable (and highly Instagrammable) vistas from every single room and public area in the hotel. Aside from the photogenic views, the Champillon hotel also happens to be ideally positioned mere minutes from Épernay, as well as an easy drive to Reims.
A trip to the fashionable French wine country has long been a favorite pastime of champagne lovers and jet set enthusiasts alike, so it’s rather surprising that the Champagne region is somewhat lacking in ultra-luxury accommodations. There are a few old school classics, but the Royal Champagne is the arguably the only true 5-star hotel in the area that successfully offers the best of luxurious rooms, a lavish spa and worthy (also, Michelin-starred!) dining options. Plus, the lack of hotels isn’t necessarily a bad thing, since it keeps the idyllic spot a bit more removed from the countless tourists you’ll encounter in other French cities.
Similarly, while the high season for Champagne is typically from April to October, I’m here to tell you that there’s truly never a bad time to visit the locale, and in fact, a trip to Champagne in the off season just might be one of the best ways to really take in all that Champagne has to offer, sans crowds! Yes, it’s a bit cooler (bring a warm coat!), but the wintery landscape is just as striking (if not more so!) than the classic green vistas.
Now that you’re surely convinced it’s time to plan a trip to Champagne for a vacation filled with bubbly, keep reading for everything you need to know about the most luxurious hotel in the area.
The Royal Champagne sits on a historic site.
The Royal Champagne first opened as a hotel in the 1990s, but the historic property dates back to the 19th century, and it has quite the illustrious history. It was once a coach inn where soldiers would stop, and happens to be where Napoleon Bonaparte would pass through and stop by on his return from battlefields, and he reportedly stayed in the inn on the way to his coronation.
Mark Nunnelly and Denise Dupré acquired the hotel in 2014, and promptly embarked on a multimillion-dollar, four-year renovation led by local Reims-based architect Giovanni Pace. The hotel reopened in July 2018, revealing freshly opened up interiors and an airy, spacious and light-filled aesthetic, complemented by plenty of floor-to-ceiling windows and oak and stone accents. It’s decidedly modern and bright, though it pays homage to its historic past in a myriad of ways, including in the horse and rider emblem found throughout the hotel.
The rooms are charming, airy and perfect for sipping a glass of bubbly.
The hotel is composed of just 47 rooms, all of which are decorated in neutral color palettes. Every accommodation has a private terrace and a photo-worthy view, perfectly set up for guests to cozy up and sip on a glass of champagne while taking in the vineyard vistas. The majority of the rooms (43, to be specific) are nearly identical, with spacious beds and open indoor living areas, though there are also four suites.
While many hotels claim they’re all about helping guests relax and rejuvenate, Royal Champagne takes it a step beyond just talk; they put a special sleep experience set in every room, complete with a calming essential oil spray, melatonin-based sleep aids and a soft sleeping mask. Each night, a member of the hotel staff will not only spritz the sleeping mist prior to your return, but also prepare an herbal tea to help you get the best night’s sleep. As you may have expected, peaceful luxury comes at a price—rooms start at $620 a night during the low season.
Time in the spa is a must.
You’ll be hard pressed to find a spa in the region that rivals the pampering experience at the Royal Champagne, and that’s intentional, as the hotel has put a ton of work into the soothing, relaxing treatments at the luxe spa. There are nine treatment rooms, where guests can indulge in personalized Biologique Recherche experiences and classic massages, or opt for special treatments like a lymphatic drainage detoxifying session or a Shiatsu massage. The hotel also works with Jo de Carvalho, one of just 50 people in the world considered a master of the Kobido massage practice (it’s all about natural face and neck lifting), for special treatments available on weekends. Even if you don’t get a treatment, it’s still more than worth it to head down to the spa and make the most of the facilities—there are two full-length swimming pools (one indoor and one outdoor), a steam room and a sauna, plus relaxation areas.
Let’s talk food and drink.
Chef Jean-Denis Rieubland previously earned two Michelin stars at Le Negresco in Nice, and quickly earned a Michelin star at Royal Champagne’s gastronomic restaurant, Le Royal, less than a year after he took over. Le Royal is the more formal of the hotel’s two dining options, though it still has an intimate and cozy atmosphere. While the food has already received plenty of rave reviews, the backdrop is also worth talking about, as the decor is inspired by the four loves of Napoleon Bonaparte’s life, with screens dedicated to the different women. Any gourmands who visit Champagne in the winter should note that Le Royal is closed throughout January.
The Royal Champagne’s other dining establishment, Le Bellevue bistro, however, is open year-round, and offers a more casual yet still upscale experience, with seasonal dishes that can include asparagus risotto, baked cod and herb chicken. Make sure to ask the sommelier for recommendations when it comes to wine (or bubbly) pairings. While the floor-to-ceiling windows ensure that every patron has a nice perspective, do your best to score a table with direct views of the rolling hills outside.
Make sure to see the Champagne houses and the famous L’Avenue de Champagne.
Reims, the largest city in the region, is around 30 minutes away by car, but it’s worth it to see the famed Reims Cathedral (including the Marc Chagall stained glass windows), as well as champagne houses like Veuve Clicquot, Pommery and Taittinger. Make sure to schedule your tour or tasting in advance, whether it’s to guarantee a spot during the hectic high season or to confirm the house is open during the off season (Pommery is open even in January, and yes, the caves are a touch spooky).
Épernay is much closer to Royal Champagne, and also happens to be where you’ll find the famous L’Avenue de Champagne. Take a stroll down the picturesque street and you’ll spot the dreamy mansions and headquarters of iconic champagne producers including Moët & Chandon and Perrier-Jouët. Even if you don’t book a tasting, a walk down L’Avenue de Champagne for the architecture and atmosphere alone.
The Champagne journey never ends.
You’re in Champagne, so a visit to plenty of bubbly houses is a must. While there are many well-known champagne houses all around, if you’re staying at Royal Champagne (or even if you’re not), consider checking out Leclerc Briant, a 150-year-old champagne house located in nearby Épernay, about a 10-minute car ride from the hotel.
The owners of the hotel are truly invested in the region; they even purchased a local champagne house, Leclerc Briant, about a decade ago, and entirely revived the winery. While Leclerc Briant bubbly is served all around the hotel, I highly recommend booking an experience at the champagne house for a tour and tasting; it’s located about a 10-minute drive from Royal Champagne. It’s a more personalized and unique experience than many of the other, larger champagne houses nearby, and the sustainably-focused wines, which are biodynamic and vegan, are such a treat.
*The stay at this hotel was courtesy of Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa. The views and opinions expressed are the journalist’s own.*
