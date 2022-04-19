Finance
General Liability Insurance For Contractors – 4 Tips to Avoid Coverage Surprises
General liability insurance is one of the first types of policies you will need if you are starting a new business. At Clinard Insurance we are seeing many new small business startups. Starting your own company is popular these days with the layoffs we are seeing in our economy. The best choice is often to pursue something that you love doing and so we are seeing lots of people starting new businesses around their building skills. But just because you love to build things doesn’t mean you know the best way to protect yourself and your company from lawsuits.
Here are some tips for pitfalls that you should avoid when buying general liability insurance.
Choosing the right agent. The first place people generally go for their business insurance is the insurance agency that handles their home and auto insurance. In some cases this will work out well. But the risk is that your current agent may be licensed to sell you general liability insurance on your new company while really possessing very little experience in evaluating the hazards and risks of your specific type of company. I would suggest that you go out there and look for an agent that specializes in insuring other small businesses like yours. Ask your competitors who they used. At Clinard Insurance we have a niche specialty in small contractors and we speak their language and understand their needs. If your agent doesn’t specialize in your business, I suggest you find one who does.
Claims Made or Occurrence Policy Type: Construction claims made policies became popular in the mid 1980’s and have been around ever since. The promise of these policies were lower rates, but at what long-term damage? In some instances there is no cost savings. Claims made polices for a contractor are the worst possible policy you can buy. Let me explain: Claims made policies allow you to make claim on your policy only during the year they are in force. Contractors have claims down the road, not always just in the same year as the project is built! Also, if you want to leave that company and go to another company, you will have to purchase additional insurance to cover you for the next 10 years… that’s right, 10 years! Why? Because the law allows customers to file a lawsuit for construction problems for up to 10 years after the project was completed.
An Example:
You build a new room addition, everything goes well and you and your customer are very happy with the final outcome… 4 years later your customer calls you and says that the roof is leaking and water came in the house and ruined his new $25,000 grand piano. He expects you to repair the roof, the drywall, wallpaper, carpets and, of course, replace the grand piano….
A claims made policy will not allow you file a claim 4 years later unless you stayed with that same company the whole time. If you intend to change companies after you have had a claims made policy, you must make a decision. If you want to have protection for any claims that have not occurred yet, but will in the future, you will have to purchase “tail” coverage. This coverage will extend the time in which you can file a claim. And tail coverage is not cheap.
If you decide not to buy the “tail” you will not be able to report a claim against the claims made policy. And to make matters worse, some companies do not offer the 10 year extension.
So…. When your claims made policy comes up for renewal, you must decide:
- Do I leave the company and pay the additional insurance for coverage for the next 10 years, or go without protection.
- Do I stay with the same company? Their prices on the new year may stay the same or go up sharply.
- Do I switch to another company who has better rates and coverages?
This limits the marketplace available to you, and makes it harder to accept a better bid from another insurance company. Claims made policies may work in other industries, but for Contractors they are a disaster. Take time after reading this report to see if your current policy is either an occurrence form or a claims made form…..
Insurance Company Rating It is up to you to do the due diligence and ask your agent about the financial health of the company from whom you are buying your general liability insurance. As the previous tip implied, sometimes the claims may be very much delayed and you need to know that your company can pay a claim for you 10 years from now. Use only A rated or higher insurance companies to protect your business.
Exclusions, Understand Them Clearly Be sure to take the time to ask your agent about the policy exclusions and what they may mean for you. Here are some exclusions that contractors should consider when purchasing a general liability insurance policy:
Pesticide, Herbicide and Fungicide Exclusion, Employment Practices Liability Exclusion, X.C.U exclusion, Contractors Warranty Exclusion, Professional Liability Exclusion, Asbestos, Independent Contractors. If you don’t know exactly what these mean for you on your policy, contact your agent and get the help you need to understand it clearly. This may change the way you run your business.
Subcontractors Be sure that you understand just how your policy treats subcontractors. Are you covered if they have no insurance or not enough for the loss? How much coverage should you require of your subcontractors? How often should you obtain certificates of insurance? How can you be sure that the certificate of insurance is legitimate. (I have seen fraudulent certs for sale on eBay before). If you are not clear about the answers to these questions vis-à-vis your business and your general liability policy, you should call your agent right away and get the answers you need to sleep well at night.
As you can see buying general liability insurance is not a simple as calling your agent and asking for a quote. You need an experienced professional that understands the policy forms and your business. At Clinard Insurance we specialize in helping small contractors navigate the dangerous waters of the insurance world. If we can help you further, or if you would like more information about Clinard Insurance Group, please visit our web site.
Finance
The Many Benefits Of Mutual Funds Explained
The idea of creating mutual funds often catches the interest of those who desire to increase their income. These people believe that considering such investments could soon lead them to the kind of life that they want or to secure future during their old age. While these could be one of the benefits of mutual funds, there are certain risks that you need to manage well in the process.
To stay away from risks, it might be best for you to get engaged with a sector mutual fund. In here, you invest in companies which belong to certain industries. Once the initial invest made gains profit, stocks of other companies are the brought with the same profit. This practice reduces the risk that investors may encounter.
This type of product often requires an investor to buy more than one fund to get hold of the best diversification result. This is one disadvantage that turns off some because of the cost it entails. Looking on the benefits of mutual funds once more, this type of investment gives you an outright access to diversified groups or portfolios. This frees you from spending money on the creation of each.
Although mutual funds may appear like a gamble, you can count on their excellent rewards in opportune time. This paired with great deals in the economy can spark the seemingly endless surge of profit for the investor. Whatever amount the investor has spent on their purchase will definitely be returned in heaps and loads.
Through divisibility, investors who do not have a lot of money to buy a lot of stocks are able to buy smaller values. Divisibility is one of the mutual funds advantages which gives investors the ability to make periodic investments as they purchase small amounts every month. Moreover, they need not wait to have bigger money to buy larger investments. In relation to this, an investor can sell mutual funds in a short period of time with out much difference on the sale price and the current value.
As an investor buys mutual funds, he gets the opportunity to choose a professional manager. This means he is not alone in making his investments grow. He does not have to spend all his time and efforts researching and watching any movement in the market that would suit for a profitable investment. The manager will do all this and the buying and selling as well. This a great advantage especially for those who do not have the experience with matters about stocks.
These benefits of mutual funds can all be achieved through correct investment practices. However, risks are inevitable in any venture. When a market flux happens, you will reap returns that are way below the overall market. Say, you get lucky to gain from your mutual funds. Keep in mind that they come with annual expenses which must be paid. Should you withdraw a part of your investment early that expected time, you will have to pay for penalties as well.
Finance
Financial Advisors – An Affirmation to Increase Income
If you’re in the beginning years of a financial advisor career, I’m guessing that you may want to add more revenues to your financial planning practice, which equates to more money in your bank account.
Here I’m offering an affirmation I created many years ago, when I was a financial advisor with American Express. It goes like this:
“I am now making more money than I could possibly desire through my skill and expertise as a financial advisor.”
Doesn’t sound very earth-shaking, but the results were quite impressive.
Here’s why the affirmation resulted in almost doubled financial planning fees in one year: because I repeated it hundreds of times daily, and I wrote it down at least 25 times each day.
I know that sounds like a lot, but it really isn’t. After a while I got used to it. It became second nature. It was emblazoned upon my mind and is still embedded there to this day, years after I created it.
One of the effects was that I emitted a different kind of energy, an energy that was picked up on by clients and potential clients. It was an air of making more money. And I emitted it more and more the more I repeated the affirmation to myself.
And it became locked into my mind more deeply each time I wrote it, which is why I wrote it at least 25 times each day.
Try it yourself. You can feel free to use this affirmation, or another of your own design and creation.
What matters is that it is powerful for you, and that you repeat it to yourself hundreds of times each day and that you write it at a minimum of 25 times per day. After about 2-3 weeks of focused attention and intention on your affirmation, you’ll experience a shift.
Have fun with it and much success to you!
Finance
Limited Liability Companies (LLC) in Asset Protection Planning
Limited Liability Companies are outstanding asset protection vehicles. As a business entity the company owners’ personal assets are sheltered from the liability of the business. The business assets are also protected from liability from its owners. If the business faces a lawsuit, the LLC defends the owners from the liability related to business transactions. In addition, when owners are sued personally, there are provisions in the law that protects the assets inside of an LLC from being seized to satisfy a judgment. LLC’s are remarkably beneficial when used to preserve real estate.
A limited liability company (“LLC”) is a non-corporate business, and depending on how it is structured, all owners can have limited liability protection, and all owners can contribute to management and control. In the US, an LLC provides its owners with several taxation options. A single member LLC is treated as a sole proprietorship (disregarded entity) for taxation purposes. With two or more owners, an LLC is taxed as a partnership rather than a corporation for federal income tax purposes. LLCs can be taxed as a corporation or even an S corporation. By merging limited personal liability with partnership tax classification, the LLC can provide advantages that are unavailable to corporations, partnerships or limited partnerships.
LLC Protecting Real Estate
The LLC offers asset protection which makes it the favorite for real estate investments. The LLC blends liability protection with positive partnership tax treatment. Generally, real estate ownership creates the potential for liability with tenant and guest injuries, leases, contracts, environmental laws, mortgages and other laws, nevertheless LLCs are advantageous when used to own assets that create passive income.
Taxes and LLCs
When an LLC is properly structured, it can be classified as a partnership for federal income tax purposes. It can allocate tax items including income, gains, losses, deductions, and credits to its owners in accordance with its operating agreement.
LLC’s that are taxed as a partnership or limited partnerships have no tax advantage. The chief advantage of the LLC as compared to a limited partnership is the limited liability protection afforded to all LLC owners and managers. Limited Partnerships are mandated to have one or more general partners, who are personally liable for partnership debts and obligations. However, as discussed below under Family Limited Partnerships, the general partners can be a corporation, LLC, Trust or other business entity which provides protection to senior family owners by not having to become a general partner. The LLC affords asset protection to its owners regardless of their involvement in management and control of the company’s business affairs.
LLCs are extremely flexible and can be used in estate planning. The majority of an LLC can be owned by children who are non-managing owners, while the parents manage the company. In the operating agreement, non managing owners become managers in the event of the incapacitation or death of the parents. Without transferring assets traditionally, estate taxes are eliminated and the LLCs duration can be perpetual.
General Liability Insurance For Contractors – 4 Tips to Avoid Coverage Surprises
The Young Turks Embarrass Themselves Trying To Discuss Crypto Regulation
The Many Benefits Of Mutual Funds Explained
Suspect sought after motorist shot in Roseville road-rage incident, police say
Financial Advisors – An Affirmation to Increase Income
Limited Liability Companies (LLC) in Asset Protection Planning
Green New Deal for Zimbabwe? Funding the Transition
The Ultimate Lowdown On Foreign National Mortgages
Learning Forex Trading Online is the First Step to Financial Prosperity and Independence
Dynasty Trusts Good For Economy and Democracy
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail