Giants-Mets series opener delayed, to be made up in double-header Tuesday
The Mets will wait another day to face off against the San Francisco Giants.
Monday’s game, the first of the three-game set, has been postponed because of rain, the team announced three hours before the previously scheduled first pitch.
The game will be made up as Tuesday in a single-admission double header, which will start at 3:10 p.m. Gates will open at 2:10 p.m.
The second game will begin about 30-40 minutes after the first ends.
Tylor Megill was slated to start Monday’s game, but the Mets have not confirmed yet whether he or another pitcher will get the other start on Tuesday. Max Scherzer is still expected to make his regular turn through the rotation in one game of the double header.
The news was slightly surprising for at least some of the players, who were already carrying on with their normal pre-game routines.
Some had already finished showering and were enjoying some down time in the clubhouse before heading out for what would have been pregame warmups.
Pete Alonso played a very spirited game of table tennis with Luis Guillorme, showing off his power arm and even pivoting his foot the same way he does when he’s at the plate.
Francisco Lindor, had his feet up at his locker, fielding questions from the occasional reporter.
Jeff McNeil, who sat casually at his locker, overheard the news about Monday’s game postponement from one of the Mets’ staff, who only briefly mentioned there wouldn’t be a game.
McNeil shot up from his seat and comically responded, “What? You can’t just say that and walk away.”
Outside, the Citi Field grounds crew replaced the coverings on the batting circle and on the mound as gray skies foretold the rain storm set to start between 7 and 8 p.m. and last through the night.
Some of the players from both teams still ventured out to the field to do some light sprints, play catch and get some work in the bullpen.
The remaining Mets players ventured back in the clubhouse after the tarp was slowly rolled out. The lingering Giants players and coaches hung around the third base line chatting while the wooden planks were secured over the tarp.
Patrick Beverley seems to be shifting gears for playoffs, turning into Timberwolves’ calming force
MEMPHIS — The Timberwolves got off to a lightning-quick start in their NBA playoff opener Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies, opening up a 9-2 lead on the strength of an Anthony Edwards surge just moments into the game, causing the Grizzlies to call timeout.
Immediately after that whistle, veteran Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley looked at all of his teammates and pushed his flat palms up and down. The message was clear: “Stay calm.”
Mr. Butt Slap, Hand Clap and Talk Crap was having none of any of that in that moment, nor really at any point in Minnesota’s Game 1 victory in Memphis.
It was such a stark contrast from where Beverley was at emotionally just three days prior, leaping onto the scorer’s table, chucking his jersey into the crowd, crying and hugging anyone in his path after the Timberwolves’ emotional home play-in win over the Clippers.
That moment is done and gone. And a veteran with Beverley’s experience seems to understand that if the Timberwolves are to survive a best-of-seven series with Memphis and beyond, there is little room for extracurricular activities. While Beverley’s play was still loud Saturday — he had 10 points, six assists and six rebounds while guarding Memphis star guard Ja Morant — his mouth was relatively quiet.
Beverley might be shifting personas as a critical time in order to give his team the best shot at advancement.
“I think it’s all about reserving energy. If you get too hyped, it kind of takes the energy out of you,” he said. “Obviously, you can be energized after you take care of business, but in that moment, it’s all about staying even-keeled and reserving that energy, because we’re going to need a lot of it.”
The Timberwolves and Grizzlies meet in Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Timberwolves have run off emotion for most of the season, usually to their benefit. But occasionally it proved detrimental, and it could’ve been a cause for their many up-and-down swings throughout the season. It wasn’t uncommon for Minnesota to lock in for a big game against a top-tier opponent during the regular season. But too often those performances were followed by a letdown a game or two later.
The Timberwolves beat these same Grizzlies in a tense battle at Target Center in their first game out of the all-star break in February, then were blitzed by 30 by Philadelphia the next night. Minnesota scored a critical late-season victory in Denver, only to play poorly in Houston and then get drubbed by Washington in its next two games.
The highs were high, and the lows were low. The playoffs don’t allow for that type of emotional rollercoaster.
Now isn’t the time to be overly boastful about a big win or, much less, a big run within a game.
You may wonder if a team like the Timberwolves has enough experience to know that, but frankly, it doesn’t have to. Beverley is both the team’s leader and barometer. When he’s running around, telling the Lakers that Russell Westbrook “stinks” and smacking LeBron James on the rear end, his teammates follow suit.
But when he tones the antics down and locks in on the next play, the troops fall right back in line. That Beverley’s approach Saturday led to one of Karl-Anthony Towns’ least emotional, yet still mighty effective, performances in recent memory hardly feels like a coincidence. Towns noted there were “a lot” of times in which he checked himself during Saturday’s victory.
For as impactful as Beverley’s leadership was for the Timberwolves during the regular season, as the guard headed the charge on the group improving defensively and delivering better game-to-game efforts, his current impact may be at an all-time high.
Perhaps Minnesota doesn’t need to lose a playoff series to learn valuable lessons for the future, as is the process for many young teams in this position. Maybe Beverley can teach this crew on the fly, as he has so many times over the past six months.
Through one game, the primary postseason message is coming through loud and clear:
“Reserving energy is the key,” Beverley said. “We’ll have all the fun we need to have after the series, but reserving energy is key.”
Chef Adam Lerner of Saint Dinette leaving to run Ann Kim’s kitchens
Adam Lerner, who has been the executive chef at Saint Dinette in Lowertown since its opening in 2015, has landed an exciting new job.
Lerner will be the executive chef and lead the culinary teams for Vestalia Hospitality, James Beard award-winner Ann Kim’s group of restaurants, which includes Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, Young Joni and Sooki & Mimi.
“Adam is an incredibly talented chef who shares our values of leading with curiosity, creativity, heart and presence,” Kim said in a news release. “I admire his devotion to craft and his passion for showing up as a supportive leader for his team. I’m especially excited to welcome Adam as it will give me the bandwidth to continue exploring additional creative possibilities. I look forward to working with him and can’t wait to see what our future holds together.”
Lerner, who was the sous chef at La Belle Vie before signing on to helm Saint Dinette, will join the team in mid-May.
Saint Dinette owner Tim Niver said he is elated for his friend as he takes on a new, big role in the Twin Cities culinary scene.
“I’m so excited for him,” Niver said. “He’s going to go run a James Beard award-winning chef’s kitchens. All of them.”
Niver said he recorded an exit interview of sorts with Lerner and Kenzie Edinger, who will join the team at the new Gus Gus on St. Paul’s Cleveland Avenue, on his podcast “Niver Niver Land.”
“It was emotional,” he said. “But it’s great that these talented people are inspecting themselves after (the pandemic) and saying ‘I need to push on and do new things.’”
Niver said there’s no rush to fill Lerner’s spot permanently — they have a staff that’s been set up well thanks to Lerner’s work.
Millipede named after Taylor Swift latest creepy-crawler to honor a star
