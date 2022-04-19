News
Gophers men’s basketball gets commitment from Dawson Garcia
The Gophers men’s basketball program received a commitment Monday from Dawson Garcia.
“Homegrown! Committed,” Garcia posted on Instagram.
The 6-foot-11 Prior Lake native left North Carolina via the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday and has visited the U campus since then.
Garcia, a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, didn’t commit to former Gophers coach Richard Pitino two years ago and went to Marquette for the 2020-21 season. The forward then took advantage of the opportunity to transfer one time and not have to sit out a season when he went to UNC a year ago.
Garcia left UNC in January to be closer to his family, which was dealing with health issues.
Garcia is believed to need a hardship waiver from the NCAA to be eligible for the 2022-23 season.
Garcia averaged nine points and five rebounds in 16 games (12 starts) for the Tar Heels. As a true freshman at Marquette, Garcia averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds in 27 games in 2020-21. He is a career 49-percent shooter from 2-point range and 36-percent shooter from 3.
Omar Kelly: NFL shouldn’t let window close on Colin Kaepernick’s playing career without giving QB another shot
The quarterback rolls out to his right, avoiding the rush for the would-be edge rusher, and hurls the ball 65-yards in the air.
The pass he launches with a flick of the wrist just misses the outstretched arms of Montreal Alouettes receiver Fabian Guerra Jr. and hits the Tequesta Trace Park field gate in the back of the end zone.
Colin Kaepernick slaps his hands together in disappointment, as if he had just missed a game-winning touchdown pass.
It was his final day of on-field work with South Florida professional athletes, and as someone who witnessed the workouts of the former San Francisco 49ers starter, if Kaepernick weren’t being blackballed by the NFL — which settled a lawsuit he and former safety Eric Reid had against the league alleging they collude to keep him out of the NFL — he would still be in the league.
And Kaepernick might still be a starter too.
The athleticism he used to lead the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII was still there.
His arm was so impressive the consistent complaint from receivers like Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, Jakeem Grant, Brandon Marshall and Chad Ochocinco was that he needed to take a little heat off his throws.
I left my interaction with Kaepernick, 34, wondering why Geno Smith, Colt McCoy, Brian Hoyer, and Mike Glennon, the usual cast of NFL backups, can easily find work but a talent who has led a team to the Super Bowl can’t?
Is it because of the potential controversy that would come from signing a player whose act of kneeling during the playing of a national anthem to create awareness to social justice issues in America would generate?
Shouldn’t that divisiveness have went away after the NFL changed its tune on football taking a stand for social justice following the brutal deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, which led to protests across America during the summer of 2020?
Or is the messenger more troublesome than the message?
“You have End Racism in the back of your end zone. You have Black Lives Matter on your helmet. Everything I’ve said should be in alignment with what you’re saying publicly,” Kaepernick told the I Am Athlete podcast when asked about being a potential distraction to a team that could potentially sign him. “[The NFL’s] a $16 billion business. When I first took a knee, my jersey went to No. 1. When I did the deal with Nike, their value increased by six billion dollars. Six billion. With a B.
“So if you’re talking about the business side, it shows [it’s] beneficial,” Kaepernick continued. “If you’re talking about the playing side, let me come in, let me compete. You can evaluate me from there. The NFL’s supposed to be a meritocracy. Come in, let me compete. If I’m not good enough, get rid of me. But let me come in and show you.”
That is Kaepernick’s sales pitch to NFL teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, the Washington Commanders, teams that all need quarterback help heading into next week’s NFL draft.
Those are franchises that have all likely debated whether or not to acquire Baker Mayfield and his fully guaranteed $19 million salary from the Cleveland Browns. Why waste $19 million on a disgruntled former No. 1 pick when they could just kick Kaepernick’s tires for a fraction of the cost?
If you’re Seattle coach Pete Carroll and you once debated signing Kaepernick in 2017, and you’re searching for a new starter for the Seahawks, why not offer Kaepernick a one-year deal for the NFL minimum salary of $1 million to see what he still has to offer.
Kaepernick flat out said he’d accept it.
At this point Kaepernick realizes he’s got nothing to lose by making a direct pitch to NFL teams.
“I know I have to find my way back in,” Kaepernick said. “So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that fine. But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door. … More than anything, we’re just looking for a chance to walk through a door. I’ll handle the rest from there.”
If the NFL wants to legitimately claim they aren’t, or weren’t blackballing Kaepernick, and that they’ve changed their tune on social justice issues, why not encourage teams to grant the man who sacrificed his career — and roughly $100 million in career earnings — a workout.
Why not offer an opportunity to potentially end his playing career on his own terms, competing to see if he can knock off five years of rust.
Kaepernick never asked to be the face of the social justice movement. What he is asking for now is an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster.
For everything Kaepernick’s endured, after five years of silence while working behind the scenes to change lives, he deserves that chance.
Twins seeing positive early returns from starting pitching staff
BOSTON — Dylan Bundy began his 2022 season with a gem of a start — five strong innings of one-hit ball, completely silencing the Seattle Mariners’ offense. His follow-up act was pretty good, too.
In Bundy’s start on Monday, the veteran threw 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball against a good Boston Red Sox offense, helping lead the Twins to an 8-3 victory Monday at Fenway Park. In the process, he lowered his season earned-run average to 0.87.
While the Twins (4-6) are just 10 games into their season and it’s still much too early to draw meaningful conclusions about Bundy — or their starting rotation as a whole — the Twins have been happy with what they’ve seen.
“Every one of us is hungry to go out there and compete. Compete against each other as well,” Bundy said. “Any time you can kind of, like, compete against the starting staff, it makes every one of us better. That’s what we’ve got going forward.”
Through 10 games, Twins starters have posted a 2.96 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched), which, as of Monday afternoon, was second in the majors to the New York Mets. Bundy’s start followed a strong performance from Bailey Ober a day earlier in which the righty threw six innings and gave up no earned runs (two unearned).
There’s been plenty to like from the rest of the rotation, too, which came into the season with a bunch of question marks but has helped carry the Twins in the early going, keeping games close and giving the team a chance to win on a daily basis. The Twins began the season with a six-man rotation but have recently reverted back to five after placing Sonny Gray on the injured list.
“They’re all throwing strikes,” catcher Gary Sánchez said. “First-pitch strikes, getting on top of hitters, attacking hitters in general. They’re all doing a great job so far.”
BUXTON UPDATE
Byron Buxton only saw the field for one play in Boston — the play in which he aggravated his knee to lead off the series — but the Twins and their center fielder are leaving Boston optimistic about how he’s feeling. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Monday morning he believed the Twins would get to a point within the next day or two where they were discussing a specific plan for getting Buxton back out on the field.
“We’re going to want him feeling good,” Baldelli said. “We’re not trying to bring him back for a day or two so we can end up in a spot where we’re having that conversation again. We’re trying our best to make sure that he’s ready to go when he comes back.”
CHECK YOUR LISTINGS
Due to scheduling conflicts with the Timberwolves and Wild, the Twins will be bumped off their television and radio homes, Bally Sports North and WCCO radio, on Tuesday when they take on the Kansas City Royals at 7:10 p.m.
The game instead will be broadcast on CW Twin Cities and can be found on the radio on the Treasure Island Baseball Network and 102.9 FM The Wolf as well as on the Audacy App. The Twins will return to their traditional stations on Wednesday.
Shanghai’s Long Covid Lockdown Poses a Threat To the Global Economy
China is experiencing its worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years as the Omicron BA.2 variant sweeps across the country. Vowing to stick to its controversial zero-Covid policy, the Chinese government has intensified lockdown measures in multiple cities, including manufacturing hubs like Shanghai and the northeastern Jilin province.
The latest lockdown is creating a humanitarian crisis and grinding China’s bustling industrial centers to a halt, which will not only hurt China’s domestic economy but also pose a threat to global supply chains and affect Western markets that are relying on Chinese exports more than ever.
“We believe the macro impact of China lockdowns could be quite high and something which the market is not yet pricing in,” analysts said in an April 14 report from investment bank Bernstein.
These lockdowns add pressure to the already strained global supply chains and send shipping costs soaring. Compared with pre-pandemic levels, Shanghai’s air freight rates have doubled and export container costs are up 500 percent, Bernstein’s report says. Supply-chain bottlenecks and increased shipping costs have already contributed to rising inflation, and it’s likely that China’s lockdown will only put additional pressure on companies to raise prices.
China’s automobile center ground to a halt
Shanghai and Jilin province’s capital city, Changchun, are home to China’s top two carmakers: SAIC Motor and FAW Group. In normal times, these two companies alone, through joint ventures with Western carmakers, produce millions of vehicles branded by General Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota, BMW and others for the Chinese market. SAIC has about a dozen factories in Shanghai that make foreign-branded cars. The city is also home to Tesla’s Gigafactory 3. Jilin province has 14 plants owned by FAW Group.
Most of these factories have been closed since March in compliance with local Covid-19 lockdown orders. Volkswagen said its plants in Shanghai and Jilin have been shut for weeks and it is “assessing the situation from day to day.” Toyota said its Jilin factory hasn’t made anything for a full month. (Jilin entered lockdown in early March.) In Shanghai, Tesla’s Giga 3 is at least 30,000 electric vehicles behind schedule. Its Chinese EV competitors, Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, have also halted production.
Shanghai’s neighboring Jiangsu and Anhui provinces, where homegrown carmakers and parts suppliers concentrate, are also placed under various degrees of lockdown as local governments fear the Omicron spread from Shanghai.
A working car factory relies on an extensive network of suppliers and a continuously running supply chain. Closing any part of it means the rest cannot function. In the first two weeks of April, almost all (94 percent) of carmakers in Shanghai and its surrounding areas experienced production challenges as a result of lockdown, according to a Goldman Sachs report released April 14.
If suppliers in Shanghai and its neighboring provinces are unable to resume work immediately, China’s entire auto industry may have to suspend production in May, warned He Xiaopeng, CEO of EV maker Xpeng, whose factory is in the Guangdong province in southern China, on April 14.
China is the world’s largest automobile manufacturer, producing 26 million motor vehicles a year before the pandemic. That’s nearly 30 percent of all passenger cars and trucks made globally.
Lockdown rattles global supply chain
The impact of Shanghai’s lockdown goes far beyond just the automobile sector. In eastern China, 82 percent of manufacturers spanning automobile, semiconductor, hardware, and industrial technology experienced supply chain disruptions in April, according to last week’s Goldman Sachs report, which surveyed 102 firms in 31 cities. Shanghai alone has 46 percent of China’s semiconductor makers, the report says.
Shanghai is also home to the world’s largest port by cargo throughput. Since the city’s lockdown, vessels arriving from overseas have been either forced to reroute to other ports or stranded on the water. Exports, which accounts for nearly 20 percent of China’s gross domestic product, is also paralyzed.
Bernstein‘s April 14 report estimates the impact from China’s latest lockdown will be more severe than that of 2020, because the West’s reliance on Chinese exports has grown since then. In 2021, China’s share of global exports rose to 15.4 percent (from 14.7 percent in 2020), the highest level in a decade, Bernstein analysts say.
China supplies the majority of overseas demand for mobile phones and PCs. With factories and ports closed, companies like Apple and Dell will likely face product delays. Taiwanese computer manufacturer Quanta, which produces some 75 percent of Apple’s Macbooks globally, has temporarily shut its operations in Shanghai. Another Apple supplier in the area, Pegatron, which assembles legacy iPhone models, has also suspended production.
